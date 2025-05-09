Getting Started#

You can download and run the NIM of your choice from either the API catalog or the NGC.

Use the following command to pull and run the NIM using Docker.

Use the docker login command, as shown in the following screenshot, to log in to Docker. Replace the placeholders for Username and Password with your values.

Copy your key and store it in a secure place. Do not share it.

Select an Input option. The following example is of a model that offers a Docker option. Not all of the models offer this option, but all include a “Get API Key” link.

Checkout this video , which illustrates the following steps.

Option 2: From NGC#

Generate an API key# An NGC API key is required to access NGC resources. Navigate to https://org.ngc.nvidia.com/setup/api-keys to create a key. When creating an NGC API key, ensure that at least “NGC Catalog” is selected from the “Services Included” dropdown. Include additional services if you want to use this key for other purposes.

Export the API key# Pass the value of the API key to the docker run command in the next section as the NGC_API_KEY environment variable to download the appropriate models and resources when starting the NIM. If you’re not familiar with how to create the NGC_API_KEY environment variable, the simplest way is to export it in your terminal: export NGC_API_KEY = <value> Run one of the following commands to make the key available at startup: # If using bash echo "export NGC_API_KEY=<value>" >> ~/.bashrc # If using zsh echo "export NGC_API_KEY=<value>" >> ~/.zshrc Other, more secure options include saving the value in a file, so that you can retrieve with cat $NGC_API_KEY_FILE , or using a password manager.

Docker Login to NGC# To pull the NIM container image from NGC, first authenticate with the NVIDIA Container Registry with the following command: echo " $NGC_API_KEY " | docker login nvcr.io --username '$oauthtoken' --password-stdin Use $oauthtoken as the username and NGC_API_KEY as the password. The $oauthtoken username is a special name that indicates that you will authenticate with an API key and not a user name and password.

List Available NIMs# This documentation uses the ngc CLI tool in a number of examples. See the NGC CLI documentation for information on downloading and configure the tool. Previously, the ngc tool used NGC_API_KEY environment variable, but has since deprecated that environment variable in favor of the NGC_CLI_API_KEY environment variable. In the previous section, you set NGC_API_KEY and the following sections use it in command examples. If this variable set and you run an ngc command, the command warns you by saying it is deprecated in favor of NGC_CLI_API_KEY . You can safely ignore this warning. Even if you set the NGC_CLI_API_KEY environment variable, as long as NGC_API_KEY is set, you get the warning. Use the following command to list the available NIMs in CSV format. ngc registry image list --format_type csv 'nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/nvclip*' This command should produce output in the following format: Name,Repository,Latest Tag,Image Size,Updated Date,Permission,Signed Tag?,Access Type,Associated Products <name1>,<repository1>,<latest tag1>,<image size1>,<updated date1>,<permission1>,<signed tag?1>,<access type1>,<associated products1> ... <nameN>,<repositoryN>,<latest tagN>,<image sizeN>,<updated dateN>,<permissionN>,<signed tag?N>,<access typeN>,<associated productsN> Use the **Repository** and **Latest Tag** fields when you call the `` docker run `` command, as shown in the following section.