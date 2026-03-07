Get Started With NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM#

Check the support matrix to make sure that you have the supported hardware and software stack.

If you are running on an RTX AI PC or Workstation, refer to the NIM on WSL2 documentation for setup instructions.

NGC Authentication#

Generate an API key# An NGC API key is required to access NGC resources and a key can be generated here: https://org.ngc.nvidia.com/setup/api-keys. When creating an NGC API Personal key, ensure that at least “NGC Catalog” is selected from the “Services Included” dropdown. More Services can be included if this key is to be reused for other purposes. Note Personal keys allow you to configure an expiration date, revoke or delete the key using an action button, and rotate the key as needed. For more information about key types, please refer the NGC User Guide.

Export the API key# Pass the value of the API key to the docker run command in the next section as the NGC_API_KEY environment variable to download the appropriate models and resources when starting the NIM. If you’re not familiar with how to create the NGC_API_KEY environment variable, the simplest way is to export it in your terminal: export NGC_API_KEY = <value> Run one of the following commands to make the key available at startup: # If using bash echo "export NGC_API_KEY=<value>" >> ~/.bashrc # If using zsh echo "export NGC_API_KEY=<value>" >> ~/.zshrc Note Other, more secure options include saving the value in a file, so that you can retrieve with cat $NGC_API_KEY_FILE , or using a password manager.