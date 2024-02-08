NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.15.0
Partition

ib partition management defmember

ib partition management defmember <type>

no ib partition management defmember

Sets the default membership for the management IB partition (default PKEY). The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

type

  • full – full membership

  • limited – limited membership

  • both – both full and limited membership

Default

Full membership

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ib partition management defmember limited

Related Commands

show ib partition

Notes

  • The defmember setting controls the ability of end nodes to communicate over the management partition

  • It is not possible to modify the defmember in case OpenSM or UFM are running

show ib partition

show ib partition

Displays partition information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6

UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ib partition
 
  management:     
  Default membership: full
  MTU limit:          2KB

Related Commands

ib partition management defmember

Notes

N/A

ib partition management mtu-limit <2K|4K>

ib partition management mtu-limit <2K|4K>

no ib partition management mtu-limit <2K|4K>

Sets the MTU limit for the default partition. The no form of the command reset the MTU limit for the default partition to default.

Syntax Description

mtu-limit

2K|4K

Default

Configuration Mode

config

History

4.12.0

UFM-APL [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # no ib partition management mtu-limit 4K

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A
