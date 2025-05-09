Accuracy#
Evaluation Dataset#
Properties: 50,000 validation images from ImageNet dataset
Methodology and KPI#
The performance of zero shot accuracy of NV-CLIP NIM on ImageNet validation dataset.
|
Model
|
top-1 Accuracy
|
ViT-H-224
|
0.7786
The performance of zero shot accuracy of NV-CLIP NIM on ImageNet validation dataset of optimized TensorRT models are as follow:
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
top-1 Accuracy
|
H100 SXM
|
FP16
|
76.91
|
H100 NVL
|
FP16
|
76.92
|
H100 PCIe
|
FP16
|
76.92
|
A100 SXM
|
FP16
|
76.94
|
A100 PCIe
|
FP16
|
76.94
|
L40S
|
FP16
|
76.9
|
L4
|
FP16
|
76.93
|
A10G
|
FP16
|
76.88
|
A6000 Ada
|
FP16
|
76.92
|
RTX 4090
|
FP16
|
76.94
|
RTX 5080-WSL
|
FP16
|
76.91
|
RTX 5090-WSL
|
FP16
|
76.91
|
GH-200
|
FP16
|
76.92