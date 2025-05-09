Support Matrix#
Hardware#
NVIDIA NIM for NV-CLIP runs on any supported NVIDIA GPU. For further information, refer to the Supported Models section.
Software#
Linux operating systems (Ubuntu 22.04 or later recommended)
NVIDIA Driver >= 535
NVIDIA Docker >= 23.0.1
Supported Models#
These models are optimized using TRT and are available as pre-built, optimized engines on NGC and should use the Embeddings Endpoint.
NV-CLIP NIM#
Optimized Configurations#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100 SXM
|
80
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
H100 NVL
|
80
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
H100 PCIe
|
80
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
A100 SXM
|
80
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
A100 PCIe
|
80
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
L40S
|
48
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
L4
|
48
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
A10G
|
24
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
A6000 Ada
|
48
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
RTX 4090
|
24
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
RTX 5080-WSL (Beta)
|
16
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
RTX 5090-WSL (Beta)
|
32
|
FP16
|
1
|
19.3
|
GH 200
|
480
|
FP16
|
1
|
11.5
Non-optimized Configuration#
NV-CLIP NIM supports non-optimized configurations on GPUs other than these listed.