On This Page
UFM Agent
|
ufm agent interface {eth0 | eth1}
no ufm agent interface {eth0 | eth1}
Sets UFM agent interface.
The no form of the command removes the settings for UFM agent interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
eth0
|
Adds/removes UFM agent interface to eth0
|
eth1
|
Adds/removes UFM agent interface to eth1
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ufm agent
Displays the configured settings for UFM agent.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm agent
|
Notes