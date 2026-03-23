Changes and New Features History

Version
Link to Changes and New Features
2.3.11
Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.3.11
2.3.1
Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.3.1
2.2.2
Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.2.2
2.2.1
Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.2.1
2.1.1
Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.1.1
2.1.0
Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.1.0
2.0.0
Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.0.0