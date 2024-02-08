NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.15.0
UFM Firmware Management

ufm firmware fetch

ufm firmware fetch <URL>

Downloads firmware archive ZIP file from a remote host or a USB device

Syntax Description

URL

HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP, SFTP and USB are supported

Example

scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/

File name

usb:/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

Ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm firmware fetch scp://root@10.0.1.11/tmp/switch-fw.zip

Related Commands

ufm firmware delete

ufm firmware import

Notes

Refer to In-Band Firmware Upgrade

ufm firmware import

ufm firmware import <zip-file>

Imports switch FW from a firmware archive ZIP file.

Syntax Description

zip-file

ZIP file from which to import the switch firmware

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

Ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm firmware import switch-fw.zip

Related Commands

ufm firmware fetch

ufm firmware delete

Notes

ufm firmware delete

ufm firmware delete <zip-file>

Deletes a firmware archive ZIP file from the hard drive

Syntax Description

zip-file

ZIP file to delete

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

Ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm firmware delete switch-fw.zip

Related Commands

ufm firmware fetch

ufm firmware import

Notes

