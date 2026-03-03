Deployment Guide for NVIDIA NIM for LLMs#

You can deploy and run models powered by NIM on your preferred NVIDIA accelerated infrastructure. This section describes deployment instructions by various supported target environments:

Deploy on Your Own Compute#

Additional Deployment Guides#

You can also deploy on other platforms:

Deploy as a Managed Endpoint Service#

For developers and organizations who prefer a fully managed, hosted solution, NIM can be deployed on hosting integration partners including Baseten, Fireworks AI, and Together AI.

Use hosting integration partners for NIM deployment