Helm Chart Values for NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Embedding NIM#

Specify if this chart should sink metrics to OpenTelemetry.

Specify if this chart should deploy OpenTelemetry for metrics.

Specify if this chart should deploy zipkin for metrics.

OpenTelemetry configurations can be found in the values section of the OpenTelemetry repository.

Note

Configure the OpenTelemetry exporters according to your needs. The provided helm chart provides sample configuration for exporting traces to Zipkin, and metrics to an OTLP-compatible receiver, stored at opentelemetry-collector.config.exporters.zipkin and opentelemetry-collector.config.exporters.otlp , respectively.

For example, if your metrics setup operates in a pull-based fashion and you want to expose NIM metrics in Prometheus format, you can do so by replacing the OTLP exporter with a Prometheus exporter.