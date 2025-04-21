Supported Products

The NVIDIA vGPU software product support matrix.

Log in to your NVIDIA Enterprise Account on the NVIDIA Application Hub to download the driver package for your chosen hypervisor from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit version supported: 12.1

See NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and OpenCL Support on NVIDIA vGPU Software in Virtual GPU Software User Guide for details about supported features and limitations.

For a list of validated server platforms, refer to NVIDIA Virtual GPU Certified Servers.

Note: NVIDIA vGPU for Compute (NVIDIA vGPU for Compute) is not supported on NVIDIA vGPU software. C-series vGPU types are not available. Instead, NVIDIA vGPU for Compute is supported with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. For more information, see NVIDIA AI Enterprise Documentation.

Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 Since 16.1: NVIDIA vGPU for XenServer 8.4 XenServer 8.4 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.1-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H29 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

HP Anywhere10 Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

RDSH

HP Anywhere10 Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9 16.1, 16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8 16.1-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 Ubuntu 20.04 LTS VNC

HP Anywhere10 16.0-16.10 only: NVIDIA vGPU for Citrix Hypervisor 8.26 Citrix Hypervisor 8.2 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 10 22H29 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

HP Anywhere10 Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

RDSH

HP Anywhere10 Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 Ubuntu 20.04 LTS VNC

NVIDIA vGPU software is supported on Linux with KVM platforms only by specific hypervisor software vendors. For information about which NVIDIA vGPU software releases and hypervisor software releases are supported, consult the documentation from your hypervisor vendor.

Hypervisor Vendor Platform Additional Information H3C CAS Inspur InCloud Sphere Nutanix AHV Obtain the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager software directly from Nutanix through the My Nutanix portal (My Nutanix account required). Note: If the NVIDIA vGPU software release that you need is not available from the My Nutanix portal, contact Nutanix. Then follow the instructions on the My Nutanix portal to obtain the correct NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal. Red Hat OpenStack Platform Configuring the Compute Service for Instance Creation Sangfor aDesk SUSE Linux Enterprise Server SUSE Partner Software Catalog SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 - NVIDIA virtual GPU for KVM guests





Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 NVIDIA vGPU for Microsoft Azure Local Since 16.2: Microsoft Azure Local 23H2 preview

Microsoft Azure Local 23H2 preview Microsoft Azure Local 22H2 GPU-P

DDA Since 16.3: L2 14

L2 L4 14

Since 16.3: L20 14

L20 L40 14

Since 16.1: L40S 14

L40S A2

A10

A16

A407 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H29, 11 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Horizon

RDSH

RemoteFX Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2019 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Horizon

RDSH

RemoteFX Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Horizon

RDSH

Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 NVIDIA vGPU for Windows Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 Bare Metal 12

RemoteFX vGPU Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 201913 Bare Metal 12

RemoteFX vGPU 13

DDA Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H2 9

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2

16.1-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5 16.0-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2+ Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Horizon

RDSH

Nutanix AHV is supported on this release of NVIDIA vGPU software as a generic Linux with KVM hypervisor. See Virtual GPU Software for Generic Linux with KVM Release Notes .



Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 Since 16.11: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.6 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.6 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.10 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Since 16.9: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.5 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.5 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Since 16.11: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6 16.9, 16.10 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.10 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Since 16.6: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.4 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.4 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.6-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Since 16.11: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6 16.9, 16.10 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5 16.6-16.8 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.10

16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. 16.4, 16.5 only: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.3 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.3 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 11 23H2 8 , 16

Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.2 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.2 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Since 16.1: Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Since 16.11: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6 16.9, 16.10 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5 16.6-16.8 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4 16.4, 16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3 16.0-16.3 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2 Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. 16.0-16.5 only: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.0 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.0 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.4: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Since 16.1: Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

16.4, 16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3 16.0-16.3 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Since 16.6: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 8.10 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.10

RHV 4.415 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.6-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. 16.3-16.5 only: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 8.9 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.9

RHV 4.415 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.4: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 8.8 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.8

RHV 4.415 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Since 16.1: Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. 16.3-16.5 only: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 8.6 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.6

RHV 4.415 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.4: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Since 16.1: Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. 16.0-16.6 only: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 7.9 Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 7.9 NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2 17

A10 17

A16 17

A40 17 , 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 17 , 7

RTX A5500 17 , 7

RTX A6000 17 , 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Windows 10 22H29, 16 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Windows Server 2019

Since 16.1: Windows Server 2022 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 HP RGS

Mechdyne TGX

NICE DCV

Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 Since 16.8: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Ubuntu 24.04 LTS NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through L2

L4

L20

L40

L40S

RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 Windows 10 22H2

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Ubuntu 22.04 LTS NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H2

Since 16.6: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS HP Anywhere10 SPICE is not supported. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Ubuntu 20.04 LTS NVIDIA vGPU

GPU pass through Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H2

Driver Package Hypervisor or Bare-Metal OS Software Product Deployment Hardware Supported Guest OS Support1, 2, 3 Supported Virtualization Products4, 5 NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 8.018 ESXi 8.0 NVIDIA vGPU

VMware vDGA

VMware vSGA19 Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H29 Horizon

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

HP Anywhere10 Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

RDSH

HP Anywhere10 Since 16.6: Debian 12

Debian 12 16.0-16.5 only: Debian 10

Debian 10 Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

Since 16.11: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6 16.9, 16.10 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5 16.6-16.8 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4 16.4, 16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3 16.0-16.3 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2 Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2

16.1-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5 16.0-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP3+

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP3+ Since 16.6: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Horizon

HP Anywhere10 16.0-16.9 only: NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 7.018 ESXi 7.0 Update 2 and later updates to ESXi 7.0 unless explicitly stated otherwise ESXi 7.0 and 7.0 Update 1 are not supported. NVIDIA vGPU

VMware vDGA

VMware vSGA19 Since 16.3: L2

L2 L4

Since 16.3: L20

L20 L40

Since 16.1: L40S

L40S Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada

RTX 5000 Ada RTX 6000 Ada

A2

A10

A16

A40 7

M6, M10, M60

P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB

T4

V100

RTX A5000 7

RTX A5500 7

RTX A6000 7

RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX8000 passive7 Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H2 8

Windows 11 24H2 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H2 8

Windows 11 23H2 16.0-16.3 only: Windows 11 22H2 8

Windows 11 22H2 Windows 10 22H29 Horizon

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

HP Anywhere10 Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

RDSH

HP Anywhere10 16.0-16.5 only: Debian 10 20

Debian 10 Red Hat CoreOS 4.11

16.6-16.9 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4 16.4, 16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3 16.0-16.3 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2 Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2

16.1-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5 16.0-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP3+

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP3+ Since 16.6: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Horizon

Notes