Virtual GPU Software R570 for Linux with KVM Release Notes
Release information for all users of NVIDIA virtual GPU software and hardware on supported Linux with KVM hypervisors.
These Release Notes summarize current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA vGPU software and associated hardware on Linux with KVM.
1.1. NVIDIA vGPU Software Driver Versions
Each release in this release family of NVIDIA vGPU software includes a specific version of the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager, NVIDIA Windows driver, and NVIDIA Linux driver.
|NVIDIA vGPU Software Version
|NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager Version
|NVIDIA Windows Driver Version
|NVIDIA Linux Driver Version
|18.4
|570.172.07
|573.48
|570.172.08
|18.3
|570.158.02
|573.39
|570.158.01
|18.2
|570.148.06
|573.07
|570.148.08
|18.1
|570.133.10
|572.83
|570.133.20
|18.0
|570.124.03
|572.60
|570.124.06
For details of which Linux with KVM releases are supported, see Hypervisor Software Releases.
1.2. Compatibility Requirements for the NVIDIA vGPU Manager and Guest VM Driver
The releases of the NVIDIA vGPU Manager and guest VM drivers that you install must be compatible. If you install an incompatible guest VM driver release for the release of the vGPU Manager that you are using, the NVIDIA vGPU fails to load.
See VM running an incompatible NVIDIA vGPU guest driver fails to initialize vGPU when booted.
You must use NVIDIA License System with every release in this release family of NVIDIA vGPU software. All releases in this release family of NVIDIA vGPU software are incompatible with all releases of the NVIDIA vGPU software license server.
Compatible NVIDIA vGPU Manager and Guest VM Driver Releases
The following combinations of NVIDIA vGPU Manager and guest VM driver releases are compatible with each other.
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager with guest VM drivers from the same release
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager with guest VM drivers from different releases within the same major release branch
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager from a later major release branch with guest VM drivers from the previous branch
When NVIDIA vGPU Manager is used with guest VM drivers from a different release within the same branch or from the previous branch, the combination supports only the features, hardware, and software (including guest OSes) that are supported on both releases.
For example, if vGPU Manager from release 18.4 is used with guest drivers from release 16.4, the combination does not support Windows Server 2019 because NVIDIA vGPU software release 18.4 does not support Windows Server 2019.
The following table lists the specific software releases that are compatible with the components in the NVIDIA vGPU software 18 major release branch.
|NVIDIA vGPU Software Component
|Releases
|Compatible Software Releases
|NVIDIA vGPU Manager
|18.0 through 18.4
|
|Guest VM drivers
|18.0 through 18.4
|NVIDIA vGPU Manager releases 18.0 through 18.4
Incompatible NVIDIA vGPU Manager and Guest VM Driver Releases
The following combinations of NVIDIA vGPU Manager and guest VM driver releases are incompatible with each other.
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager from a later major release branch with guest VM drivers from a production branch two or more major releases before the release of the vGPU Manager
- NVIDIA vGPU Manager from an earlier major release branch with guest VM drivers from a later branch
The following table lists the specific software releases that are incompatible with the components in the NVIDIA vGPU software 18 major release branch.
|NVIDIA vGPU Software Component
|Releases
|Incompatible Software Releases
|NVIDIA vGPU Manager
|18.0 through 18.4
|All guest VM driver releases 16.x and earlier
|Guest VM drivers
|18.0 through 18.4
|All NVIDIA vGPU Manager releases 17.x and earlier
1.3. Updates in Release 18.4
New Features in Release 18.4
- Security updates
For the latest NVIDIA vulnerability disclosure information, visit the NVIDIA Product Security page. Security updates for NVIDIA vGPU software are described the NVIDIA GPU Display Driver security bulletins.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
1.4. Updates in Release 18.3
New Features in Release 18.3
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
1.5. Updates in Release 18.2
New Features in Release 18.2
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
1.6. Updates in Release 18.1
New Features in Release 18.1
- Security updates - see Security Bulletin: NVIDIA GPU Display Driver - April 2025, which is posted shortly after the release date of this software and is listed on the NVIDIA Product Security page
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
1.7. Updates in Release 18.0
New Features in Release 18.0
- Support for vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer on the same physical GPU ("mixed-size mode") on legacy GPUs, that is, GPUs that do not support SR-IOV
- Support for manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode
- NVIDIA NSight Systems video hardware profiling
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
Feature Support Withdrawn in Release 18.0
- Releases of the Delegated License Service (DLS) virtual appliance earlier than 3.4 are no longer supported.
If you are using a DLS instance to serve licenses, ensure that you are using at minimum release 3.4 of the DLS virtual appliance.
For more information about the prerequisites for licensing this release of NVIDIA vGPU software, refer to NVIDIA License System User Guide. These requirements are met automatically for Cloud License Service (CLS) instances, which are hosted on the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.
This release family of NVIDIA vGPU software provides support for several NVIDIA GPUs on validated server hardware platforms, Linux with KVM hypervisor software versions, and guest operating systems. It also supports the version of NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit that is compatible with R570 drivers.
2.1. Supported NVIDIA GPUs and Validated Server Platforms
This release of NVIDIA vGPU software on Linux with KVM provides support for several NVIDIA GPUs running on validated server hardware platforms.
For information about the NVIDIA GPUs supported by your specific hypervisor and the validated server hardware platforms on which they run, consult the documentation from your hypervisor vendor.
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture
GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture support the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode.
|GPU
|SR-IOV - Linux with KVM Releases
|Mixed vGPU Configuration - Linux with KVM Releases
|Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3
|Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode)
|Series
|NVIDIA vGPU
|GPU Pass Through
|NVIDIA L40S
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA L40
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA L20
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA L4
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA L2
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Ampere Architecture
The manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode is not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture.
|GPU
|SR-IOV - Linux with KVM Releases
|Mixed vGPU Configuration - Linux with KVM Releases
|Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3
|Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode)
|Series
|NVIDIA vGPU
|GPU Pass Through
|NVIDIA A404
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA A16
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA A10
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA A2
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX A60004
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX A55004
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|NVIDIA RTX A50004
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Turing Architecture
SR-IOV and the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode are not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Turing™ architecture.
|GPU
|Mixed vGPU Configuration - Linux with KVM Releases
|Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3
|Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode)
|Series
|NVIDIA vGPU
|GPU Pass Through
|Tesla T4
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|Quadro RTX 6000 4
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|Quadro RTX 6000 passive4
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|Quadro RTX 80004
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|Quadro RTX 8000 passive4
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Volta Architecture
SR-IOV and the manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode are not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Volta architecture.
|GPU
|Mixed vGPU Configuration - Linux with KVM Releases
|Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3
|Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode)
|Series
|NVIDIA vGPU
|GPU Pass Through
|Tesla V100 SXM2
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|Tesla V100 SXM2 32GB
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|Tesla V100 PCIe
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|Tesla V100 PCIe 32GB
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|Tesla V100S PCIe 32GB
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
|Tesla V100 FHHL
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
Consult vendor documentation
|
|
GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Maxwell Graphic Architecture
The following NVIDIA vGPU software features are not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA NVIDIA Maxwell™ graphic architecture:
- SR-IOV
- Configuration of vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer on the same physical GPU (mixed-size mode)
- Manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode
2.1.1. Support for a Mixture of Time-Sliced vGPU Types on the Same GPU
Linux with KVM supports a mixture of different types of time-sliced vGPUs on the same physical GPU. Any combination of A-series, B-series, and Q-series vGPUs with any amount of frame buffer can reside on the same physical GPU simultaneously. The total amount of frame buffer allocated to the vGPUs on a physical GPU must not exceed the amount of frame buffer that the physical GPU has.
For example, the following combinations of vGPUs can reside on the same physical GPU simultaneously:
- A40-2B and A40-2Q
- A40-2Q and A40-4Q
- A40-2B and A40-4Q
By default, a GPU supports only vGPUs with the same amount of frame buffer and, therefore, is in equal-size mode. To support vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer, the GPU must be put into mixed-size mode. When a GPU is in mixed-size mode, the maximum number of some types of vGPU allowed on a GPU is less than when the GPU is in equal-size mode. For more information, refer to Virtual GPU Software User Guide.
2.2. Hypervisor Software Releases
NVIDIA vGPU software is supported on Linux with KVM platforms only by specific hypervisor software vendors. For information about which NVIDIA vGPU software releases and hypervisor software releases are supported, consult the documentation from your hypervisor vendor.
For NVIDIA vGPU software support, contact your Linux with KVM hypervisor vendor, not NVIDIA.
|Hypervisor Vendor
|Platform
|Additional Information
|H3C
|CAS
|Inspur
|InCloud Sphere
|Nutanix
|AHV
|
Obtain the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager software directly from Nutanix through the My Nutanix portal (My Nutanix account required).
Note:
If the NVIDIA vGPU software release that you need is not available from the My Nutanix portal, contact Nutanix.
Then follow the instructions on the My Nutanix portal to obtain the correct NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.
|Proxmox Server Solutions
|Proxmox Virtual Environment (VE)
|NVIDIA vGPU Software on Proxmox VE
|Red Hat
|OpenStack Platform
|Configuring the Compute Service for Instance Creation
|Sangfor
|aDesk
|SUSE
|Linux Enterprise Server
|
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 - NVIDIA virtual GPU for KVM guests
2.3. Guest OS Support
For information about Windows releases and Linux distributions supported as a guest OS, consult the documentation from your hypervisor vendor.
Use only a guest OS release that is listed as supported by NVIDIA vGPU software with your virtualization software. To be listed as supported, a guest OS release must be supported not only by NVIDIA vGPU software, but also by your virtualization software. NVIDIA cannot support guest OS releases that your virtualization software does not support.
NVIDIA vGPU software supports only 64-bit guest operating systems. No 32-bit guest operating systems are supported.
2.4. NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit Version Support
The releases in this release family of NVIDIA vGPU software support NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 12.8.
To build a CUDA application, the system must have the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and the libraries required for linking. For details of the components of NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit, refer to NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 12.8 Release Notes.
To run a CUDA application, the system must have a CUDA-enabled GPU and an NVIDIA display driver that is compatible with the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit release that was used to build the application. If the application relies on dynamic linking for libraries, the system must also have the correct version of these libraries.
For more information about NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit, refer to CUDA Toolkit Documentation 12.8.
If you are using NVIDIA vGPU software with CUDA on Linux, avoid conflicting installation methods by installing CUDA from a distribution-independent runfile package. Do not install CUDA from a distribution-specific RPM or Deb package.
To ensure that the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is not overwritten when CUDA is installed, deselect the CUDA driver when selecting the CUDA components to install.
For more information, see NVIDIA CUDA Installation Guide for Linux.
2.5. Multiple vGPU Support
To support applications and workloads that are compute or graphics intensive, multiple vGPUs can be added to a single VM. The assignment of more than one vGPU to a VM is supported only on a subset of vGPUs and hypervisor software releases.
2.5.1. vGPUs that Support Multiple vGPUs Assigned to a VM
The supported vGPUs depend on the architecture of the GPU on which the vGPUs reside:
- For GPUs based on the NVIDIA Volta architecture and later GPU architectures, all Q-series vGPUs are supported.
- For GPUs based on the NVIDIA Pascal™ architecture, only Q-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer are supported.
- For GPUs based on the NVIDIA NVIDIA Maxwell™ graphic architecture, only Q-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer are supported.
You can assign multiple vGPUs with differing amounts of frame buffer to a single VM, provided the board type and the series of all the vGPUs is the same. For example, you can assign an A40-48Q vGPU and an A40-16Q vGPU to the same VM. However, you cannot assign an A30-8Q vGPU and an A16-8Q vGPU to the same VM.
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA L40S
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA L40
|All Q-series vGPUs
NVIDIA L20
NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA L4
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA L2
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada
|All Q-series vGPUs
|NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
|All Q-series vGPUs
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA A40
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA A16
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA A10
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA A2
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA RTX A6000
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA RTX A5500
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
|NVIDIA RTX A5000
|All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Turing GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|Tesla T4
All Q-series vGPUs
|Quadro RTX 6000
All Q-series vGPUs
|Quadro RTX 6000 passive
All Q-series vGPUs
|Quadro RTX 8000
All Q-series vGPUs
|Quadro RTX 8000 passive
All Q-series vGPUs
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Volta GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|Tesla V100 SXM2 32GB
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Tesla V100 PCIe 32GB
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Tesla V100S PCIe 32GB
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Tesla V100 SXM2
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Tesla V100 PCIe
|All Q-series vGPUs
|Tesla V100 FHHL
|All Q-series vGPUs
Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Maxwell GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|Tesla M10
|M10-8Q
2.5.2. Maximum Number of vGPUs Supported per VM
NVIDIA vGPU software supports up to a maximum of 16 vGPUs per VM.
2.5.3. Hypervisor Releases that Support Multiple vGPUs Assigned to a VM
For information about which generic Linux with KVM hypervisor software releases support the assignment of more than one vGPU device to a VM, consult the documentation from your hypervisor vendor.
2.6. Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfers over NVLink Support
Peer-to-peer CUDA transfers enable device memory between vGPUs on different GPUs that are assigned to the same VM to be accessed from within the CUDA kernels. NVLink is a high-bandwidth interconnect that enables fast communication between such vGPUs. Peer-to-Peer CUDA transfers over NVLink are supported only on a subset of vGPUs, Linux with KVM releases, and guest OS releases.
2.6.1. vGPUs that Support Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfers
Only Q-series time-sliced vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer on physical GPUs that support NVLink are supported.
Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfer Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA A40
|A40-48Q
|NVIDIA A10
|A10-24Q
|NVIDIA RTX A6000
|A6000-48Q
|NVIDIA RTX A5500
|A5500-24Q
|NVIDIA RTX A5000
|A5000-24Q
Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfer Support on the NVIDIA Turing GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|Quadro RTX 6000
|RTX6000-24Q
|Quadro RTX 6000 passive
|RTX6000P-24Q
|Quadro RTX 8000
|RTX8000-48Q
|Quadro RTX 8000 passive
|RTX8000P-48Q
Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfer Support on the NVIDIA Volta GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|Tesla V100 SXM2 32GB
|V100DX-32Q
|Tesla V100 SXM2
|V100X-16Q
2.6.2. Hypervisor Releases that Support Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfers
Peer-to-Peer CUDA transfers over NVLink are supported on all hypervisor releases that support the assignment of more than one vGPU to a VM. For details, see Multiple vGPU Support.
2.6.3. Guest OS Releases that Support Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfers
Linux only. Peer-to-Peer CUDA transfers over NVLink are not supported on Windows.
2.6.4. Limitations on Support for Peer-to-Peer CUDA Transfers
- NVSwitch is not supported. Only direct connections are supported.
- Only time-sliced vGPUs are supported. MIG-backed vGPUs are not supported.
- PCIe is not supported.
- SLI is not supported.
2.7. Unified Memory Support
Unified memory is a single memory address space that is accessible from any CPU or GPU in a system. It creates a pool of managed memory that is shared between the CPU and GPU to provide a simple way to allocate and access data that can be used by code running on any CPU or GPU in the system. Unified memory is supported only on a subset of vGPUs and guest OS releases.
Unified memory is disabled by default. If used, you must enable unified memory individually for each vGPU that requires it by setting a vGPU plugin parameter. NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit profilers are supported and can be enabled on a VM for which unified memory is enabled.
2.7.1. vGPUs that Support Unified Memory
Only Q-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer on physical GPUs that support unified memory are supported.
Unified Memory Support on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA L40
|L40-48Q
|NVIDIA L40S
|L40S-48Q
NVIDIA L20
NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled
|L20-48Q
|NVIDIA L4
|L4-24Q
|NVIDIA L2
|L2-24Q
|NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
|RTX 6000 Ada-48Q
|NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada
|RTX 5880 Ada-48Q
|NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
|RTX 5000 Ada-32Q
Unified Memory Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture
|Board
|vGPU
|NVIDIA A40
|A40-48Q
|NVIDIA A16
|A16-16Q
|NVIDIA A10
|A10-24Q
|NVIDIA A2
|A2-16Q
|NVIDIA RTX A6000
|A6000-48Q
|NVIDIA RTX A5500
|A5500-24Q
|NVIDIA RTX A5000
|A5000-24Q
2.7.2. Guest OS Releases that Support Unified Memory
Linux only. Unified memory is not supported on Windows.
2.7.3. Limitations on Support for Unified Memory
- Only time-sliced Q-series and C-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer on physical GPUs that support unified memory are supported. Fractional time-sliced vGPUs are not supported.
2.8. NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) Support
NVIDIA vGPU software supports NVIDIA DLSS on NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation.
Supported DLSS versions: 2.0. Version 1.0 is not supported.
Supported GPUs:
- NVIDIA L40
- NVIDIA L40S
- NVIDIA L20
- NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled
- NVIDIA L4
- NVIDIA L2
- NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
- NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada
- NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
- NVIDIA A40
- NVIDIA A16
- NVIDIA A2
- NVIDIA A10
- NVIDIA RTX A6000
- NVIDIA RTX A5500
- NVIDIA RTX A5000
- Tesla T4
- Quadro RTX 8000
- Quadro RTX 8000 passive
- Quadro RTX 6000
- Quadro RTX 6000 passive
NVIDIA graphics driver components that DLSS requires are installed only if a supported GPU is detected during installation of the driver. Therefore, if the creation of VM templates includes driver installation, the template should be created from a VM that is configured with a supported GPU while the driver is being installed.
Supported applications: only applications that use nvngx_dlss.dll version 2.0.18 or newer
Known product limitations for this release of NVIDIA vGPU software are described in the following sections.
3.1. NVENC does not support resolutions greater than 4096×4096
Description
The NVIDIA hardware-based H.264 video encoder (NVENC) does not support resolutions greater than 4096×4096. This restriction applies to all NVIDIA GPU architectures and is imposed by the GPU encoder hardware itself, not by NVIDIA vGPU software. The maximum supported resolution for each encoding scheme is listed in the documentation for NVIDIA Video Codec SDK. This limitation affects any remoting tool where H.264 encoding is used with a resolution greater than 4096×4096. Most supported remoting tools fall back to software encoding in such scenarios.
Workaround
If your GPU is based on a GPU architecture later than the NVIDIA Maxwell® architecture, use H.265 encoding. H.265 is more efficient than H.264 encoding and has a maximum resolution of 8192×8192. On GPUs based on the NVIDIA Maxwell architecture, H.265 has the same maximum resolution as H.264, namely 4096×4096.
Resolutions greater than 4096×4096 are supported only by the H.265 decoder that 64-bit client applications use. The H.265 decoder that 32-bit applications use supports a maximum resolution of 4096×4096.
3.2. vCS is not supported on Linux with KVM
NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server (vCS) is not supported on Linux with KVM. C-series vGPU types are not available.
3.3. Nested Virtualization Is Not Supported by NVIDIA vGPU
In general, NVIDIA vGPU deployments do not support nested virtualization, that is, running a hypervisor in a guest VM. For example, enabling the Hyper-V role in a guest VM running the Windows Server OS is not supported because it entails enabling nested virtualization. Similarly, enabling Windows Hypervisor Platform is not supported because it requires the Hyper-V role to be enabled.
3.4. Issues occur when the channels allocated to a vGPU are exhausted
Description
Issues occur when the channels allocated to a vGPU are exhausted and the guest VM to which the vGPU is assigned fails to allocate a channel to the vGPU. A physical GPU has a fixed number of channels and the number of channels allocated to each vGPU is inversely proportional to the maximum number of vGPUs allowed on the physical GPU.
When the channels allocated to a vGPU are exhausted and the guest VM fails to allocate a channel, the following errors are reported on the hypervisor host or in an NVIDIA bug report:
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): Guest attempted to allocate channel above its max channel limit 0xfb
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): VGPU message 6 failed, result code: 0x1a
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): 0xc1d004a1, 0xff0e0000, 0xff0400fb, 0xc36f,
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): 0x1, 0xff1fe314, 0xff1fe038, 0x100b6f000, 0x1000,
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): 0x80000000, 0xff0e0200, 0x0, 0x0, (Not logged),
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): 0x1, 0x0
Jun 26 08:01:25 srvxen06f vgpu-3[14276]: error: vmiop_log: (0x0): , 0x0
Workaround
Use a vGPU type with more frame buffer, thereby reducing the maximum number of vGPUs allowed on the physical GPU. As a result, the number of channels allocated to each vGPU is increased.
3.5. Virtual GPU hot plugging is not supported
NVIDIA vGPU software does not support the addition of virtual function I/O (VFIO) mediated device (mdev) devices after the VM has been started by QEMU. All mdev devices must be added before the VM is started.
3.6. Total frame buffer for vGPUs is less than the total frame buffer on the physical GPU
Some of the physical GPU's frame buffer is used by the hypervisor on behalf of the VM for allocations that the guest OS would otherwise have made in its own frame buffer. The frame buffer used by the hypervisor is not available for vGPUs on the physical GPU. In NVIDIA vGPU deployments, frame buffer for the guest OS is reserved in advance, whereas in bare-metal deployments, frame buffer for the guest OS is reserved on the basis of the runtime needs of applications.
If error-correcting code (ECC) memory is enabled on a physical GPU that does not have HBM2 memory, the amount of frame buffer that is usable by vGPUs is further reduced. All types of vGPU are affected, not just vGPUs that support ECC memory.
On all GPUs that support ECC memory and, therefore, dynamic page retirement, additional frame buffer is allocated for dynamic page retirement. The amount that is allocated is inversely proportional to the maximum number of vGPUs per physical GPU. All GPUs that support ECC memory are affected, even GPUs that have HBM2 memory or for which ECC memory is disabled.
The approximate amount of frame buffer that NVIDIA vGPU software reserves can be calculated from the following formula:
max-reserved-fb = vgpu-profile-size-in-mb÷16 + 16 + ecc-adjustments + page-retirement-allocation + compression-adjustment
- max-reserved-fb
- The maximum total amount of reserved frame buffer in Mbytes that is not available for vGPUs.
- vgpu-profile-size-in-mb
- The amount of frame buffer in Mbytes allocated to a single vGPU. This amount depends on the vGPU type. For example, for the T4-16Q vGPU type, vgpu-profile-size-in-mb is 16384.
- ecc-adjustments
-
The amount of frame buffer in Mbytes that is not usable by vGPUs when ECC is enabled on a physical GPU that does not have HBM2 memory.
- If ECC is enabled on a physical GPU that does not have HBM2 memory ecc-adjustments is fb-without-ecc/16, which is equivalent to 64 Mbytes for every Gbyte of frame buffer assigned to the vGPU. fb-without-ecc is total amount of frame buffer with ECC disabled.
- If ECC is disabled or the GPU has HBM2 memory, ecc-adjustments is 0.
- page-retirement-allocation
-
The amount of frame buffer in Mbytes that is reserved for dynamic page retirement.
- On GPUs based on the NVIDIA Maxwell GPU architecture, page-retirement-allocation = 4÷max-vgpus-per-gpu.
- On GPUs based on NVIDIA GPU architectures after the Maxwell architecture, page-retirement-allocation = 128÷max-vgpus-per-gpu
- max-vgpus-per-gpu
- The maximum number of vGPUs that can be created simultaneously on a physical GPU. This number varies according to the vGPU type. For example, for the T4-16Q vGPU type, max-vgpus-per-gpu is 1.
- compression-adjustment
-
The amount of frame buffer in Mbytes that is reserved for the higher compression overhead in vGPU types with 12 Gbytes or more of frame buffer on GPUs based on the Turing architecture.
compression-adjustment depends on the vGPU type as shown in the following table.
vGPU Type Compression Adjustment (MB)
T4-16Q
T4-16C
T4-16A
28
RTX6000-12Q
RTX6000-12C
RTX6000-12A
32
RTX6000-24Q
RTX6000-24C
RTX6000-24A
104
RTX6000P-12Q
RTX6000P-12C
RTX6000P-12A
32
RTX6000P-24Q
RTX6000P-24C
RTX6000P-24A
104
RTX8000-12Q
RTX8000-12C
RTX8000-12A
32
RTX8000-16Q
RTX8000-16C
RTX8000-16A
64
RTX8000-24Q
RTX8000-24C
RTX8000-24A
96
RTX8000-48Q
RTX8000-48C
RTX8000-48A
238
RTX8000P-12Q
RTX8000P-12C
RTX8000P-12A
32
RTX8000P-16Q
RTX8000P-16C
RTX8000P-16A
64
RTX8000P-24Q
RTX8000P-24C
RTX8000P-24A
96
RTX8000P-48Q
RTX8000P-48C
RTX8000P-48A
238
For all other vGPU types, compression-adjustment is 0.
In VMs running Windows Server 2012 R2, which supports Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 1.x, an additional 48 Mbytes of frame buffer are reserved and not available for vGPUs.
3.7. Issues may occur with graphics-intensive OpenCL applications on vGPU types with limited frame buffer
Description
Issues may occur when graphics-intensive OpenCL applications are used with vGPU types that have limited frame buffer. These issues occur when the applications demand more frame buffer than is allocated to the vGPU.
For example, these issues may occur with the Adobe Photoshop and LuxMark OpenCL Benchmark applications:
- When the image resolution and size are changed in Adobe Photoshop, a program error may occur or Photoshop may display a message about a problem with the graphics hardware and a suggestion to disable OpenCL.
- When the LuxMark OpenCL Benchmark application is run, XID error 31 may occur.
Workaround
For graphics-intensive OpenCL applications, use a vGPU type with more frame buffer.
3.8. In pass through mode, all GPUs connected to each other through NVLink must be assigned to the same VM
Description
In pass through mode, all GPUs connected to each other through NVLink must be assigned to the same VM. If a subset of GPUs connected to each other through NVLink is passed through to a VM, unrecoverable error
XID 74 occurs when the VM is booted. This error corrupts the NVLink state on the physical GPUs and, as a result, the NVLink bridge between the GPUs is unusable.
Workaround
Restore the NVLink state on the physical GPUs by resetting the GPUs or rebooting the hypervisor host.
3.9. vGPU profiles with 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer support only 1 virtual display head on Windows 10
Description
To reduce the possibility of memory exhaustion, vGPU profiles with 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer support only 1 virtual display head on a Windows 10 guest OS.
The following vGPU profiles have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer:
- Tesla M10-0B
- Tesla M10-0Q
Workaround
Use a profile that supports more than 1 virtual display head and has at least 1 Gbyte of frame buffer.
3.10. NVENC requires at least 1 Gbyte of frame buffer
Description
Using the frame buffer for the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) may cause memory exhaustion with vGPU profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer. To reduce the possibility of memory exhaustion, NVENC is disabled on profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer. Application GPU acceleration remains fully supported and available for all profiles, including profiles with 512 MBytes or less of frame buffer. NVENC support from both Citrix and VMware is a recent feature and, if you are using an older version, you should experience no change in functionality.
The following vGPU profiles have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer:
- Tesla M10-0B
- Tesla M10-0Q
Workaround
If you require NVENC to be enabled, use a profile that has at least 1 Gbyte of frame buffer.
3.11. VM running an incompatible NVIDIA vGPU guest driver fails to initialize vGPU when booted
Description
A VM running a version of the NVIDIA guest VM driver that is incompatible with the current release of Virtual GPU Manager will fail to initialize vGPU when booted on a Linux with KVM platform running that release of Virtual GPU Manager.
A guest VM driver is incompatible with the current release of Virtual GPU Manager in either of the following situations:
-
The guest driver is from a release in a branch two or more major releases before the current release, for example release 9.4.
In this situation, the Linux with KVM VM’s /var/log/messages log file reports the following error:
vmiop_log: (0x0): Incompatible Guest/Host drivers: Guest VGX version is older than the minimum version supported by the Host. Disabling vGPU.
-
The guest driver is from a later release than the Virtual GPU Manager.
In this situation, the Linux with KVM VM’s /var/log/messages log file reports the following error:
vmiop_log: (0x0): Incompatible Guest/Host drivers: Guest VGX version is newer than the maximum version supported by the Host. Disabling vGPU.
In either situation, the VM boots in standard VGA mode with reduced resolution and color depth. The NVIDIA virtual GPU is present in Windows Device Manager but displays a warning sign, and the following device status:
Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43)
Resolution
Install a release of the NVIDIA guest VM driver that is compatible with current release of Virtual GPU Manager.
3.12. Single vGPU benchmark scores are lower than pass-through GPU
Description
A single vGPU configured on a physical GPU produces lower benchmark scores than the physical GPU run in pass-through mode.
Aside from performance differences that may be attributed to a vGPU’s smaller frame buffer size, vGPU incorporates a performance balancing feature known as Frame Rate Limiter (FRL). On vGPUs that use the best-effort scheduler, FRL is enabled. On vGPUs that use the fixed share or equal share scheduler, FRL is disabled.
FRL is used to ensure balanced performance across multiple vGPUs that are resident on the same physical GPU. The FRL setting is designed to give good interactive remote graphics experience but may reduce scores in benchmarks that depend on measuring frame rendering rates, as compared to the same benchmarks running on a pass-through GPU.
Resolution
FRL is controlled by an internal vGPU setting. On vGPUs that use the best-effort scheduler, NVIDIA does not validate vGPU with FRL disabled, but for validation of benchmark performance, FRL can be temporarily disabled by setting
frame_rate_limiter=0 in the vGPU configuration file.
# echo "frame_rate_limiter=0" > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/vgpu-id/nvidia/vgpu_params
For example:
# echo "frame_rate_limiter=0" > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123/nvidia/vgpu_params
The setting takes effect the next time any VM using the given vGPU type is started.
With this setting in place, the VM’s vGPU will run without any frame rate limit.
The FRL can be reverted back to its default setting as follows:
-
Clear all parameter settings in the vGPU configuration file.
# echo " " > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/vgpu-id/nvidia/vgpu_paramsNote:
You cannot clear specific parameter settings. If your vGPU configuration file contains other parameter settings that you want to keep, you must reinstate them in the next step.
-
Set
frame_rate_limiter=1in the vGPU configuration file.
# echo "frame_rate_limiter=1" > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/vgpu-id/nvidia/vgpu_params
If you need to reinstate other parameter settings, include them in the command to set
frame_rate_limiter=1. For example:
# echo "frame_rate_limiter=1 disable_vnc=1" > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123/nvidia/vgpu_params
3.13. nvidia-smi fails to operate when all GPUs are assigned to GPU pass-through mode
Description
If all GPUs in the platform are assigned to VMs in pass-through mode, nvidia-smi will return an error:
[root@vgx-test ~]# nvidia-smi
Failed to initialize NVML: Unknown Error
This is because GPUs operating in pass-through mode are not visible to nvidia-smi and the NVIDIA kernel driver operating in the Linux with KVMhost.
To confirm that all GPUs are operating in pass-through mode, confirm that the
vfio-pci kernel driver is handling each device.
# lspci -s 05:00.0 -k
05:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GM204GL [Tesla M60] (rev a1)
Subsystem: NVIDIA Corporation Device 113a
Kernel driver in use: vfio-pci
Resolution
N/A
Only resolved issues that have been previously noted as known issues or had a noticeable user impact are listed. The summary and description for each resolved issue indicate the effect of the issue on NVIDIA vGPU software before the issue was resolved.
4.1. Issues Resolved in Release 18.4
No resolved issues are reported in this release for Linux with KVM.
4.2. Issues Resolved in Release 18.3
|Bug ID
|Summary and Description
|
5137781
4973227
|
18.0-18.2 Only: XID error 120 puts GPUs into a bad state
XID error 120 can put GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture into a bad state. As a result, the VM to which the GPU is assigned might become unstable and the hypervisor host might crash. When this issue occurs, XID error 120 messages are written to the log files on the hypervisor host.
4.3. Issues Resolved in Release 18.2
|Bug ID
|Summary and Description
|4664109
|
18.0, 18.1 Only: VGPU message 95 failed error
The error message
4.4. Issues Resolved in Release 18.1
No resolved issues are reported in this release for Linux with KVM.
4.5. Issues Resolved in Release 18.0
|Bug ID
|Summary and Description
|4480745
|
CATIA performance is degraded with large assembly visualization
On Windows VMs configured with NVIDIA vGPU, the performance of the CATIA application is degraded if the Optimize CGR for large assembly visualization setting is enabled.
5.1. 18.0-18.2 Only: XID error 120 puts GPUs into a bad state
Description
XID error 120 can put GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture into a bad state. As a result, the VM to which the GPU is assigned might become unstable and the hypervisor host might crash. When this issue occurs, XID error 120 messages are written to the log files on the hypervisor host.
Status
Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 18.3
Ref. #
5137781
4973227
5.2. 18.0, 18.1 Only:
VGPU message 95 failed
error
Description
The error message
VGPU message 95 failed, result code: 0x80 from the vGPU plugin component is written to the log files on the hypervisor host.
Status
Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 18.2
Ref. #
4664109
5.3. GPU device is unavailable on Windows 11 VMs with more than 1 TB of memory
Description
On Windows 11 VMs with more than 1 TB of system memory, GPU device unavailable errors (Error 43) occur. This issue affects NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through deployments.
Version
This issue affects Windows 11 guest VMS.
Workaround
Limit the amount of system memory assigned to the VM to less than 1 TB.
Status
Open
Ref. #
5115698
5.4. Default client configuration token folder missing on Windows client VMs
Description
In air-gapped environments where root certificates are not available on the host machine, timestamps cannot be verified. As a result, the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to create the default client configuration token folder on Windows (%SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ClientConfigToken). If the folder is created manually and the client configuration token is copied there, the client fails to obtain a license. Typically, root certificates are imported by Windows updates from the Microsoft Trusted Root Program.
Workaround
Determine whether the NVIDIA Authenticode signature certificate and the timestamp signature certificate are installed and, if not, install them.
To determine whether the root NVIDIA Authenticode signature certificate is installed:
- Context-click the file and click the Digital Signatures tab.
- In the Signature list, select the NVIDIA certificate and click Details.
- Click View Certificate, then click Certification Path.
The root certificate that is needed appears at the top of the certification path.
- Run the certmgr.msc command and in the certmgr window that opens, expand Trusted Root Certification Authorities and click Certificates to see whether the certificate that you identified in the previous step is installed.
To determine whether the root timestamp signature certificate is installed:
- Context-click the file and click the Digital Signatures tab.
- In the Signature list, select the NVIDIA certificate and click Details.
- In the Countersignatures section, click the timestamp authority, for example, Digicert or Entrust, then click Details below the countersignature section.
- Click View Certificate, then click Certification Path.
The root certificate that is needed appears at the top of the certification path.
- Run the certmgr.msc command and in the certmgr window that opens, expand Trusted Root Certification Authorities and click Certificates to see whether the certificate that you identified in the previous step is installed.
Root certificates for both Digicert and Entrust are required for timestamping and can be downloaded from the following websites:
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
4684895
5.5. 17.0-17.3 Only: Blue screen crash occurs with Tesla M10 after only the vGPU Manager is upgraded
Description
If the NVIDIA vGPU Manager on a hypervisor host with a Tesla M10 GPU is upgraded but the Windows guest VM driver is not upgraded, a blue screen crash occurs.
Version
This issue affects any Windows VM running a guest VM driver 16.x release on a hypervisor host running an NVIDIA vGPU Manager 17.x release.
Workaround
Upgrade the guest VM driver to the driver from the same NVIDIA vGPU software release as the NVIDIA vGPU Manager.
Status
Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 17.4
Ref. #
4631262
5.6. NVIDIA Control Panel is not available in multiuser environments
Description
After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Windows is installed, the NVIDIA Control Panel app might be missing from the system. This issue typically occurs in the following situations:
- Multiple users connect to virtual machines by using remote desktop applications such as Microsoft RDP, Omnissa Horizon, and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.
- VM instances are created by using Citrix Machine Creation Services (MCS) or VMware Instant Clone technology.
- Roaming user desktop profiles are deployed.
This issue occurs because the NVIDIA Control Panel app is now distributed through the Microsoft Store. The NVIDIA Control Panel app might fail to be installed when the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Windows is installed if the Microsoft Store app is disabled, the system is not connected to the Internet, or installation of apps from the Microsoft Store is blocked by your system settings.
To determine whether the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed on your system, use the Windows Settings app or the Get-AppxPackage Windows PowerShell command.
-
To use the Windows Settings app:
- From the Windows Start menu, choose Settings > Apps > Apps & feautures.
- In the Apps & features window, type nvidia control panel in the search box and confirm that the NVIDIA Control Panel app is found.
-
To use the Get-AppxPackageWindows PowerShell command:
- Run Windows PowerShell as Administrator.
- Determine whether the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed for the current user.
PS C:\> Get-AppxPackage -Name NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel
- Determine whether the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed for all users.
PS C:\> Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers -Name NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel
This example shows that the NVIDIA Control Panel app is installed for the users
Administrator,
pliny, and
trajan.
PS C:\> Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers -Name NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel Name : NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel Publisher : CN=D6816951-877F-493B-B4EE-41AB9419C326 Architecture : X64 ResourceId : Version : 8.1.964.0 PackageFullName : NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel_8.1.964.0_x64__56jybvy8sckqj InstallLocation : C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel_8.1.964.0_x64__56jybvy8sckqj IsFramework : False PackageFamilyName : NVIDIACorp.NVIDIAControlPanel_56jybvy8sckqj PublisherId : 56jybvy8sckqj PackageUserInformation : {S-1-12-1-530092550-1307989247-1105462437-500 [Administrator]: Installed, S-1-12-1-530092550-1307989247-1105462437-1002 [pliny]: Installed, S-1-12-1-530092550-1307989247-1105462437-1003 [trajan]: Installed} IsResourcePackage : False IsBundle : False IsDevelopmentMode : False NonRemovable : False IsPartiallyStaged : False SignatureKind : Store Status : Ok
Preventing this Issue
If your system does not allow the installation apps from the Microsoft Store, download and run the standalone NVIDIA Control Panel installer that is available from NVIDIA Licensing Portal. For instructions, refer to Virtual GPU Software User Guide.
If your system can allow the installation apps from the Microsoft Store, ensure that:
- The Microsoft Store app is enabled.
- Installation of Microsoft Store apps is not blocked by your system settings.
- No local or group policies are set to block Microsoft Store apps.
Workaround
If the NVIDIA Control Panel app is missing, install it separately from the graphics driver by downloading and running the standalone NVIDIA Control Panel installer that is available from NVIDIA Licensing Portal. For instructions, refer to Virtual GPU Software User Guide.
If the issue persists, contact NVIDIA Enterprise Support for further assistance.
Status
Open
Ref. #
3999308
5.7. NVIDIA Control Panel crashes if a user session is disconnected and reconnected
Description
On all supported Windows Server guest OS releases, NVIDIA Control Panel crashes if a user session is disconnected and then reconnected while NVIDIA Control Panel is open.
Version
This issue affects all supported Windows Server guest OS releases.
Status
Open
Ref. #
4086605
5.8. VM assigned multiple fractional vGPUs from the same GPU hangs
Description
A VM that has been assigned multiple fractional vGPUs from the same physical GPU hangs or becomes inaccessible during installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver in the VM. This issue affects only GPUs based on the NVIDIA Turing and NVIDIA Volta GPU architectures. This issue does not occur if the VM has been assigned multiple fractional vGPUs from different physical GPUs.
Version
This issue affects only GPUs based on the NVIDIA Turing and NVIDIA Volta GPU architectures.
Status
Open
Ref. #
4020171
5.9. CUDA profilers cannot gather hardware metrics on NVIDIA vGPU
Description
NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit profilers cannot gather hardware metrics on NVIDIA vGPU. This issue affects only traces that gather hardware metrics. Other traces are not affected by this issue and work normally.
Version
This issue affects NVIDIA vGPU software releases starting with 15.2.
Status
Open
Ref. #
4041169
5.10.
NVIDIA vGPU software
graphics driver for Windows sends a remote call to
ngx.download.nvidia.com
Description
After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics for windows has been installed in the guest VM, the driver sends a remote call to
ngx.download.nvidia.com to download and install additional components. Such a remote call might be a security issue.
Workaround
Before running the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver installer, disable the remote call to
ngx.download.nvidia.com by setting the following Windows registry key:
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\NVIDIA Corporation\Global\NGXCore]
"EnableOTA"=dword:00000000
If this Windows registry key is set to 1 or deleted, the remote call to
ngx.download.nvidia.com is enabled again.
Status
Open
Ref. #
4031840
5.11. On NVIDIA H100, creation of multiple compute instances after deletion of existing compute instances fails
Description
After compute instances are created and deleted on an NVIDIA H100 GPU, creation of multiple instances in a single nvidia-smi command fails. For example, the command nvidia-smi mig -cci 0,1,2 fails with the following error message:
Unable to create a compute instance on GPU 0 GPU instance ID 0 using profile 0: Invalid Argument
Failed to create compute instances: Invalid Argument
Workaround
Create each compute instance in a separate nvidia-smi command, for example:
$ nvidia-smi mig -cci 0
$ nvidia-smi mig -cci 1
$ nvidia-smi mig cci 2
Status
Open
Ref. #
3829786
5.12. NLS client fails to acquire a license with the error
The allowed time to process response has expired
Description
A licensed client of NVIDIA License System (NLS) fails to acquire a license with the error
The allowed time to process response has expired. This error can affect clients of a Cloud License Service (CLS) instance or a Delegated License Service (DLS) instance.
This error occurs when the time difference between the system clocks on the client and the server that hosts the CLS or DLS instance is greater than 10 minutes. A common cause of this error is the failure of either the client or the server to adjust its system clock when daylight savings time begins or ends. The failure to acquire a license is expected to prevent clock windback from causing licensing errors.
Workaround
Ensure that system clock time of the client and any server that hosts a DLS instance match the current time in the time zone where they are located.
To prevent this error from occurring when daylight savings time begins or ends, enable the option to automatically adjust the system clock for daylight savings time:
- Windows: Set the Adjust for daylight saving time automatically option.
- Linux: Use the hwclock command.
Status
Not a bug
Ref. #
3859889
5.13. NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load on KVM-based hypervsiors
Description
The NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load on hypervsiors based on Linux with KVM. This issue affects UEFI VMs configured with a vGPU or pass-through GPU that requires a large BAR address space. This issue does not affect VMs that are booted in legacy BIOS mode. The issue occurs because BAR resources are not mapped into the VM.
On a Windows VM, error code 12 is reported in Device Manager for the vGPU or pass-through GPU.
Workaround
- In virsh, open for editing the XML document of the VM to which the vGPU or GPU is assigned.
# virsh edit vm-name
- vm-name
- The name of the VM to which the vGPU or GPU is assigned.
- Declare the custom libvirt XML namespace that supports command-line pass through of QEMU arguments.
Declare this namesapce by modifying the start tag of the top-level
domainelement in the first line of the XML document.
<domain type='kvm' xmlns:qemu='http://libvirt.org/schemas/domain/qemu/1.0'>
- At the end of the XML document, between the
</devices>end tag and the
</domain>end tag, add the highlighted
qemuelements.
These elements pass the QEMU arguments for mapping the required BAR resources into the VM, setting the MMIO aperture size to 262144. If necessary, replace the value of 262144 with the MMIO aperture size that your VM requires.
</devices> <qemu:commandline> <qemu:arg value='-fw_cfg'/> <qemu:arg value='opt/ovmf/X-PciMmio64Mb,string=262144'/> </qemu:commandline> </domain>
- Start the VM to which the vGPU or GPU is assigned.
# virsh start vm-name
- vm-name
- The name of the VM to which the vGPU or GPU is assigned.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200719557
5.14. With multiple active sessions, NVIDIA Control Panel incorrectly shows that the system is unlicensed
Description
In an environment with multiple active desktop sessions, the Manage License page of NVIDIA Control Panel shows that a licensed system is unlicensed. However, the nvidia-smi command and the management interface of the NVIDIA vGPU software license server correctly show that the system is licensed. When an active session is disconnected and reconnected, the NVIDIA Display Container service crashes.
The Manage License page incorrectly shows that the system is unlicensed because of stale data in NVIDIA Control Panel in an environment with multiple sessions. The data is stale because NVIDIA Control Panel fails to get and update the settings for remote sessions when multiple sessions or no sessions are active in the VM. The NVIDIA Display Container service crashes when a session is reconnected because the session is not active at the moment of reconnection.
Status
Open
Ref. #
3761243
5.15. VP9 and AV1 decoding with web browsers are not supported on Microsoft Windows Server 2019
Description
VP9 and AV1 decoding with web browsers are not supported on Microsoft Windows Server 2019 and later supported releases. This issue occurs because starting with Windows Server 2019, the required codecs are not included with the OS and are not available through the Microsoft Store app. As a result, hardware decoding is not available for viewing YouTube videos or using collaboration tools such as Google Meet in a web browser.
Version
This issue affects Microsoft Windows Server releases starting with Windows Server 2019.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200756564
5.16. nvidia-smi ignores the second NVIDIA vGPU device added to a Microsoft Windows Server 2016 VM
Description
After a second NVIDIA vGPU device is added to a Microsoft Windows Server 2016 VM, the device does not appear in the output from the nvidia-smi command. This issue occurs only if the VM is already running NVIDIA vGPU software for the existing NVIDIA vGPU device when the second device is added to the VM.
The nvidia-smi command cannot retrieve the guest driver version, license status, and accounting mode of the second NVIDIA vGPU device.
nvidia-smi vgpu --query
GPU 00000000:37:00.0
Active vGPUs : 1
vGPU ID : 3251695793
VM ID : 3575923
VM Name : SVR-Reg-W(P)-KuIn
vGPU Name : GRID V100D-32Q
vGPU Type : 185
vGPU UUID : 29097249-2359-11b2-8a5b-8e896866496b
Guest Driver Version : 572.83
License Status : Licensed
Accounting Mode : Disabled
...
GPU 00000000:86:00.0
Active vGPUs : 1
vGPU ID : 3251695797
VM ID : 3575923
VM Name : SVR-Reg-W(P)-KuIn
vGPU Name : GRID V100D-32Q
vGPU Type : 185
vGPU UUID : 2926dd83-2359-11b2-8b13-5f22f0f74801
Guest Driver Version : Not Available
License Status : N/A
Accounting Mode : N/A
Version
This issue affects only VMs that are running Microsoft Windows Server 2016 as a guest OS.
Workaround
To avoid this issue, configure the guest VM with both NVIDIA vGPU devices before installing the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver.
If you encounter this issue after the VM is configured, use one of the following workarounds:
- Reinstall the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver.
- Forcibly uninstall the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter and reboot the VM.
- Upgrade the guest OS on the VM to Microsoft Windows Server 2019.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
3562801
5.17. After an upgrade of the Linux graphics driver from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails
Description
After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux is upgraded from an RPM package in a licensed VM, licensing fails. The nvidia-smi vgpu -q command shows the driver version and license status as N/A. Restarting the nvidia-gridd service fails with a
Unit not found error.
Workaround
Perform a clean installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux from an RPM package.
-
Remove the currently installed driver.
-
Install the new version of the driver.
$ rpm -iv nvidia-linux-grid-570_570.172.08_amd64.rpm
Status
Open
Ref. #
3512766
5.18. After an upgrade of the Linux graphics driver from a Debian package, the driver is not loaded into the VM
Description
After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux is upgraded from a Debian package, the driver is not loaded into the VM.
Workaround
Use one of the following workarounds to load the driver into the VM:
- Reboot the VM.
Status
Not a bug
Ref. #
200748806
5.19. The reported NVENC frame rate is double the actual frame rate
Description
The frame rate in frames per second (FPS) for the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) reported by the nvidia-smi encodersessions command and NVWMI is double the actual frame rate. Only the reported frame rate is incorrect. The actual encoding of frames is not affected.
This issue affects only Windows VMs that are configured with NVIDIA vGPU.
Status
Open
Ref. #
2997564
5.20. NVENC does not work with Teradici Cloud Access Software on Windows
Description
The NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) does not work with Teradici Cloud Access Software on Windows. This issue affects NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through deployments.
This issue occurs because the check that Teradici Cloud Access Software performs on the DLL signer name is case sensitive and NVIDIA recently changed the case of the company name in the signature certificate.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
This issue is resolved in the latest 21.07 and 21.03 Teradici Cloud Access Software releases.
Ref. #
200749065
5.21. A licensed client might fail to acquire a license if a proxy is set
Description
If a proxy is set with a system environment variable such as
HTTP_PROXY or
HTTPS_PROXY, a licensed client might fail to acquire a license.
Workaround
Perform this workaround on each affected licensed client.
-
Add the address of the NVIDIA vGPU software license server to the system environment variable
NO_PROXY.
The address must be specified exactly as it is specified in the client's license server settings either as a fully-qualified domain name or an IP address. If the
NO_PROXYenvironment variable contains multiple entries, separate the entries with a comma (
,).
If high availability is configured for the license server, add the addresses of the primary license server and the secondary license server to the system environment variable
NO_PROXY.
-
Restart the NVIDIA driver service that runs the core NVIDIA vGPU software logic.
- On Windows, restart the NVIDIA Display Container service.
- On Linux, restart the nvidia-gridd service.
Status
Closed
Ref. #
200704733
5.22. Session connection fails with four 4K displays and NVENC enabled on a 2Q, 3Q, or 4Q vGPU
Description
Desktop session connections fail for a 2Q, 3Q, or 4Q vGPU that is configured with four 4K displays and for which the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) is enabled. This issue affects only Teradici Cloud Access Software sessions on Linux guest VMs.
This issue is accompanied by the following error message:
This Desktop has no resources available or it has timed out
This issue is caused by insufficient frame buffer.
Workaround
Ensure that sufficient frame buffer is available for all the virtual displays that are connected to a vGPU by changing the configuration in one of the following ways:
- Reducing the number of virtual displays. The number of 4K displays supported with NVENC enabled depends on the vGPU.
vGPU 4K Displays Supported with NVENC Enabled 2Q 1 3Q 2 4Q 3
- Disabling NVENC. The number of 4K displays supported with NVENC disabled depends on the vGPU.
vGPU 4K Displays Supported with NVENC Disabled 2Q 2 3Q 2 4Q 4
- Using a vGPU type with more frame buffer. Four 4K displays with NVENC enabled on any Q-series vGPU with at least 6144 MB of frame buffer are supported.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200701959
5.23. NVIDIA A100 HGX 80GB vGPU names shown as Graphics Device by nvidia-smi
Description
The names of vGPUs that reside on the NVIDIA A100 80GB GPU are incorrectly shown as Graphics Device by the nvidia-smi command. The correct names indicate the vGPU type, for example, A100DX-40C.
$ nvidia-smi
Mon Jan 25 02:52:57 2021
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 460.32.04 Driver Version: 460.32.04 CUDA Version: 11.2 |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. |
| | | MIG M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
| 0 Graphics Device On | 00000000:07:00.0 Off | 0 |
| N/A N/A P0 N/A / N/A | 6053MiB / 81915MiB | 0% Default |
| | | Disabled |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 1 Graphics Device On | 00000000:08:00.0 Off | 0 |
| N/A N/A P0 N/A / N/A | 6053MiB / 81915MiB | 0% Default |
| | | Disabled |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes: |
| GPU GI CI PID Type Process name GPU Memory |
| ID ID Usage |
|=============================================================================|
| No running processes found |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Status
Open
Ref. #
200691204
5.24. Idle Teradici Cloud Access Software session disconnects from Linux VM
Description
After a Teradici Cloud Access Software session has been idle for a short period of time, the session disconnects from the VM. When this issue occurs, the error messages
NVOS status 0x19 and
vGPU Message 21 failed are written to the log files on the hypervisor host. This issue affects only Linux guest VMs.
Status
Open
Ref. #
200689126
5.25. Idle NVIDIA A100, NVIDIA A40, and NVIDIA A10 GPUs show 100% GPU utilization
Description
The nvidia-smi command shows 100% GPU utilization for NVIDIA A100, NVIDIA A40, and NVIDIA A10 GPUs even if no vGPUs have been configured or no VMs are running. A GPU is affected by this issue only if the sriov-manage script has not been run to enable the virtual function for the GPU in the sysfs file system.
[root@host ~]# nvidia-smi
Fri Jun 13 11:45:28 2025
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 570.172.07 Driver Version: 570.172.07 CUDA Version: 12.8 |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. |
| | | MIG M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
| 0 A100-PCIE-40GB On | 00000000:5E:00.0 Off | 0 |
| N/A 50C P0 97W / 250W | 0MiB / 40537MiB | 100% Default |
| | | Disabled |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes: |
| GPU GI CI PID Type Process name GPU Memory |
| ID ID Usage |
|=============================================================================|
| No running processes found |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Workaround
Run the sriov-manage script to enable the virtual function for the GPU in the sysfs file system as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide.
After this workaround has been completed, the nvidia-smi command shows 0% GPU utilization for affected GPUs when they are idle.
root@host ~]# nvidia-smi
Fri Jun 13 11:47:38 2025
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 570.172.07 Driver Version: 570.172.07 CUDA Version: 12.8 |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. |
| | | MIG M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
| 0 A100-PCIE-40GB On | 00000000:5E:00.0 Off | 0 |
| N/A 50C P0 97W / 250W | 0MiB / 40537MiB | 0% Default |
| | | Disabled |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes: |
| GPU GI CI PID Type Process name GPU Memory |
| ID ID Usage |
|=============================================================================|
| No running processes found |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Status
Open
Ref. #
200605527
5.26. Guest VM frame buffer listed by nvidia-smi for vGPUs on GPUs that support SRIOV is incorrect
Description
The amount of frame buffer listed in a guest VM by the nvidia-smi command for vGPUs on GPUs that support Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) is incorrect. Specifically, the amount of frame buffer listed is the amount of frame buffer allocated for the vGPU type minus the size of the VMMU segment (
vmmu_page_size). Examples of GPUs that support SRIOV are GPUs based on the NIVIDIA Ampere architecture, such as NVIDA A100 PCIe 40GB or NVIDA A100 HGX 40GB.
For example, frame buffer for -4C and -20C vGPU types is listed as follows:
- For -4C vGPU types, frame buffer is listed as 3963 MB instead of 4096 MB.
- For -20C vGPU types, frame buffer is listed as 20347 MB instead of 20480 MB.
Status
Open
Ref. #
200524749
5.27. Driver upgrade in a Linux guest VM with multiple vGPUs might fail
Description
Upgrading the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver in a Linux guest VM with multiple vGPUs might fail. This issue occurs if the driver is upgraded by overinstalling the new release of the driver on the current release of the driver while the nvidia-gridd service is running in the VM.
Workaround
- Stop the nvidia-gridd service.
- Try again to upgrade the driver.
Status
Open
Ref. #
200633548
5.28. NVIDIA Control Panel fails to start if launched too soon from a VM without licensing information
Description
If NVIDIA licensing information is not configured on the system, any attempt to start NVIDIA Control Panel by right-clicking on the desktop within 30 seconds of the VM being started fails.
Workaround
Restart the VM and wait at least 30 seconds before trying to launch NVIDIA Control Panel.
Status
Open
Ref. #
200623179
5.29. On Linux, the frame rate might drop to 1 after several minutes
Description
On Linux, the frame rate might drop to 1 frame per second (FPS) after NVIDIA vGPU software has been running for several minutes. Only some applications are affected, for example, glxgears. Other applications, such as Unigine Heaven, are not affected. This behavior occurs because Display Power Management Signaling (DPMS) for the Xorg server is enabled by default and the display is detected to be inactive even when the application is running. When DPMS is enabled, it enables power saving behavior of the display after several minutes of inactivity by setting the frame rate to 1 FPS.
Workaround
-
If necessary, stop the Xorg server.
# /etc/init.d/xorg stop
-
In a plain text editor, edit the /etc/X11/xorg.conf file to set the options to disable DPMS and disable the screen saver.
- In the
Monitorsection, set the DPMS option to
false.
Option "DPMS" "false"
- At the end of the file, add a
ServerFlagssection that contains option to disable the screen saver.
Section "ServerFlags" Option "BlankTime" "0" EndSection
- Save your changes to /etc/X11/xorg.conf file and quit the editor.
- In the
-
Start the Xorg server.
# etc/init.d/xorg start
Status
Open
Ref. #
200605900
5.30. DWM crashes randomly occur in Windows VMs
Description
Desktop Windows Manager (DWM) crashes randomly occur in Windows VMs, causing a blue-screen crash and the bug check
CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED. Computer Management shows problems with the primary display device.
Version
This issue affects Windows 10 1809, 1903 and 1909 VMs.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
2730037
5.31. ECC memory settings for a vGPU cannot be changed by using NVIDIA X Server Settings
Description
The ECC memory settings for a vGPU cannot be changed from a Linux guest VM by using NVIDIA X Server Settings. After the ECC memory state has been changed on the ECC Settings page and the VM has been rebooted, the ECC memory state remains unchanged.
Workaround
Use the nvidia-smi command in the guest VM to enable or disable ECC memory for the vGPU as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide.
If the ECC memory state remains unchanged even after you use the nvidia-smi command to change it, use the workaround in Changes to ECC memory settings for a Linux vGPU VM by nvidia-smi might be ignored.
Status
Open
Ref. #
200523086
5.32. Changes to ECC memory settings for a Linux vGPU VM by nvidia-smi might be ignored
Description
After the ECC memory state for a Linux vGPU VM has been changed by using the nvidia-smi command and the VM has been rebooted, the ECC memory state might remain unchanged.
This issue occurs when multiple NVIDIA configuration files in the system cause the kernel module option for setting the ECC memory state
RMGuestECCState in /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf to be ignored.
When the nvidia-smi command is used to enable ECC memory, the file /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf is created or updated to set the kernel module option
RMGuestECCState. Another configuration file in /etc/modprobe.d/ that contains the keyword
NVreg_RegistryDwordsPerDevice might cause the kernel module option
RMGuestECCState to be ignored.
Workaround
This workaround requires administrator privileges.
- Move the entry containing the keyword
NVreg_RegistryDwordsPerDevicefrom the other configuration file to /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf.
- Reboot the VM.
Status
Open
Ref. #
200505777
5.33. Host core CPU utilization is higher than expected for moderate workloads
Description
When GPU performance is being monitored, host core CPU utilization is higher than expected for moderate workloads. For example, host CPU utilization when only a small number of VMs are running is as high as when several times as many VMs are running.
Workaround
Disable monitoring of the following GPU performance statistics:
- vGPU engine usage by applications across multiple vGPUs
- Encoder session statistics
- Frame buffer capture (FBC) session statistics
- Statistics gathered by performance counters in guest VMs
Status
Open
Ref. #
2414897
5.34. Frame capture while the interactive logon message is displayed returns blank screen
Description
Because of a known limitation with NvFBC, a frame capture while the interactive logon message is displayed returns a blank screen.
An NvFBC session can capture screen updates that occur after the session is created. Before the logon message appears, there is no screen update after the message is shown and, therefore, a black screen is returned instead. If the NvFBC session is created after this update has occurred, NvFBC cannot get a frame to capture.
Workaround
Press Enter or wait for the screen to update for NvFBC to capture the frame.
Status
Not a bug
Ref. #
2115733
5.35. RDS sessions do not use the GPU with Microsoft Windows Server as guest OS
Description
When Windows Server is used as a guest OS, Remote Desktop Services (RDS) sessions do not use the GPU. By default, the RDS sessions use the Microsoft Basic Render Driver instead of the GPU. This default setting enables 2D DirectX applications such as Microsoft Office to use software rendering, which can be more efficient than using the GPU for rendering. However, as a result, 3D applications that use DirectX are prevented from using the GPU.
Version
This issue affects all Windows Server releases that are supported as a guest OS.
Solution
Change the local computer policy to use the hardware graphics adapter for all RDS sessions.
-
Choose Local Computer Policy > Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Remote Desktop Services > Remote Desktop Session Host > Remote Session Environment.
-
Set the Use the hardware default graphics adapter for all Remote Desktop Services sessions option.
5.36. When the scheduling policy is fixed share, GPU utilization is reported as higher than expected
Description
When the scheduling policy is fixed share, GPU engine utilization can be reported as higher than expected for a vGPU.
For example, GPU engine usage for six P40-4Q vGPUs on a Tesla P40 GPU might be reported as follows:
[root@localhost:~] nvidia-smi vgpu
Mon Aug 20 10:33:18 2018
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 390.42 Driver Version: 390.42 |
|-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
| GPU Name | Bus-Id | GPU-Util |
| vGPU ID Name | VM ID VM Name | vGPU-Util |
|===============================+================================+============|
| 0 Tesla P40 | 00000000:81:00.0 | 99% |
| 85109 GRID P40-4Q | 85110 win7-xmpl-146048-1 | 32% |
| 87195 GRID P40-4Q | 87196 win7-xmpl-146048-2 | 39% |
| 88095 GRID P40-4Q | 88096 win7-xmpl-146048-3 | 26% |
| 89170 GRID P40-4Q | 89171 win7-xmpl-146048-4 | 0% |
| 90475 GRID P40-4Q | 90476 win7-xmpl-146048-5 | 0% |
| 93363 GRID P40-4Q | 93364 win7-xmpl-146048-6 | 0% |
+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
| 1 Tesla P40 | 00000000:85:00.0 | 0% |
+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+------------+
The vGPU utilization of vGPU 85109 is reported as 32%. For vGPU 87195, vGPU utilization is reported as 39%. And for 88095, it is reported as 26%. However, the expected vGPU utilization of any vGPU should not exceed approximately 16.7%.
This behavior is a result of the mechanism that is used to measure GPU engine utilization.
Status
Open
Ref. #
2227591
5.37. License is not acquired in Windows VMs
Description
When a windows VM configured with a licensed vGPU is started, the VM fails to acquire a license.
Error messages in the following format are written to the NVIDIA service logs:
[000000020.860152600 sec] - [Logging.lib] ERROR: [nvGridLicensing.FlexUtility] 353@FlexUtility::LogFneError : Error: Failed to add trusted storage. Server URL : license-server-url -
[1,7E2,2,1[7000003F,0,9B00A7]]
System machine type does not match expected machine type..
Workaround
This workaround requires administrator privileges.
- Stop the NVIDIA Display Container LS service.
- Delete the contents of the folder %SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\Grid Licensing.
- Start the NVIDIA Display Container LS service.
Status
Closed
Ref. #
200407287
5.38. nvidia-smi reports that vGPU migration is supported on all hypervisors
Description
The command nvidia-smi vgpu -m shows that vGPU migration is supported on all hypervisors, even hypervisors or hypervisor versions that do not support vGPU migration.
Status
Closed
Ref. #
200407230
5.39. Hot plugging and unplugging vCPUs causes a blue-screen crash in Windows VMs
Description
Hot plugging or unplugging vCPUs causes a blue-screen crash in Windows VMs that are running NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers.
When the blue-screen crash occurs, one of the following error messages may also be seen:
SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION(nvlddmkm.sys)
DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL(nvlddmkm.sys)
NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers do not support hot plugging and unplugging of vCPUs.
Status
Closed
Ref. #
2101499
5.40. Luxmark causes a segmentation fault on an unlicensed Linux client
Description
If the Luxmark application is run on a Linux guest VM configured with NVIDIA vGPU that is booted without acquiring a license, a segmentation fault occurs and the application core dumps. The fault occurs when the application cannot allocate a CUDA object on NVIDIA vGPUs where CUDA is disabled. On NVIDIA vGPUs that can support CUDA, CUDA is disabled in unlicensed mode.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug.
Ref. #
200330956
5.41. A segmentation fault in DBus code causes
nvidia-gridd
to exit on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS
Description
On Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 and 6.9, and CentOS 6.8 and 6.9, a segmentation fault in DBus code causes the nvidia-gridd service to exit.
The nvidia-gridd service uses DBus for communication with NVIDIA X Server Settings to display licensing information through the Manage License page. Disabling the GUI for licensing resolves this issue.
To prevent this issue, the GUI for licensing is disabled by default. You might encounter this issue if you have enabled the GUI for licensing and are using Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 or 6.9, or CentOS 6.8 and 6.9.
Version
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 and 6.9
CentOS 6.8 and 6.9
Status
Open
Ref. #
- 200358191
- 200319854
- 1895945
5.42. No Manage License option available in NVIDIA X Server Settings by default
Description
By default, the Manage License option is not available in NVIDIA X Server Settings. This option is missing because the GUI for licensing on Linux is disabled by default to work around the issue that is described in A segmentation fault in DBus code causes nvidia-gridd to exit on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS.
Workaround
This workaround requires sudo privileges.
Do not use this workaround with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 and 6.9 or CentOS 6.8 and 6.9. To prevent a segmentation fault in DBus code from causing the
nvidia-gridd service from exiting, the GUI for licensing must be disabled with these OS versions.
If you are licensing a physical GPU for vCS, you must use the configuration file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.
- If NVIDIA X Server Settings is running, shut it down.
-
If the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file does not already exist, create it by copying the supplied template file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template.
-
As root, edit the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file to set the
EnableUIoption to
TRUE.
-
Start the
nvidia-griddservice.
# sudo service nvidia-gridd start
When NVIDIA X Server Settings is restarted, the Manage License option is now available.
Status
Open
5.43. Licenses remain checked out when VMs are forcibly powered off
Description
NVIDIA vGPU software licenses remain checked out on the license server when non-persistent VMs are forcibly powered off.
The NVIDIA service running in a VM returns checked out licenses when the VM is shut down. In environments where non-persistent licensed VMs are not cleanly shut down, licenses on the license server can become exhausted. For example, this issue can occur in automated test environments where VMs are frequently changing and are not guaranteed to be cleanly shut down. The licenses from such VMs remain checked out against their MAC address for seven days before they time out and become available to other VMs.
Resolution
If VMs are routinely being powered off without clean shutdown in your environment, you can avoid this issue by shortening the license borrow period. To shorten the license borrow period, set the
LicenseInterval configuration setting in your VM image. For details, refer to Virtual GPU Client Licensing User Guide.
Status
Closed
Ref. #
1694975
5.44. VM bug checks after the guest VM driver for Windows 10 RS2 is installed
Description
When the VM is rebooted after the guest VM driver for Windows 10 RS2 is installed, the VM bug checks. When Windows boots, it selects one of the standard supported video modes. If Windows is booted directly with a display that is driven by an NVIDIA driver, for example a vGPU on XenServer, a blue screen crash occurs.
This issue occurs when the screen resolution is switched from VGA mode to a resolution that is higher than 1920×1200.
Fix
Download and install Microsoft Windows Update KB4020102 from the Microsoft Update Catalog.
Workaround
If you have applied the fix, ignore this workaround.
Otherwise, you can work around this issue until you are able to apply the fix by not using resolutions higher than 1920×1200.
- Choose a GPU profile in Citrix XenCenter that does not allow resolutions higher than 1920×1200.
- Before rebooting the VM, set the display resolution to 1920×1200 or lower.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200310861
5.45. GNOME Display Manager (GDM) fails to start on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 and CentOS 7.0
Description
GDM fails to start on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2 and CentOS 7.0 with the following error:
Oh no! Something has gone wrong!
Workaround
Permanently enable permissive mode for Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux).
- As root, edit the /etc/selinux/config file to set
SELINUXto
permissive.
SELINUX=permissive
- Reboot the system.
~]# reboot
For more information, see Permissive Mode in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 SELinux User's and Administrator's Guide.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200167868
