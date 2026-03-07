Support Matrix for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM#
This documentation describes the software and hardware that NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM supports.
CPU#
NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM requires the following:
x86 processor with at least 8 cores. For a list of supported systems, refer to NVIDIA Certified Systems Catalog.
Models#
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM supports the following models.
|
Model Name
|
Model ID
|
Max Tokens
|
Publisher
|
Parameters
|
Total Parameters
|
Embedding
|
Dynamic Embeddings
|
Model Card
|
Llama Nemotron Embed 300m v2
|
nvidia/llama-nemotron-embed-300m-v2
|
8192
|
NVIDIA
|
307
|
569
|
2048
|
yes
|
Llama Nemotron Embed Vision Language 1B
|
nvidia/llama-nemotron-embed-vl-1b-v2
|
8192
|
NVIDIA
|
1414
|
1678
|
2048
|
yes
|
-
|
bge-large-zh-v1.5
|
baai/bge-large-zh-v1.5
|
512
|
BAAI
|
303
|
325
|
1024
|
no
|
bge-m3
|
baai/bge-m3
|
8192
|
BAAI
|
303
|
568
|
1024
|
no
|
Llama Nemotron Embed 1B v2
|
nvidia/llama-nemotron-embed-1b-v2
|
8192
|
NVIDIA
|
973
|
1236
|
2048
|
yes
|
NV-EmbedQA-E5-v5
|
nvidia/nv-embedqa-e5-v5
|
512
|
NVIDIA
|
303
|
335
|
1024
|
no
|
NV-EmbedQA-Mistral7B-v2
|
nvidia/nv-embedqa-mistral-7b-v2
|
512
|
NVIDIA
|
6980
|
7110
|
4096
|
no
|
Snowflake’s Arctic-embed-l
|
snowflake/arctic-embed-l
|
512
|
Snowflake
|
303
|
335
|
1024
|
no
Note
The “Parameters (excl. embeddings)” column shows the count of parameters that directly impact inference performance and computational cost. Embedding layer parameters are excluded because they primarily affect model size rather than inference speed. For example, models with different vocabulary sizes may have different total parameter counts but the same inference-relevant parameter count.
Embedding Type Support#
The following table contains the embedding types that each model supports. For details, refer to How to Specify Embedding Type.
|
Model ID
|
Supported Embedding Types
|
nvidia/llama-nemotron-embed-300m-v2
|
|
nvidia/llama-nemotron-embed-vl-1b-v2
|
|
nvidia/llama-nemotron-embed-1b-v2
|
|
baai/bge-large-zh-v1.5
|
|
baai/bge-m3
|
|
nvidia/nv-embedqa-e5-v5
|
|
nvidia/nv-embedqa-mistral-7b-v2
|
|
snowflake/arctic-embed-l
|
Optimized vs Non Optimized Models#
The following models are optimized using TRT and are available as pre-built, optimized engines on NGC. These optimized models are GPU specific and require a minimum GPU memory value as specified in the Optimized configuration sections of each model.
NVIDIA also provides generic model profiles that operate with any NVIDIA GPU (or set of GPUs) with sufficient memory capacity. These generic profiles are known as non-optimized configuration. On systems where there are no compatible optimized profiles, generic profiles are chosen automatically. Optimized profiles are preferred over generic profiles when available, but you can choose to deploy a generic profile on any system by following the steps in the Overriding Profile Selection section.
Compute Capability and Automatic Profile Selection#
NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM supports TensorRT engines that are compiled with the option
kSAME_COMPUTE_CAPABILITY.
This option builds engines that are compatible with GPUs having the same compute capability as the one on which the engine was built.
For more information, refer to Same Compute Capability Compatibility Level.
To see the mapping of CUDA GPU compute capability versions to supported GPU SKUs, refer to CUDA GPU Compute Capability.
If you run a NIM on a GPU that has the same compute capability as one of the engines, then that engine should appear as compatible when you run
list-model-profiles.
Automatic profile selection uses the following order to choose a profile:
A GPU-specific engine (for example, gpu:NVIDIA B200)
A compute capability engine (for example, compute_capability:10.0)
ONNX or Pytorch(for example, model_type:onnx)
Note: Certain NIMs may include both GPU-specific engines and compute capability engines, while others may include only a single engine type.
Supported Hardware#
Note
Currently, GPU clusters with GPUs in Multi-instance GPU mode (MIG) are not supported.
Llama Nemotron Embed 300m v2 (llama-nemotron-embed-300m-v2)#
Optimized configuration#
|
Precision
|
12.0
|
FP16 & FP8
|
10.0
|
FP16 & FP8
|
9.0
|
FP16 & FP8
|
8.9
|
FP16 & FP8
|
8.6
|
FP16
|
8.0
|
FP16
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Max Tokens
|
Any single NVIDIA GPU that has sufficient memory, or multiple homogenous NVIDIA GPUs that have sufficient memory in total.
|
Min: 2.4 GiB, Max: 25.2 GiB
|
FP16
|
7.49 GiB
|
4096
Warning
The maximum token length of the non-optimized configuration is smaller (4096) than the other profiles (8192).
Llama Nemotron Embed Vision Language 1B (llama-nemotron-embed-vl-1b-v2)#
Optimized configuration#
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
Precision
|
A100 SXM4
|
40 & 80
|
FP16
|
H100 HBM3
|
80
|
FP16 & FP8
|
H100 NVL
|
80
|
FP16 & FP8
|
L40s
|
48
|
FP16 & FP8
|
A10G
|
24
|
FP16
|
L4
|
24
|
FP16
|
B200
|
180
|
FP16
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
Warning
The maximum token length of the non-optimized configuration is smaller (4096) than the other profiles (8192).
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogenous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory
|
Min: 4.4 GiB, Max: 21 GiB
|
FP16
|
3.2GiB
bge-large-zh-v1.5#
Optimized configuration#
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
Precision
|
H20
|
96
|
FP16
|
L20
|
48
|
FP16
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values in the following table are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogenous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory
|
10
|
FP16
|
8.1
bge-m3#
Optimized configuration#
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
Precision
|
A100 SXM4
|
80
|
FP16
|
H100 HBM3
|
80
|
FP16
|
L40s
|
48
|
FP16
|
A10G
|
24
|
FP16
|
L20
|
48
|
FP16
|
H20
|
96
|
FP16
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogenous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory
|
33
|
FP16
|
8.8
Llama Nemotron Embed 1B v2#
Optimized configuration#
|
Precision
|
12.0
|
FP16 & FP8
|
10.0
|
FP16 & FP8
|
9.0
|
FP16 & FP8
|
8.9
|
FP16 & FP8
|
8.6
|
FP16
|
8.0
|
FP16
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Max Tokens
|
Any single NVIDIA GPU that has sufficient memory, or multiple homogenous NVIDIA GPUs that have sufficient memory in total.
|
3.6
|
FP16
|
9
|
4096
If you run this model on RTX 40xx or later, you need a minimum of 8GB of VRAM.
Warning
The maximum token length of the non-optimized configuration is smaller (4096) than the other profiles (8192).
NV-EmbedQA-E5-v5#
Optimized configuration#
|
Precision
|
12.0
|
FP16
|
10.0
|
FP16
|
9.0
|
FP16
|
8.9
|
FP16
|
8.6
|
FP16
|
8.0
|
FP16
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogenous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory
|
2
|
FP16
|
8.5
NV-EmbedQA-Mistral7B-v2#
Optimized configuration#
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
Precision
|
A100 SXM4
|
80
|
FP16
|
H100 HBM3
|
80
|
FP8
|
H100 HBM3
|
80
|
FP16
|
L40s
|
48
|
FP8
|
L40s
|
48
|
FP16
|
A10G
|
24
|
FP16
|
L4
|
24
|
FP16
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogenous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory
|
16
|
FP16
|
30
Snowflake’s Arctic-embed-l#
Optimized configuration#
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
Precision
|
A100 SXM4
|
80
|
FP16
|
H100 HBM3
|
80
|
FP16
|
L40s
|
48
|
FP16
|
A10G
|
24
|
FP16
|
L4
|
24
|
FP16
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or on multiple, homogenous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory
|
2
|
FP16
|
17
Memory Footprint#
The following table provides the set of valid configurations and the associated approximate memory footprints for the model. These values were measured using version 1.5.0 and are expected to remain similar in future releases.
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.04
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
3.53
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.04
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
3.19
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.04
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
3.17
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.04
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.67
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.86
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.86
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.98
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
6.53
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.98
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
6.09
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.98
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
4.91
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
2.98
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
4.91
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
5.22
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
5.09
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
7.06
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
12.72
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
7.32
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
9.39
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
6.94
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
12.66
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
6.63
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
9.75
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
11.54
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
11.71
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
0.87
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
0.87
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
0.87
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
0.87
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
0.88
|
Approximate GPU Memory Size (GiB)
|
0.87
Software#
NVIDIA Driver#
Release 1.7.0+ uses NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks 25.01. For NVIDIA driver support, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.
Ensure that the latest compatible NVIDIA driver is installed on your system before launching NIM containers. If you experience issues starting the containers, verify that your driver is up-to-date.
NVIDIA Container Toolkit#
Your Docker environment must support NVIDIA GPUs. For more information, refer to NVIDIA Container Toolkit.