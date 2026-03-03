Utilities for NVIDIA NIM for LLMs#

NIM includes a set of utility scripts to assist with NIM operation.

Launch utilities by adding the utility name to the docker run command. For example, you can execute the list-model-profiles utility with the following command:

docker run --rm --runtime = nvidia --gpus = all -e NGC_API_KEY = $NGC_API_KEY $IMG_NAME list-model-profiles

You can get more information about each utility with the -h flag:

docker run --rm --runtime = nvidia --gpus = all $IMG_NAME download-to-cache -h

List Available Model Profiles for the Multi-LLM NIM# list-model-profiles Prints to the console the system information detected by NIM, and the list of all profiles for the chosen NIM. Profiles are categorized by whether or not they are compatible with the current system, based on the system information detected, and filters the profile based on profile selection strategies discussed in automatic profile selection. Use this tool to verify whether your model is suitable for deployment. Refer to Troubleshooting for common failure cases and fixes. Example# export NIM_MODEL_NAME = <HF/NFC_or_local_path> docker run -it --rm --gpus = all -e NGC_API_KEY = $NGC_API_KEY -e HF_TOKEN = $HF_TOKEN -e NIM_MODEL_NAME = $NIM_MODEL_NAME $IMG_NAME list-model-profiles MODEL PROFILES - Compatible with system and runnable: - e2f00b2cbfb168f907c8d6d4d40406f7261111fbab8b3417a485dcd19d10cc98 ( vllm ) - 668b575f1701fa70a97cfeeae998b5d70b048a9b917682291bb82b67f308f80c ( tensorrt_llm ) - 50e138f94d85b97117e484660d13b6b54234e60c20584b1de6ed55d109ca4f21 ( sglang ) - With LoRA support: - 93c5e281d6616f45e2ef801abf4ed82fc65e38ec5f46e0664f340bad4f92d551 ( vllm-lora ) - cdcd22d151713c8b91fcd279a4b5e021153e72ff5cf6ad5498aac96974f5b7d7 ( tensorrt_llm-lora ) - Compilable to TRT-LLM using just-in-time compilation of HF models to TRTLLM engines: <None> The filtered profiles are available for user to opt into.