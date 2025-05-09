Model Profiles#

A NIM Model profile defines what model engines NIM can use. Unique strings based on a hash of the profile contents identify each profile.

Users may select a profile at deployment time by following the Profile Selection steps. If the user does not manually select a profile at deployment time, NIM automatically chooses a generic, non-optimized profile. To understand how profiles and their corresponding engines are created, see How Profiles are Created.

Model profiles are embedded within the NIM container in a Model Manifest file, which is by default placed at /opt/nim/etc/config/default/model_manifest.yaml within the container filesystem.

Profile Selection# To select a profile for deployment, set a specific profile ID with -e NIM_MANIFEST_PROFILE=<value> . You can choose a profile id for your GPU from the following list: GPU GPU Memory Precision Profile Id H100 80 FP16 81b154f8a559772a3e1192354538166ad68e7e9a81ddebddf4afb2ee940f7c2c H100 NVL 80 FP16 227d6ddb4fdb21c7d8968982c4deb168d7ef8729cf097aaf3178eda06446335e H100 PCIe 80 FP16 6b831f71a16f631b02a04bf75dc59d44c194c015af2cc16502f01346060c0dac A100 SXM 80 FP16 9367a7048d21c405768203724f863e116d9aeb71d4847fca004930b9b9584bb6 A100 PCIe 80 FP16 9367a7048d21c405768203724f863e116d9aeb71d4847fca004930b9b9584bb6 L40S 48 FP16 140ed439c490059878dc8879b74ea90033350bcddd2b00b2b3ad76519cfb3535 L4 24 FP16 fd503a9c18276856474f6018aa5889950005132ff087739f7a1a43adc927172f A10G 24 FP16 ef64b17e07abb04c17e80f72ab20ccc028c8874459998bb305b5b2cec2fdca24 A6000 Ada 48 FP16 c172dbfd4e51dee6ecf2938960763539c27f9ba59ea559bd685bebe2689faf49 RTX 4090 24 FP16 e0ca2ec2230a21b45f986c4883c11658088ab0fd8db27aae390ef57dbe0359fe RTX 5080-WSL 16 FP16 7c4119292272959bbb1f7f759c54b13457f583d92e8857ed0acd5e93b27d6a06 RTX 5090-WSL 32 FP16 a8842f1dbfa9209b4e53be67e8aff0b3d89a7807d40345f69adf0cbca98ba958 GH-200 480 FP16 0f3f65dca8fc252950ec51891048f2d7c559a30a7bc8c5a1876a92f6d9704086 If you run on an unsupported GPU, NIM chooses a generic, non-optimized profile with profile id 05dfcd65c81b0f7250d8fdeb64d6bb9c3c7db5845fbbb5055cac21ba3a2b7b41 .