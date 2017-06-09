GRID Virtual GPU for VMware vSphere Release Notes

Known product limitations for this release of NVIDIA GRID are described in the following sections.



Description

To reduce the possibility of memory exhaustion, vGPU profiles with 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer support only 1 virtual display head on a Windows 10 guest OS.

The following vGPU profiles have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer:

Tesla M6-0B, M6-0Q

Tesla M10-0B, M10-0Q

Tesla M60-0B, M60-0Q

GRID K100, K120Q

GRID K200, K220Q

Workaround

Use a profile that supports more than 1 virtual display head and has at least 1 Gbyte of frame buffer.

Description

Using the frame buffer for the NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) may cause memory exhaustion with vGPU profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer. To reduce the possibility of memory exhaustion, NVENC is disabled on profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer. Application GPU acceleration remains fully supported and available for all profiles, including profiles with 512 MBytes or less of frame buffer. NVENC support from both Citrix and VMware is a recent feature and, if you are using an older version, you should experience no change in functionality.

The following vGPU profiles have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer:

Tesla M6-0B, M6-0Q

Tesla M10-0B, M10-0Q

Tesla M60-0B, M60-0Q

GRID K100, K120Q

GRID K200, K220Q

Workaround

If you require NVENC to be enabled, use a profile that has at least 1 Gbyte of frame buffer.

Description

A VM running older NVIDIA drivers, such as those from a previous vGPU release, will fail to initialize vGPU when booted on a VMware vSphere platform running the current release of GRID Virtual GPU Manager.

In this scenario, the VM boots in standard VGA mode with reduced resolution and color depth. The NVIDIA GRID GPU is present in Windows Device Manager but displays a warning sign, and the following device status:

Copy Copied! Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43)

Depending on the versions of drivers in use, the VMware vSphere VM’s log file reports one of the following errors:

A version mismatch between guest and host drivers: Copy Copied! vthread-10| E105: vmiop_log: Guest VGX version(2.0) and Host VGX version(2.1) do not match

A signature mismatch: Copy Copied! vthread-10| E105: vmiop_log: VGPU message signature mismatch.

Resolution

Install the latest NVIDIA vGPU release drivers in the VM.

Description

GRID K2, Tesla M60, and Tesla M6 support error correcting code (ECC) for improved data integrity. If ECC is enabled, virtual GPU fails to start. The following error is logged in the VMware vSphere VM’s log file:

Copy Copied! vthread10|E105: Initialization: VGX not supported with ECC Enabled.

Virtual GPU is not currently supported with ECC active. GRID K2 cards and Tesla M60, M6 cards in graphics mode ship with ECC disabled by default, but ECC may subsequently be enabled using nvidia-smi.



Resolution

Ensure that ECC is disabled on all GPUs.

Use nvidia-smi to list the status of all GPUs, and check for ECC noted as enabled on GPUs. Change the ECC status to off on each GPU for which ECC is enabled by executing the following command: Copy Copied! nvidia-smi -i id -e 0 id is the index of the GPU as reported by nvidia-smi.

Description

A single vGPU configured on a physical GPU produces lower benchmark scores than the physical GPU run in passthrough mode.

Aside from performance differences that may be attributed to a vGPU’s smaller framebuffer size, vGPU incorporates a performance balancing feature known as Frame Rate Limiter (FRL), which is enabled on all vGPUs. FRL is used to ensure balanced performance across multiple vGPUs that are resident on the same physical GPU. The FRL setting is designed to give good interactive remote graphics experience but may reduce scores in benchmarks that depend on measuring frame rendering rates, as compared to the same benchmarks running on a passthrough GPU.



Resolution

FRL is controlled by an internal vGPU setting. NVIDIA does not validate vGPU with FRL disabled, but for validation of benchmark performance, FRL can be temporarily disabled by adding the configuration parameter pciPassthru0.cfg.frame_rate_limiter in the VM’s advanced configuration options.

Note: This setting can only be changed when the VM is powered off.

Select Edit Settings. In Edit Settings window, select the VM Options tab. From the Advanced drop-down list, select Edit Configuration. In the Configuration Parameters dialog box, click Add Row. In the Name field, type the parameter name pciPassthru0.cfg.frame_rate_limiter , in the Value field type 0, and click OK.

With this setting in place, the VM’s vGPU will run without any frame rate limit. The FRL can be reverted back to its default setting by setting pciPassthru0.cfg.frame_rate_limiter to 1 or by removing the parameter from the advanced settings.

Description

GRID K1 and GRID K2 cards do not support monitoring of vGPU engine usage. All tools and APIs for any vGPU running on GRID K1 or GRID K2 cards report 0 for the following usage statistics:

3D/Compute

Memory controller bandwidth

Video encoder

Video decoder

Description

When starting multiple VMs configured with large amounts of RAM (typically more than 32GB per VM), a VM may fail to initialize vGPU. In this scenario, the VM boots in VMware SVGA mode and doesn’t load the NVIDIA driver. The NVIDIA GRID GPU is present in Windows Device Manager but displays a warning sign, and the following device status:

Copy Copied! Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43)

The VMware vSphere VM’s log file contains these error messages:

Copy Copied! vthread10|E105: NVOS status 0x29 vthread10|E105: Assertion Failed at 0x7620fd4b:179 vthread10|E105: 8 frames returned by backtrace ... vthread10|E105: VGPU message 12 failed, result code: 0x29 ... vthread10|E105: NVOS status 0x8 vthread10|E105: Assertion Failed at 0x7620c8df:280 vthread10|E105: 8 frames returned by backtrace ... vthread10|E105: VGPU message 26 failed, result code: 0x8





Resolution

vGPU reserves a portion of the VM’s framebuffer for use in GPU mapping of VM system memory. The reservation is sufficient to support up to 32GB of system memory, and may be increased to accommodate up to 64GB by adding the configuration parameter pciPassthru0.cfg.enable_large_sys_mem in the VM’s advanced configuration options

Note: This setting can only be changed when the VM is powered off.

Select Edit Settings. In Edit Settings window, select the VM Options tab. From the Advanced drop-down list, select Edit Configuration. In the Configuration Parameters dialog box, click Add Row. In the Name field, type the parameter name pciPassthru0.cfg.enable_large_sys_mem , in the Value field type 1, and click OK.

With this setting in place, less GPU framebuffer is available to applications running in the VM. To accommodate system memory larger than 64GB, the reservation can be further increased by adding pciPassthru0.cfg.extra_fb_reservation in the VM’s advanced configuration options, and setting its value to the desired reservation size in megabytes. The default value of 64M is sufficient to support 64 GB of RAM. We recommend adding 2 M of reservation for each additional 1 GB of system memory. For example, to support 96 GB of RAM, set pciPassthru0.cfg.extra_fb_reservation to 128.