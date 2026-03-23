NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.20 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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Changes and New Features History

Version

Link to Changes and New Features

2.3.11

Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.3.11

2.3.1

Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.3.1

2.2.2

Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.2.2

2.2.1

Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.2.1

2.1.1

Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.1.1

2.1.0

Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.1.0

2.0.0

Changes and New Features in UFM XDR Enterprise Appliance v2.0.0
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