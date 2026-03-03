Deployment Guide for NVIDIA NIM for LLMs#

You can also deploy on other platforms:

NVIDIA NIM on WSL2 provides instructions on setting up and configuring to deploy on Windows PCs using Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). We recommend that you set NIM_RELAX_MEM_CONSTRAINTS=1 when you deploy with Docker on RTX GPUs to avoid high memory usage.

The NIM on KServe deployment guide provides step-by-step on how to deploy on KServe.

The NIM on AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying on AWS EKS.

The NIM on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying AKS.

The NIM on Azure Machine Learning (AzureML) deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying AzureML using Azure CLI and Jupyter Notebook.

The NIM on AWS SageMaker deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying on AWS SageMaker using Jupyter Notebooks, Python CLI, and the shell.