NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v16.0 through 16.12
Supported Products

Virtual GPU Software Supported Products

The NVIDIA vGPU software product support matrix.

Log in to your NVIDIA Enterprise Account on the NVIDIA Application Hub to download the driver package for your chosen hypervisor from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit version supported: 12.1

See NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and OpenCL Support on NVIDIA vGPU Software in Virtual GPU Software User Guide for details about supported features and limitations.

For a list of validated server platforms, refer to NVIDIA Virtual GPU Certified Servers.

NVIDIA vGPU for Compute (NVIDIA vGPU for Compute) is not supported on NVIDIA vGPU software. C-series vGPU types are not available. Instead, NVIDIA vGPU for Compute is supported with NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

For more information, see NVIDIA AI Enterprise Documentation.

XenServer Support

Driver PackageHypervisor or Bare-Metal OSSoftware Product DeploymentHardware SupportedGuest OS Support1, 2, 3Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
Since 16.1: NVIDIA vGPU for XenServer 8.4XenServer 8.4
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • L40S
  • RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.1-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H29
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • HP Anywhere10
  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • RDSH
  • HP Anywhere10
  • Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10
  • 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • 16.1, 16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8
  • 16.1-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
  • VNC
  • HP Anywhere10
16.0-16.10 only: NVIDIA vGPU for Citrix Hypervisor 8.26Citrix Hypervisor 8.2
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Windows 10 22H29
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • HP Anywhere10
  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • RDSH
  • HP Anywhere10
  • Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10
  • 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8
  • 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
  • VNC
  • HP Anywhere10


Linux with KVM Support

NVIDIA vGPU software is supported on Linux with KVM platforms only by specific hypervisor software vendors. For information about which NVIDIA vGPU software releases and hypervisor software releases are supported, consult the documentation from your hypervisor vendor.

Hypervisor VendorPlatformAdditional Information
H3CCAS
InspurInCloud Sphere
NutanixAHV

Obtain the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager software directly from Nutanix through the My Nutanix portal (My Nutanix account required).

If the NVIDIA vGPU software release that you need is not available from the My Nutanix portal, contact Nutanix.

Then follow the instructions on the My Nutanix portal to obtain the correct NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

Red HatOpenStack PlatformConfiguring the Compute Service for Instance Creation
SangforaDesk
SUSELinux Enterprise Server

SUSE Partner Software Catalog

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 - NVIDIA virtual GPU for KVM guests


Microsoft Azure Local Support

Driver PackageHypervisor or Bare-Metal OSSoftware Product DeploymentHardware SupportedGuest OS Support1, 2, 3Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
NVIDIA vGPU for Microsoft Azure Local
  • Since 16.2: Microsoft Azure Local 23H2 preview
  • Microsoft Azure Local 22H2
  • GPU-P
  • DDA
  • Since 16.3: L214
  • L414
  • Since 16.3: L2014
  • L4014
  • Since 16.1: L40S14
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H29, 11
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • Horizon
  • RDSH
  • RemoteFX
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Windows Server 2019
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • Horizon
  • RDSH
  • RemoteFX
  • Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10
  • 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8
  • 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • Horizon
  • RDSH
  • RemoteFX


Microsoft Windows Server Support

Driver PackageHypervisor or Bare-Metal OSSoftware Product DeploymentHardware SupportedGuest OS Support1, 2, 3Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
NVIDIA vGPU for Windows
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10
  • Bare Metal12
  • RemoteFX vGPU
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
 Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Windows Server 201913
  • Bare Metal12
  • RemoteFX vGPU13
  • DDA
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H29
  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
  • Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10
  • 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8
  • 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2
  • 16.1-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5
  • 16.0-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2+
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • Horizon
  • RDSH
  • RemoteFX


Nutanix AHV Support

Nutanix AHV is supported on this release of NVIDIA vGPU software as a generic Linux with KVM hypervisor. See Virtual GPU Software for Generic Linux with KVM Release Notes.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Support

Driver PackageHypervisor or Bare-Metal OSSoftware Product DeploymentHardware SupportedGuest OS Support1, 2, 3Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
Since 16.11: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.6
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.6
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • L2
  • L4
  • L20
  • L40
  • L40S
  • RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Windows 11 24H28
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.10
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

Since 16.9: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.5
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.5
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • L2
  • L4
  • L20
  • L40
  • L40S
  • RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Windows 11 24H28
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Since 16.11: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6
  • 16.9, 16.10 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.10
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

Since 16.6: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.4
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.4
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • L2
  • L4
  • L20
  • L40
  • L40S
  • RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.6-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Since 16.11: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6
  • 16.9, 16.10 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5
  • 16.6-16.8 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.10
  • 16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

16.4, 16.5 only: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.3
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.3
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • L2
  • L4
  • L20
  • L40
  • L40S
  • RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Windows 11 23H28, 16
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.2
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.2
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Since 16.1: Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Since 16.11: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6
  • 16.9, 16.10 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5
  • 16.6-16.8 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4
  • 16.4, 16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3
  • 16.0-16.3 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2
  • Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10
  • 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8
  • 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

16.0-16.5 only: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 9.0Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 9.0
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.4: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Since 16.1: Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • 16.4, 16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3
  • 16.0-16.3 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2
  • 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

Since 16.6: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 8.10
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.10
  • RHV 4.415
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • L2
  • L4
  • L20
  • L40
  • L40S
  • RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.6-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10
  • 16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

16.3-16.5 only: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 8.9
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.9
  • RHV 4.415
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • L2
  • L4
  • L20
  • L40
  • L40S
  • RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.4: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 8.8
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.8
  • RHV 4.415
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Since 16.1: Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10
  • 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8
  • 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

16.3-16.5 only: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 8.6
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 8.6
  • RHV 4.415
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.4: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Since 16.1: Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

16.0-16.6 only: NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM 7.9Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 7.9
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A217
  • A1017
  • A1617
  • A4017, 7
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A500017, 7
  • RTX A550017, 7
  • RTX A600017, 7
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Windows 10 22H29, 16
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Windows Server 2019
  • Since 16.1: Windows Server 2022
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • HP RGS
  • Mechdyne TGX
  • NICE DCV
  • HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.


Ubuntu Support

Driver PackageHypervisor or Bare-Metal OSSoftware Product DeploymentHardware SupportedGuest OS Support1, 2, 3Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
Since 16.8: Ubuntu 24.04 LTSUbuntu 24.04 LTS
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • L2
  • L4
  • L20
  • L40
  • L40S
  • RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • Windows 10 22H2
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTSUbuntu 22.04 LTS
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H2
  • Since 16.6: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTSUbuntu 20.04 LTS
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • GPU pass through
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H2
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
HP Anywhere10

SPICE is not supported.


VMware vSphere ESXi Support

Driver PackageHypervisor or Bare-Metal OSSoftware Product DeploymentHardware SupportedGuest OS Support1, 2, 3Supported Virtualization Products4, 5
NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 8.018ESXi 8.0
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • VMware vDGA
  • VMware vSGA19
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX 8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H29
  • Horizon
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • HP Anywhere10
  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • RDSH
  • HP Anywhere10
  • Since 16.6: Debian 12
  • 16.0-16.5 only: Debian 10
  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • Since 16.11: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5, 9.6
  • 16.9, 16.10 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4, 9.5
  • 16.6-16.8 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4
  • 16.4, 16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3
  • 16.0-16.3 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2
  • Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10
  • 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8
  • 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2
  • 16.1-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5
  • 16.0-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP3+
  • Since 16.6: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
  • Horizon
  • HP Anywhere10
16.0-16.9 only: NVIDIA vGPU for vSphere 7.018ESXi 7.0 Update 2 and later updates to ESXi 7.0 unless explicitly stated otherwise

ESXi 7.0 and 7.0 Update 1 are not supported.
  • NVIDIA vGPU
  • VMware vDGA
  • VMware vSGA19
  • Since 16.3: L2
  • L4
  • Since 16.3: L20
  • L40
  • Since 16.1: L40S
  • Since 16.1: RTX 5000 Ada
  • RTX 6000 Ada
  • A2
  • A10
  • A16
  • A407
  • M6, M10, M60
  • P4, P6, P40, P100, P100 12GB
  • T4
  • V100
  • RTX A50007
  • RTX A55007
  • RTX A60007
  • RTX 6000, RTX 6000 passive, RTX 8000, RTX8000 passive7
  • Since 16.9: Windows 11 24H28
  • 16.4-16.8 only: Windows 11 23H28
  • 16.0-16.3 only:Windows 11 22H28
  • Windows 10 22H29
  • Horizon
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • HP Anywhere10
  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
  • RDSH
  • HP Anywhere10
  • 16.0-16.5 only: Debian 1020
  • Red Hat CoreOS 4.11
  • 16.6-16.9 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.4
  • 16.4, 16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2, 9.3
  • 16.0-16.3 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0, 9.2
  • Since 16.6: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.10
  • 16.3-16.5 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8, 8.9
  • 16.0-16.2 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, 8.8
  • 16.0-16.6 only: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9
  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2
  • 16.1-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP5
  • 16.0-16.8 only: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP3+
  • Since 16.6: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
  • Horizon
  • HP Anywhere10


Notes

Table of Contents

1NVIDIA vGPU software supports only 64-bit guest operating systems. No 32-bit guest operating systems are supported.

2Rocky Linux releases that are compatible with supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases are also supported as a guest OS.

3 Support for CentOS Linux releases derived from supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases is deprecated. The following CentOS Linux releases are the last releases to be supported by NVIDIA vGPU software:
  • CentOS Linux 7.9
  • CentOS Linux 8 (2011)

4 Not a complete list. Refer to vendor product documentation for complete support details.

5 For supported Horizon versions, see Virtual GPU Software for VMware vSphere Release Notes. For supported Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops versions, see Virtual GPU Software for XenServer Release Notes.

6Support for NVIDIA vGPU software requires the Premium Edition (previously Enterprise Edition) of Citrix Hypervisor. For details, see Licensing in the Citrix documentation.

7 The following GPUs are supported only in displayless mode and do not support physical displays:
  • NVIDIA A40
  • NVIDIA RTX A5000
  • NVIDIA RTX A5500
  • NVIDIA RTX A6000
  • Quadro RTX 6000
  • Quadro RTX 6000 passive
  • Quadro RTX 8000
  • Quadro RTX 8000 passive

8 All Windows 11 releases supported by Microsoft up to and including this release are supported. Windows Enterprise multi-session is not supported.

9 All Windows 10 releases supported by Microsoft up to and including this release are supported. Windows Enterprise multi-session is not supported.

10 Formerly known as Teradici Cloud Access Software. As of the 22.07 software release, Teradici Cloud Access Software is known as HP Anyware.

11 Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004) is the only Windows 10 version supported on GPU-P.

12 Only Tesla M6 is supported as the primary display device in a bare-metal deployment. All GPUs listed that support graphics acceleration are supported as a secondary device in a bare-metal deployment.

13 RemoteFX vGPU has been deprecated by Microsoft since Windows Server, version 1803.

14 Only DDA is supported. GPU-P is not supported.

15 The NVIDIA vGPU for RHEL KVM package to use depends on the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux that corresponds to the particular kernel version in your RHV release. For details, see Red Hat Virtualization Life Cycle, specifically, the table in "Red Hat Hypervisor Upgrade and Support Policy".

16Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM and RHV support Windows guest operating systems under specific Red Hat subscription programs. For details, refer to Certified Guest Operating Systems in Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat Virtualization, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM.

17 Only GPU pass through is supported.

18Support for NVIDIA vGPU software requires the Enterprise Plus Edition of VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi). For details, see VMware vSphere Edition Comparison (PDF).

19 vSGA is supported only by Horizon and only on the following GPUs:
  • Tesla M6
  • Tesla M10
  • Tesla M60
  • Tesla P4
  • Tesla P6
  • Tesla P40

20 Support for Debian 10 requires VMware vSphere ESXi 7.0 update 3.

