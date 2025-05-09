Accuracy#

Evaluation Dataset#

ImageNet dataset

Properties: 50,000 validation images from ImageNet dataset

Methodology and KPI#

The performance of zero shot accuracy of NV-CLIP NIM on ImageNet validation dataset.

Model

top-1 Accuracy

ViT-H-224

0.7786

The performance of zero shot accuracy of NV-CLIP NIM on ImageNet validation dataset of optimized TensorRT models are as follow:

GPU

Precision

top-1 Accuracy

H100 SXM

FP16

76.91

H100 NVL

FP16

76.92

H100 PCIe

FP16

76.92

A100 SXM

FP16

76.94

A100 PCIe

FP16

76.94

L40S

FP16

76.9

L4

FP16

76.93

A10G

FP16

76.88

A6000 Ada

FP16

76.92

RTX 4090

FP16

76.94

RTX 5080-WSL

FP16

76.91

RTX 5090-WSL

FP16

76.91

GH-200

FP16

76.92
