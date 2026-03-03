Fine-Tuned Model Support in NVIDIA NIM for LLMs#

You can deploy custom, fine-tuned models on NIM. NIM automatically builds an optimized TensorRT-LLM (TRT-LLM) locally-built engine given weights in the Hugging Face format.

Important

The default PyTorch TRT-LLM backend does not support fine-tuned models. If you need to deploy a fine-tuned model, enable the legacy TRT-LLM backend.

Usage#

Note

These instructions apply to LLM-specific NIMs. For multi-LLM NIM deployments, you can deploy a fine-tuned model in any supported model format by setting NIM_MODEL_NAME to the local folder path. For detailed instructions, refer to Launch NVIDIA NIM for LLMs (Option 3).

You can deploy the non-optimized model as described in serving models from local assets.

Launch the NIM container:

export CUSTOM_WEIGHTS=/path/to/customized/llama
docker run -it --rm --name=llama3-8b-instruct \
    --gpus all \
    -e NIM_FT_MODEL=$CUSTOM_WEIGHTS \
    -e NIM_SERVED_MODEL_NAME="llama3.1-8b-my-domain" \
    -e NIM_CUSTOM_MODEL_NAME=custom_1 \ # cache the model for faster subsequent runs
    -e NIM_USE_TRTLLM_LEGACY_BACKEND=1 \
    -e NIM_DISABLE_TRTLLM_PYTORCH_RT=1 \
    -v $CUSTOM_WEIGHTS:$CUSTOM_WEIGHTS \
    -u $(id -u) \
    $NIM_IMAGE

NIM_FT_MODEL must be a path to a directory containing a Hugging Face checkpoint or a TRT-LLM checkpoint. TRT-LLM checkpoints are served with the TRT-LLM backend.

Hugging Face checkpoints should have the following directory structure:

├── config.json 
├── generation_config.json
├── model-00001-of-00004.safetensors 
├── model-00002-of-00004.safetensors
├── model-00003-of-00004.safetensors 
├── model-00004-of-00004.safetensors 
├── ...
├── model.safetensors.index.json 
├── runtime_params.json
├── special_tokens_map.json 
├── tokenizer.json 
└── tokenizer_config.json

TRT-LLM checkpoints should have the following directory structure:

/path/to/customized/llama/
    ├── config.json
    ├── generation_config.json
    ├── model.safetensors.index.json
    ├── special_tokens_map.json
    ├── tokenizer.json
    ├── tokenizer_config.json
    ├── .... 
    └── trtllm_ckpt
        ├── config.json
        └── rank0.safetensors
        ├── ...

Note

The TRT-LLM checkpoint root directory should include Hugging Face tokenizer and configuration files. The trtllm_ckpt subfolder should include the TRTLLM checkpoint configuration file and weight tensors.

Note

The backend_optimization/ namespace can be used to store optimized runtime configuration files (for example, runtime_params.json) for backends that do not rely on pre-built engines. This avoids name conflicts with engine-based layouts and enables optimized runtime behavior across backends. Environment variables take precedence over keys in runtime_params.json when both are set.

Optimal Build Configuration#

To build an optimal TRT-LLM engine, you can provide a complete engine configuration from a previously built engine. NIM uses build options from this configuration file instead of the model and runtime defaults. The configuration file should include the following fields:

  • build_config

  • pretrained_config

  • version

You can structure the NIM_FT_MODEL path to specify an optimal engine configuration file. The order of precedence is:

  • trtllm_engine/config.json

  • trtllm_ckpt/config.json

Note

Typically, TRT-LLM checkpoints constructed using TRT-LLM conversion scripts result in a partial engine configuration with only the pretrained configuration options. You can provide a partial engine configuration or a complete engine configuration. If you provide a partial engine configuration, NIM uses model and runtime defaults for the build options.

Optimal Runtime Configuration#

You can optionally provide a runtime_params.json with the following TRT-LLM runtime configuration keys for a Hugging Face checkpoint or a TRT-LLM checkpoint. You can structure the NIM_FT_MODEL path to specify an optimal runtime configuration file. The order of precedence is:

  • runtime_params.json

  • backend_optimization/runtime_params.json

  • trtllm_ckpt/runtime_params.json

  • trtllm_engine/runtime_params.json

The following runtime overrides are supported. If not specified, NIM picks appropriate defaults.

medusa_choices: List[List[int]] = None

You can also select an alternative profile using the output of the list-model-profiles command, which lists the profiles available within the container.

This command produces output similar to the following.

SYSTEM INFO
- Free GPUs:
  -  [26b3:10de] (0) NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada Generation (RTX A6000 Ada) [current utilization: 0%]
  -  [26b3:10de] (1) NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada Generation (RTX A6000 Ada) [current utilization: 0%]
MODEL PROFILES
- Compatible with system and runnable:
  - 771c17ba45c566b400c5823af6188d479e3703e5b25f56260713afcc377bcfa5 (custom_1)
  - 19031a45cf096b683c4d66fff2a072c0e164a24f19728a58771ebfc4c9ade44f (vllm-fp16-tp2)
  - 8835c31752fbc67ef658b20a9f78e056914fdef0660206d82f252d62fd96064d (vllm-fp16-tp1)
  - With LoRA support:
    - c5ffce8f82de1ce607df62a4b983e29347908fb9274a0b7a24537d6ff8390eb9 (vllm-fp16-tp2-lora)
    - 8d3824f766182a754159e88ad5a0bd465b1b4cf69ecf80bd6d6833753e945740 (vllm-fp16-tp1-lora)
- Compilable to TRT-LLM using just-in-time compilation of HF models to TRT-LLM engines:
  - 375dc0ff86133c2a423fbe9ef46d8fdf12d6403b3caa3b8e70d7851a89fc90dd (tensorrt_llm-trtllm_buildable-bf16-tp2)
  - 54946b08b79ecf9e7f2d5c000234bf2cce19c8fee21b243c1a084b03897e8c95 (tensorrt_llm-trtllm_buildable-bf16-tp1)
  - With LoRA support:
    - 7b8458eb682edb0d2a48b4019b098ba0bfbc4377aadeeaa11b346c63c7adf724 (tensorrt_llm-trtllm_buildable-bf16-tp2-lora)
    - 00172c81416075181f203532da34b88e371b8081d2ad801d9d30110ea88cbf95 (tensorrt_llm-trtllm_buildable-bf16-tp1-lora)
- Incompatible with system:
  - dcd85d5e877e954f26c4a7248cd3b98c489fbde5f1cf68b4af11d665fa55778e (tensorrt_llm-h100-fp8-tp2-latency)
  - f59d52b0715ee1ecf01e6759dea23655b93ed26b12e57126d9ec43b397ea2b87 (tensorrt_llm-l40s-fp8-tp2-latency)
  - 30b562864b5b1e3b236f7b6d6a0998efbed491e4917323d04590f715aa9897dc (tensorrt_llm-h100-fp8-tp1-throughput)
  - 09e2f8e68f78ce94bf79d15b40a21333cea5d09dbe01ede63f6c957f4fcfab7b (tensorrt_llm-l40s-fp8-tp1-throughput)

Select a compatible tensorrt_llm or tensorrt_llm-trtllm_buildable profile. Then run the previous command with the additional option -e NIM_MODEL_PROFILE=profile_name, where profile_name is the name of a profile.

Setting NIM_CUSTOM_MODEL_NAME caches the locally built engine (with the same name) before serving it. If cached by setting the NIM_CUSTOM_MODEL_NAME environment variable, the cached engine profile takes precedence over all other profiles (for example, custom_1 above). If you have multiple locally-cached, locally-built engines, other underlying logic is used to find the best profile. To force the LLM NIM to serve a specific cached engine, set -e NIM_MODEL_PROFILE=custom_model_name, where custom_model_name is the name of a custom model. This serves that specific cached engine like any other profile.