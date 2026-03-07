Release Notes for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM#
This documentation contains the release notes for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM.
Release 1.13.0#
Highlights#
Rename existing models to the new Nemotron brand. The impacted models are the following:
The llama-3.2-nemoretriever-300m-embed-v2 model is now named llama-nemotron-embed-300m-v2.
The llama-3.2-nv-embedqa-1b-v2 model is now named llama-nemotron-embed-1b-v2.
-
Add fixes for high and critical vulnerabilities.
Fixed Known Issues#
The following are the known issues that are fixed in this version:
Fixed an issue with the
persistence.enabledhelm chart value. Persistent storage options (
persistence.storageClass,
persistence.existingClaim,
hostPath.enabled) are now fully functional.
Release 1.12.0#
Highlights#
Renamed the llama-3.2-nemoretriever-1b-vlm-embed-v1 model to llama-nemotron-embed-vl-1b-v2.
Added TRT engine support for llama-nemotron-embed-vl-1b-v2 model. For details, see Llama Nemotron Embed Vision Language 1B (llama-nemotron-embed-vl-1b-v2).
The
NIM_TRITON_PERFORMANCE_MODEenvironment variable has no effect on the llama-3.2-nemoretriever-1b-vlm-embed-v1 NIM as the NIM has been optimized for both throughput and latency.
Known Issues#
The
persistence.enabledvalue and all related dependent configuration flags are currently non-functional in the NIM helm chart.
Release 1.11 - Production Branch Only#
This release is a production branch.
Highlights#
1.11.0: Production branch release of llama-3.2-nv-embedqa-1b-v2 with STIG/FIPS base image.
1.11.0: Upgraded to use Triton Inference server version 25.08.03 to address CVEs.
1.11.0: CUDA version changed from 12.9 to 13. For details, refer to What’s New and Important in CUDA Toolkit 13.0.
1.11.1: Added the support of the nv-embedqa-e5-v5 with STIG/FIPS base image.
1.11.1 - 1.11.x: CVE fixes for high & critical vulnerabilities.
Known Issues#
There are no known issues in this release.
Release 1.10.1#
This release is a patch release.
Highlights#
Added dynamic embedding support for llama-3.2-nemoretriever-300m-embed-v2 NIM.
Batch sizes larger than 1024 are now supported again after fixing a bug.
Known Issues#
The
persistence.enabledvalue and all related dependent configuration flags are currently non-functional in the NIM helm chart.
Release 1.10.0#
Summary#
Added support for llama-3.2-nemoretriever-300m-embed-v2 NIM. For details, refer to Llama Nemotron Embed 300m v2 (llama-nemotron-embed-300m-v2).
Upgraded to use Triton Inference Server 25.08 to address CVEs.
Optimized TensorRT engine profiles for reduced GPU VRAM usage and improved cache utilization.
Added TRT optimized engines for CUDA GPU Compute Capability. Support includes 12.0, 10.0, 9.0, 8.9, 8.6, and 8.0.
Known Issues#
The
persistence.enabledvalue and all related dependent configuration flags are currently non-functional in the NIM helm chart.
Release 1.9.0#
Summary#
Added support for llama-3.2-nemoretriever-300m-embed-v1 NIM.
Added quantization support for uint8 and ubinary. For details, refer to How to Specify Embedding Type.
Added the
NIM_REPOSITORY_OVERRIDEenvironment variable.
Known Issues#
The
persistence.enabledvalue and all related dependent configuration flags are currently non-functional in the NIM helm chart.
Release 1.8 - Production Branch Only#
Summary#
1.8.0: Added support for H200 NVL GPU for the NV-EmbedQA-E5-v5 NIM. For details, see NV-EmbedQA-E5-v5.
1.8.0: Added FP8 support for H100 and L40s for the NV-EmbedQA-E5-v5 NIM. For details, see NV-EmbedQA-E5-v5.
1.8.1 - 1.8.x: CVE fixes for high & critical vulnerabilities.
Release 1.7.0 - Early Access Only#
Summary#
Added support for llama-3.2-nemoretriever-1b-vlm-embed-v1 model. For details, see Support Matrix for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM.
Added new
modalityfield to the
/v1/embeddingsendpoint to support text, image, and mixed (text+image) input types. For details, see How to Specify Modality.
Known Issues#
Currently, only unoptimized generic model profiles are supported.
Release 1.6.0#
Summary#
Added support for B200 GPU. For details, see Support Matrix for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM.
Known Issues#
The
list-model-profilescommand incorrectly lists compatible model profiles as incompatible. Select the profile that matches your hardware configuration. This bug does not impact automatic profile selection.
Slight performance degradation observed since 1.3.1 release.
For the B200 GPU, Llama-3.2-NV-EmbedQA-1B-v2 requires
NIM_TRT_ENGINE_HOST_CODE_ALLOWED=1to properly start the NIM.
Summary#
Release 1.5.1#
Summary#
Fixed bug where
list-model-profilescommand fails to run on hosts that don’t have an NVIDIA GPUs, even when
NIM_CPU_ONLYis set.
Fixed bug where
list-model-profilescommand returns
custommodels that should not be used.
Known Issues#
The
list-model-profilescommand incorrectly lists compatible model profiles as incompatible. Select the profile that matches your hardware configuration. This bug does not impact automatic profile selection.
Slight performance degradation observed since 1.3.1 release.
Release 1.5.0#
Summary#
Added support for bge-m3 embedding model. For details, refer to Support Matrix.
Added support for bge-large-zh-v1.5 embedding model.
Added the
NIM_TRITON_PERFORMANCE_MODEenvironment variable to allow you to select performance modes that are optimized for low latency or high throughput.
Added the
NIM_TRITON_MAX_BATCH_SIZEenvironment variable.
Added support for configurable memory footprint by allowing users to set batch size and sequence length.
Added support for gRPC.
Reduced container image sizes.
Removed model profiles for A100 PCIe 40GB & H100 PCIe 80GB configurations.
Known Issues#
The
list-model-profilescommand incorrectly lists compatible model profiles as incompatible. Select the profile that matches your hardware configuration. This bug does not impact automatic profile selection.
The
list-model-profilescommand fails to run on hosts that don’t have an NVIDIA GPUs, even when
NIM_CPU_ONLYis set.
The
list-model-profilescommand returns
custommodels that should not be used.
Release 1.4.0-rtx (Beta)#
Summary#
This is a public beta release of the NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM. This release contains the following changes:
Added support for GeForce RTX 4090, NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation, GeForce RTX 5080, and GeForce RTX 5090 for the Llama-3.2-NV-EmbedQA-1B-v2 NIM.
Known Issues#
The
list-model-profilescommand incorrectly lists compatible model profiles as incompatible. Select the profile that matches your hardware configuration. This bug does not impact automatic profile selection.
Release 1.3.1#
Added the
NIM_SERVED_MODEL_NAMEenvironment variable.
Updated the LangChain Playbook to use the Llama-3.2-NV-EmbedQA-1B-v2 NIM.
Release 1.3.0#
Added support for Llama-3.2-NV-EmbedQA-1B-v2 embedding model.
Added support for dynamic embedding sizes via Matryoshka Representation Learning (for supported models).
Added
NIM_NUM_MODEL_INSTANCESand
NIM_NUM_TOKENIZERSenvironment variables.
Added support for dynamic batching in the underlying Triton Inference Server process.
Known Issues#
The current version of
langchain-nvidia-ai-endpointsused in the LangChain playbook is not compatible with the Llama-3.2-NV-EmbedQA-1B-v2 NIM.
Release 1.2.0#
Updated NV-EmbedQA-E5-v5 NIM to use Triton Inference Server 24.08.
Added the NIM_TRITON_GRPC_PORT env var to set gRPC port for Triton Inference Server.
Release 1.1.0#
Updated NV-EmbedQA-E5-v5 NIM using standard NIM library and tools.
Release 1.0.1#
Added support for NGC Personal/Service API keys in addition to the NGC API Key (Original).
NGC_API_KEYis no longer required when running a container with a pre-populated cache (
NIM_CACHE_PATH).
list-model-profilescommand updated to check the correct location for model artifacts.
Release 1.0.0#
Summary#
This is the first general release of the NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM.
Embedding Models#
NV-EmbedQA-E5-v5
NV-EmbedQA-Mistral7B-v2
Snowflake’s Arctic-embed-l