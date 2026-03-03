Tutorials for NVIDIA NIM for LLMs#
Use the following GitHub projects to learn about NIM.
Playbooks#
The NVIDIA NIM for Large Language Models (LLMs) playbooks demonstrate how to use NVIDIA NIM for LLMs to self-host RAG, deploy on Hugging Face, and fine-tune with LoRA.
The NVIDIA AI Blueprint: Bring Your LLM to NIM playbooks show three deployment approaches using the multi-LLM compatible NIM container:
The How to Enhance RAG Pipelines with Reasoning Using NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Models playbook shows how to add query rewriting and reasoning to your RAG pipeline with Llama Nemotron to improve retrieval.
The Develop Specialized AI Agents with New NVIDIA Nemotron Vision, RAG, and Guardrail Models blog introduces Nemotron vision, RAG, and guardrail models for building specialized agents.
The Nemotron Usage Cookbooks provide recipes and notebooks for using the Nemotron family of models as scalable, production-ready endpoints with NVIDIA NIM.
The Build an AI Catalog System That Delivers Localized, Interactive Product Experiences blueprint demonstrates how to deploy, integrate, and customize NVIDIA Blueprint for LLMs at scale.
For information on customizing NVIDIA NIMs for domain-specific needs, refer to Customizing NVIDIA NIM for Domain-Specific Needs with NVIDIA NeMo.
Platform Deployment Guides#
The NIM on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying AKS.
The NIM on Azure Machine Learning (AzureML) deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying AzureML using Azure CLI and Jupyter Notebook.
The End to End LLM App development with Azure AI Studio, Prompt Flow and NIMs deployment guide provides end-to-end LLM App development with Azure AI Studio, Prompt Flow, and NIMs.
The NIM on AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying on AWS EKS.
The NIM on AWS SageMaker deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying on AWS SageMaker using Jupyter Notebooks, Python CLI, and the shell.
The NIM on KServe deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to deploy on KServe.
The Enabling Horizontal Autoscaling of Enterprise RAG Components on Kubernetes deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for autoscaling enterprise RAG on Kubernetes.
Quick Links#
Refer to Recent posts for NIM for a full list of NIM-related technical blogs.