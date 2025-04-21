Description

XID error 120 can put GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture into a bad state. As a result, the VM to which the GPU is assigned might become unstable and the hypervisor host might crash. When this issue occurs, XID error 120 messages are written to the log files on the hypervisor host.



Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 18.3



Ref. #

5137781

4973227

Description

The error message VGPU message 95 failed, result code: 0x80 from the vGPU plugin component is written to the log files on the hypervisor host.



Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 18.2



Ref. #

4664109

Description

On Windows 11 VMs with more than 1 TB of system memory, GPU device unavailable errors (Error 43) occur. This issue affects NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through deployments.



Version

This issue affects Windows 11 guest VMS.



Workaround

Limit the amount of system memory assigned to the VM to less than 1 TB.



Status

Open



Ref. #

5115698

Description

In air-gapped environments where root certificates are not available on the host machine, timestamps cannot be verified. As a result, the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to create the default client configuration token folder on Windows (%SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ClientConfigToken). If the folder is created manually and the client configuration token is copied there, the client fails to obtain a license. Typically, root certificates are imported by Windows updates from the Microsoft Trusted Root Program.



Workaround

Determine whether the NVIDIA Authenticode signature certificate and the timestamp signature certificate are installed and, if not, install them.

To determine whether the root NVIDIA Authenticode signature certificate is installed:

Context-click the file and click the Digital Signatures tab. In the Signature list, select the NVIDIA certificate and click Details. Click View Certificate, then click Certification Path. The root certificate that is needed appears at the top of the certification path. Run the certmgr.msc command and in the certmgr window that opens, expand Trusted Root Certification Authorities and click Certificates to see whether the certificate that you identified in the previous step is installed.

To determine whether the root timestamp signature certificate is installed:

Context-click the file and click the Digital Signatures tab. In the Signature list, select the NVIDIA certificate and click Details. In the Countersignatures section, click the timestamp authority, for example, Digicert or Entrust, then click Details below the countersignature section. Click View Certificate, then click Certification Path. The root certificate that is needed appears at the top of the certification path. Run the certmgr.msc command and in the certmgr window that opens, expand Trusted Root Certification Authorities and click Certificates to see whether the certificate that you identified in the previous step is installed.

Root certificates for both Digicert and Entrust are required for timestamping and can be downloaded from the following websites:

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

4684895

Description

If the NVIDIA vGPU Manager on a hypervisor host with a Tesla M10 GPU is upgraded but the Windows guest VM driver is not upgraded, a blue screen crash occurs.



Version

This issue affects any Windows VM running a guest VM driver 16.x release on a hypervisor host running an NVIDIA vGPU Manager 17.x release.



Workaround

Upgrade the guest VM driver to the driver from the same NVIDIA vGPU software release as the NVIDIA vGPU Manager.



Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 17.4



Ref. #

4631262

Description

After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Windows is installed, the NVIDIA Control Panel app might be missing from the system. This issue typically occurs in the following situations:

Multiple users connect to virtual machines by using remote desktop applications such as Microsoft RDP, Omnissa Horizon, and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.

VM instances are created by using Citrix Machine Creation Services (MCS) or VMware Instant Clone technology.

Roaming user desktop profiles are deployed.

This issue occurs because the NVIDIA Control Panel app is now distributed through the Microsoft Store. The NVIDIA Control Panel app might fail to be installed when the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Windows is installed if the Microsoft Store app is disabled, the system is not connected to the Internet, or installation of apps from the Microsoft Store is blocked by your system settings.

To determine whether the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed on your system, use the Windows Settings app or the Get-AppxPackage Windows PowerShell command.

To use the Windows Settings app: From the Windows Start menu, choose Settings > Apps > Apps & feautures . In the Apps & features window, type nvidia control panel in the search box and confirm that the NVIDIA Control Panel app is found.

To use the Get-AppxPackageWindows PowerShell command: Run Windows PowerShell as Administrator. Determine whether the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed for the current user. Copy Copied! PS C:\> Get-AppxPackage -Name NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel Determine whether the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed for all users. Copy Copied! PS C:\> Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers -Name NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel This example shows that the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed for the users Administrator , pliny , and trajan . Copy Copied! PS C:\> Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers -Name NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel Name : NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel Publisher : CN=D6816951-877F-493B-B4EE-41AB9419C326 Architecture : X64 ResourceId : Version : 8.1.964.0 PackageFullName : NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel_8.1.964.0_x64__56jybvy8sckqj InstallLocation : C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel_8.1.964.0_x64__56jybvy8sckqj IsFramework : False PackageFamilyName : NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel_56jybvy8sckqj PublisherId : 56jybvy8sckqj PackageUserInformation : {S-1-12-1-530092550-1307989247-1105462437-500 [Administrator]: Installed , S-1-12-1-530092550-1307989247-1105462437-1002 [pliny]: Installed , S-1-12-1-530092550-1307989247-1105462437-1003 [trajan]: Installed } IsResourcePackage : False IsBundle : False IsDevelopmentMode : False NonRemovable : False IsPartiallyStaged : False SignatureKind : Store Status : Ok



Preventing this Issue

If your system does not allow the installation apps from the Microsoft Store, download and run the standalone NVIDIA Control Panel installer that is available from NVIDIA Licensing Portal. For instructions, refer to Virtual GPU Software User Guide .

If your system can allow the installation apps from the Microsoft Store, ensure that:

The Microsoft Store app is enabled.

Installation of Microsoft Store apps is not blocked by your system settings.

No local or group policies are set to block Microsoft Store apps.

Workaround

If the NVIDIA Control Panel app is missing, install it separately from the graphics driver by downloading and running the standalone NVIDIA Control Panel installer that is available from NVIDIA Licensing Portal. For instructions, refer to Virtual GPU Software User Guide .

If the issue persists, contact NVIDIA Enterprise Support for further assistance.



Status

Open



Ref. #

3999308

Description

On all supported Windows Server guest OS releases, NVIDIA Control Panel crashes if a user session is disconnected and then reconnected while NVIDIA Control Panel is open.



Version

This issue affects all supported Windows Server guest OS releases.



Status

Open



Ref. #

4086605

Description

NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit profilers cannot gather hardware metrics on NVIDIA vGPU. This issue affects only traces that gather hardware metrics. Other traces are not affected by this issue and work normally.



Version

This issue affects NVIDIA vGPU software releases starting with 15.2.



Status

Open



Ref. #

4041169

Description

After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics for windows has been installed in the guest VM, the driver sends a remote call to ngx.download.nvidia.com to download and install additional components. Such a remote call might be a security issue.



Workaround

Before running the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver installer, disable the remote call to ngx.download.nvidia.com by setting the following Windows registry key:

Copy Copied! [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\NVIDIA Corporation\Global\NGXCore] "EnableOTA"=dword:00000000

Note: If this Windows registry key is set to 1 or deleted, the remote call to ngx.download.nvidia.com is enabled again.





Status

Open



Ref. #

4031840

Description

Multiple RDP session reconnections in a Windows Server 2022 guest VM can consume all the frame buffer of a vGPU or physical GPU. When this issue occurs, users' screens becomes black, their sessions are disconnected but left intact, and they cannot log on again. The following error message is written to the event log on the hypervisor host:

Copy Copied! The Desktop Window Manager process has exited. (Process exit code: 0xe0464645, Restart count: 1, Primary display device ID: )

Version

This issue affects only the Windows Server 2022 guest OS.



Workaround

Periodically restart the Windows Server 2022 guest VM to prevent all frame buffer from being consumed.



Status

Open



Ref. #

3583766

Description

A licensed client of NVIDIA License System (NLS) fails to acquire a license with the error The allowed time to process response has expired . This error can affect clients of a Cloud License Service (CLS) instance or a Delegated License Service (DLS) instance.

This error occurs when the time difference between the system clocks on the client and the server that hosts the CLS or DLS instance is greater than 10 minutes. A common cause of this error is the failure of either the client or the server to adjust its system clock when daylight savings time begins or ends. The failure to acquire a license is expected to prevent clock windback from causing licensing errors.



Workaround

Ensure that system clock time of the client and any server that hosts a DLS instance match the current time in the time zone where they are located.

To prevent this error from occurring when daylight savings time begins or ends, enable the option to automatically adjust the system clock for daylight savings time:

Windows: Set the Adjust for daylight saving time automatically option.

Set the option. Linux: Use the hwclock command.

Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

3859889

Description

In an environment with multiple active desktop sessions, the Manage License page of NVIDIA Control Panel shows that a licensed system is unlicensed. However, the nvidia-smi command and the management interface of the NVIDIA vGPU software license server correctly show that the system is licensed. When an active session is disconnected and reconnected, the NVIDIA Display Container service crashes.

The Manage License page incorrectly shows that the system is unlicensed because of stale data in NVIDIA Control Panel in an environment with multiple sessions. The data is stale because NVIDIA Control Panel fails to get and update the settings for remote sessions when multiple sessions or no sessions are active in the VM. The NVIDIA Display Container service crashes when a session is reconnected because the session is not active at the moment of reconnection.



Status

Open



Ref. #

3761243

Description

VP9 and AV1 decoding with web browsers are not supported on Microsoft Windows Server 2019 and later supported releases. This issue occurs because starting with Windows Server 2019, the required codecs are not included with the OS and are not available through the Microsoft Store app. As a result, hardware decoding is not available for viewing YouTube videos or using collaboration tools such as Google Meet in a web browser.



Version

This issue affects Microsoft Windows Server releases starting with Windows Server 2019.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200756564

Description

Initialization of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails for Ubuntu guest VMs configured with NVIDIA vGPUs or pass-through GPUs that support SR-IOV. An NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV resides on a physical GPU that supports SR-IOV with NVIDIA vGPU software, such as a GPU based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. This issue affects only guest VMs running a version of the Ubuntu OS with kernel version 5.13 or later, such as Ubuntu 20.04.

The failure of the driver to initialize is caused by an issue with extended Message Signaled Interrupts (MSI-X). When this issue occurs, the following error message is written to the kernel log file /var/log/kern.log in the guest VM:

Copy Copied! RmInitAdapter failed!

Status

Open



Ref. #

3660894

Description

After a second NVIDIA vGPU device is added to a Microsoft Windows Server 2016 VM, the device does not appear in the output from the nvidia-smi command. This issue occurs only if the VM is already running NVIDIA vGPU software for the existing NVIDIA vGPU device when the second device is added to the VM.

The nvidia-smi command cannot retrieve the guest driver version, license status, and accounting mode of the second NVIDIA vGPU device.

Copy Copied! nvidia-smi vgpu --query GPU 00000000:37:00.0 Active vGPUs : 1 vGPU ID : 3251695793 VM ID : 3575923 VM Name : SVR-Reg-W(P)-KuIn vGPU Name : GRID V100D-32Q vGPU Type : 185 vGPU UUID : 29097249-2359-11b2-8a5b-8e896866496b Guest Driver Version : 572.83 License Status : Licensed Accounting Mode : Disabled ... GPU 00000000:86:00.0 Active vGPUs : 1 vGPU ID : 3251695797 VM ID : 3575923 VM Name : SVR-Reg-W(P)-KuIn vGPU Name : GRID V100D-32Q vGPU Type : 185 vGPU UUID : 2926dd83-2359-11b2-8b13-5f22f0f74801 Guest Driver Version : Not Available License Status : N/A Accounting Mode : N/A

Version

This issue affects only VMs that are running Microsoft Windows Server 2016 as a guest OS.



Workaround

To avoid this issue, configure the guest VM with both NVIDIA vGPU devices before installing the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver.

If you encounter this issue after the VM is configured, use one of the following workarounds:

Reinstall the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver.

Forcibly uninstall the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter and reboot the VM.

Upgrade the guest OS on the VM to Microsoft Windows Server 2019.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

3562801

Description

After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux is upgraded from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails. The nvidia-smi vgpu -q command shows the driver version and license status as N/A. Restarting the nvidia-gridd service fails with a Unit not found error.



Workaround

Perform a clean installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux from an RPM package.

Remove the currently installed driver. Install the new version of the driver. Copy Copied! $ rpm -iv nvidia-linux-grid-570_570.172.08_amd64.rpm

Status

Open



Ref. #

3512766

Description

After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux is upgraded from a Debian package, the driver is not loaded into the VM.



Workaround

Use one of the following workarounds to load the driver into the VM:

Reboot the VM.

Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

200748806

Description

When a VM configured with a Tesla V100 or Tesla T4 vGPU is migrated between a host running an NVIDIA vGPU software 14 release and a host running a an NVIDIA vGPU software 13 release, the remote desktop session freezes. After the session freezes, the VM must be rebooted to recover the session. This issue occurs only when the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) is enabled.



Version

The issue affects migrations between a host running an NVIDIA vGPU software 14 release and a host running an NVIDIA vGPU software 13 release.



Workaround

Disable NVENC.



Status

Open



Ref. #

3512790

Description

The frame rate in frames per second (FPS) for the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) reported by the nvidia-smi encodersessions command and NVWMI is double the actual frame rate. Only the reported frame rate is incorrect. The actual encoding of frames is not affected.

This issue affects only Windows VMs that are configured with NVIDIA vGPU.



Status

Open



Ref. #

2997564

Description

When multiple cloned VMs are simultaneously powered on or migrated, the hypervisor host reboots. No crash dump is generated and no error messages related to the reboot are written to the log files daemon.log or kern.log.



Version

This issue affects only Citrix Hypervisor 8.2.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200726850

Description

The NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) does not work with Teradici Cloud Access Software on Windows. This issue affects NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through deployments.

This issue occurs because the check that Teradici Cloud Access Software performs on the DLL signer name is case sensitive and NVIDIA recently changed the case of the company name in the signature certificate.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

This issue is resolved in the latest 21.07 and 21.03 Teradici Cloud Access Software releases.



Ref. #

200749065

Description

If a proxy is set with a system environment variable such as HTTP_PROXY or HTTPS_PROXY , a licensed client might fail to acquire a license.



Workaround

Perform this workaround on each affected licensed client.

Add the address of the NVIDIA vGPU software license server to the system environment variable NO_PROXY . The address must be specified exactly as it is specified in the client's license server settings either as a fully-qualified domain name or an IP address. If the NO_PROXY environment variable contains multiple entries, separate the entries with a comma ( , ). If high availability is configured for the license server, add the addresses of the primary license server and the secondary license server to the system environment variable NO_PROXY . Restart the NVIDIA driver service that runs the core NVIDIA vGPU software logic. On Windows, restart the NVIDIA Display Container service.

On Linux, restart the nvidia-gridd service.

Status

Closed



Ref. #

200704733

Description

Desktop session connections fail for a 2Q, 3Q, or 4Q vGPU that is configured with four 4K displays and for which the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) is enabled. This issue affects only Teradici Cloud Access Software sessions on Linux guest VMs.

This issue is accompanied by the following error message:

Copy Copied! This Desktop has no resources available or it has timed out

This issue is caused by insufficient frame buffer.



Workaround

Ensure that sufficient frame buffer is available for all the virtual displays that are connected to a vGPU by changing the configuration in one of the following ways:

Reducing the number of virtual displays. The number of 4K displays supported with NVENC enabled depends on the vGPU. vGPU 4K Displays Supported with NVENC Enabled 2Q 1 3Q 2 4Q 3

Disabling NVENC. The number of 4K displays supported with NVENC disabled depends on the vGPU. vGPU 4K Displays Supported with NVENC Disabled 2Q 2 3Q 2 4Q 4

Using a vGPU type with more frame buffer. Four 4K displays with NVENC enabled on any Q-series vGPU with at least 6144 MB of frame buffer are supported.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200701959

Description

Disconnected sessions cannot be reconnected or might be reconnected very slowly when the NVIDIA Enterprise Management Toolkit (NVWMI) is installed. This issue affects Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and Omnissa Horizon sessions on Windows guest VMs.



Workaround

Ensure that the NVWMI service is disabled.

Note: By default, NVWMI is disabled in the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver.

Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

3262923

Description

When a Linux VM configured with a Tesla V100 or Tesla T4 vGPU is migrated from a host that is running a vGPU manager 11 release before 11.6 to a host that is running a vGPU manager 13 release, the VM hangs. After the migration, the destination host and VM become unstable. When this issue occurs, XID error 31 is written to the log files on the destination hypervisor host.



Version

This issue affects migration from a host that is running a vGPU manager 11 release before 11.6 to a host that is running a vGPU manager 13 release.



Workaround

If the VM is configured with a Tesla T4 vGPU, perform the following sequence of steps before attempting the migration:

Upgrade the host that is running a vGPU manager 11 release to release 11.6 or a later vGPU manager 11 release. Disconnect any remoting tool that is using NVENC.

Note: You cannot use this workaround for a VM that is configured with a Tesla V100 vGPU.





Status

Open



Ref. #

200691445

Description

After a Teradici Cloud Access Software session has been idle for a short period of time, the session disconnects from the VM. When this issue occurs, the error messages NVOS status 0x19 and vGPU Message 21 failed are written to the log files on the hypervisor host. This issue affects only Linux guest VMs.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200689126

Description

No virtual GPU (vGPU) types are listed on the Select virtual GPU type drop-down list in Citrix XenCenter. However, the command nvidia-smi vgpu -s lists all supported vGPU types. This issue occurs because the driver version number of the Virtual GPU Manager contains multiple decimal points and is misinterpreted by Citrix XenCenter.

Version

Citrix Hypervisor 8.2



Resolution

Apply Hotfix XS82E002 - For Citrix Hypervisor 8.2 from Citrix.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug. Resolved by Citrix in hotfix XS82E002 for Citrix Hypervisor 8.2



Ref. #

200653755

Description

NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load after an upgrade of NVIDIA vGPU software from an 11.x release to a 12.x release on XenServer. This issue occurs because the hypervisor name in the RPM package name has changed from xenserver to CitrixHypervisor .

The attempted upgrade fails its dependency checks as follows:

Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# rpm -Uvh NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-570.172.07.x86_64.rpm error: Failed dependencies: NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver conflicts with NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-1:8.2-570.172.07.x86_64





Workaround

Determine the full name of the installed RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager. Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# rpm -qa | grep NV NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-8.2-550.163.02.x86_64 Remove the installed RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager. Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# rpm -ev NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-8.2-550.163.02.x86_64 Preparing packages... NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-1:8.2-550.163.02.x86_64 Perform a fresh installation of the latest RPM package for the Virtual GPU Manager. Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# rpm -ivh NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-570.172.07.x86_64.rpm Preparing... ################################# [100%] Updating / installing... 1:NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-1:8.################################# [100%] Reboot the hypervisor host. Copy Copied! [root@localhost ~]# reboot

Status

Open



Ref. #

200682984

Description

Windows guest VMs configured with vGPUs or physical GPUs that have large BAR memory settings fail to boot to the desktop in UEFI mode. The VM can be reached through its IP address but the desktop session is blank after the connection to the VM is established.

By default, Citrix Hypervisor creates a VM in UEFI boot mode and the boot mode of a VM cannot be changed after the VM is created.



Version

Citrix Hypervisor 8.2



Workaround

Delete the VM and re-create it, selecting BIOS Boot mode when you specify the installation method for the OS software on the new VM.

Status

Open



Ref. #

200676622

Description

When a VM that is configured with more than two vGPUs is migrated, the VM crashes on the destination host. When this issue occurs, the log file on the hypervisor host is flooded with NVOS status messages 0x23, 0x33, 0x5, and 0x21 and vGPU failure messages 4, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14, 19, 21, 23, 26, 32, 43, 54, and 56.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200660221

Description

Upgrading the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver in a Linux guest VM with multiple vGPUs might fail. This issue occurs if the driver is upgraded by overinstalling the new release of the driver on the current release of the driver while the nvidia-gridd service is running in the VM.



Workaround

Stop the nvidia-gridd service. Try again to upgrade the driver.

Status

Open



Ref. #

200633548

Description

If NVIDIA licensing information is not configured on the system, any attempt to start NVIDIA Control Panel by right-clicking on the desktop within 30 seconds of the VM being started fails.



Workaround

Restart the VM and wait at least 30 seconds before trying to launch NVIDIA Control Panel.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200623179

Description

When the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is uninstalled from a Windows 10 guest VM for which the boot mode is UEFI, the VNC client session goes blank and console VNC is corrupted.

This issue affects only Windows 10 guest VMs for which the boot mode is UEFI. It does not affect Windows 10 guest VMs for which the boot mode is BIOS.



Workaround

Reboot the VM by using Citrix XenCenter.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200609669

Description

When a window is dragged across the desktop in a Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops session, corruption of the session in the form of residual window borders occurs.



Version

This issue affects only Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops version 7 2003



Workaround

Use Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops version 7 1912 or 2006.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200608675

Description

Suspending a VM configured with vGPU on a host running one version of the vGPU manager and resuming the VM on a host running a version from an older main release branch fails. For example, suspending a VM on a host that is running the vGPU manager from release 18.4 and resuming the VM on a host running the vGPU manager from release 17.6 fails. When this issue occurs, the error There were no servers available to complete the specified operation is reported on Citrix XenCenter.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200602087

Description

On Linux, the frame rate might drop to 1 frame per second (FPS) after NVIDIA vGPU software has been running for several minutes. Only some applications are affected, for example, glxgears. Other applications, such as Unigine Heaven, are not affected. This behavior occurs because Display Power Management Signaling (DPMS) for the Xorg server is enabled by default and the display is detected to be inactive even when the application is running. When DPMS is enabled, it enables power saving behavior of the display after several minutes of inactivity by setting the frame rate to 1 FPS.



Workaround

If necessary, stop the Xorg server. Copy Copied! # /etc/init.d/xorg stop In a plain text editor, edit the /etc/X11/xorg.conf file to set the options to disable DPMS and disable the screen saver. In the Monitor section, set the DPMS option to false . Copy Copied! Option "DPMS" "false" At the end of the file, add a ServerFlags section that contains option to disable the screen saver. Copy Copied! Section "ServerFlags" Option "BlankTime" "0" EndSection Save your changes to /etc/X11/xorg.conf file and quit the editor. Start the Xorg server. Copy Copied! # etc/init.d/xorg start

Status

Open



Ref. #

200605900

Description

The GPU type drop-down list in the Citrix XenCenter management GUI displays misleading information about the maximum combined resolution supported by Q-series and B-series vGPU types. The GUI lists the maximum number of displays supported and the highest resolution supported in a manner that implies a maximum combined resolution higher than is actually supported. These vGPU types support the number of displays listed only at resolutions lower than the resolution listed and support the resolution listed only with fewer displays than the number listed.

For example, as shown in the following screen capture, the GUI lists a resolution of 5120×2880 and four displays for the V100-1Q vGPU type. However, this vGPU type supports only one display at a resolution of 5120×2880 and supports a maximum of four displays only at resolutions of 2560×1600 and lower.

Version

All supported XenServer versions.



Workaround

For information about display configurations supported by Q-series and B-series vGPU types, see Virtual GPU Software User Guide .



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200556224

Description

When -0B and -0Q vGPU types are used with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops version 7 1903 and later versions, the session freezes or a black screen is seen when the connection is first made. When this issue occurs, the error message DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED is displayed. The affected versions of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops use Microsoft DDAPI.



Version

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops version 7 1903 and later versions



Workaround

Disable the use hardware encoding for video codec Citrix policy, which is enabled by default.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200494400

Description

Desktop Windows Manager (DWM) crashes randomly occur in Windows VMs, causing a blue-screen crash and the bug check CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED . Computer Management shows problems with the primary display device.



Version

This issue affects Windows 10 1809, 1903 and 1909 VMs.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

2730037

Description

When NVIDIA vGPU software is used with Citrix App Layering and a platform layer for a vGPU is being configured, NVIDIA Control Panel might fail to launch. The driver might be working normally or it might fail with code 31 or code 43.

For more information and a workaround for this issue, see NVDIA Control Panel fails to launch in platform layer or published image in the Citrix Support Knowledge Center.

Description

After multiple VMs configured with vGPU on a single hypervisor host are migrated simultaneously, the remote desktop session freezes with an assertion failure and XID error 43. This issue affects only GPUs that are based on the Volta GPU architecture. It does not occur if only a single VM is migrated.

When this error occurs, the following error messages are logged to the XenServer log file/var/log/messages:

Copy Copied! Jan 3 14:35:48 ch81-m1 vgpu-12[8050]: error: vmiop_log: NVOS status 0x1f Jan 3 14:35:48 ch81-m1 vgpu-12[8050]: error: vmiop_log: Assertion Failed at 0x4b8cacf6:286 ... Jan 3 14:35:59 ch81-m1 vgpu-12[8050]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): XID 43 detected on physical_chid:0x174, guest_chid:0x14





Status

Open



Ref. #

200581703

Description

When a Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops session that is locked is unlocked by pressing Ctrl+Alt+Del, the session freezes. This issue affects only VMs that are running Microsoft Windows 10 1809 as a guest OS.



Version

Microsoft Windows 10 1809 guest OS



Workaround

Restart the VM.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

2767012

Description

After the Linux kernel is upgraded (for example by running sudo apt full-upgrade) with Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) enabled, the nvidia-smi command fails to run. If DKMS is enabled, an upgrade to the Linux kernel triggers a rebuild of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver. The rebuild of the driver fails because the compiler version is incorrect. Any attempt to reinstall the driver fails because the kernel fails to build.

When the failure occurs, the following messages are displayed:

Copy Copied! -> Installing DKMS kernel module: ERROR: Failed to run `/usr/sbin/dkms build -m nvidia -v 570.124.06 -k 5.3.0-28-generic`: Kernel preparation unnecessary for this kernel. Skipping... Building module: cleaning build area... 'make' -j8 NV_EXCLUDE_BUILD_MODULES='' KERNEL_UNAME=5.3.0-28-generic IGNORE_CC_MISMATCH='' modules...(bad exit status: 2) ERROR (dkms apport): binary package for nvidia: 570.124.06 not found Error! Bad return status for module build on kernel: 5.3.0-28-generic (x86_64) Consult /var/lib/dkms/nvidia/ 570.124.06/build/make.log for more information. -> error. ERROR: Failed to install the kernel module through DKMS. No kernel module was installed; please try installing again without DKMS, or check the DKMS logs for more information. ERROR: Installation has failed. Please see the file '/var/log/nvidia-installer.log' for details. You may find suggestions on fixing installation problems in the README available on the Linux driver download page at www.nvidia.com.





Workaround

When installing the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver with DKMS enabled, use one of the following workarounds:

Before running the driver installer, install the dkms package, then run the driver installer with the -dkms option.

package, then run the driver installer with the -dkms option. Run the driver installer with the --no-cc-version-check option.

Status

Not a bug.



Ref. #

2836271

Description

When a VM on XenServer is configured with multiple vGPUs, all vGPUs must be of the same type. XenServer does not support the assignment multiple vGPUs of different types to a single VM.

What happens when you try to assign a different type of vGPU than the vGPUs already assigned to a VM depends on the Citrix utility that you are using.

If you are using Citrix XenCenter, only vGPUs of the same type as the vGPUs already assigned are available for selection.

If you are using the xe command, the command fails and the following error message is displayed: Copy Copied! Cannot create a virtual GPU that is incompatible with the existing types on the VM.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug.



Ref. #

200568154

Description

In Citrix Hypervisor releases since 8.1, a VM's console VGA interface cannot be disabled by using the command xe vm-param-set uuid=vm-uuid platform:vgpu_extra_args="disable_vnc=1".

This behavior is the result of the following changes that Citrix introduced in XenServer release 8.1:

The command xe vm-param-set for assigning plugin configuration parameters has been withdrawn.

Plugin parameters can no longer be set for vGPUs that were created by using Citrix XenCenter. They can be set only for vGPUs that were created from the command line by using the xe command.

Version

Since Citrix Hypervisor release 8.1



Workaround

Create the vGPU by using the xe command and specify plugin parameters for the group to which the vGPU belongs as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide .



Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

200569785

Description

If a Linux VM is configured with multiple vGPUs and the Xorg display server is running on more than one vGPU in the VM, severe corruption in console VNC is observed.



Workaround

Ensure that the Xorg display server is running on only one vGPU in the VM.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug.



Ref. #

200568261

Description

When a VM configured with vGPU is migrated to another host, the migration stops before it is complete. When this issue occurs, the message The VGPU is not compatible with any PGPU in the destination. appears in the Citrix XenCenter management GUI.

This issue occurs if the ECC memory configuration (enabled or disabled) on the source and destination hosts are different. The ECC memory configuration on both the source and destination hosts must be identical.



Workaround

Before attempting to migrate the VM again, ensure that the ECC memory configuration on both the source and destination hosts are identical.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200520027

Description

The ECC memory settings for a vGPU cannot be changed from a Linux guest VM by using NVIDIA X Server Settings. After the ECC memory state has been changed on the ECC Settings page and the VM has been rebooted, the ECC memory state remains unchanged.



Workaround

Use the nvidia-smi command in the guest VM to enable or disable ECC memory for the vGPU as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide .

If the ECC memory state remains unchanged even after you use the nvidia-smi command to change it, use the workaround in Changes to ECC memory settings for a Linux vGPU VM by nvidia-smi might be ignored.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200523086

Description

After the ECC memory state for a Linux vGPU VM has been changed by using the nvidia-smi command and the VM has been rebooted, the ECC memory state might remain unchanged.

This issue occurs when multiple NVIDIA configuration files in the system cause the kernel module option for setting the ECC memory state RMGuestECCState in /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf to be ignored.

When the nvidia-smi command is used to enable ECC memory, the file /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf is created or updated to set the kernel module option RMGuestECCState . Another configuration file in /etc/modprobe.d/ that contains the keyword NVreg_RegistryDwordsPerDevice might cause the kernel module option RMGuestECCState to be ignored.



Workaround

This workaround requires administrator privileges.

Move the entry containing the keyword NVreg_RegistryDwordsPerDevice from the other configuration file to /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf. Reboot the VM.

Status

Open



Ref. #

200505777

Description

On the GPU tab in Citrix XenCenter, Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs are incorrectly shown as [QUADRO RTX 6000].

However, the virtual GPU types for a Quadro RTX 8000 GPU are listed correctly.

NVIDIA vGPU software does not support systems with a mixture of GPU types. Therefore, you can assume that any GPU in a system that you know to contain Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs that is shown as [QUADRO RTX 6000] is, in fact, a Quadro RTX 8000 GPU.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200492607

Description

By default on Windows Server operating systems, the NVIDIA Notification Icon application is started with every Citrix Published Application user session. This application might prevent the Citrix Published Application user session from being logged off even after the user has quit all other applications.



Resolution

Disable the NVIDIA Notification Icon application for Citrix Published Application user sessions as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide .



Status

Resolved by the provision of Windows registry keys for disabling the NVIDIA Notification Icon application for Citrix Published Application user sessions.



Ref. #

2206368

Description

When GPU performance is being monitored, host core CPU utilization is higher than expected for moderate workloads. For example, host CPU utilization when only a small number of VMs are running is as high as when several times as many VMs are running.



Workaround

Disable monitoring of the following GPU performance statistics:

vGPU engine usage by applications across multiple vGPUs

Encoder session statistics

Frame buffer capture (FBC) session statistics

Statistics gathered by performance counters in guest VMs

Status

Open



Ref. #

2414897

Description

Because of a known limitation with NvFBC, a frame capture while the interactive logon message is displayed returns a blank screen.

An NvFBC session can capture screen updates that occur after the session is created. Before the logon message appears, there is no screen update after the message is shown and, therefore, a black screen is returned instead. If the NvFBC session is created after this update has occurred, NvFBC cannot get a frame to capture.



Workaround

See Black Screen at Logon with Nvidia HDX 3D Pro enabled in the Citrix knowledge base.



Status

Not a bug



Ref. #

2115733

Description

When Windows Server is used as a guest OS, Remote Desktop Services (RDS) sessions do not use the GPU. By default, the RDS sessions use the Microsoft Basic Render Driver instead of the GPU. This default setting enables 2D DirectX applications such as Microsoft Office to use software rendering, which can be more efficient than using the GPU for rendering. However, as a result, 3D applications that use DirectX are prevented from using the GPU.



Version

This issue affects all Windows Server releases that are supported as a guest OS.



Solution

Change the local computer policy to use the hardware graphics adapter for all RDS sessions.

Choose Local Computer Policy > Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Remote Desktop Services > Remote Desktop Session Host > Remote Session Environment. Set the Use the hardware default graphics adapter for all Remote Desktop Services sessions option.

Description

When the scheduling policy is fixed share, GPU engine utilization can be reported as higher than expected for a vGPU.

For example, GPU engine usage for six P40-4Q vGPUs on a Tesla P40 GPU might be reported as follows:

Copy Copied! [root@localhost:~] nvidia-smi vgpu Mon Aug 20 10:33:18 2018 +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 390.42 Driver Version: 390.42 | |-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+ | GPU Name | Bus-Id | GPU-Util | | vGPU ID Name | VM ID VM Name | vGPU-Util | |===============================+================================+============| | 0 Tesla P40 | 00000000:81:00.0 | 99% | | 85109 GRID P40-4Q | 85110 win7-xmpl-146048-1 | 32% | | 87195 GRID P40-4Q | 87196 win7-xmpl-146048-2 | 39% | | 88095 GRID P40-4Q | 88096 win7-xmpl-146048-3 | 26% | | 89170 GRID P40-4Q | 89171 win7-xmpl-146048-4 | 0% | | 90475 GRID P40-4Q | 90476 win7-xmpl-146048-5 | 0% | | 93363 GRID P40-4Q | 93364 win7-xmpl-146048-6 | 0% | +-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+ | 1 Tesla P40 | 00000000:85:00.0 | 0% | +-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+

The vGPU utilization of vGPU 85109 is reported as 32%. For vGPU 87195, vGPU utilization is reported as 39%. And for 88095, it is reported as 26%. However, the expected vGPU utilization of any vGPU should not exceed approximately 16.7%.

This behavior is a result of the mechanism that is used to measure GPU engine utilization.



Status

Open



Ref. #

2227591

Description

The command nvidia-smi vgpu -m shows that vGPU migration is supported on all hypervisors, even hypervisors or hypervisor versions that do not support vGPU migration.



Status

Closed



Ref. #

200407230

Description

When NVIDIA Control Panel is started in a VM connected through a pass-through GPU to two 4K displays, a Citrix HDX 3D Pro Warning pop-up window opens containing the following error message:

Copy Copied! Full screen applications are not supported on Citrix HDX 3D Pro. Press Ok to exit

NVIDIA Control Panel then crashes.

After the VM is rebooted, NVIDIA Control Panel is available again.



Version

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops 7.16



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200393766

Description

If PV IOMMU is enabled, support for vGPU is limited to servers with a maximum of 512 GB of system memory. On servers with more than 512 GB of system memory and PV IOMMU enabled, the guest VM driver is not properly loaded. Device Manager marks the vGPU with a yellow exclamation point.

If PV IOMMU is disabled, support for vGPU is limited to servers with less than 1 TB of system memory. This limitation applies only to systems with supported GPUs based on the Maxwell architecture, namely, Tesla M10. On servers with 1 TB or more of system memory, VMs configured with vGPU fail to power on. However, support for GPU pass through is not affected by this limitation.



Resolution

If PV IOMMU is enabled, disable it. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# /opt/xensource/libexec/xen-cmdline --set-xen iommu=dom0-passthrough If the server has 1 TB or more of system memory, limit the amount of system memory on the server to 1 TB minus 16 GB. If the server has less than 1 TB or more of system memory, omit this step. Reboot the server.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

1799582

Description

If the Luxmark application is run on a Linux guest VM configured with NVIDIA vGPU that is booted without acquiring a license, a segmentation fault occurs and the application core dumps. The fault occurs when the application cannot allocate a CUDA object on NVIDIA vGPUs where CUDA is disabled. On NVIDIA vGPUs that can support CUDA, CUDA is disabled in unlicensed mode.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug.



Ref. #

200330956

Description

On Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 and 6.9, and CentOS 6.8 and 6.9, a segmentation fault in DBus code causes the nvidia-gridd service to exit.

The nvidia-gridd service uses DBus for communication with NVIDIA X Server Settings to display licensing information through the Manage License page. Disabling the GUI for licensing resolves this issue.

To prevent this issue, the GUI for licensing is disabled by default. You might encounter this issue if you have enabled the GUI for licensing and are using Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 or 6.9, or CentOS 6.8 and 6.9.



Version

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 and 6.9

CentOS 6.8 and 6.9



Status

Open



Ref. #

200358191

200319854

1895945

Description

By default, the Manage License option is not available in NVIDIA X Server Settings. This option is missing because the GUI for licensing on Linux is disabled by default to work around the issue that is described in A segmentation fault in DBus code causes nvidia-gridd to exit on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS.



Workaround

This workaround requires sudo privileges.

Note: Do not use this workaround with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 and 6.9 or CentOS 6.8 and 6.9. To prevent a segmentation fault in DBus code from causing the nvidia-gridd service from exiting, the GUI for licensing must be disabled with these OS versions.

If you are licensing a physical GPU for vCS, you must use the configuration file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.

If NVIDIA X Server Settings is running, shut it down. If the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file does not already exist, create it by copying the supplied template file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template. As root, edit the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file to set the EnableUI option to TRUE . Start the nvidia-gridd service. Copy Copied! # sudo service nvidia-gridd start

When NVIDIA X Server Settings is restarted, the Manage License option is now available.



Status

Open

Description

NVIDIA vGPU software licenses remain checked out on the license server when non-persistent VMs are forcibly powered off.

The NVIDIA service running in a VM returns checked out licenses when the VM is shut down. In environments where non-persistent licensed VMs are not cleanly shut down, licenses on the license server can become exhausted. For example, this issue can occur in automated test environments where VMs are frequently changing and are not guaranteed to be cleanly shut down. The licenses from such VMs remain checked out against their MAC address for seven days before they time out and become available to other VMs.



Resolution

If VMs are routinely being powered off without clean shutdown in your environment, you can avoid this issue by shortening the license borrow period. To shorten the license borrow period, set the LicenseInterval configuration setting in your VM image. For details, refer to Virtual GPU Client Licensing User Guide .



Status

Closed



Ref. #

1694975

Description

Memory exhaustion can occur with vGPU profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer.

This issue typically occurs in the following situations:

Full screen 1080p video content is playing in a browser. In this situation, the session hangs and session reconnection fails.

Multiple display heads are used with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops or Omnissa Horizon on a Windows 10 guest VM.

Higher resolution monitors are used.

Applications that are frame-buffer intensive are used.

NVENC is in use.

To reduce the possibility of memory exhaustion, NVENC is disabled on profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer.

When memory exhaustion occurs, the NVIDIA host driver reports Xid error 31 and Xid error 43 in the XenServer/var/log/messages file.

The following vGPU profiles have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer:

Tesla M6-0B, M6-0Q

Tesla M10-0B, M10-0Q

Tesla M60-0B, M60-0Q

The root cause is a known issue associated with changes to the way that recent Microsoft operating systems handle and allow access to overprovisioning messages and errors. If your systems are provisioned with enough frame buffer to support your use cases, you should not encounter these issues.



Workaround

Use an appropriately sized vGPU to ensure that the frame buffer supplied to a VM through the vGPU is adequate for your workloads.

Monitor your frame buffer usage.

If you are using Windows 10, consider these workarounds and solutions: Use a profile that has 1 Gbyte of frame buffer. Optimize your Windows 10 resource usage. To obtain information about best practices for improved user experience using Windows 10 in virtual environments, complete the NVIDIA GRID vGPU Profile Sizing Guide for Windows 10 download request form. For more information, see also Windows 10 Optimization for XenDesktop on the Citrix blog.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200130864

1803861

Description

When the VM is rebooted after the guest VM driver for Windows 10 RS2 is installed, the VM bug checks. When Windows boots, it selects one of the standard supported video modes. If Windows is booted directly with a display that is driven by an NVIDIA driver, for example a vGPU on XenServer, a blue screen crash occurs.

This issue occurs when the screen resolution is switched from VGA mode to a resolution that is higher than 1920×1200.



Fix

Download and install Microsoft Windows Update KB4020102 from the Microsoft Update Catalog.



Workaround

If you have applied the fix, ignore this workaround.

Otherwise, you can work around this issue until you are able to apply the fix by not using resolutions higher than 1920×1200.

Choose a GPU profile in Citrix XenCenter that does not allow resolutions higher than 1920×1200. Before rebooting the VM, set the display resolution to 1920×1200 or lower.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200310861

Description

On XenServer 7.0, VMs to which a vGPU is attached unexpectedly reboot and XenServer crashes or freezes.

The event log in the XenServer/var/log/crash/xen.log file lists the following errors:

A fatal bus error on a component at the slot where the GPU card is installed

A fatal error on a component at bus 0, device 2, function 0

This issue occurs when page-modification logging (PML) is enabled on Intel Broadwell CPUs running XenServer 7.0. Citrix is aware of this issue and is working on a permanent fix.



Workaround

Disable page-modification logging (PML) as explained in XenServer 7 host crash while starting multiple virtual machines in the Citrix Support Knowledge Center.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

1853248

Description

An erroneous entry in the pci.ids database causes XenServer to identify Tesla M10 cards as GRID M40 when no NVIDIA driver is installed.



Version

XenServer 6.5 and 7.0



Workaround

None



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

NVIDIA-420/1792341

Description

GDM fails to start on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 and CentOS 7.0 with the following error:

Copy Copied! Oh no! Something has gone wrong!





Workaround

Permanently enable permissive mode for Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux).

As root, edit the /etc/selinux/config file to set SELINUX to permissive . Copy Copied! SELINUX=permissive Reboot the system. Copy Copied! ~]# reboot

For more information, see Permissive Mode in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 SELinux User's and Administrator's Guide .



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200167868

Description

When connected to a vGPU-enabled VM using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a video played back in looping mode on Windows Media Player goes blank or freezes after a few iterations.



Workaround

None



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

1306623

Description

When Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops establishes a remote connection to a VM using vGPU, the VM’s local VGA console display in XenCenter is blanked (assuming the VM local console has not been disabled by setting disable_vnc=1 in the vGPU plugin's parameters). If the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops session changes resolution of the VM’s desktop, the local VGA console momentarily unblanks, allowing a XenCenter user to briefly view the desktop.



Workaround

Disable the VM’s local VGA console.

Citrix Hypervisor 8.1 or later: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-param-set uuid= vgpu-uuid extra_args=disable_vnc=1

Citrix Hypervisor earlier than 8.1: Copy Copied! xe vm-param-set uuid=vm-uuid platform:vgpu_extra_args="disable_vnc=1"

Status

Open



Ref. #

NVIDIA-145/1375164

Description

If the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops agent is installed in a VM before any NVIDIA GPU driver is installed, the VM will bugcheck (bluescreen) when the NVIDIA driver is subsequently upgraded or uninstalled. The bugcheck code is 0x7E, SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED .



Workaround

Use one of the following workarounds:

Do a force shutdown of the VM and restart it.

Install the NVIDIA driver in guest VMs before installing Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.

Status

Open



Ref. #

NVIDIA-295/200018125

Description

An application’s rendering frame rate may drop when running Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops at 2560×1600 resolution, relative to the frame rate obtained at lower resolutions.



Fix

Using the Windows regedit utility within the VM, open the HKLM\SOFTWARE\Citrix\Graphics registry key and create a new DWORD value, EncodeSpeed , with a value of 2. Reboot the VM. This setting may improve the delivered frame rate at the expense of a reduction in image quality.



Status

Open



Ref. #

NVIDIA-190/1416336

Description

Windows VM bugchecks on XenServer when running a large number of vGPU based VMs.

The XenServer/var/log/messages file contains these error messages:

Copy Copied! NVRM: Xid (PCI:0000:08:00): 31, Ch 0000001e, engmask 00000111, intr 10000000 NVRM: Xid (PCI:0000:08:00): 31, Ch 00000016, engmask 00000111, intr 10000000 ... vmiop_log: error: Assertion Failed at 0xb5b898d8:4184 vmiop_log: error: 8 frames returned by backtrace vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/libnvidia-vgx.so(_nv000793vgx+0x69d) [0xb5b8064d] vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/libnvidia-vgx.so(_nv000479vgx+0x118) [0xb5b898d8] vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/libnvidia-vgx.so(_nv000782vgx+0x59) [0xb5b85f49] vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/libnvidia-vgx.so(_nv000347vgx+0x3db) [0xb5b932db] vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/libnvidia-vgx.so [0xb5b78e4a] vmiop_log: error: /usr/lib/xen/bin/vgpu [0x80554be] vmiop_log: error: /lib/libpthread.so.0 [0xb7612912] vmiop_log: error: /lib/libc.so.6(clone+0x5e) [0xb76fc5ee] vmiop_log: error: failed to initialize guest PTE entries vmiop_log: error: failed to fill up guest PTE entries 3 vmiop_log: error: VGPU message 27 failed, result code: 0xff000003 vmiop_log: error: 0xc1d00001, 0xff010000, 0x1a77ba000, 0x0, 0x1, vmiop_log: error: 0x1, 0x1000, 0x10202, 0xc1d00001, 0xff010000, vmiop_log: error: 0xcaf00004, 0x0 vmiop_log: error: Timeout occurred, reset initiated.





Version

XenServer 6.2



Fix

Ensure that you are running the latest OEM firmware for your NVIDIA vGPU software boards.



Status

Closed



Ref. #

NVIDIA-327/1632120

Description

Windows VM bugchecks when NVIDIA guest drivers are upgraded over a Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops session.

If the VM is restarted after the bugcheck, the upgraded driver loads correctly and full functionality is available.



Fix

Upgrade Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops to 7.6 Feature Pack 3



Status

Closed



Ref. #

NVIDIA-370/200130780

Description

When creating a new Linux VM or editing the properties of an existing Linux VM, XenCenter does not allow vGPUs to be selected as a GPU type.

vGPU on Linux VMs is supported as a technical preview on XenServer 6.5, and does include XenCenter integration.



Version

Affects the XenCenter integration with XenServer 6.5 only.

Resolved in the XenCenter integration with XenServer 7.0.



Workaround

Refer to XenServer vGPU Management in Virtual GPU Software User Guide for how to configure vGPU by using the xe CLI.



Status

Closed



Ref. #

NVIDIA-360

Description

If X server is killed on a RHEL7 VM running vGPU, XenCenter console may display a corrupted image and fail to switchover to text console.

The failure to switchover to text console is due to a bug in RHEL7, which causes X server to not start correctly under certain configurations.



Workaround

Use CTRL+ALT+F1, F2, or F3 to switch between Linux terminals.



Status

Closed



Ref. #

NVIDIA-350/200123378

Description

Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops sometimes displays only a black screen when it is connected to an NVIDIA vGPU VM. The probable cause is that the display that is connected to the NVIDIA vGPU is entering a lower power state.



Fix

Disable all display-related power management settings.

For detailed instructions, visit Microsoft power plans frequently asked questions and from the list, select your OS version.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

1719877