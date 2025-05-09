Support Matrix#

Hardware#

NVIDIA NIM for NV-CLIP runs on any supported NVIDIA GPU. For further information, refer to the Supported Models section.

Software#

  • Linux operating systems (Ubuntu 22.04 or later recommended)

  • NVIDIA Driver >= 535

  • NVIDIA Docker >= 23.0.1

Supported Models#

These models are optimized using TRT and are available as pre-built, optimized engines on NGC and should use the Embeddings Endpoint.

NV-CLIP NIM#

Optimized Configurations#

The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

GPU Memory

Precision

# of GPUs

Disk Space

H100 SXM

80

FP16

1

19.3

H100 NVL

80

FP16

1

19.3

H100 PCIe

80

FP16

1

19.3

A100 SXM

80

FP16

1

19.3

A100 PCIe

80

FP16

1

19.3

L40S

48

FP16

1

19.3

L4

48

FP16

1

19.3

A10G

24

FP16

1

19.3

A6000 Ada

48

FP16

1

19.3

RTX 4090

24

FP16

1

19.3

RTX 5080-WSL (Beta)

16

FP16

1

19.3

RTX 5090-WSL (Beta)

32

FP16

1

19.3

GH 200

480

FP16

1

11.5

Non-optimized Configuration#

NV-CLIP NIM supports non-optimized configurations on GPUs other than these listed.

On this page