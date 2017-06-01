GRID Licensing User Guide

The following NVIDIA GRID™ products are available as licensed products on NVIDIA Tesla™ GPUs:

Virtual Workstation

Virtual PC

Virtual Applications

This guide describes these licensed products and how to enable and use them on supported hardware.



Figure 1 provides an overview of GRID licensing:

Figure 1. GRID licensing architecture

When enabled on Tesla GPUs, licensed editions of GRID Virtual Workstation or Virtual PC are activated by obtaining a license over the network from an NVIDIA GRID License Server. The license is “checked out” or “borrowed” at the time the Virtual Machine (VM) is booted, and returned when the VM is shut down.

Note: Information on setting up and running the GRID License Server is provided in GRID License Server User Guide .

GRID licenses come in three editions that enable different classes of GRID features. The GRID software automatically selects the right license edition based on the features being used:

GRID License Edition GRID Features GRID Virtual Application Virtual GPUs for virtual application computing GRID Virtual PC Virtual GPUs for business desktop computing GRID Virtual Workstation Virtual GPUs for midrange and high-end workstation computing

Workstation graphics on GPU passthrough

The remainder of this guide is organized as follows: