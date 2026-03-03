Function (Tool) Calling with NVIDIA NIM for LLMs#

You can connect NIM to external tools and services using function calling (also known as tool calling). By providing a list of available functions, NIM can output function arguments for the relevant function or functions, which you can execute to augment the prompt with external information.

Function calling is controlled using the tool_choice and tools request parameters.

Prerequisites# To enable tool calling, launch the server with the following environment variables for LLM NIMs. Note For LLM-specific NIMs, do not set tool calling environment variables externally. If an LLM-specific NIM container supports tool calling, it is enabled automatically. Environment Variables for Tool Calling # Environment variable Description Type Optional? NIM_ENABLE_AUTO_TOOL_CHOICE 1 to enable tool calling. Boolean No NIM_CHAT_TEMPLATE true to override the default chat template found in tokenizer_config.json provided with the model. The value should be the absolute path to the .jinja file that contains the chat template. Useful for instructing the LLM to format the output response in a way that the tool-call parser can understand. Boolean Yes NIM_TOOL_CALL_PARSER How the model post-processes the LLM response text into a tool call data structure. One of : "pythonic" , "mistral" , "llama3_json" , "granite-20b-fc" , "granite" , "hermes" , "jamba" , or custom value. String Required when NIM_ENABLE_AUTO_TOOL_CHOICE is set to 1 . NIM_TOOL_PARSER_PLUGIN The absolute path of a python file that is a custom tool-call parser. Required when NIM_TOOL_CALL_PARSER is specified with a custom value. String No If the chat completion response contains an empty tool_call field but the function call is present in the content field, the output of the LLM was not post-processed into a tool call successfully. Update the chat template to instruct the LLM to format the output response correctly, or use a different tool call parser. Tool calling is supported in the following LLM-specific NIM containers and is automatically enabled for the following models: GPT-OSS-20B and GPT-OSS-120B

Llama 3.1 models

Llama 3.2 models

Llama 3.3 models

Mistral models

Nemotron 3 Nano

Llama Nemotron Nano models (supports detailed thinking off)

Llama Nemotron Super models (supports detailed thinking off)

Llama Nemotron Ultra models (supports detailed thinking off)