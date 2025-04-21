gpumodeswitch User Guide

gpumodeswitch is a command line utility that runs on Windows, Linux, or VMware ESXi. This chapter describes how to use gpumodeswitch, and the optional Linux boot packages included with gpumodeswitch.



gpumodeswitch can be run in the following environments

Windows 64-bit command prompt

Linux 32/64-bit shell (including XenServer dom0)

VMware ESXi hypervisor

Note: If the server platform hosting the Tesla GPUs does not natively run any of the supported environments, we recommend temporarily booting Linux on the server; the gpumodeswitch release package includes bootable Linux images for this purpose. These images are described in Booting from a Linux bootable image.

The gpumodeswitch package contains these files:

gpumodeswitch.exe Windows executable nvflsh64.sys Windows 64-bit driver module gpumodeswitch Linux executable, also usable on XenServer dom0 NVIDIA-GpuModeSwitch-1OEM.600.0.0.2494585.x86_64.vib vSphere Installation Bundle (VIB) for VMware ESXi gpumodeswitch.iso Bootable Linux ISO image gpumodeswitch.zip Bootable Linux image for use with USB storage (e.g. a flash key)

If you are using VMware ESXi as your hypervisor, you must install the gpumodeswitch VIB before attempting to run gpumodeswitch.

To install the VIB, you need to access the ESXi host through the ESXi Shell or secure shell (SSH). For information about how to enable ESXi Shell or SSH for an ESXi host, see the VMware documentation.



Put the ESXi host into maintenance mode. Copy Copied! # vim-cmd hostsvc/maintenance_mode_enter If an NVIDIA driver is already installed on the ESXi host, remove the driver. Get the name of the VIB package that contains the NVIDIA driver. Copy Copied! # esxcli software vib list | grep -i nvidia Remove the VIB package that contains the NVIDIA driver. Copy Copied! # esxcli software vib remove -n NVIDIA-driver-package NVIDIA-driver-package is the VIB package name that you got in the previous step. Run the esxcli command to install the VIB. Copy Copied! # esxcli software vib install --no-sig-check –v directory/NVIDIA-GpuModeSwitch-1OEM.600.0.0.2494585.x86_64.vib directory is the path to the directory that contains the VIB file. Take the host out of maintenance mode. Copy Copied! # vim-cmd hostsvc/maintenance_mode_exit Reboot the ESXi host. Copy Copied! # reboot

You can now run gpumodeswitch to switch the modes of your GPUs. After switching the modes of your GPUs, continue with your NVIDIA vGPU set up by completing these tasks:

Uninstalling the gpumodeswitch VIB as explained in Uninstalling the gpumodeswitch VIB Installing the NVIDIA virtual GPU manager for your hypervisor as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide

gpumodeswitch supports these operations:

Listing the current mode of GPUs in the host

Changing the mode of individual or all GPUs

Note: gpumodeswitch lists and changes the modes only of GPUs that are not marked for passthrough to the VMs.

For each operation, gpumodeswitch writes a log file that contains information about the operation. For details, see Log files created by gpumodeswitch.



Before running gpumodeswitch, ensure that the prerequisites for your environment are met:

For Linux and VMware ESXi, ensure that you can run gpumodeswitch as root.

For XenServer dom0 and Linux KVM hosts, ensure that no VMs are active on passthrough.

For Windows, ensure that the following prerequisites are met: You have administrator permissions (see Figure 2). The nvflsh64.sys driver is in the same directory as the gpumodeswitch executable.



To list the current mode of all GPUs in the system, use --listgpumodes:

Copy Copied! # gpumodeswitch --listgpumodes NVIDIA GPU Mode Switch Utility Version 1.02 Copyright (C) 2015, NVIDIA Corporation. All Rights Reserved. PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:81,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:81,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (47,8747) : uChip 25AA320A 1.8-5.5V 4Kx8S, page GPU Mode: N/A Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP8 S:00,B:83,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP8 S:00,B:83,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page GPU Mode: Graphics Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP16 S:00,B:84,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP16 S:00,B:84,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page GPU Mode: Compute #

To switch a GPU’s mode, use the --gpumode command:

--gpumode graphics switches to graphics mode

switches to graphics mode --gpumode compute switches to compute mode

Note: After a GPU mode switch, the server platform should be rebooted to ensure that the modified resources of the GPU are correctly accounted for by any OS or hypervisor running on the platform.

By default, the command works on all supported GPUs in the host.



To switch all GPUs interactively, when prompted, type y to confirm the mode switch:

Copy Copied! # gpumodeswitch --gpumode graphics NVIDIA GPU Mode Switch Utility Version 1.02 Copyright (C) 2015, NVIDIA Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Update GPU Mode of all adapters to "graphics"? Press 'y' to confirm or 'n' to choose adapters or any other key to abort: y Updating GPU Mode of all eligible adapters to "graphics" PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:81,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:81,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (47,8747) : uChip 25AA320A 1.8-5.5V 4Kx8S, page Cannot set GPU mode for this adapter Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP8 S:00,B:83,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP8 S:00,B:83,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page Programming UPR setting for requested mode.. License image updated successfully. Programming ECC setting for requested mode.. The display may go *BLANK* on and off for up to 10 seconds or more during the update process depending on your display adapter and output device. Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page NOTE: Preserving straps from original image. Clearing original firmware image... Storing updated firmware image... ................. Verifying update... Update successful. Firmware image has been updated from version 84.04.7C.00.00 to 84.04.7C.00.00. A reboot is required for the update to take effect. InfoROM image updated successfully. Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP16 S:00,B:84,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP16 S:00,B:84,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page Programming UPR setting for requested mode.. License image updated successfully. Programming ECC setting for requested mode.. The display may go *BLANK* on and off for up to 10 seconds or more during the update process depending on your display adapter and output device. Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page NOTE: Preserving straps from original image. Clearing original firmware image... Storing updated firmware image... ................. Verifying update... Update successful. Firmware image has been updated from version 84.04.7C.00.00 to 84.04.7C.00.00. A reboot is required for the update to take effect. InfoROM image updated successfully. #

To switch all supported GPUs in the host without confirming the mode switch, use the --auto command.

Copy Copied! # gpumodeswitch --gpumode graphics --auto NVIDIA GPU Mode Switch Utility Version 1.23.0 Copyright (C) 2015, NVIDIA Corporation. All Rights Reserved. NOTE: Unconfigured display adapter found, device not accessible: PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:03,PCI,D:00,F:00 NOTE: Unconfigured display adapter found, device not accessible: PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:82:SP8 S:00,B:83,PCI,D:00,F:00 Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:04:SP8 S:00,B:05,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:04:SP8 S:00,B:05,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page Programming UPR setting for requested mode.. License image updated successfully. Programming ECC setting for requested mode.. The display may go *BLANK* on and off for up to 10 seconds or more during the update process depending on your display adapter and output device. Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page NOTE: Preserving straps from original image. Clearing original firmware image... Storing updated firmware image... ................. Verifying update... Update successful. Firmware image has been updated from version 84.04.85.00.00 to 84.04.85.00.00. A reboot is required for the update to take effect. InfoROM image updated successfully. Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:04:SP16 S:00,B:06,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:04:SP16 S:00,B:06,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page Programming UPR setting for requested mode.. License image updated successfully. Programming ECC setting for requested mode.. The display may go *BLANK* on and off for up to 10 seconds or more during the update process depending on your display adapter and output device. Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page NOTE: Preserving straps from original image. Clearing original firmware image... Storing updated firmware image... ................. Verifying update... Update successful. Firmware image has been updated from version 84.04.85.00.00 to 84.04.85.00.00. A reboot is required for the update to take effect. InfoROM image updated successfully. PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:81,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:81,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (47,8747) : uChip 25AA320A 1.8-5.5V 4Kx8S, page Cannot set GPU mode for this adapter Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:84:SP8 S:00,B:85,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:84:SP8 S:00,B:85,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page Programming UPR setting for requested mode.. License image updated successfully. Programming ECC setting for requested mode.. The display may go *BLANK* on and off for up to 10 seconds or more during the update process depending on your display adapter and output device. Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page NOTE: Preserving straps from original image. Clearing original firmware image... Storing updated firmware image... ................. Verifying update... Update successful. Firmware image has been updated from version 84.04.85.00.00 to 84.04.85.00.00. A reboot is required for the update to take effect. InfoROM image updated successfully. Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:84:SP16 S:00,B:86,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:84:SP16 S:00,B:86,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page Programming UPR setting for requested mode.. License image updated successfully. Programming ECC setting for requested mode.. The display may go *BLANK* on and off for up to 10 seconds or more during the update process depending on your display adapter and output device. Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page NOTE: Preserving straps from original image. Clearing original firmware image... Storing updated firmware image... ................. Verifying update... Update successful. Firmware image has been updated from version 84.04.85.00.00 to 84.04.85.00.00. A reboot is required for the update to take effect. InfoROM image updated successfully. #

To switch the mode of an individual GPU, type n when prompted, then enter the index of the GPU you want to switch:

Copy Copied! # gpumodeswitch --gpumode graphics NVIDIA GPU Mode Switch Utility Version 1.02 Copyright (C) 2015, NVIDIA Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Update GPU Mode of all adapters to "graphics"? Press 'y' to confirm or 'n' to choose adapters or any other key to abort: n Select display adapter: <0> PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:81,PCI,D:00,F:00 <1> Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP8 S:00,B:83,PCI,D:00,F:00 <2> Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP16 S:00,B:84,PCI,D:00,F:00 <3> PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:85,PCI,D:00,F:00 <4> PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:86:SP8 S:00,B:87,PCI,D:00,F:00 <5> GRID K520 (10DE,118A,10DE,100D) H:88:SP8 S:00,B:89,PCI,D:00,F:00 <6> GRID K520 (10DE,118A,10DE,100D) H:88:SP16 S:00,B:8A,PCI,D:00,F:00 Select a number (ESC to quit): 1 Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP8 S:00,B:83,PCI,D:00,F:00 Adapter: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP8 S:00,B:83,PCI,D:00,F:00 Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page Programming UPR setting for requested mode.. License image updated successfully. Programming ECC setting for requested mode.. The display may go *BLANK* on and off for up to 10 seconds or more during the update process depending on your display adapter and output device. Identifying EEPROM... EEPROM ID (EF,3013) : WBond W25X40A 2.7-3.6V 4096Kx1S, page NOTE: Preserving straps from original image. Clearing original firmware image... Storing updated firmware image... ................. Verifying update... Update successful. Firmware image has been updated from version 84.04.7C.00.00 to 84.04.7C.00.00. A reboot is required for the update to take effect. InfoROM image updated successfully. #

For each operation that it performs, gpumodeswitch creates a log file that contains information about the operation. The file name and content of the log file depend on the operation.

Operation Command Log File Name Log File Contents List GPU modes --listgpumode listgpumodes.txt A summary of GPU modes Switch GPU modes --gpumode setgpumode.txt A summary of the command executed





The --listgpumode command writes GPU mode information to a log file named listgpumodes.txt.

The log file summarizes GPU modes:

Copy Copied! # more /tmp/listgpumodes.txt GPU ID: PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:81,PCI,D:00,F:00 GPU Mode: N/A GPU ID: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP8 S:00,B:83,PCI,D:00,F:00 GPU Mode: Graphics GPU ID: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP16 S:00,B:84,PCI,D:00,F:00 GPU Mode: Graphics #

The --gpumode command writes GPU mode update information to a log file named setgpumode.txt.

The log file summarizes the command execution:

Copy Copied! # more /tmp/setgpumode.txt GPU ID: PLX (8747h) (10B5,8747,10B5,8747) H:--:NRM S:00,B:81,PCI,D:00,F:00 Cannot set GPU mode for this adapter GPU ID: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP8 S:00,B:83,PCI,D:00,F:00 Successfully updated GPU mode to graphics. GPU ID: Tesla M60 (10DE,13F2,10DE,113A) H:82:SP16 S:00,B:84,PCI,D:00,F:00 Successfully updated GPU mode to graphics. #

By default, gpumodeswitch creates the log file in the current working directory if the current working directory is writable.



To change the directory in which the log file is created, use the --outfilepath option.

The following example commands create the log file in the /tmp directory:

Listing current GPU modes: Copy Copied! # gpumodeswitch --listgpumodes --outfilepath /tmp/

Switching GPUs to graphics mode: Copy Copied! # gpumodeswitch --gpumode graphics --outfilepath /tmp

Note: When using the bundled Linux bootable images (see Booting from a Linux bootable image), the system boots into a read-only file system. Log files can be generated by using the outfilepath option to write the log files into /tmp.

After switching the modes of your GPUs, continue with your NVIDIA vGPU set up as follows:



If you are using VMware ESXi as your hypervisor, uninstall the gpumodeswitch VIB as explained in Uninstalling the gpumodeswitch VIB. Install the NVIDIA virtual GPU manager for your hypervisor explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide .

If you are using VMware ESXi as your hypervisor, you must uninstall the gpumodeswitch VIB after running gpumodeswitch .

To uninstall the VIB, you need to access the ESXi host through the ESXi Shell or secure shell (SSH). For information about how to enable ESXi Shell or SSH for an ESXi host, see the VMware documentation.



Put the ESXi host into maintenance mode. Copy Copied! # vim-cmd hostsvc/maintenance_mode_enter Run the esxcli command to uninstall the VIB. Copy Copied! # esxcli software vib remove -n NVIDIA-VMware_ESXi_6.0_GpuModeSwitch_Driver Take the host out of maintenance mode. Copy Copied! # vim-cmd hostsvc/maintenance_mode_exit Reboot the ESXi host. Copy Copied! # reboot

After uninstalling the gpumodeswitch VIB, continue with your NVIDIA vGPU set up by installing the NVIDIA virtual GPU manager for your hypervisor as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide .

If your server platform is not running one of the environments that supports gpumodeswitch, use one of the Linux bootable images included in the release to boot your server to a minimal Linux environment that includes gpumodeswitch.



The gpumodeswitch.iso file in the release package is intended for direct boot on a server platform, using the server’s remote management capability.



Connect the ISO file as an emulated storage device on the server. Reboot the server. Use the BIOS boot menu to select the emulated device for boot. Figure 1. Connecting to gpumodeswitch.iso through server remote management

The ISO image boots to a Linux shell prompt from which gpumodeswitch can be run directly. For instructions, see Running gpumodeswitch.

The gpumodeswitch.zip file in the release package is intended to be unpacked onto a USB flash key, which can then be used to boot the server.

On a Windows system, follow these steps to create a bootable USB key:



Connect a USB flash key of at least 64 megabytes in size. In Windows Explorer, right-click on the USB drive and select Format to format it. Note the driver letter that is assigned to the USB drive (for example, E:). Unzip gpumodeswitch.zip to the freshly formatted USB drive. Right-click the zip file and select Extract All. Browse to the USB drive’s letter, and then click OK to unzip the contents. Open a Windows Command Prompt window with Administrator privileges. Search for cmd. Right-click on the cmd program icon and select Run as administrator. Figure 2. Launching an administrator command prompt In the Command Prompt window, change to the USB drive by typing its drive letter, (for example, e:) and then pressing Return. Run the following command, replacing e: with your USB drive’s letter. Copy Copied! syslinux –m –a e: Close the Command Prompt window, and eject and unplug the USB drive. Boot the server from the USB drive.

The image boots to a Linux shell prompt from which gpumodeswitch can be run directly. For instructions, see Running gpumodeswitch.

Some common problems can cause the gpumodeswitch command to fail or to be unavailable.



You cannot run gpumodeswitch in a non-Windows environment where an existing NVIDIA driver is already loaded on the GPU.

In a Linux environment or a XenServer environment, the gpumodeswitch command fails and an error is reported:

Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# ./gpumodeswitch --listgpumodes NVIDIA GPU Mode Switch Utility Version 1.02 Copyright (C) 2015, NVIDIA Corporation. All Rights Reserved. ... ERROR: In order to avoid the irreparable damage to your graphics adapter it is necessary to unload the NVIDIA kernel driver first: rmmod nvidia [root@xenserver ~]#

In a VMware ESXi environment, the gpumodeswitch command is not available.



Halt any services that are using the GPU. Unload the NVIDIA driver. Copy Copied! [root@linux ~]# rmmod nvidia

Halt any VMs that are using the GPU. Stop the XenServergpumon service. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# service xcp-rrdd-gpumon stop Stopping XCP RRDD plugin xcp-rrdd-gpumon: [ OK ] Unload the NVIDIA kernel driver. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rmmod nvidia

Remove the driver and install the gpumodeswitch VIB as explained in Installing the gpumodeswitch VIB.