Client Licensing User Guide

The following products are available as licensed products on NVIDIA GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software:

NVIDIA® RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS)

NVIDIA Virtual PC (vPC)

NVIDIA Virtual Applications (vApps)

This guide describes these licensed products and how to enable and use them on supported hardware.



The available NVIDIA vGPU software licensed products support different classes of NVIDIA vGPU software deployments.

NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensed Product Target Users Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Deployments vApps Users of PC-level applications and server-based desktops that use Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon, RDSH, or other app streaming or session-based solutions A-series NVIDIA vGPUs

GPU pass through

Microsoft DDA

VMware vDGA

Bare metal vPC Users of business virtual desktops who require a great user experience with PC applications for Windows, web browsers, and high-definition video B-series NVIDIA vGPUs

Microsoft RemoteFX vGPU

VMware vSGA vWS Users of mid-range and high-end workstations who require access to remote professional graphics applications with full performance on any device anywhere Q-series NVIDIA vGPUs

B-series NVIDIA vGPUs

GPU pass through

Microsoft DDA

VMware vDGA

Bare metal

Note: Microsoft DDA and VMware vDGA are functionally equivalent to GPU pass through.

Microsoft RemoteFX vGPU and VMware vSGA are graphics virtualization technologies.

Microsoft DDA requires Windows Server 2016 with the Hyper-V role.

Depending on the NVIDIA vGPU software deployment, licensing is enforced either through software or only through the end-user license agreement (EULA).

NVIDIA vGPU Software Deployment Required NVIDIA vGPU Software License Enforcement A-series NVIDIA vGPU vApps Software See Note (1). B-series NVIDIA vGPU vPC or vWS Software See Note (2). Q-series NVIDIA vGPU vWS Software See Note (3). GPU pass through for workstation or professional 3D graphics vWS Software GPU pass through for PC-level applications vApps EULA only Microsoft DDA for workstation or professional 3D graphics vWS Software Microsoft DDA for PC-level applications vApps EULA only VMware vDGA for workstation or professional 3D graphics vWS Software VMware vDGA for PC-level applications vApps EULA only Bare metal for workstation or professional 3D graphics vWS Software Bare metal for PC-level applications vApps EULA only Microsoft RemoteFX vGPU vPC EULA only VMware vSGA vPC EULA only

Note: For A-series NVIDIA vGPU deployments, one vApps license is required for each concurrent user, but licensing for only one of these users is enforced through software. Licensing for the remaining users is enforced through the EULA. The vWS license edition includes the vPC license edition: virtual GPUs that require a vPC license can also be used with a vWS license. When multiple Q-series vGPUs are assigned to a single VM, only one license for the VM is required, not one license for each vGPU assigned to the VM.





When a Virtual Machine (VM) that is running NVIDIA vGPU software is first booted, the virtual GPU or physical GPU assigned to the VM operates at full capability. When licensing is enforced through software, the performance of the virtual GPU or physical GPU is degraded over time if the VM fails to obtain a license.

How the performance of an unlicensed vGPU or physical GPU is degraded depends on how much time has elapsed since the VM was booted and the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver was loaded.

Elapsed Time Performance Degradation 20 minutes Frame rate is capped at 15 frames per second.

The performance of applications and processes that use CUDA is degraded. 24 hours Frame rate is capped at 3 frames per second.

CUDA stops working and CUDA API function calls fail.

GPU resource allocations for a vGPU are limited, which will prevent some applications from rendering or running correctly, or will cause them to report errors when started.

If users report that the performance of a virtual GPU or physical GPU is degraded, determine whether the associated VM has obtained a license as explained in Troubleshooting.

A VM obtains a license over the network from an NVIDIA vGPU software license server. The license is “checked out” or “borrowed” when the VM is booted. The VM retains the license until it is shut down. It then releases the license back to the license server.

Note: For information about setting up and running NVIDIA License System, refer to NVIDIA License System User Guide .

Figure 1 illustrates how NVIDIA vGPU software licensing is enforced through software.

Figure 1. Software Enforcement of NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensing

Additional Considerations for NVIDIA vGPU Deployments

For NVIDIA vGPU deployments, the NVIDIA vGPU software automatically selects the correct type of license based on the vGPU type.

After you license NVIDIA vGPU, the VM that is set up to use NVIDIA vGPU is capable of running the full range of DirectX and OpenGL graphics applications.

Licensing settings persist across reboots and need only be modified if the license server address changes, or the VM is switched to running GPU pass through.



Additional Considerations for Physical GPU Deployments

The type of license required depends on how the physical GPU is deployed.

In GPU pass-through mode on Windows, or in a bare-metal deployment on Windows or Linux, a physical GPU requires a vWS license.

In GPU pass-through mode on Linux, a physical GPU requires a vWS license.

You can also operate a physical GPU in pass-through mode or a bare-metal deployment at reduced capability with a vApps license. vPC is not available on GPUs running in pass-through mode or bare-metal deployments.

When licensing is enforced only through the EULA, no licenses are checked out from the license server. You must comply with the terms of the EULA by ensuring that all the licenses required for your NVIDIA vGPU software deployment have been purchased.

The nvidia-smi -q command indicates that the product is licensed even when no license is checked out from the license server.

If licensing for all your NVIDIA vGPU software deployments is enforced only through the EULA, you do not need to set up and run the NVIDIA vGPU software license server.

The display resolutions supported by a physical GPU depend on the NVIDIA GPU architecture and the NVIDIA vGPU software license that is applied to the GPU.

NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation Physical GPU Resolutions

GPUs that are licensed with an NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation license support a maximum combined resolution based on the number of available pixels, which is determined by the NVIDIA GPU architecture. You can choose between using a small number of high resolution displays or a larger number of lower resolution displays with these GPUs.

The following table lists the maximum number of displays per GPU at each supported display resolution for configurations in which all displays have the same resolution.

NVIDIA GPU Architecture Available Pixels Display Resolution Displays per GPU Pascal and later 66355200 7680×4320 2 5120×2880 or lower 4 Maxwell 35389440 5120×2880 2 4096×2160 or lower 4

The following table provides examples of configurations with a mixture of display resolutions.

NVIDIA GPU Architecture Available Pixels Available Pixel Basis Maximum Displays Sample Mixed Display Configurations Pascal and later 66355200 2 7680×4320 displays 4 1 7680×4320 display plus 2 5120×2880 displays 1 7680×4320 display plus 3 4096×2160 displays Maxwell 35389440 4 4096×2160 displays 4 1 5120×2880 display plus 2 4096×2160 displays

Note: You cannot use more than four displays even if the combined resolution of the displays is less than the number of available pixels from the GPU. For example, you cannot use five 4096×2160 displays with a GPU based on the NVIDIA Pascal architecture even though the combined resolution of the displays (44236800) is less than the number of available pixels from the GPU (66355200).





NVIDIA Virtual Applications or NVIDIA vGPU for Compute Physical GPU Resolutions

GPUs that are licensed with an NVIDIA Virtual Applications or an NVIDIA vGPU for Compute license support a single display with a fixed maximum resolution. The maximum resolution depends on the following factors:

NVIDIA GPU architecture

The NVIDIA vGPU software license that is applied to the GPU

The operating system that is running in the on the system to which the GPU is assigned