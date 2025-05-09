Configuring a NIM#

NVIDIA NIM for NV-CLIP (NV-CLIP NIM) uses Docker containers. Each NIM has its own Docker container and there are several ways to configure it. Use the following reference information to configure a NIM container.

GPU Selection#

You can use the --gpus all argument to docker run in homogeneous environments with one or more of the same GPU.

In heterogeneous environments with a combination of GPUs, such as a A6000 Ada and a GeForce display GPU, you should only run workloads on compute-capable GPUs. Use either of the following options to identify specific GPUs:

The --gpus flag. For example: --gpus='"device=1"' .

The environment variable CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES . For example: -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=1 .

Use the nvidia-smi -L command to get the device ID(s) to use as input(s). This command should return information similar to the following:

GPU 0 : Tesla H100 ( UUID: GPU-b404a1a1-d532-5b5c-20bc-b34e37f3ac46 ) GPU 1 : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 ( UUID: GPU-b404a1a1-d532-5b5c-20bc-b34e37f3ac46 )

Refer to the NVIDIA Container Toolkit documentation for further information.