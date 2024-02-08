User Accounts

username <username> [capability <cap> | disable [login | password] | full-name <name> | nopassword | password [0 | 7] <password>] no username <username> [capability | disable [login | password] | full-name] Creates a user and sets its capabilities, password and name. The no form of the command deletes the user configuration.

Syntax Description username Specifies a username and creates a user account. New users are created initially with admin privileges but is disabled.

capability User capabilities: admin – full administrative capabilities

monitor – read only capabilities and actions, can not change the running configuration

disable [login | password] Disable – disable this account

Disable login – disable all logins to this account

Disable password – disable login to this account using a local password

full-name Full name of the user

nopassword The next login of the user will not require password

0 | 7 0 – specifies a login password in cleartext

7 – specifies a login password in encrypted text

password Specifies a password for the user in string form. If [0 | 7] was not specified then the password is in cleartext.

Default The following usersnames are available by default: admin

monitor

xmladmin

xmluser

Configuration Mode config

History 1.5

Example Copy Copied! ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # username monitor full-name smith

Related Commands show usernames show users