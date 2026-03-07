Governing Terms#
NeMo Retriever Llama Vision Embed (llama-nemoretriever-vlm-embedqa-1b)#
Governing Terms
The NIM container is governed by the NVIDIA Software and Model Evaluation License. Model License: NVIDIA Software and Model Evaluation License. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Llama 3.2 Community License Agreement. Built with Llama.
bge-large-zh-v1.5#
Governing Terms
The NIM container is governed by the NVIDIA Software License Agreement and Product-Specific Terms for AI Products; and the use of this model is governed by the NVIDIA Community Model License. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: MIT License.
bge-m3#
Governing Terms
The NIM container is governed by the NVIDIA Software License Agreement and Product-Specific Terms for AI Products; and the use of this model is governed by the NVIDIA Community Model License.
Additional information: MIT License.
NV-EmbedQA-E5-v5#
Governing Terms
The NIM container is governed by NVIDIA Agreements | Enterprise Software | NVIDIA Software License Agreement and NVIDIA Agreements | Enterprise Software | Product Specific Terms for AI Product; and the use of this model is governed by the AI Foundation Models Community License Agreement.
Additional information: MIT license.
NV-EmbedQA-Mistral7B-v2#
Governing Terms
The NIM container is governed by NVIDIA Agreements | Enterprise Software | NVIDIA Software License Agreement and NVIDIA Agreements | Enterprise Software | Product Specific Terms for AI Product; and the use of this model is governed by the AI Foundation Models Community License Agreement.
Additional information: Apache license.
Snowflake arctic-embed-l#
Governing Terms
The NIM container is governed by NVIDIA Agreements | Enterprise Software | NVIDIA Software License Agreement and NVIDIA Agreements | Enterprise Software | Product Specific Terms for AI Product; and the use of this model is governed by the AI Foundation Models Community License Agreement.
Additional information: Apache license.
Llama-3.2-NV-EmbedQA-1B-v2#
Governing Terms
The NIM container is governed by NVIDIA Agreements | Enterprise Software | NVIDIA Software License Agreement and NVIDIA Agreements | Enterprise Software | Product Specific Terms for AI Product; and the use of this model is governed by the AI Foundation Models Community License Agreement.
Additional information: Llama 3.2 community license.