Virtual GPU Software User Guide

The process for installing and configuring NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager depends on the hypervisor that you are using. After you complete this process, you can install the display drivers for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA vGPU software licensed products that you are using.



The high-level architecture of NVIDIA vGPU is illustrated in Figure 1. Under the control of the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager running under the hypervisor, NVIDIA physical GPUs are capable of supporting multiple virtual GPU devices (vGPUs) that can be assigned directly to guest VMs.

Guest VMs use NVIDIA vGPUs in the same manner as a physical GPU that has been passed through by the hypervisor: an NVIDIA driver loaded in the guest VM provides direct access to the GPU for performance-critical fast paths, and a paravirtualized interface to the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is used for non-performant management operations.

Figure 1. NVIDIA vGPU System Architecture

Each NVIDIA vGPU is analogous to a conventional GPU, having a fixed amount of GPU framebuffer, and one or more virtual display outputs or "heads". The vGPU’s framebuffer is allocated out of the physical GPU’s framebuffer at the time the vGPU is created, and the vGPU retains exclusive use of that framebuffer until it is destroyed.

Depending on the physical GPU and the GPU virtualization software, NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager supports different types of vGPU on a physical GPU:

On all GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software, time-sliced vGPUs can be created.

Additionally, on GPUs that support the Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) feature and NVIDIA AI Enterprise, MIG-backed vGPUs are supported. The MIG feature is introduced on GPUs that are based on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture. Note: Although earlier releases of NVIDIA vGPU software supported GPUs that support the MIG feature, such GPUs are not supported on this release of NVIDIA vGPU software. GPUs that support the MIG feature are supported only on NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

A time-sliced vGPU is a vGPU that resides on a physical GPU that is not partitioned into multiple GPU instances. All time-sliced vGPUs resident on a GPU share access to the GPU’s engines including the graphics (3D), video decode, and video encode engines.

In a time-sliced vGPU, processes that run on the vGPU are scheduled to run in series. Each vGPU waits while other processes run on other vGPUs. While processes are running on a vGPU, the vGPU has exclusive use of the GPU's engines. You can change the default scheduling behavior as explained in Changing Scheduling Behavior for Time-Sliced vGPUs.

Figure 2. Time-Sliced NVIDIA vGPU Internal Architecture

The number of physical GPUs that a board has depends on the board. Each physical GPU can support several different types of virtual GPU (vGPU). vGPU types have a fixed amount of frame buffer, number of supported display heads, and maximum resolutions1. They are grouped into different series according to the different classes of workload for which they are optimized. Each series is identified by the last letter of the vGPU type name.

Series Optimal Workload Q-series Virtual workstations for creative and technical professionals who require the performance and features of Quadro technology B-series Virtual desktops for business professionals and knowledge workers A-series App streaming or session-based solutions for virtual applications users4

The number after the board type in the vGPU type name denotes the amount of frame buffer that is allocated to a vGPU of that type. For example, a vGPU of type A16-4Q is allocated 4096 Mbytes of frame buffer on an NVIDIA A16 board.

Due to their differing resource requirements, the maximum number of vGPUs that can be created simultaneously on a physical GPU varies according to the vGPU type. For example, an NVDIA A16 board can support up to 4 A16-4Q vGPUs on each of its two physical GPUs, for a total of 16 vGPUs, but only 2 A16-8Q vGPUs, for a total of 8 vGPUs.

When enabled, the frame-rate limiter (FRL) limits the maximum frame rate in frames per second (FPS) for a vGPU as follows:

For B-series vGPUs, the maximum frame rate is 45 FPS.

For Q-series and A-series vGPUs, the maximum frame rate is 60 FPS.

By default, the FRL is enabled for all GPUs. The FRL is disabled when the vGPU scheduling behavior is changed from the default best-effort scheduler on GPUs that support alternative vGPU schedulers. For details, see Changing Scheduling Behavior for Time-Sliced vGPUs. On vGPUs that use the best-effort scheduler, the FRL can be disabled as explained in the release notes for your chosen hypervisor at NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation.

Note: NVIDIA vGPU is a licensed product on all supported GPU boards. A software license is required to enable all vGPU features within the guest VM. The type of license required depends on the vGPU type. Q-series vGPU types require a vWS license.

B-series vGPU types require a vPC license but can also be used with a vWS license.

A-series vGPU types require a vApps license.

For details of the virtual GPU types available from each supported GPU, see Virtual GPU Types for Supported GPUs.

Instead of a fixed maximum resolution per display, Q-series and B-series vGPUs support a maximum combined resolution based on the number of available pixels, which is determined by their frame buffer size. You can choose between using a small number of high resolution displays or a larger number of lower resolution displays with these vGPUs.

The number of virtual displays that you can use depends on a combination of the following factors:

Virtual GPU series

GPU architecture

vGPU frame buffer size

Display resolution

Note: You cannot use more than the maximum number of displays that a vGPU supports even if the combined resolution of the displays is less than the number of available pixels from the vGPU. For example, because -0Q and -0B vGPUs support a maximum of only two displays, you cannot use four 1280×1024 displays with these vGPUs even though the combined resolution of the displays (6220800) is less than the number of available pixels from these vGPUs (8192000).

Various factors affect the consumption of the GPU frame buffer, which can impact the user experience. These factors include and are not limited to the number of displays, display resolution, workload and applications deployed, remoting solution, and guest OS. The ability of a vGPU to drive a certain combination of displays does not guarantee that enough frame buffer remains free for all applications to run. If applications run out of frame buffer, consider changing your setup in one of the following ways:

Switching to a vGPU type with more frame buffer

Using fewer displays

Using lower resolution displays

The maximum number of displays per vGPU listed in Virtual GPU Types for Supported GPUs is based on a configuration in which all displays have the same resolution. For examples of configurations with a mixture of display resolutions, see Mixed Display Configurations for B-Series and Q-Series vGPUs.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports a mixture of different types of time-sliced vGPUs on the same physical GPU. Any combination of A-series, B-series, and Q-series vGPUs with any amount of frame buffer can reside on the same physical GPU simultaneously. The total amount of frame buffer allocated to the vGPUs on a physical GPU must not exceed the amount of frame buffer that the physical GPU has.

For example, the following combinations of vGPUs can reside on the same physical GPU simultaneously:

A40-2B and A40-2Q

A40-2Q and A40-4Q

A40-2B and A40-4Q

By default, a GPU supports only vGPUs with the same amount of frame buffer and, therefore, is in equal-size mode. To support vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer, the GPU must be put into mixed-size mode. When a GPU is in mixed-size mode, the maximum number of some types of vGPU allowed on a GPU is less than when the GPU is in equal-size mode. For more information, refer to the following topics:

Not all hypervisors and GPUs support a mixture of different types of time-sliced vGPUs on the same physical GPU. To determine if your chosen hypervisor supports this feature with your chosen GPU, consult the release notes for your hypervisor at NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation.

NVIDIA vGPU supports Windows and Linux guest VM operating systems. The supported vGPU types depend on the guest VM OS.

For details of the supported releases of Windows and Linux, and for further information on supported configurations, see the driver release notes for your hypervisor at NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation.



Windows guest VMs are supported on all NVIDIA vGPU types, namely: Q-series, B-series, and A-series NVIDIA vGPU types.

Linux guest VMs are supported on all NVIDIA vGPU types, namely: Q-series, B-series, and A-series NVIDIA vGPU types.

Before proceeding, ensure that these prerequisites are met:

You have a server platform that is capable of hosting your chosen hypervisor and NVIDIA GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software.

One or more NVIDIA GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software is installed in your server platform.

If you are using GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture or later architectures, the following BIOS settings are enabled on your server platform: VT-D/IOMMU SR-IOV Alternative Routing ID Interpretation (ARI)

You have downloaded the NVIDIA vGPU software package for your chosen hypervisor, which consists of the following software: NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for your hypervisor NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers for supported guest operating systems

The following software is installed according to the instructions in the software vendor's documentation: Your chosen hypervisor, for example, XenServer, Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM, or VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) The software for managing your chosen hypervisor, for example, Citrix XenCenter management GUI, or VMware vCenter Server The virtual desktop software that you will use with virtual machines (VMs) running NVIDIA Virtual GPU, for example, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, or Omnissa Horizon Note: If you are using VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi), ensure that the ESXi host on which you will configure a VM with NVIDIA vGPU is not a member of a fully automated VMware Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS) cluster. For more information, see Installing and Configuring the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere.

A VM to be enabled with one or more virtual GPUs is created. Note: If the VM uses UEFI boot and you plan to install a Linux guest OS in the VM, either ensure that secure boot is disabled or self-sign the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Linux. For instructions for self-signing the driver, refer to the Linux README file that is included in the .run file distribution of the driver.

Your chosen guest OS is installed in the VM.

For information about supported hardware and software, and any known issues for this release of NVIDIA vGPU software, refer to the Release Notes for your chosen hypervisor:

Some GPUs support display-off and display-enabled modes but must be used in NVIDIA vGPU software deployments in display-off mode.

The GPUs listed in the following table support multiple display modes. As shown in the table, some GPUs are supplied from the factory in display-off mode, but other GPUs are supplied in a display-enabled mode.

GPU Mode as Supplied from the Factory NVIDIA A40 Display-off NVIDIA L40 Display-off NVIDIA L40S Display-off NVIDIA L20 Display-off NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled Display-off NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Display enabled NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Display enabled NVIDIA RTX A5000 Display enabled NVIDIA RTX A5500 Display enabled NVIDIA RTX A6000 Display enabled

A GPU that is supplied from the factory in display-off mode, such as the NVIDIA A40 GPU, might be in a display-enabled mode if its mode has previously been changed.

To change the mode of a GPU that supports multiple display modes, use the displaymodeselector tool, which you can request from the NVIDIA Display Mode Selector Tool page on the NVIDIA Developer website.

Note: Only the GPUs listed in the table support the displaymodeselector tool. Other GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software do not support the displaymodeselector tool and, unless otherwise stated, do not require display mode switching.

The following topics step you through the process of setting up a single XenServer VM to use NVIDIA vGPU. After the process is complete, you can install the graphics driver for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA vGPU software licensed products that you are using.

These setup steps assume familiarity with the XenServer skills covered in XenServer Basics.



The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager runs in the XenServer dom0 domain. The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for XenServer is supplied as an RPM file and as a Supplemental Pack.

CAUTION: NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager and guest VM drivers must be compatible. If you update vGPU Manager to a release that is incompatible with the guest VM drivers, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to a compatible version. Consult Virtual GPU Software for XenServer Release Notes for further details.





The RPM file must be copied to the XenServer dom0 domain prior to installation (see Copying files to dom0).

Use the rpm command to install the package: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rpm -iv NVIDIA-vGPU-NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-570.172.07.x86_64.rpm Preparing packages for installation... NVIDIA-vGPU-NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-570.172.07 [root@xenserver ~]# Reboot the XenServer platform: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# shutdown –r now Broadcast message from root (pts/1) (Fri Jul 18 14:24:11 2025): The system is going down for reboot NOW! [root@xenserver ~]#

If an existing NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is already installed on the system and you want to upgrade, follow these steps:



Shut down any VMs that are using NVIDIA vGPU. Install the new package using the –U option to the rpm command, to upgrade from the previously installed package: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rpm -Uv NVIDIA-vGPU-NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-570.172.07.x86_64.rpm Preparing packages for installation... NVIDIA-vGPU-NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-570.172.07 [root@xenserver ~]# Note: You can query the version of the current NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager package using the rpm –q command: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rpm –q NVIDIA-vGPU-NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-570.172.07 [root@xenserver ~]# If an existing NVIDIA GRID package is already installed and you don’t select the upgrade (-U) option when installing a newer GRID package, the rpm command will return many conflict errors. Preparing packages for installation... file /usr/bin/nvidia-smi from install of NVIDIA-vGPU-NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-570.172.07.x86_64 conflicts with file from package NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-8.2-570.158.02.x86_64 file /usr/lib/libnvidia-ml.so from install of NVIDIA-vGPU-NVIDIA-vGPU-CitrixHypervisor-8.2-570.172.07.x86_64 conflicts with file from package NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-8.2-570.158.02.x86_64 ... Reboot the XenServer platform: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# shutdown –r now Broadcast message from root (pts/1) (Fri Jul 18 14:24:11 2025): The system is going down for reboot NOW! [root@xenserver ~]#

XenCenter can be used to install or update Supplemental Packs on XenServer hosts. The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager supplemental pack is provided as an ISO.



Select Install Update from the Tools menu. Click Next after going through the instructions on the Before You Start section. Click Select update or supplemental pack from disk on the Select Update section and open NVIDIA’s XenServer Supplemental Pack ISO. Figure 3. NVIDIA vGPU Manager supplemental pack selected in XenCenter Click Next on the Select Update section. In the Select Servers section select all the XenServer hosts on which the Supplemental Pack should be installed on and click Next. Click Next on the Upload section once the Supplemental Pack has been uploaded to all the XenServer hosts. Click Next on the Prechecks section. Click Install Update on the Update Mode section. Click Finish on the Install Update section.

Figure 4. Successful installation of NVIDIA vGPU Manager supplemental pack

After the XenServer platform has rebooted, verify the installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software package for XenServer.



Verify that the NVIDIA vGPU software package is installed and loaded correctly by checking for the NVIDIA kernel driver in the list of kernel loaded modules. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# lsmod | grep nvidia nvidia 9522927 0 i2c_core 20294 2 nvidia,i2c_i801 [root@xenserver ~]# Verify that the NVIDIA kernel driver can successfully communicate with the NVIDIA physical GPUs in your system by running the nvidia-smi command. The nvidia-smi command is described in more detail in NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.

Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform.

Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# nvidia-smi Fri Jul 18 18:46:50 2025 +------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 570.172.07 Driver Version: 570.172.07 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 Tesla M60 On | 00000000:05:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 25C P8 24W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 1 Tesla M60 On | 00000000:06:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 24C P8 24W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 2 Tesla M60 On | 00000000:86:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 25C P8 25W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 3 Tesla M60 On | 00000000:87:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 28C P8 24W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: GPU Memory | | GPU PID Type Process name Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ [root@xenserver ~]#





If nvidia-smi fails to run or doesn’t produce the expected output for all the NVIDIA GPUs in your system, see Troubleshooting for troubleshooting steps.

To support applications and workloads that are compute or graphics intensive, you can add multiple vGPUs to a single VM.

For details about which XenServer versions and NVIDIA vGPUs support the assignment of multiple vGPUs to a VM, see Virtual GPU Software for XenServer Release Notes .

XenServer supports configuration and management of virtual GPUs using XenCenter, or the xe command line tool that is run in a XenServer dom0 shell. Basic configuration using XenCenter is described in the following sections. Command line management using xe is described in XenServer vGPU Management.

Note: If you are using Citrix Hypervisor 8.1 or later and need to assign plugin configuration parameters, create vGPUs using the xe command as explained in Creating a vGPU Using xe.





Ensure the VM is powered off. Right-click the VM in XenCenter, select Properties to open the VM’s properties, and select the GPU property. The available GPU types are listed in the GPU type drop-down list: Figure 5. Using Citrix XenCenter to configure a VM with a vGPU

After you have configured a XenServer VM with a vGPU, start the VM, either from XenCenter or by using xe vm-start in a dom0 shell. You can view the VM’s console in XenCenter.

After the VM has booted, install the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver as explained in Installing the NVIDIA vGPU Software Graphics Driver.

Plugin parameters for a vGPU control the behavior of the vGPU, such as the frame rate limiter (FRL) configuration in frames per second or whether console virtual network computing (VNC) for the vGPU is enabled. The VM to which the vGPU is assigned is started with these parameters. If parameters are set for multiple vGPUs assigned to the same VM, the VM is started with the parameters assigned to each vGPU.

For each vGPU for which you want to set plugin parameters, perform this task in a command shell in the XenServer dom0 domain.



Get the UUIDs of all VMs on the hypervisor host and use the output from the command to identify the VM to which the vGPU is assigned. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~] xe vm-list ... uuid ( RO) : 7f6c855d-5635-2d57-9fbc-b1200172162f name-label ( RW): RHEL8.3 power-state ( RO): running ... Get the UUIDs of all vGPUs on the hypervisor host and from the UUID of the VM to which the vGPU is assigned, determine the UUID of the vGPU. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~] xe vgpu-list ... uuid ( RO) : d15083f8-5c59-7474-d0cb-fbc3f7284f1b vm-uuid ( RO): 7f6c855d-5635-2d57-9fbc-b1200172162f device ( RO): 0 gpu-group-uuid ( RO): 3a2fbc36-827d-a078-0b2f-9e869ae6fd93 ... Use the xe command to set each vGPU plugin parameter that you want to set. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~] xe vgpu-param-set uuid=vgpu-uuid extra_args='parameter=value' vgpu-uuid The UUID of the vGPU, which you obtained in the previous step. parameter The name of the vGPU plugin parameter that you want to set. value The value to which you want to set the vGPU plugin parameter. This example sets the enable_uvm vGPU plugin parameter to 1 for the vGPU that has the UUID d15083f8-5c59-7474-d0cb-fbc3f7284f1b . This parameter setting enables unified memory for the vGPU. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~] xe vgpu-param-set uuid=d15083f8-5c59-7474-d0cb-fbc3f7284f1b extra_args='enable_uvm=1'

NVIDIA vGPU software for Linux Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) (Linux KVM) is intended only for use with supported versions of Linux KVM hypervisors. For details about which Linux KVM hypervisor versions are supported, see Virtual GPU Software for Generic Linux with KVM Release Notes .

Note: If you are using Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM, follow the instructions in Installing and Configuring the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM.





Before installing the Virtual GPU Manager package for Linux KVM, ensure that the following prerequisites are met:

The following packages are installed on the Linux KVM server: The x86_64 build of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) Linux kernel headers

The package file is copied to a directory in the file system of the Linux KVM server.

If the Nouveau driver for NVIDIA graphics cards is present, disable it before installing the package.

Change to the directory on the Linux KVM server that contains the package file. Copy Copied! # cd package-file-directory package-file-directory The path to the directory that contains the package file. Make the package file executable. Copy Copied! # chmod +x package-file-name package-file-name The name of the file that contains the Virtual GPU Manager package for Linux KVM, for example NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-390.42-vgpu-kvm.run. Run the package file as the root user. Copy Copied! # sudo sh./package-file-name The package file should launch and display the license agreement. Accept the license agreement to continue with the installation. When installation has completed, select OK to exit the installer. Reboot the Linux KVM server. Copy Copied! # systemctl reboot

Before you begin, ensure that the prerequisites in Prerequisites for Using NVIDIA vGPU are met and the Microsoft Azure Local or Microsoft Windows Server host is configured as follows:

Follow this sequence of instructions to set up a single Microsoft Azure Local or Microsoft Windows Server VM to use NVIDIA vGPU.

These instructions assume familiarity with the Microsoft Windows PowerShell commands covered in Manage VMs on Azure Local using Windows PowerShell on the Microsoft documentation site.

After the set up is complete, you can install the graphics driver for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA vGPU software licensed products that you are using.



The driver package for the Virtual GPU Manager is distributed as an archive file. You must extract the contents of this archive file to enable the package to be added to the driver store from a setup information file.

Perform this task in a Windows PowerShell window as the Administrator user.



Download the archive file in which the driver package for the Virtual GPU Manager is distributed. Extract the contents of the archive file to a directory that is accessible from the Microsoft Azure Local or Microsoft Windows Server host. Change to the directory that you extracted from the archive file. The directory depends on the OS that you are using. OS Directory Microsoft Azure Local GridSW-Azure-Local Microsoft Windows Server GridSW-Windows-Server-GPU-P Use the PnPUtil tool to add the driver package for the Virtual GPU Manager to the driver store from the setup information file for your OS. In the command for adding the driver package, also set the options to traverse subdirectories for driver packages and reboot the Microsoft Azure Local or Microsoft Windows Server host if necessary to complete the operation. Microsoft Azure Local: Add the driver package to the driver store from the nvgridswhci.inf setup information file. Copy Copied! PS C:> pnputil /add-driver nvgridswhci.inf /subdirs /install /reboot

Microsoft Windows Server: Add the driver package to the driver store from the nvgridswhostserver.inf setup information file. Copy Copied! PS C:> pnputil /add-driver nvgridswhostserver.inf /subdirs /install /reboot After the host has rebooted, verify that the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager can successfully communicate with the NVIDIA physical GPUs in your system. Run the nvidia-smi command with no arguments for this purpose. Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform. Confirm that the Microsoft Azure Local or Microsoft Windows Server host has GPU adapters that can be partitioned by listing the GPUs that support GPU-P. Copy Copied! PS C:> Get-VMHostPartitionableGpu If the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is correctly installed, each GPU in the host GPU is listed. The numbers of partitions that each GPU supports and the unique name for referencing each GPU are also listed. For each GPU, set the number of partitions that the GPU should support to the maximum number of vGPUs that can be added to the GPU. Copy Copied! PS C:> Set-VMHostPartitionableGpu -Name "gpu-name" -PartitionCount partitions gpu-name The unique name for referencing the GPU that you obtained in the previous step. partitions The maximum number of vGPUs that can be added to the GPU. This number depends on the virtual GPU type. For example, the maximum number of each type of vGPU that can be added to the NVIDIA A16 GPU is as follows: Virtual GPU Type Maximum vGPUs per GPU A16-16Q A16-16A 1 A16-8Q A16-8A 2 A16-4Q A16-4A 4 A16-2Q A16-2B A16-2A 8 A16-1Q A16-1B A16-1A 16

The Virtual GPU Manager allows virtual GPUs (vGPUs) to be created on a GPU from only one vGPU series. By default, only Q-series vGPUs may be created on a GPU. You can change the vGPU series allowed on a GPU by setting the GridGpupProfileType value for the GPU in the Windows registry.

This task requires administrator user privileges.



Use Windows PowerShell to get the driver key of the GPU on which you want to set the allowed vGPU series. You will need this information in the next step to identify the Windows registry key in which information about the GPU is stored. Get the InstanceID property of all available NVIDIA GPUs in your system. Copy Copied! PS C:\> Get-PnpDevice -PresentOnly | >> Where-Object {$_.InstanceId -like "PCI\VEN_10DE*" } | >> Select-Object -Property FriendlyName,InstanceId | >> Format-List ... FriendlyName : NVIDIA A40 InstanceId : PCI\VEN_10DE&DEV_2235&SUBSYS_145A10DE&REV_A1\6&2D4D2F51&0&00800018 ... Note: If multiple NVIDIA GPUs are available on the system, analyze the output from this command to get the InstanceID property of the GPU on which you want to set the allowed vGPU series. Get the DEVPKEY_Device_Driver property of the GPU from the InstanceID property that you got in the previous step. Copy Copied! PS C:\> Get-PnpDeviceProperty -InstanceId "instance-id" | >> where {$_.KeyName -eq "DEVPKEY_Device_Driver"} | >> Select-Object -Property Data Data ---- {4d36e968-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}\0001 instance-id The InstanceID property of the GPU that you got in the previous step, for example, PCI\VEN_10DE&DEV_2235&SUBSYS_145A10DE&REV_A1\6&2D4D2F51&0&00800018 . Set the GridGpupProfileType DWord ( REG_DWORD ) registry value in the Windows registry key HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\ControlSet001\Control\Class\driver-key . driver-key The driver key for the GPU that you got in the previous step, for example, {4d36e968-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}\0001 . The value to set depends on the vGPU series that you want to be allowed on the GPU. vGPU Series Value Q-series 1 A-series 2 B-series 3

You add a vGPU to a Microsoft Azure Local or Microsoft Windows Server VM by adding a GPU-P adapter to a VM.

Perform this task in a Windows PowerShell window as the Administrator user.



Set the variable $vm to the name of the virtual machine to which you are adding a vGPU. Copy Copied! PS C:> $vm = "vm-name" vm-name The name of the virtual machine to which you are adding a vGPU. Allow the VM to control cache types for MMIO access. Copy Copied! PS C:> Set-VM -GuestControlledCacheTypes $true -VMName $vm Set the lower MMIO space to 1 GB to allow sufficient MMIO space to be mapped. Copy Copied! PS C:> Set-VM -LowMemoryMappedIoSpace 1Gb -VMName $vm This amount is twice the amount that the device must allow for alignment. Lower MMIO space is the address space below 4 GB and is required for any device that has 32-bit BAR memory. Set the upper MMIO space to 32 GB to allow sufficient MMIO space to be mapped. Copy Copied! PS C:> Set-VM –HighMemoryMappedIoSpace 32GB –VMName $vm This amount is twice the amount that the device must allow for alignment. Upper MMIO space is the address space above approximately 64 GB. Confirm that the Microsoft Azure Local or Microsoft Windows Server host has a GPU that supports the GPU-P adapter that you want to create. Copy Copied! PS C:> get-VMHostPartitionableGpu The maximum and minimum values that you can specify for the properties of the GPU that you want to create are also listed. Add a GPU-P adapter to the VM. Copy Copied! PS C:> Add-VMGpuPartitionAdapter –VMName $vm ` –MinPartitionVRAM min-ram ` -MaxPartitionVRAM max-ram ` -OptimalPartitionVRAM opt-ram ` -MinPartitionEncode min-enc ` -MaxPartitionEncode max-enc ` -OptimalPartitionEncode opt-enc ` -MinPartitionDecode min-dec ` -MaxPartitionDecode max-dec ` -OptimalPartitionDecode opt-dec ` -MinPartitionCompute min-compute ` -MaxPartitionCompute max-compute ` -OptimalPartitionCompute opt-compute Note: Because partitions are resolved only when the VM is started, this command cannot validate that the Microsoft Azure Local or Microsoft Windows Server host has a GPU that supports the GPU-P adapter that you want to create. The values that you specify must be within the maximum and minimum values that were listed in the previous step. List the adapters assigned to the VM to confirm that the GPU-P adapter has been added to the VM. Copy Copied! PS C:> Get-VMGpuPartitionAdapter –VMName $vm This command also returns the adapter ID to use for reconfiguring or deleting a GPU partition. Connect to and start the VM.

If you no longer require the Virtual GPU Manager on your Microsoft Azure Local or Microsoft Windows Server server, you can uninstall the driver package for the Virtual GPU Manager.

Perform this task in a Windows PowerShell window as the Administrator user.



Determine the published name of the driver package for the Virtual GPU Manager by enumerating all third-party driver packages in the driver store. Copy Copied! PS C:> pnputil /enum-drivers Information similar to the following example is displayed. In this example, the published name of the driver package for the Virtual GPU Manager is oem5.inf. Copy Copied! Microsoft PnP Utility ... Published name : oem5.inf Driver package provider : NVIDIA Class : Display adapters Driver date and version : 01/01/2023 31.0.15.2807 Signer name : Microsoft Windows Hardware Compatibility Publisher ... Delete and uninstall the driver package for the Virtual GPU Manager. Copy Copied! PS C:> pnputil /delete-driver vgpu-manager-package-published-name /uninstall /reboot vgpu-manager-package-published-name The published name of the driver package for the Virtual GPU Manager that you obtained in the previous step, for example, oem5.inf. This example deletes and uninstalls the driver package for which the published name is oem5.inf. Copy Copied! PS C:> pnputil.exe /delete-driver oem5.inf /uninstall /reboot Microsoft PnP Utility Driver package uninstalled. Driver package deleted successfully. If necessary, the Microsoft Azure Local or Microsoft Windows Server host is rebooted.

The following topics step you through the process of setting up a single Red Hat Enterprise Linux Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) VM to use NVIDIA vGPU.

CAUTION: Output from the VM console is not available for VMs that are running vGPU. Make sure that you have installed an alternate means of accessing the VM (such as a VNC server) before you configure vGPU.

Follow this sequence of instructions:

After the process is complete, you can install the graphics driver for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA vGPU software licensed products that you are using.

Note: If you are using a generic Linux KVM hypervisor, follow the instructions in Installing the Virtual GPU Manager Package for Linux KVM.





The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM is provided as a .rpm file.

CAUTION: NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager and guest VM drivers must be compatible. If you update vGPU Manager to a release that is incompatible with the guest VM drivers, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to a compatible version. Consult Virtual GPU Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Release Notes for further details.

Before installing the RPM package for Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM, ensure that the sshd service on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM server is configured to permit root login. If the Nouveau driver for NVIDIA graphics cards is present, disable it before installing the package. For instructions, see How to disable the Nouveau driver and install the Nvidia driver in RHEL 7 (Red Hat subscription required).

Some versions of Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM have z-stream updates that break Kernel Application Binary Interface (kABI) compatibility with the previous kernel or the GA kernel. For these versions of Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM, the following Virtual GPU Manager RPM packages are supplied:

A package for the GA Linux KVM kernel

A package for the updated z-stream kernel

To differentiate these packages, the name of each RPM package includes the kernel version. Ensure that you install the RPM package that is compatible with your Linux KVM kernel version.



Securely copy the RPM file from the system where you downloaded the file to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM server. From a Windows system, use a secure copy client such as WinSCP.

From a Linux system, use the scp command. Use secure shell (SSH) to log in as root to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM server. Copy Copied! # ssh root@kvm-server kvm-server The host name or IP address of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM server. Change to the directory on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM server to which you copied the RPM file. Copy Copied! # cd rpm-file-directory rpm-file-directory The path to the directory to which you copied the RPM file. Use the rpm command to install the package. Copy Copied! # rpm -iv NVIDIA-vGPU-rhel-8.9-570.172.07.x86_64.rpm Preparing packages for installation... NVIDIA-vGPU-rhel-8.9-570.172.07 # Reboot the Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM server. Copy Copied! # systemctl reboot

After the Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM server has rebooted, verify the installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software package for Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM.



Verify that the NVIDIA vGPU software package is installed and loaded correctly by checking for the VFIO drivers in the list of kernel loaded modules. Copy Copied! # lsmod | grep vfio nvidia_vgpu_vfio 27099 0 nvidia 12316924 1 nvidia_vgpu_vfio vfio_mdev 12841 0 mdev 20414 2 vfio_mdev,nvidia_vgpu_vfio vfio_iommu_type1 22342 0 vfio 32331 3 vfio_mdev,nvidia_vgpu_vfio,vfio_iommu_type1 # Verify that the libvirtd service is active and running. Copy Copied! # service libvirtd status Verify that the NVIDIA kernel driver can successfully communicate with the NVIDIA physical GPUs in your system by running the nvidia-smi command. The nvidia-smi command is described in more detail in NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.

Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform.

Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi Fri Jul 18 18:46:50 2025 +------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 570.172.07 Driver Version: 570.172.07 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 Tesla M60 On | 0000:85:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 23C P8 23W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 1 Tesla M60 On | 0000:86:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 29C P8 23W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 2 Tesla P40 On | 0000:87:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 21C P8 18W / 250W | 53MiB / 24575MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: GPU Memory | | GPU PID Type Process name Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ #





If nvidia-smi fails to run or doesn’t produce the expected output for all the NVIDIA GPUs in your system, see Troubleshooting for troubleshooting steps.

Follow this sequence of instructions to set up a single Ubuntu VM to use NVIDIA vGPU.

CAUTION: Output from the VM console is not available for VMs that are running vGPU. Make sure that you have installed an alternate means of accessing the VM (such as a VNC server) before you configure vGPU.

After the process is complete, you can install the graphics driver for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA vGPU software licensed products that you are using.



The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for Ubuntu is provided as a Debian package (.deb) file.

CAUTION: NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager and guest VM drivers must be compatible. If you update vGPU Manager to a release that is incompatible with the guest VM drivers, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to a compatible version. Consult Virtual GPU Software for Ubuntu Release Notes for further details.





Before installing the Debian package for Ubuntu, ensure that the sshd service on the Ubuntu server is configured to permit root login. If the Nouveau driver for NVIDIA graphics cards is present, disable it before installing the package.

Securely copy the Debian package file from the system where you downloaded the file to the Ubuntu server. From a Windows system, use a secure copy client such as WinSCP.

From a Linux system, use the scp command. Use secure shell (SSH) to log in as root to the Ubuntu server. Copy Copied! # ssh root@ubuntu-server ubuntu-server The host name or IP address of the Ubuntu server. Change to the directory on the Ubuntu server to which you copied the Debian package file. Copy Copied! # cd deb-file-directory deb-file-directory The path to the directory to which you copied the Debian package file. Use the apt command to install the package. Copy Copied! # apt install ./nvidia-vgpu-ubuntu-570.172.07_amd64.deb Reboot the Ubuntu server. Copy Copied! # systemctl reboot

After the Ubuntu server has rebooted, verify the installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software package for Ubuntu.



Verify that the NVIDIA vGPU software package is installed and loaded correctly by checking for the VFIO drivers in the list of kernel loaded modules. Copy Copied! # lsmod | grep vfio nvidia_vgpu_vfio 27099 0 nvidia 12316924 1 nvidia_vgpu_vfio vfio_mdev 12841 0 mdev 20414 2 vfio_mdev,nvidia_vgpu_vfio vfio_iommu_type1 22342 0 vfio 32331 3 vfio_mdev,nvidia_vgpu_vfio,vfio_iommu_type1 # Verify that the libvirtd service is active and running. Copy Copied! # service libvirtd status Verify that the NVIDIA kernel driver can successfully communicate with the NVIDIA physical GPUs in your system by running the nvidia-smi command. The nvidia-smi command is described in more detail in NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.

Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform.

Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi Fri Jul 18 18:46:50 2025 +------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 570.172.07 Driver Version: 570.172.07 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 Tesla M60 On | 0000:85:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 23C P8 23W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 1 Tesla M60 On | 0000:86:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 29C P8 23W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 2 Tesla P40 On | 0000:87:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 21C P8 18W / 250W | 53MiB / 24575MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: GPU Memory | | GPU PID Type Process name Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ #





If nvidia-smi fails to run or doesn’t produce the expected output for all the NVIDIA GPUs in your system, see Troubleshooting for troubleshooting steps.

You can use the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere to set up a VMware vSphere VM to use NVIDIA vGPU.

Note: Some servers, for example, the Dell R740, do not configure SR-IOV capability if the SR-IOV SBIOS setting is disabled on the server. If you are using the Tesla T4 GPU with VMware vSphere on such a server, you must ensure that the SR-IOV SBIOS setting is enabled on the server. However, with any server hardware, do not enable SR-IOV in VMware vCenter Server for the Tesla T4 GPU. If SR-IOV is enabled in VMware vCenter Server for T4, VMware vCenter Server lists the status of the GPU as needing a reboot. You can ignore this status message.

NVIDIA vGPU Instructions

Note: The Xorg service is not required for graphics devices in NVIDIA vGPU mode. For more information, see Installing and Updating the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere.

To set up a VMware vSphere VM to use NVIDIA vGPU, follow this sequence of instructions:

After configuring a vSphere VM to use NVIDIA vGPU, you can install the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for your guest OS and license any NVIDIA vGPU software licensed products that you are using.



Requirements for Configuring NVIDIA vGPU in a DRS Cluster

You can configure a VM with NVIDIA vGPU on an ESXi host in a VMware Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS) cluster. However, to ensure that the automation level of the cluster supports VMs configured with NVIDIA vGPU, you must set the automation level to Partially Automated or Manual.

For more information about these settings, see Edit Cluster Settings in the VMware documentation.

The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager runs on the ESXi host. It is distributed as a number of software components in a ZIP archive.

The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager software components are as follows:

A software component for the NVIDIA vGPU hypervisor host driver

A software component for the NVIDIA GPU Management daemon

You can install these software components in one of the following ways:

By copying the software components to the ESXi host and then installing them as explained in Installing the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager on VMware vSphere

By importing the software components manually as explained in Import Patches Manually in the VMware vSphere documentation

CAUTION: NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager and guest VM drivers must be compatible. If you update vGPU Manager to a release that is incompatible with the guest VM drivers, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to a compatible version. Consult Virtual GPU Software for VMware vSphere Release Notes for further details.

Note: Installing or updating the Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere by using the esxcli software might fail with the following error: Copy Copied! [InstallationError] The pending transaction requires 524 MB free space, however the maximum supported size is 489 MB. For information about how to work around this issue, refer to Broadcom Knowledge Base Article: ESXi upgrade or installation failure: Host not compatible with the image. The bootbank partition on the host has a capacity of ＜size＞, the image requires ＜size＞.





To install the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager you need to access the ESXi host via the ESXi Shell or SSH. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to enable ESXi Shell or SSH for an ESXi host.



Before you begin, ensure that the following prerequisites are met:

The ZIP archive that contains NVIDIA vGPU software has been downloaded from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

The software components for the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager have been extracted from the downloaded ZIP archive.

Copy the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager component files to the ESXi host. Put the ESXi host into maintenance mode. Copy Copied! $ esxcli system maintenanceMode set –-enable true Install the NVIDIA vGPU hypervisor host driver and the NVIDIA GPU Management daemon from their software component files. Run the esxcli command to install the NVIDIA vGPU hypervisor host driver from its software component file. Copy Copied! $ esxcli software vib install -d /vmfs/volumes/datastore/host-driver-component.zip Run the esxcli command to install the NVIDIA GPU Management daemon from its software component file. Copy Copied! $ esxcli software vib install -d /vmfs/volumes/datastore/gpu-management-daemon-component.zip datastore The name of the VMFS datastore to which you copied the software components. host-driver-component The name of the file that contains the NVIDIA vGPU hypervisor host driver in the form of a software component. Ensure that you specify the file that was extracted from the downloaded ZIP archive. For example, for VMware vSphere 8.0.0, host-driver-component is NVD-VMware-x86_64-570.172.07-1OEM.800.1.0.20613240-bundle-build-number . gpu-management-daemon-component The name of the file that contains the NVIDIA GPU Management daemon in the form of a software component. Ensure that you specify the file that was extracted from the downloaded ZIP archive. For example, for VMware vSphere 8.0.0, gpu-management-daemon-component is VMW-esx-8.0.0-nvd-gpu-mgmt-daemon-1.0-0.0.0001 . Exit maintenance mode. Copy Copied! $ esxcli system maintenanceMode set –-enable false Reboot the ESXi host. Copy Copied! $ reboot

Update the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager if you want to install a new version of NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager on a system where an existing version is already installed.

To update the vGPU Manager VIB you need to access the ESXi host via the ESXi Shell or SSH. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to enable ESXi Shell or SSH for an ESXi host.

Note: Before proceeding with the vGPU Manager update, make sure that all VMs are powered off and the ESXi host is placed in maintenance mode. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to place an ESXi host in maintenance mode

Stop the NVIDIA GPU Management Daemon. Copy Copied! $ /etc/init.d/nvdGpuMgmtDaemon stop Update the NVIDIA vGPU hypervisor host driver and the NVIDIA GPU Management daemon. Run the esxcli command to update the NVIDIA vGPU hypervisor host driver from its software component file. Copy Copied! $ esxcli software vib update -d /vmfs/volumes/datastore/host-driver-component.zip Run the esxcli command to update the NVIDIA GPU Management daemon from its software component file. Copy Copied! $ esxcli software vib update -d /vmfs/volumes/datastore/gpu-management-daemon-component.zip datastore The name of the VMFS datastore to which you copied the software components. host-driver-component The name of the file that contains the NVIDIA vGPU hypervisor host driver in the form of a software component. Ensure that you specify the file that was extracted from the downloaded ZIP archive. For example, for VMware vSphere 8.0.0, host-driver-component is NVD-VMware-x86_64-570.172.07-1OEM.800.1.0.20613240-bundle-build-number . gpu-management-daemon-component The name of the file that contains the NVIDIA GPU Management daemon in the form of a software component. Ensure that you specify the file that was extracted from the downloaded ZIP archive. For example, for VMware vSphere 8.0.0, gpu-management-daemon-component is VMW-esx-8.0.0-nvd-gpu-mgmt-daemon-1.0-0.0.0001 . Reboot the ESXi host and remove it from maintenance mode.

After the ESXi host has rebooted, verify the installation of the NVIDIA vGPU software package for vSphere.



Verify that the NVIDIA vGPU software package installed and loaded correctly by checking for the NVIDIA kernel driver in the list of kernel loaded modules. Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] vmkload_mod -l | grep nvidia nvidia 5 8420 If the NVIDIA driver is not listed in the output, check dmesg for any load-time errors reported by the driver. Verify that the NVIDIA GPU Management daemon has started. Copy Copied! $ /etc/init.d/nvdGpuMgmtDaemon status Verify that the NVIDIA kernel driver can successfully communicate with the NVIDIA physical GPUs in your system by running the nvidia-smi command. The nvidia-smi command is described in more detail in NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.

Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform.

Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] nvidia-smi Fri Jul 18 17:56:22 2025 +------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 570.172.07 Driver Version: 570.172.07 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 Tesla M60 On | 00000000:05:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 25C P8 24W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 1 Tesla M60 On | 00000000:06:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 24C P8 24W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 2 Tesla M60 On | 00000000:86:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 25C P8 25W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 3 Tesla M60 On | 00000000:87:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 28C P8 24W / 150W | 13MiB / 8191MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: GPU Memory | | GPU PID Type Process name Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+



If nvidia-smi fails to report the expected output for all the NVIDIA GPUs in your system, see Troubleshooting for troubleshooting steps.

The NVIDIA GPU Management Daemon for VMware vSphere is a service that is controlled through scripts in the /etc/init.d directory. You can use these scripts to start the daemon, stop the daemon, and get its status.

To start the NVIDIA GPU Management Daemon, enter the following command: Copy Copied! $ /etc/init.d/nvdGpuMgmtDaemon start

To stop the NVIDIA GPU Management Daemon, enter the following command: Copy Copied! $ /etc/init.d/nvdGpuMgmtDaemon stop

To get the status of the NVIDIA GPU Management Daemon, enter the following command: Copy Copied! $ /etc/init.d/nvdGpuMgmtDaemon status

NVIDIA vGPU software supports vGPU migration, which includes VMware vMotion and suspend-resume, for VMs that are configured with vGPU. To enable VMware vMotion with vGPU, an advanced vCenter Server setting must be enabled. However, suspend-resume for VMs that are configured with vGPU is enabled by default.

For details about which VMware vSphere versions, NVIDIA GPUs, and guest OS releases support vGPU migration, see Virtual GPU Software for VMware vSphere Release Notes .



Before configuring VMware vMotion with vGPU for an ESXi host, ensure that the current NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere package is installed on the host.

Log in to vCenter Server by using the vSphere Web Client. In the Hosts and Clusters view, select the vCenter Server instance. Note: Ensure that you select the vCenter Server instance, not the vCenter Server VM. Click the Configure tab. In the Settings section, select Advanced Settings and click Edit. In the Edit Advanced vCenter Server Settings window that opens, type vGPU in the search field. When the vgpu.hotmigrate.enabled setting appears, set the Enabled option and click OK.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports Fast Suspend-Resume for VMs that are configured with vGPU. Fast Suspend-Resume enables changes to a VM, such as adding a network adapter, with minimal disruption to the VM. To enable Fast Suspend-Resume for a VMware vSphere VM, an advanced VM setting must be enabled.

For details about which VMware vSphere versions, NVIDIA GPUs, and guest OS releases support Fast Suspend-Resume for VMware vSphere, see Virtual GPU Software for VMware vSphere Release Notes .



Before configuring Fast Suspend-Resume for a VMware vSphere VM, ensure that the current NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for VMware vSphere package is installed on the ESXi host.

Log in to vCenter Server by using the vSphere Web Client. In the inventory, context-click the VM and choose Edit Settings. Click the Advanced Parameters tab. Add the vmiop.allowWarmUpdate attribute with the value TRUE , click Add and then click OK. Boot the VM.

After the vGPU Manager VIB for VMware vSphere VIB is installed, the default graphics type is Shared. To enable vGPU support for VMs in VMware vSphere, you must change the default graphics type to Shared Direct.

If you do not change the default graphics type, VMs to which a vGPU is assigned fail to start and the following error message is displayed:

Copy Copied! The amount of graphics resource available in the parent resource pool is insufficient for the operation.

Note: Change the default graphics type before configuring vGPU. Output from the VM console in the VMware vSphere Web Client is not available for VMs that are running vGPU.





Before changing the default graphics type, ensure that the ESXi host is running and that all VMs on the host are powered off.

Log in to vCenter Server by using the vSphere Web Client. In the navigation tree, select your ESXi host and click the Configure tab. From the menu, choose Graphics and then click the Host Graphics tab. On the Host Graphics tab, click Edit. Figure 6. Shared default graphics type In the Edit Host Graphics Settings dialog box that opens, select Shared Direct and click OK. Figure 7. Host graphics settings for vGPU Note: In this dialog box, you can also change the allocation scheme for vGPU-enabled VMs. For more information, see Modifying GPU Allocation Policy on VMware vSphere. After you click OK, the default graphics type changes to Shared Direct. Click the Graphics Devices tab to verify the configured type of each physical GPU on which you want to configure vGPU. The configured type of each physical GPU must be Shared Direct. For any physical GPU for which the configured type is Shared, change the configured type as follows: On the Graphics Devices tab, select the physical GPU and click the Edit icon. Figure 8. Shared graphics type In the Edit Graphics Device Settings dialog box that opens, select Shared Direct and click OK. Figure 9. Graphics device settings for a physical GPU Restart the ESXi host or stop and restart the Xorg service if necessary and nv-hostengine on the ESXi host. To stop and restart the Xorg service and nv-hostengine, perform these steps: Stop nv-hostengine. Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] nv-hostengine -t Wait for 1 second to allow nv-hostengine to stop. Start nv-hostengine. Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] nv-hostengine -d In the Graphics Devices tab of the VMware vCenter Web UI, confirm that the active type and the configured type of each physical GPU are Shared Direct. Figure 10. Shared direct graphics type

After changing the default graphics type, configure vGPU as explained in Configuring a vSphere VM with NVIDIA vGPU.

See also the following topics in the VMware vSphere documentation:

To support applications and workloads that are compute or graphics intensive, you can add multiple vGPUs to a single VM.

For details about which VMware vSphere versions and NVIDIA vGPUs support the assignment of multiple vGPUs to a VM, see Virtual GPU Software for VMware vSphere Release Notes .

CAUTION: Output from the VM console in the VMware vSphere Web Client is not available for VMs that are running vGPU. Make sure that you have installed an alternate means of accessing the VM (such as Omnissa Horizon or a VNC server) before you configure vGPU.

VM console in vSphere Web Client will become active again once the vGPU parameters are removed from the VM’s configuration.

How to configure a vSphere VM with a vGPU depends on your VMware vSphere version as explained in the following topics:

After you have configured a vSphere VM with a vGPU, start the VM. VM console in vSphere Web Client is not supported in this vGPU release. Therefore, use Omnissa Horizon or VNC to access the VM’s desktop.

After the VM has booted, install the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver as explained in Installing the NVIDIA vGPU Software Graphics Driver.

Open the vCenter Web UI. In the vCenter Web UI, right-click the VM and choose Edit Settings. In the Edit Settings window that opens, configure the vGPUs that you want to add to the VM. Add each vGPU that you want to add to the VM as follows: From the ADD NEW DEVICE menu, choose PCI Device. Figure 11. Command for Adding a PCI Device In the Device Selection window that opens, select the type of vGPU you want to configure and click SELECT. Note: NVIDIA vGPU software does not support vCS on VMware vSphere. Therefore, C-series vGPU types are not available for selection in the Device Selection window. Figure 12. VM Device Selections for vGPU Back in the Edit Settings window, click OK.

If you are adding multiple vGPUs to a single VM, perform this task for each vGPU that you want to add to the VM.



Open the vCenter Web UI. In the vCenter Web UI, right-click the VM and choose Edit Settings. Click the Virtual Hardware tab. In the New device list, select Shared PCI Device and click Add. The PCI device field should be auto-populated with NVIDIA GRID vGPU . Figure 13. VM settings for vGPU From the GPU Profile drop-down menu, choose the type of vGPU you want to configure and click OK. Note: NVIDIA vGPU software does not support vCS on VMware vSphere. Therefore, C-series vGPU types are not available for selection from the GPU Profile drop-down menu. Ensure that VMs running vGPU have all their memory reserved: Select Edit virtual machine settings from the vCenter Web UI. Expand the Memory section and click Reserve all guest memory (All locked).

Plugin parameters for a vGPU control the behavior of the vGPU, such as the frame rate limiter (FRL) configuration in frames per second or whether console virtual network computing (VNC) for the vGPU is enabled. The VM to which the vGPU is assigned is started with these parameters. If parameters are set for multiple vGPUs assigned to the same VM, the VM is started with the parameters assigned to each vGPU.

Ensure that the VM to which the vGPU is assigned is powered off.

For each vGPU for which you want to set plugin parameters, perform this task in the vSphere Client. vGPU plugin parameters are PCI pass through configuration parameters in advanced VM attributes.



In the vSphere Client, browse to the VM to which the vGPU is assigned. Context-click the VM and choose Edit Settings. In the Edit Settings window, click the VM Options tab. From the Advanced drop-down list, select Edit Configuration. In the Configuration Parameters dialog box, click Add Row. In the Name field, type the parameter name pciPassthruvgpu-id.cfg.parameter , in the Value field type the parameter value, and click OK. vgpu-id A positive integer that identifies the vGPU assigned to a VM. For the first vGPU assigned to a VM, vgpu-id is 0 . For example, if two vGPUs are assigned to a VM and you are setting a plugin parameter for both vGPUs, set the following parameters: pciPassthru0.cfg.parameter

pciPassthru1.cfg.parameter parameter The name of the vGPU plugin parameter that you want to set. For example, the name of the vGPU plugin parameter for enabling unified memory is enable_uvm . To enable unified memory for two vGPUs that are assigned to a VM, set pciPassthru0.cfg.enable_uvm and pciPassthru1.cfg.enable_uvm to 1.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports the following Linux with KVM hypervisors: Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM and Ubuntu.

If you're configuring an NVIDIA vGPU that requires a large BAR address space on a UEFI VM, refer to NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails to load on KVM-based hypervsiors for a workaround to ensure that BAR resources are mapped into the VM.

Note: This workaround involves setting an experimental QEMU parameter.

Sometimes when configuring a physical GPU for use with NVIDIA vGPU software, you must find out which directory in the sysfs file system represents the GPU. This directory is identified by the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU.

For more information about the directory in the sysfs file system that represents a physical GPU, see NVIDIA vGPU Information in the sysfs File System.



Obtain the PCI device bus/device/function (BDF) of the physical GPU. Copy Copied! # lspci | grep NVIDIA The NVIDIA GPUs listed in this example have the PCI device BDFs 06:00.0 and 07:00.0 . Copy Copied! # lspci | grep NVIDIA 06:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GM204GL [Tesla M10] (rev a1) 07:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GM204GL [Tesla M10] (rev a1) Obtain the full identifier of the GPU from its PCI device BDF. Copy Copied! # virsh nodedev-list --cap pci| grep transformed-bdf transformed-bdf The PCI device BDF of the GPU with the colon and the period replaced with underscores, for example, 06_00_0 . This example obtains the full identifier of the GPU with the PCI device BDF 06:00.0 . Copy Copied! # virsh nodedev-list --cap pci| grep 06_00_0 pci_0000_06_00_0 Obtain the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU from the full identifier of the GPU. Copy Copied! virsh nodedev-dumpxml full-identifier| egrep 'domain|bus|slot|function' full-identifier The full identifier of the GPU that you obtained in the previous step, for example, pci_0000_06_00_0 . This example obtains the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU with the PCI device BDF 06:00.0 . Copy Copied! # virsh nodedev-dumpxml pci_0000_06_00_0| egrep 'domain|bus|slot|function' <domain>0x0000</domain> <bus>0x06</bus> <slot>0x00</slot> <function>0x0</function> <address domain='0x0000' bus='0x06' slot='0x00' function='0x0'/>

An NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV resides on a physical GPU that supports SR-IOV, such as a GPU based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Before creating an NVIDIA vGPU on a GPUthat supports SR-IOV, you must enable the virtual functions of the GPU and obtain the domain, bus, slot, and function of the specific virtual function on which you want to create the vGPU.

Before performing this task, ensure that the GPU is not being used by any other processes, such as CUDA applications, monitoring applications, or the nvidia-smi command.

Enable the virtual functions for the physical GPU in the sysfs file system. Note: The virtual functions for the physical GPU in the sysfs file system are disabled after the hypervisor host is rebooted or if the driver is reloaded or upgraded. Use only the custom script sriov-manage provided by NVIDIA vGPU software for this purpose. Do not try to enable the virtual function for the GPU by any other means. Copy Copied! # /usr/lib/nvidia/sriov-manage -e domain:bus:slot.function domain bus slot function The domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU, without the 0x prefix. Note: Only one mdev device file can be created on a virtual function. This example enables the virtual functions for the GPU with the domain 00 , bus 41 , slot 0000 , and function 0 . Copy Copied! # /usr/lib/nvidia/sriov-manage -e 00:41:0000.0 Obtain the domain, bus, slot, and function of the available virtual functions on the GPU. Copy Copied! # ls -l /sys/bus/pci/devices/domain\:bus\:slot.function/ | grep virtfn domain bus slot function The domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU, without the 0x prefix. This example shows the output of this command for a physical GPU with slot 00 , bus 41 , domain 0000 , and function 0 . Copy Copied! # ls -l /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:41:00.0/ | grep virtfn lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn0 -> ../0000:41:00.4 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn1 -> ../0000:41:00.5 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn10 -> ../0000:41:01.6 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn11 -> ../0000:41:01.7 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn12 -> ../0000:41:02.0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn13 -> ../0000:41:02.1 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn14 -> ../0000:41:02.2 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn15 -> ../0000:41:02.3 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn16 -> ../0000:41:02.4 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn17 -> ../0000:41:02.5 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn18 -> ../0000:41:02.6 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn19 -> ../0000:41:02.7 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn2 -> ../0000:41:00.6 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn20 -> ../0000:41:03.0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn21 -> ../0000:41:03.1 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn22 -> ../0000:41:03.2 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn23 -> ../0000:41:03.3 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn24 -> ../0000:41:03.4 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn25 -> ../0000:41:03.5 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn26 -> ../0000:41:03.6 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn27 -> ../0000:41:03.7 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn28 -> ../0000:41:04.0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn29 -> ../0000:41:04.1 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn3 -> ../0000:41:00.7 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn30 -> ../0000:41:04.2 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn31 -> ../0000:41:04.3 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn4 -> ../0000:41:01.0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn5 -> ../0000:41:01.1 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn6 -> ../0000:41:01.2 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn7 -> ../0000:41:01.3 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn8 -> ../0000:41:01.4 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 04:42 virtfn9 -> ../0000:41:01.5 Choose the available virtual function on which you want to create the vGPU and note its domain, bus, slot, and function.

On systems configured with NVLink, the sriov-manage script might not be able to enable the virtual functions for the physical GPU because the initialization of the Virtual GPU Manager has not completed. In this situation, the sriov-manage script writes the following error message to the log file on the hypervisor host:

Copy Copied! NVRM: Timeout occurred in event processing by vgpu_mgr daemon

If this error message appears in the log file, try again later to run the sriov-manage script to enable the virtual functions for the physical GPU.

For each vGPU that you want to create, perform this task in a Linux command shell on the a Linux with KVM hypervisor host.



Before you begin, ensure that you have the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU on which you are creating the vGPU. For instructions, see Getting the BDF and Domain of a GPU on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

How to create an NVIDIA vGPU on a Linux with KVM hypervisor depends on the following factors:

Whether the NVIDIA vGPU supports single root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV)

Whether the hypervisor uses a vendor-specific Virtual Function I/O (VFIO) framework for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV Note: A hypervisor that uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework uses it only for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV. The hypervisor still uses the mediated VFIO mdev driver framework for a legacy NVIDIA vGPU. A vendor-specific VFIO framework does not support the mediated VFIO mdev driver framework.

For GPUs that support SR-IOV, use of a vendor-specific VFIO framework is introduced in the following hypervisor software releases:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0

Ubuntu 24.04

To determine which instructions to follow for the NVIDIA vGPU that you are creating, refer to the following table.





On systems configured with NVLink, the vGPU might not be created because the initialization of the Virtual GPU Manager has not completed. In this situation, the following error message is written to the log file on the hypervisor host:

Copy Copied! NVRM: kvgpumgrCreateRequestVgpu: GPU is not initialized yet

If this error message appears in the log file, try again later to create the vGPU.

A legacy NVIDIA vGPU does not support SR-IOV.

Change to the mdev_supported_types directory for the physical GPU. Copy Copied! # cd /sys/class/mdev_bus/domain\:bus\:slot.function/mdev_supported_types/ domain bus slot function The domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU, without the 0x prefix. This example changes to the mdev_supported_types directory for the GPU with the domain 0000 and PCI device BDF 06:00.0 . Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:06\:00.0/mdev_supported_types/ Find out which subdirectory of mdev_supported_types contains registration information for the vGPU type that you want to create. Copy Copied! # grep -l "vgpu-type" nvidia-*/name vgpu-type The vGPU type, for example, M10-2Q . This example shows that the registration information for the M10-2Q vGPU type is contained in the nvidia-41 subdirectory of mdev_supported_types. Copy Copied! # grep -l "M10-2Q" nvidia-*/name nvidia-41/name Confirm that you can create an instance of the vGPU type on the physical GPU. Copy Copied! # cat subdirectory/available_instances subdirectory The subdirectory that you found in the previous step, for example, nvidia-41 . The number of available instances must be at least 1. If the number is 0, either an instance of another vGPU type already exists on the physical GPU, or the maximum number of allowed instances has already been created. This example shows that four more instances of the M10-2Q vGPU type can be created on the physical GPU. Copy Copied! # cat nvidia-41/available_instances 4 Generate a correctly formatted universally unique identifier (UUID) for the vGPU. Copy Copied! # uuidgen aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 Write the UUID that you obtained in the previous step to the create file in the registration information directory for the vGPU type that you want to create. Copy Copied! # echo "uuid"> subdirectory/create uuid The UUID that you generated in the previous step, which will become the UUID of the vGPU that you want to create. subdirectory The registration information directory for the vGPU type that you want to create, for example, nvidia-41 . This example creates an instance of the M10-2Q vGPU type with the UUID aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 . Copy Copied! # echo "aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123" > nvidia-41/create An mdev device file for the vGPU is added to the parent physical device directory of the vGPU. The vGPU is identified by its UUID. The /sys/bus/mdev/devices/ directory contains a symbolic link to the mdev device file. Make the mdev device file that you created to represent the vGPU persistent. Copy Copied! # mdevctl define --auto --uuid uuid uuid The UUID that you specified in the previous step for the vGPU that you are creating. Note: Not all Linux with KVM hypervisor releases include the mdevctl command. If your release does not include the mdevctl command, you can use standard features of the operating system to automate the re-creation of this device file when the host is booted. For example, you can write a custom script that is executed when the host is rebooted. Confirm that the vGPU was created. Confirm that the /sys/bus/mdev/devices/ directory contains the mdev device file for the vGPU. Copy Copied! # ls -l /sys/bus/mdev/devices/ total 0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Nov 24 13:33 aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 -> ../../../devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:03.0/0000:03:00.0/0000:04:09.0/0000:06:00.0/aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 If your release includes the mdevctl command, list the active mediated devices on the hypervisor host. Copy Copied! # mdevctl list aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 0000:06:00.0 nvidia-41

An NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV resides on a physical GPU that supports SR-IOV, such as a GPU based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

Before performing this task, ensure that the virtual function on which you want to create the vGPU has been prepared as explained in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

If you want to support vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer, also ensure that the GPU has been put into mixed-size mode as explained in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

Change to the mdev_supported_types directory for the virtual function on which you want to create the vGPU. Copy Copied! # cd /sys/class/mdev_bus/domain\:bus\:vf-slot.v-function/mdev_supported_types/ domain bus The domain and bus of the GPU, without the 0x prefix. vf-slot v-function The slot and function of the virtual function that you noted in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor. This example changes to the mdev_supported_types directory for the first virtual function ( virtfn0 ) for the GPU with the domain 0000 and bus 41 . The first virtual function ( virtfn0 ) has slot 00 and function 4 . Copy Copied! # cd /sys/class/mdev_bus/0000\:41\:00.4/mdev_supported_types Find out which subdirectory of mdev_supported_types contains registration information for the vGPU type that you want to create. Copy Copied! # grep -l "vgpu-type" nvidia-*/name vgpu-type The vGPU type, for example, A40-2Q . This example shows that the registration information for the A40-2Q vGPU type is contained in the nvidia-558 subdirectory of mdev_supported_types. Copy Copied! # grep -l "A40-2Q" nvidia-*/name nvidia-558/name Confirm that you can create an instance of the vGPU type on the virtual function. Copy Copied! # cat subdirectory/available_instances subdirectory The subdirectory that you found in the previous step, for example, nvidia-558 . The number of available instances must be 1. If the number is 0, a vGPU has already been created on the virtual function. Only one instance of any vGPU type can be created on a virtual function. This example shows that an instance of the A40-2Q vGPU type can be created on the virtual function. Copy Copied! # cat nvidia-558/available_instances 1 Generate a correctly formatted universally unique identifier (UUID) for the vGPU. Copy Copied! # uuidgen aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 Write the UUID that you obtained in the previous step to the create file in the registration information directory for the vGPU type that you want to create. Copy Copied! # echo "uuid"> subdirectory/create uuid The UUID that you generated in the previous step, which will become the UUID of the vGPU that you want to create. subdirectory The registration information directory for the vGPU type that you want to create, for example, nvidia-558 . This example creates an instance of the A40-2Q vGPU type with the UUID aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 . Copy Copied! # echo "aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123" > nvidia-558/create An mdev device file for the vGPU is added to the parent virtual function directory of the vGPU. The vGPU is identified by its UUID. Time-sliced vGPUs only: Make the mdev device file that you created to represent the vGPU persistent. Copy Copied! # mdevctl define --auto --uuid uuid uuid The UUID that you specified in the previous step for the vGPU that you are creating. Note: If you are using a GPU that supports SR-IOV, the mdev device file persists after a host reboot only if you enable the virtual functions for the GPU as explained in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor before rebooting any VM that is configured with a vGPU on the GPU.

device file persists after a host reboot only if you enable the virtual functions for the GPU as explained in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor before rebooting any VM that is configured with a vGPU on the GPU. You cannot use the mdevctl command to make the mdev device file for a MIG-backed vGPU persistent. The mdev device file for a MIG-backed vGPU is not retained after the host is rebooted because MIG instances are no longer available.

use the mdevctl command to make the device file for a MIG-backed vGPU persistent. The device file for a MIG-backed vGPU is not retained after the host is rebooted because MIG instances are no longer available. Not all Linux with KVM hypervisor releases include the mdevctl command. If your release does not include the mdevctl command, you can use standard features of the operating system to automate the re-creation of this device file when the host is booted. For example, you can write a custom script that is executed when the host is rebooted. Confirm that the vGPU was created. Confirm that the /sys/bus/mdev/devices/ directory contains a symbolic link to the mdev device file. Copy Copied! # ls -l /sys/bus/mdev/devices/ total 0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Jul 16 05:57 aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 -> ../../../devices/pci0000:40/0000:40:01.1/0000:41:00.4/aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 If your release includes the mdevctl command, list the active mediated devices on the hypervisor host. Copy Copied! # mdevctl list aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 0000:06:00.0 nvidia-558

A hypervisor uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework only for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV. For a legacy NVIDIA vGPU, the hypervisor uses the standard VFIO framework. A vendor-specific VFIO framework does not support the mediated VFIO mdev driver framework.

For GPUs that support SR-IOV, use of a vendor-specific VFIO framework is introduced in the following hypervisor software releases:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0

Ubuntu 24.04

Before performing this task, ensure that the virtual function on which you want to create the vGPU has been prepared as explained in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

If you want to support vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer, also ensure that the GPU has been put into mixed-size mode as explained in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

Change to the directory in the sysfs file system that contains the files for vGPU management on the virtual function on which you want to create the vGPU. Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/devices/domain\:bus\:vf-slot.v-function/nvidia domain bus The domain and bus of the GPU, without the 0x prefix. vf-slot v-function The slot and function of the virtual function that you noted in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor. This example changes to the nvidia directory for the first virtual function ( virtfn0 ) for the GPU with the domain 0000 and bus 3d . The first virtual function ( virtfn0 ) has slot 00 and function 4 . Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:3d\:00.4/nvidia Confirm that the directory contains the files for vGPU management on the virtual function, namely creatable_vgpu_types and current_vgpu_type. Copy Copied! # ll -r--r--r-- 1 root root 4096 Aug 3 00:39 creatable_vgpu_types -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 4096 Aug 3 00:39 current_vgpu_type ... Confirm that a vGPU has not already been created on the virtual function. Copy Copied! # cat current_vgpu_type 0 If the current vGPU type is 0, a vGPU has not already been created on the virtual function. Note: If the current vGPU type is not 0, a vGPU cannot be created on the virtual function because a vGPU has already been created on it and only one vGPU can be created on a virtual function. Determine the NVIDIA vGPU types that can be created on the virtual function and the integer ID that represents each vGPU type in the sysfs file system. Copy Copied! # cat creatable_vgpu_types NVIDIA A40-1Q 557 NVIDIA A40-2Q 558 NVIDIA A40-3Q 559 NVIDIA A40-4Q 560 NVIDIA A40-6Q 561 Write the ID that represents the type of the NVIDIA vGPU that you want to create to the current_vgpu_type file. Copy Copied! # echo vgpu-type-id > current_vgpu_type vgpu-type-id The ID that represents the type of the NVIDIA vGPU that you want to create in the sysfs file system. Note: You must specify an valid ID. If you specify an invalid ID, the write operation fails and current vGPU type is set to 0 . This example creates an instance of the A40-4Q vGPU type. Copy Copied! # echo 560 > current_vgpu_type Confirm that current vGPU type on the virtual function matches the type of the vGPU that you created in the previous step. Copy Copied! # cat current_vgpu_type 560 Confirm that the creatable_vgpu_types file is empty, signifying that no vGPUs can be created on the virtual function. Copy Copied! # cat creatable_vgpu_types

To reconfigure the vGPU on a virtual function, the existing vGPU must first be deleted as explained in Deleting a vGPU on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor that Uses a Vendor-Specific VFIO Framework.

To support applications and workloads that are compute or graphics intensive, you can add multiple vGPUs to a single VM.

For details about which hypervisor versions and NVIDIA vGPUs support the assignment of multiple vGPUs to a VM, see Virtual GPU Software for Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM Release Notes and Virtual GPU Software for Ubuntu Release Notes .



Ensure that the following prerequisites are met:

The VM to which you want to add the vGPUs is shut down.

The vGPUs that you want to add have been created as explained in Creating an NVIDIA vGPU on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

You can add vGPUs to a Linux with KVM hypervisor VM by using any of the following tools:

The virsh command

The QEMU command line

After adding vGPUs to a Linux with KVM hypervisor VM, start the VM.

Copy Copied! # virsh start vm-name

vm-name The name of the VM that you added the vGPUs to.

After the VM has booted, install the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver as explained in Installing the NVIDIA vGPU Software Graphics Driver.

In virsh, open for editing the XML file of the VM that you want to add the vGPU to. Copy Copied! # virsh edit vm-name vm-name The name of the VM to that you want to add the vGPUs to. For each vGPU that you want to add to the VM, add a device entry in the form of an address element inside the source element to add the vGPU to the guest VM. The content of the device entry depends on whether the hypervisor uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV. For GPUs that support SR-IOV, use of a vendor-specific VFIO framework is introduced in the following hypervisor software releases: Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0

Ubuntu 24.04 For a hypervisor that uses the mdev VFIO framework , add a device entry that identifies the vGPU through its UUID as follows: Copy Copied! <device> ... <hostdev mode='subsystem' type='mdev' model='vfio-pci'> <source> <address uuid=' uuid '/> </source> </hostdev> </device> uuid The UUID that was assigned to the vGPU when the vGPU was created. This example adds a device entry for the vGPU with the UUID a618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 . Copy Copied! <device> ... <hostdev mode='subsystem' type='mdev' model='vfio-pci'> <source> <address uuid='a618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123'/> </source> </hostdev> </device> This example adds device entries for two vGPUs with the following UUIDs: c73f1fa6-489e-4834-9476-d70dabd98c40 3b356d38-854e-48be-b376-00c72c7d119c Copy Copied! <device> ... <hostdev mode='subsystem' type='mdev' model='vfio-pci'> <source> <address uuid='c73f1fa6-489e-4834-9476-d70dabd98c40'/> </source> </hostdev> <hostdev mode='subsystem' type='mdev' model='vfio-pci'> <source> <address uuid='3b356d38-854e-48be-b376-00c72c7d119c'/> </source> </hostdev> </device>

For a hypervisor that uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework , add a device entry that identifies the vGPU through the virtual function on which the vGPU is created as follows: Copy Copied! <hostdev mode='subsystem' type='pci' managed='no'> <source> <address domain=' domain ' bus=' bus ' slot=' vf-slot ' function=' v-function '/> </source> </hostdev> domain bus The domain and bus of the GPU, including the 0x prefix. vf-slot v-function The slot and function of the virtual function that you noted in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor. Note: A vGPU is supported only in unmanaged libvirt mode. Therefore, ensure that in the hostdev element, the managed attribute is set to no . This example adds a device entry for the vGPU that is created on the virtual function 0000:3d:00.4 . Copy Copied! <device> ... <hostdev mode='subsystem' type='pci' managed='no'> <source> <address domain='0x0000' bus='0x3d' slot='0x00' function='0x4'/> </source> </hostdev> </device> This example adds device entries for two vGPUs that are created on the following virtual functions: 0000:3d:00.4 0000:3d:00.5 Copy Copied! <device> ... <hostdev mode='subsystem' type='pci' managed='no'> <source> <address domain='0x0000' bus='0x3d' slot='0x00' function='0x4'/> </source> </hostdev> <hostdev mode='subsystem' type='pci' managed='no'> <source> <address domain='0x0000' bus='0x3d' slot='0x00' function='0x5'/> </source> </hostdev> </device>

Optional: Add a video element that contains a model element in which the type attribute is set to none . Copy Copied! <video> <model type='none'/> </video> Adding this video element prevents the default video device that libvirt adds from being loaded into the VM. If you don't add this video element, you must configure the Xorg server or your remoting solution to load only the vGPU devices you added and not the default video device.

This task involves adding options to the QEMU command line that identify the vGPUs that you want to add and the VM to which you want to add them.



For each vGPU that you want to add to the VM, add one -device option that identifies the vGPU. The format of each -device option depends on whether the hypervisor uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV. For GPUs that support SR-IOV, use of a vendor-specific VFIO framework is introduced in the following hypervisor software releases: Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0

Ubuntu 24.04 For each vGPU on a hypervisor that uses the mdev VFIO framework , add a -device option that identifies the vGPU through its UUID. Copy Copied! -device vfio-pci,sysfsdev=/sys/bus/mdev/devices/ vgpu-uuid vgpu-uuid The UUID that was assigned to the vGPU when the vGPU was created.

For each vGPU on a hypervisor that uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework, add a -device option that identifies the vGPU through the virtual function on which the vGPU is created. Copy Copied! -device vfio-pci,sysfsdev=/sys/bus/pci/devices/domain\:bus\:vf-slot.v-function/ domain bus The domain and bus of the GPU, without the 0x prefix. vf-slot v-function The slot and function of the virtual function that you noted in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor. Add a -uuid option to specify the VM to which you want to add the vGPUs. Copy Copied! -uuid vm-uuid vm-uuid The UUID that was assigned to the VM when the VM was created.

Adding One vGPU to a VM on a Hypervisor that Uses the mdev VFIO Framework

This example adds the vGPU with the UUID aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 to the VM with the UUID ebb10a6e-7ac9-49aa-af92-f56bb8c65893 .

Copy Copied! -device vfio-pci,sysfsdev=/sys/bus/mdev/devices/aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 \ -uuid ebb10a6e-7ac9-49aa-af92-f56bb8c65893





Adding Two vGPUs to a VM on a Hypervisor that Uses the mdev VFIO Framework

This example adds device entries for two vGPUs with the following UUIDs:

676428a0-2445-499f-9bfd-65cd4a9bd18f

6c5954b8-5bc1-4769-b820-8099fe50aaba

The entries are added to the VM with the UUID ec5e8ee0-657c-4db6-8775-da70e332c67e .

Copy Copied! -device vfio-pci,sysfsdev=/sys/bus/mdev/devices/676428a0-2445-499f-9bfd-65cd4a9bd18f \ -device vfio-pci,sysfsdev=/sys/bus/mdev/devices/6c5954b8-5bc1-4769-b820-8099fe50aaba \ -uuid ec5e8ee0-657c-4db6-8775-da70e332c67e





Adding One vGPU to a VM on a Hypervisor that Uses a Vendor-Specific VFIO Framework

This example adds the vGPU that is created on the virtual function 0000:3d:00.4 to the VM with the UUID ebb10a6e-7ac9-49aa-af92-f56bb8c65893 .

Copy Copied! -device vfio-pci,sysfsdev=/sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:3d\:00.4 \ -uuid ebb10a6e-7ac9-49aa-af92-f56bb8c65893





Adding Two vGPUs to a VM on a Hypervisor that Uses a Vendor-Specific VFIO Framework

This example adds device entries for two vGPUs that are created on the following virtual functions:

0000:3d:00.4

0000:3d:00.5

The entries are added to the VM with the UUID ec5e8ee0-657c-4db6-8775-da70e332c67e .

Copy Copied! -device vfio-pci,sysfsdev=/sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:3d\:00.4 \ -device vfio-pci,sysfsdev=/sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:3d\:00.5 \ -uuid ec5e8ee0-657c-4db6-8775-da70e332c67e

Plugin parameters for a vGPU control the behavior of the vGPU, such as the frame rate limiter (FRL) configuration in frames per second or whether console virtual network computing (VNC) for the vGPU is enabled. The VM to which the vGPU is assigned is started with these parameters. If parameters are set for multiple vGPUs assigned to the same VM, the VM is started with the parameters assigned to each vGPU.

For each vGPU for which you want to set plugin parameters, perform this task in a Linux command shell on the Linux with KVM hypervisor host.



Change to the directory in the sysfs file system that contains the vgpu_params file for the vGPU for which you want to set vGPU plugin parameters. The directory depends on whether the hypervisor uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV. For GPUs that support SR-IOV, use of a vendor-specific VFIO framework is introduced in the following hypervisor software releases: Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0

Ubuntu 24.04 For a hypervisor that uses the mdev VFIO framework , change to the nvidia subdirectory of the mdev device directory that represents the vGPU. Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/mdev/devices/ uuid /nvidia uuid The UUID of the vGPU, for example, aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 .

For a hypervisor that uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework, change to the directory in the sysfs file system that contains the files for vGPU management on the virtual function on which the vGPU was created. Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/devices/domain\:bus\:vf-slot.v-function/nvidia domain bus The domain and bus of the GPU, without the 0x prefix. vf-slot v-function The slot and function of the virtual function that you noted in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor. This example changes to the nvidia directory for the first virtual function ( virtfn0 ) for the GPU with the domain 0000 and bus 3d . The first virtual function ( virtfn0 ) has slot 00 and function 4 . Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:3d\:00.4/nvidia Write the plugin parameters that you want to set to the vgpu_params file in the directory that you changed to in the previous step. Copy Copied! # echo "plugin-config-params" > vgpu_params plugin-config-params A comma-separated list of parameter-value pairs, where each pair is of the form parameter-name=value . This example disables frame rate limiting and console VNC for a vGPU. Copy Copied! # echo "frame_rate_limiter=0, disable_vnc=1" > vgpu_params This example enables unified memory for a vGPU. Copy Copied! # echo "enable_uvm=1" > vgpu_params This example enables NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit debuggers for a vGPU. Copy Copied! # echo "enable_debugging=1" > vgpu_params This example enables NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit profilers for a vGPU. Copy Copied! # echo "enable_profiling=1" > vgpu_params

To clear any vGPU plugin parameters that were set previously, write a space to the vgpu_params file for the vGPU.

Copy Copied! # echo " " > vgpu_params

How to delete a vGPU on a Linux with KVM hypervisor depends on whether the hypervisor uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV.

Note: A hypervisor that uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework uses it only for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV. The hypervisor still uses the mediated VFIO mdev driver framework for a legacy NVIDIA vGPU.

For GPUs that support SR-IOV, use of a vendor-specific VFIO framework is introduced in the following hypervisor software releases:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0

Ubuntu 24.04

To determine which instructions to follow for the NVIDIA vGPU that you are deleting, refer to the following table.

For each vGPU that you want to delete, perform this task in a Linux command shell on the Linux with KVM hypervisor host.



Before you begin, ensure that the following prerequisites are met:

You have the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU where the vGPU that you want to delete resides. For instructions, see Getting the BDF and Domain of a GPU on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

The VM to which the vGPU is assigned is shut down.

Change to the mdev_supported_types directory for the physical GPU. Copy Copied! # cd /sys/class/mdev_bus/domain\:bus\:slot.function/mdev_supported_types/ domain bus slot function The domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU, without the 0x prefix. This example changes to the mdev_supported_types directory for the GPU with the PCI device BDF 06:00.0 . Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:06\:00.0/mdev_supported_types/ Change to the subdirectory of mdev_supported_types that contains registration information for the vGPU. Copy Copied! # cd `find . -type d -name uuid` uuid The UUID of the vGPU, for example, aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 . Write the value 1 to the remove file in the registration information directory for the vGPU that you want to delete. Copy Copied! # echo "1" > remove

A hypervisor uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework only for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV. For a legacy NVIDIA vGPU, the hypervisor uses the mdev VFIO framework. A vendor-specific VFIO framework does not support the mediated VFIO mdev driver framework.

For GPUs that support SR-IOV, use of a vendor-specific VFIO framework is introduced in the following hypervisor software releases:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0

Ubuntu 24.04

Before you begin, ensure that the following prerequisites are met:

You have the following information: The domain and bus of the GPU where the vGPU that you want to delete resides. For instructions, see Getting the BDF and Domain of a GPU on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor. The slot and function of the virtual function on which the vGPU that you want to delete was created.

The VM to which the vGPU is assigned is shut down.

Change to the directory in the sysfs file system that contains the files for vGPU management on the virtual function on which the vGPU was created. Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/devices/domain\:bus\:vf-slot.v-function/nvidia domain bus The domain and bus of the GPU, without the 0x prefix. vf-slot v-function The slot and function of the virtual function that you noted in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor. This example changes to the nvidia directory for the first virtual function ( virtfn0 ) for the GPU with the domain 0000 and bus 3d . The first virtual function ( virtfn0 ) has slot 00 and function 4 . Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:3d\:00.4/nvidia Confirm that the directory contains the files for vGPU management on the virtual function, namely creatable_vgpu_types and current_vgpu_type. Copy Copied! # ll -r--r--r-- 1 root root 4096 Aug 3 00:39 creatable_vgpu_types -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 4096 Aug 3 00:39 current_vgpu_type ... Confirm that the current vGPU type on the virtual function is the ID that represents the type of the vGPU that you want to delete. Copy Copied! # cat current_vgpu_type 560 Write 0 to the current_vgpu_type file. Copy Copied! # echo 0 > current_vgpu_type Confirm that current vGPU type on the virtual function is 0 , signifying that the vGPU has been deleted. Copy Copied! # cat current_vgpu_type 0 Confirm that the creatable_vgpu_types file is no longer empty, signifying that the vGPU has been deleted and that a vGPU can again be created on the virtual function. Copy Copied! # cat creatable_vgpu_types NVIDIA A40-1Q 557 NVIDIA A40-2Q 558 NVIDIA A40-3Q 559 NVIDIA A40-4Q 560 NVIDIA A40-6Q 561

The mode in which a physical GPU is being used determines the Linux kernel module to which the GPU is bound. If you want to switch the mode in which a GPU is being used, you must unbind the GPU from its current kernel module and bind it to the kernel module for the new mode. After binding the GPU to the correct kernel module, you can then configure it for vGPU.

A physical GPU that is passed through to a VM is bound to the vfio-pci kernel module. A physical GPU that is bound to the vfio-pci kernel module can be used only for pass-through. To enable the GPU to be used for vGPU, the GPU must be unbound from vfio-pci kernel module and bound to the nvidia kernel module.



Before you begin, ensure that you have the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU that you are preparing for use with vGPU. For instructions, see Getting the BDF and Domain of a GPU on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

Determine the kernel module to which the GPU is bound by running the lspci command with the -k option on the NVIDIA GPUs on your host. Copy Copied! # lspci -d 10de: -k The Kernel driver in use: field indicates the kernel module to which the GPU is bound. The following example shows that the NVIDIA Tesla M60 GPU with BDF 06:00.0 is bound to the vfio-pci kernel module and is being used for GPU pass through. Copy Copied! 06:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GM204GL [Tesla M60] (rev a1) Subsystem: NVIDIA Corporation Device 115e Kernel driver in use: vfio-pci Unbind the GPU from vfio-pci kernel module. Change to the sysfs directory that represents the vfio-pci kernel module. Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci Write the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU to the unbind file in this directory. Copy Copied! # echo domain:bus:slot.function > unbind domain bus slot function The domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU, without a 0x prefix. This example writes the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU with the domain 0000 and PCI device BDF 06:00.0 . Copy Copied! # echo 0000:06:00.0 > unbind Bind the GPU to the nvidia kernel module. Change to the sysfs directory that contains the PCI device information for the physical GPU. Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/devices/domain\:bus\:slot.function domain bus slot function The domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU, without a 0x prefix. This example changes to the sysfs directory that contains the PCI device information for the GPU with the domain 0000 and PCI device BDF 06:00.0 . Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:06\:00.0 Write the kernel module name nvidia to the driver_override file in this directory. Copy Copied! # echo nvidia > driver_override Change to the sysfs directory that represents the nvidia kernel module. Copy Copied! # cd /sys/bus/pci/drivers/nvidia Write the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU to the bind file in this directory. Copy Copied! # echo domain:bus:slot.function > bind domain bus slot function The domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU, without a 0x prefix. This example writes the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU with the domain 0000 and PCI device BDF 06:00.0 . Copy Copied! # echo 0000:06:00.0 > bind

You can now configure the GPU with vGPU as explained in Installing and Configuring the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for Red Hat Enterprise Linux KVM.

Information about the NVIDIA vGPU types supported by each physical GPU in a Linux with KVM hypervisor host is stored in the sysfs file system.

How NVIDIA vGPU information is stored in the sysfs file system depends on whether the hypervisor uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV.

Note: A hypervisor that uses a vendor-specific VFIO framework for an NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV uses the mdev VFIO framework for a legacy NVIDIA vGPU.

For GPUs that support SR-IOV, use of a vendor-specific VFIO framework is introduced in the following hypervisor software releases:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM 10.0

Ubuntu 24.04

For more detailed information about how NVIDIA vGPU information is stored in the sysfs file system, refer to the following topics:

All physical GPUs on the host are registered with the mdev kernel module. Information about the physical GPUs and the vGPU types that can be created on each physical GPU is stored in directories and files under the /sys/class/mdev_bus/ directory.

The sysfs directory for each physical GPU is at the following locations:

/sys/bus/pci/devices/

/sys/class/mdev_bus/

Both directories are a symbolic link to the real directory for PCI devices in the sysfs file system.

The organization of the sysfs directory for each physical GPU is as follows:

Copy Copied! /sys/class/mdev_bus/ |-parent-physical-device |-mdev_supported_types |-nvidia-vgputype-id |-available_instances |-create |-description |-device_api |-devices |-name





parent-physical-device Each physical GPU on the host is represented by a subdirectory of the /sys/class/mdev_bus/ directory. The name of each subdirectory is as follows: domain\:bus\:slot.function domain, bus, slot, function are the domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU, for example, 0000\:06\:00.0 . Each directory is a symbolic link to the real directory for PCI devices in the sysfs file system. For example: Copy Copied! # ll /sys/class/mdev_bus/ total 0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Dec 12 03:20 0000:05:00.0 -> ../../devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:03.0/0000:03:00.0/0000:04:08.0/0000:05:00.0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Dec 12 03:20 0000:06:00.0 -> ../../devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:03.0/0000:03:00.0/0000:04:09.0/0000:06:00.0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Dec 12 03:20 0000:07:00.0 -> ../../devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:03.0/0000:03:00.0/0000:04:10.0/0000:07:00.0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 0 Dec 12 03:20 0000:08:00.0 -> ../../devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:03.0/0000:03:00.0/0000:04:11.0/0000:08:00.0 mdev_supported_types A directory named mdev_supported_types is required under the sysfs directory for each physical GPU that will be configured with NVIDIA vGPU. How this directory is created for a GPU depends on whether the GPU supports SR-IOV. For a GPU that does not support SR-IOV, this directory is created automatically after the Virtual GPU Manager is installed on the host and the host has been rebooted.

For a GPU that supports SR-IOV, such as a GPU based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, you must create this directory by enabling the virtual function for the GPU as explained in Creating an NVIDIA vGPU on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor. The mdev_supported_types directory itself is never visible on the physical function. The mdev_supported_types directory contains a subdirectory for each vGPU type that the physical GPU supports. The name of each subdirectory is nvidia-vgputype-id, where vgputype-id is an unsigned integer serial number. For example: Copy Copied! # ll mdev_supported_types/ total 0 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 6 01:37 nvidia-35 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 5 10:43 nvidia-36 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 5 10:43 nvidia-37 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 5 10:43 nvidia-38 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 5 10:43 nvidia-39 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 5 10:43 nvidia-40 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 5 10:43 nvidia-41 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 5 10:43 nvidia-42 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 5 10:43 nvidia-43 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 5 10:43 nvidia-44 drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 0 Dec 5 10:43 nvidia-45

nvidia-vgputype-id Each directory represents an individual vGPU type and contains the following files and directories: available_instances This file contains the number of instances of this vGPU type that can still be created. This file is updated any time a vGPU of this type is created on or removed from the physical GPU. Note: When a time-sliced vGPU is created, the content of the available_instances for all other time-sliced vGPU types on the physical GPU is set to 0. This behavior enforces the requirement that all time-sliced vGPUs on a physical GPU must be of the same type. However, this requirement does not apply to MIG-backed vGPUs. Therefore, when a MIG-backed vGPU is created, available_instances for all other MIG-backed vGPU types on the physical GPU is not set to 0 create This file is used for creating a vGPU instance. A vGPU instance is created by writing the UUID of the vGPU to this file. The file is write only. description This file contains the following details of the vGPU type: The maximum number of virtual display heads that the vGPU type supports

The frame rate limiter (FRL) configuration in frames per second

The frame buffer size in Mbytes

The maximum resolution per display head

The maximum number of vGPU instances per physical GPU For example: Copy Copied! # cat description num_heads=4, frl_config=60, framebuffer=2048M, max_resolution=4096x2160, max_instance=4 device_api This file contains the string vfio_pci to indicate that a vGPU is a PCI device. devices This directory contains all the mdev devices that are created for the vGPU type. For example: Copy Copied! # ll devices total 0 lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 0 Dec 6 01:52 aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 -> ../../../aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 name This file contains the name of the vGPU type. For example: Copy Copied! # cat name GRID M10-2Q

A vendor-specific VFIO framework does not support the mediated VFIO mdev driver framework. Information about the physical GPUs and the vGPU types that can be created on each physical GPU is stored in directories and files under the /sys/bus/pci/devices/ directory.

The organization of the sysfs directory for each virtual function on a physical GPU is as follows:

Copy Copied! /sys/bus/pci/devices/ |-virtual-function |-nvidia |-creatable_vgpu_types |-current_vgpu_type |-vgpu_params





virtual-function Each virtual function on each physical GPU on the host is represented by a subdirectory of the /sys/bus/pci/devices/ directory. The name of each subdirectory is as follows: domain\:bus\:vf-slot.v-function domain and bus are the domain and bus of the GPU. vf-slot and v-function are the slot and function of the virtual function. For example: 0000\:3d\:00.4 . You must create this directory by enabling the virtual function for the GPU as explained in Creating an NVIDIA vGPU on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor. This directory is not created automatically. nvidia The nvidia directory contains the files for vGPU management on the virtual function. These files are as follows: creatable_vgpu_types This file contains the NVIDIA vGPU types that can be created on the virtual function and the integer ID that represents each vGPU type in the sysfs file system. For example: Copy Copied! # cat creatable_vgpu_types NVIDIA A40-1Q 557 NVIDIA A40-2Q 558 NVIDIA A40-3Q 559 NVIDIA A40-4Q 560 NVIDIA A40-6Q 561 This file is not a static list of all the NVIDIA vGPU types that the GPU supports. It is updated dynamically in response to changes to the current_vgpu_type file for this virtual function and for other virtual functions on the same GPU. If a vGPU has been created on this virtual function, this file is empty.

If a vGPU has been created on another virtual function on the same GPU, this file contains only the vGPU types that can reside on the same GPU as the existing vGPU.

If the maximum number of vGPUs that the GPU supports has been created on other virtual functions for the GPU, this file is empty. Note: When a time-sliced vGPU is created on a GPU in equal-size mode, the content of the creatable_vgpu_types for all virtual functions on the physical GPU is set to only the vGPU types with the same amount of frame buffer as the vGPU that was created. This behavior enforces the requirement that all time-sliced vGPUs on the physical GPU must have the same amount of frame buffer. However, this requirement does not apply to time-sliced vGPUs created on a GPU in mixed-size mode or to MIG-backed vGPUs. current_vgpu_type This file contains the integer ID that represents the vGPU type in the sysfs file system of the vGPU that is created on this virtual function. For example, if an NVIDIA A40-4Q vGPU has been created on this virtual function, this file contains the integer 560 : Copy Copied! # cat current_vgpu_type 560 If no vGPU is created on the virtual function, this file contains the integer 0. When this file is created, its contents are set to the default value of 0. This file is used for creating and deleting a vGPU on the virtual function. A vGPU is created by writing the integer ID that represents the vGPU type in the sysfs file system to this file.

A vGPU is deleted by writing 0 to this file. vgpu_params This file is used for setting plugin parameters for the vGPU on the virtual function to control its behavior. Plugin parameters are set by writing a list of parameter-value pairs to this file. For more information, refer to Setting vGPU Plugin Parameters on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

By default, a GPU supports only vGPUs with the same amount of frame buffer and, therefore, is in equal-size mode. To support vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer, the GPU must be put into mixed-size mode. When a GPU is in mixed-size mode, the maximum number of some types of vGPU allowed on a GPU is less than when the GPU is in equal-size mode.

Note: How a GPU in mixed-size mode behaves if the hypervisor host is rebooted, the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is reloaded, or the GPU is reset depends on the hypervisor: On a Linux with KVM hypervisor, a GPU in mixed-size mode reverts to its default mode. On VMware vSphere, a GPU in mixed-size mode remains in mixed-size mode. The GPU doesn't revert to its default mode

When a GPU is in mixed-size mode, only the best effort and equal share schedulers are supported. The fixed share scheduler is not supported.





Before performing this task, ensure that no vGPUs are created on the GPU and that the GPU is not being used by any other processes, such as CUDA applications, monitoring applications, or the nvidia-smi command.

How to put a GPU into mixed-size mode depends on the hypervisor that you are using as explained in the following topics:

If you are using a GPU that supports SR-IOV, ensure that the virtual functions for the physical GPU in the sysfs file system are enabled as explained in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

Use nvidia-smi to list the status of all physical GPUs, and check that heterogeneous time-sliced vGPU sizes are noted as supported. Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -q ... Attached GPUs : 1 GPU 00000000:41:00.0 ... Heterogeneous Time-Slice Sizes : Supported ... Put each GPU that you want to support vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer into mixed-size mode. Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi vgpu -i id -shm 1 id The index of the GPU as reported by nvidia-smi. Note: To put a GPU into equal size mode, run this command with the -shm 0 option. This example puts the GPU with index 00000000:41:00.0 into mixed-size mode. Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi vgpu -i 0 -shm 1 Enabled vGPU heterogeneous mode for GPU 00000000:41:00.0 Confirm that the GPU is now in mixed-size mode by using nvidia-smi to check that vGPU heterogeneous mode is enabled. Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -q ... vGPU Heterogeneous Mode : Enabled ...

On VMware vSphere, you can put a GPU into mixed-size mode either by using vCenter Server or by using the esxcli command.

For instructions, refer to the following topics:

Log in to vCenter Server by using the vSphere Web Client. In the navigation tree, select your ESXi host and click the Configure tab. From the navigation tree in the Configure tab, select Hardware > Graphics. Select the GPU and click Edit. In the pop-up window that opens, set vGPU Mode to Mixed Size. Note: Do not set the option to restart the Xorg server. This option is required only when the device type is changed, not when the vGPU mode of a GPU is changed.

Perform this task from ESXi Shell on the hypervisor host.



Run the esxcli command to change the vGPU mode of the GPU to mixed size. Copy Copied! $ esxcli graphics device set --device-id=slot:bus:domain.function --type SharedPassthru --vgpu-mode=MixedSize slot bus domain function The domain, bus, slot, and function of the GPU, without the 0x prefix. Note: To put a GPU into equal size mode, run this command with the --vgpu-mode=SameSize option. Refresh the host and rebuild the assignable hardware tree. Copy Copied! $ esxcli graphics host refresh Confirm that the vGPU mode of the GPU has been changed. Copy Copied! $ esxcli graphics device list

By default, the Virtual GPU Manager determines where a vGPU is placed on a GPU by assigning a placement ID when the mdev that represents the vGPU is created. On a Linux with KVM hypervisor, you can control the placement of vGPUs on a GPU. The benefits of controlling the placement of vGPUs on a GPU depend on whether the GPU is in mixed-size mode or equal-size mode.



In mixed-size mode , you can fit as many vGPUs as possible on the GPU by ensuring that no gaps that can be occupied by a vGPU are left in the placement region on the GPU.

, you can fit as many vGPUs as possible on the GPU by ensuring that no gaps that can be occupied by a vGPU are left in the placement region on the GPU. In equal-size mode, you can fix the location in the frame buffer at which the vGPU's virtual frame buffer is allocated so that you can verify that frame buffer content is cleared when a vGPU is shut down and restarted.

The vGPU placements that a GPU supports depend on the total amount of frame buffer that the GPU has and whether the GPU is in mixed-size mode or equal-size mode. For details, refer to vGPU Placements for GPUs.

Note: This task is optional. If you want the Virtual GPU Manager to determine where a vGPU is placed on a GPU, omit this task.





Before performing this task, ensure that the following prerequisites are met:

The vGPU that you want to place on the physical GPU has been created as explained in Creating an NVIDIA vGPU on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor.

The VM to which the vGPU is assigned is not running. If the VM is running when you try to place the vGPU, an error occurs.

Perform this task in a command shell on the hypervisor host.



Optional: If you want to place a vGPU on a GPU in equal-size mode, confirm that the GPU supports Homogeneous Placements. Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -q | grep -A 4 "vGPU Device Capability" vGPU Device Capability Fractional Multi-vGPU : Supported ... Homogeneous Placements : Supported Confirm that the GPU is in the mode that you want (mixed-size mode or equal-size mode). Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -q | grep "vGPU Heterogeneous Mode" vGPU Heterogeneous Mode : Disabled If necessary, change the mode to mixed-size mode or equal-size mode as explained in Putting a GPU Into Mixed-Size Mode on a Linux with KVM Hypervisor. Use nvidia-smi to list the placement size and available placement IDs for the type of the vGPU. Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi vgpu -c -v ... vGPU Type ID : 0x392 Name : NVIDIA L4-6Q ... Placement Size : 6 Creatable Placement IDs : 6 18 ... Note: Some supported placement IDs for the vGPU type might be unavailable because they are already in use by another vGPU. To list the placement size and all supported placement IDs for the type of the vGPU, run the following command: Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi vgpu -s -v ... vGPU Type ID : 0x392 Name : NVIDIA L4-6Q ... Placement Size : 6 Supported Placement IDs : 0 6 12 18 ... The number of supported placement IDs is the maximum number of vGPUs of the type that are allowed on the GPU. Determine the current placement ID of the vGPU by viewing the contents of the sysfs file that represents the placement ID of the vGPU. For hypervisors that use the mdev VFIO framework, run the following command: Copy Copied! # cat /sys/bus/mdev/devices/ uuid /nvidia/placement_id uuid The UUID of the vGPU, for example, aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 .

VFIO framework, run the following command: For hypervisors that use a vendor-specific VFIO framework, run the following command: Copy Copied! # cat /sys/bus/pci/devices/domain:bus:slot.function/nvidia/placement_id domain bus slot function The domain, bus, slot, and function of the vGPU, without the 0x prefix, for example, 0000\:3d\:00.4 . Write the new placement ID that you want to the sysfs file that represents the placement ID of the vGPU. For hypervisors that use the mdev VFIO framework, run the following command: Copy Copied! # echo placement-id > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/ uuid /nvidia/placement_id

VFIO framework, run the following command: For hypervisors that use a vendor-specific VFIO framework, run the following command: Copy Copied! # echo placement-id > /sys/bus/pci/devices/domain:bus:slot.function/nvidia/placement_id placement-id The placement ID that you want to set for the vGPU. uuid The UUID of the vGPU, for example, aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 . domain bus slot function The domain, bus, slot, and function of the vGPU, without the 0x prefix, for example, 0000\:3d\:00.4 . This example sets the placement ID for the vGPU that has the UUID aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123 to 6. Copy Copied! # echo 6> /sys/bus/mdev/devices/aa618089-8b16-4d01-a136-25a0f3c73123/nvidia/placement_id This example sets the placement ID for the vGPU that has the domain, bus, slot, and function 0000\:3d\:00.4 to 6. Copy Copied! # echo 6> /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:3d\:00.4/nvidia/placement_id

After the VM to which the vGPU is assigned has been booted, you can confirm that the vGPU has been assigned the correct placement ID.

Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi vgpu -q GPU 00000000:41:00.0 Active vGPUs : 1 vGPU ID : 3251719533 VM ID : 2150987 ... Placement ID : 6 ...

Some GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software support error correcting code (ECC) memory with NVIDIA vGPU. ECC memory improves data integrity by detecting and handling double-bit errors. However, not all GPUs, vGPU types, and hypervisor software versions support ECC memory with NVIDIA vGPU.

On GPUs that support ECC memory with NVIDIA vGPU, ECC memory is supported with C-series and Q-series vGPUs, but not with A-series and B-series vGPUs. Although A-series and B-series vGPUs start on physical GPUs on which ECC memory is enabled, enabling ECC with vGPUs that do not support it might incur some costs.

On physical GPUs that do not have HBM2 memory, the amount of frame buffer that is usable by vGPUs is reduced. All types of vGPU are affected, not just vGPUs that support ECC memory.

The effects of enabling ECC memory on a physical GPU are as follows:

ECC memory is exposed as a feature on all supported vGPUs on the physical GPU.

In VMs that support ECC memory, ECC memory is enabled, with the option to disable ECC in the VM.

ECC memory can be enabled or disabled for individual VMs. Enabling or disabling ECC memory in a VM does not affect the amount of frame buffer that is usable by vGPUs.

GPUs based on the Pascal GPU architecture and later GPU architectures support ECC memory with NVIDIA vGPU. To determine whether ECC memory is enabled for a GPU, run nvidia-smi -q for the GPU.

Tesla M60 and M6 GPUs support ECC memory when used without GPU virtualization, but NVIDIA vGPU does not support ECC memory with these GPUs. In graphics mode, these GPUs are supplied with ECC memory disabled by default.

Some hypervisor software versions do not support ECC memory with NVIDIA vGPU.

If you are using a hypervisor software version or GPU that does not support ECC memory with NVIDIA vGPU and ECC memory is enabled, NVIDIA vGPU fails to start. In this situation, you must ensure that ECC memory is disabled on all GPUs if you are using NVIDIA vGPU.



If ECC memory is unsuitable for your workloads but is enabled on your GPUs, disable it. You must also ensure that ECC memory is disabled on all GPUs if you are using NVIDIA vGPU with a hypervisor software version or a GPU that does not support ECC memory with NVIDIA vGPU. If your hypervisor software version or GPU does not support ECC memory and ECC memory is enabled, NVIDIA vGPU fails to start.

Where to perform this task depends on whether you are changing ECC memory settings for a physical GPU or a vGPU.

For a physical GPU, perform this task from the hypervisor host.

For a vGPU, perform this task from the VM to which the vGPU is assigned. Note: ECC memory must be enabled on the physical GPU on which the vGPUs reside.

Before you begin, ensure that NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is installed on your hypervisor. If you are changing ECC memory settings for a vGPU, also ensure that the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is installed in the VM to which the vGPU is assigned.

Use nvidia-smi to list the status of all physical GPUs or vGPUs, and check for ECC noted as enabled. Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -q ==============NVSMI LOG============== Timestamp : Mon Jul 21 18:36:45 2025 Driver Version : 570.172.07 Attached GPUs : 1 GPU 0000:02:00.0 [...] Ecc Mode Current : Enabled Pending : Enabled [...] Change the ECC status to off for each GPU for which ECC is enabled. If you want to change the ECC status to off for all GPUs on your host machine or vGPUs assigned to the VM, run this command: Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -e 0

If you want to change the ECC status to off for a specific GPU or vGPU, run this command: Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -i id -e 0 id is the index of the GPU or vGPU as reported by nvidia-smi. This example disables ECC for the GPU with index 0000:02:00.0 . Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -i 0000:02:00.0 -e 0 Reboot the host or restart the VM. Confirm that ECC is now disabled for the GPU or vGPU. Copy Copied! # nvidia—smi —q ==============NVSMI LOG============== Timestamp : Mon Jul 21 18:37:53 2025 Driver Version : 570.172.07 Attached GPUs : 1 GPU 0000:02:00.0 [...] Ecc Mode Current : Disabled Pending : Disabled [...]

If you later need to enable ECC on your GPUs or vGPUs, follow the instructions in Enabling ECC Memory.

If ECC memory is suitable for your workloads and is supported by your hypervisor software and GPUs, but is disabled on your GPUs or vGPUs, enable it.

Where to perform this task depends on whether you are changing ECC memory settings for a physical GPU or a vGPU.

For a physical GPU, perform this task from the hypervisor host.

For a vGPU, perform this task from the VM to which the vGPU is assigned. Note: ECC memory must be enabled on the physical GPU on which the vGPUs reside.

Before you begin, ensure that NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is installed on your hypervisor. If you are changing ECC memory settings for a vGPU, also ensure that the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is installed in the VM to which the vGPU is assigned.

Use nvidia-smi to list the status of all physical GPUs or vGPUs, and check for ECC noted as disabled. Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -q ==============NVSMI LOG============== Timestamp : Mon Jul 21 18:36:45 2025 Driver Version : 570.172.07 Attached GPUs : 1 GPU 0000:02:00.0 [...] Ecc Mode Current : Disabled Pending : Disabled [...] Change the ECC status to on for each GPU or vGPU for which ECC is enabled. If you want to change the ECC status to on for all GPUs on your host machine or vGPUs assigned to the VM, run this command: Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -e 1

If you want to change the ECC status to on for a specific GPU or vGPU, run this command: Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -i id -e 1 id is the index of the GPU or vGPU as reported by nvidia-smi. This example enables ECC for the GPU with index 0000:02:00.0 . Copy Copied! # nvidia-smi -i 0000:02:00.0 -e 1 Reboot the host or restart the VM. Confirm that ECC is now enabled for the GPU or vGPU. Copy Copied! # nvidia—smi —q ==============NVSMI LOG============== Timestamp : Mon Jul 21 18:37:53 2025 Driver Version : 570.172.07 Attached GPUs : 1 GPU 0000:02:00.0 [...] Ecc Mode Current : Enabled Pending : Enabled [...]

If you later need to disable ECC on your GPUs or vGPUs, follow the instructions in Disabling ECC Memory.

To use NVIDIA® GPUDirect Storage® technology with NVIDIA vGPU, you must install all the required software in the VM that is configured with NVIDIA vGPU.

Ensure that the prerequisites in Prerequisites for Using NVIDIA vGPU are met.