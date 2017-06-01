GRID Virtual GPU User Guide

This chapter provides a step-by-step guide to booting a Windows VM on Citrix XenServer and VMware vSphere with NVIDIA Virtual GPU.



The following topics step you through the process of setting up a single Citrix XenServer VM to use GRID vGPU. After the process is complete, the VM is capable of running the full range of DirectX and OpenGL graphics applications.

These setup steps assume familiarity with the XenServer skills covered in XenServer Basics.



Before proceeding, ensure that you have these prerequisites:

NVIDIA GRID K1,K2, or Tesla M6, M10, M60 cards.

A server platform capable of hosting XenServer and the NVIDIA GRID or Tesla cards. Refer to the release notes for a list of recommended servers.

The NVIDIA GRID vGPU software package for Citrix XenServer, consisting of the GRID Virtual GPU Manager for XenServer, and NVIDIA GRID vGPU drivers for Windows, 32- and 64-bit.

Citrix XenServer 6.2 SP1 with applicable hotfixes, or later, obtainable from Citrix.

An installed Windows VM to be enabled with vGPU.

To run Citrix XenDesktop with virtual machines running NVIDIA Virtual GPU, you will also need:

Citrix XenDesktop 7.1 or later, obtainable from Citrix.

Note: Earlier versions of Citrix XenServer and XenDesktop are not supported for use with NVIDIA Virtual GPU.

Review the release notes and known issues for GRID Virtual GPU before proceeding with installation.

Install Citrix XenServer and any applicable patches, following Citrix’s installation instructions.

Install the Citrix XenCenter management GUI on a PC.

Tesla M60 and M6 GPUs support compute mode and graphics mode. GRID vGPU requires GPUs that support both modes to operate in graphics mode.

Recent Tesla M60 GPUs and M6 GPUs are supplied in graphics mode. However, your GPU might be in compute mode if it is an older Tesla M60 GPU or M6 GPU, or if its mode has previously been changed.

If your GPU supports both modes but is in compute mode, you must use the gpumodeswitch tool to change the mode of the GPU to graphics mode. If you are unsure which mode your GPU is in, use the gpumodeswitch tool to find out the mode.

For more information, see gpumodeswitch User Guide .

The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager runs in XenServer’s dom0. For all supported XenServer releases, the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is provided as an RPM file. Starting with the XenServer 6.5 SP1 release, the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is also supplied as a Supplemental Pack.

Note: There are separate Virtual GPU Manager files for different versions of XenServer. Consult the release notes for guidance on which package to use for each version of XenServer.





The RPM file must be copied to XenServer’s dom0 prior to installation (see Copying files to dom0).

Use the rpm command to install the package: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rpm -iv NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106.x86_64.rpm Preparing packages for installation... NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106 [root@xenserver ~]# Reboot the XenServer platform: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# shutdown –r now Broadcast message from root (pts/1) (Fri Jun 16 14:24:11 2017): The system is going down for reboot NOW! [root@xenserver ~]#

If an existing GRID Virtual GPU Manager is already installed on the system and you want to upgrade, follow these steps:



Shut down any VMs that are using GRID vGPU. Install the new package using the –U option to the rpm command, to upgrade from the previously installed package: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rpm -Uv NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106.x86_64.rpm Preparing packages for installation... NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106 [root@xenserver ~]# Note: You can query the version of the current GRID package using the rpm –q command: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# rpm –q NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106 [root@xenserver ~]# If an existing NVIDIA GRID package is already installed and you don’t select the upgrade (-U) option when installing a newer GRID package, the rpm command will return many conflict errors. Preparing packages for installation... file /usr/bin/nvidia-smi from install of NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106.x86_64 conflicts with file from package NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.92.x86_64 file /usr/lib/libnvidia-ml.so from install of NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.106.x86_64 conflicts with file from package NVIDIA-vGPU-xenserver-7.0-367.92.x86_64 ... Reboot the XenServer platform: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# shutdown –r now Broadcast message from root (pts/1) (Fri Jun 16 14:24:11 2017): The system is going down for reboot NOW! [root@xenserver ~]# Note: GRID Virtual GPU Manager and Guest VM drivers must be matched from the same release. After updating vGPU Manager, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to match the vGPU Manager version. Consult the release notes for further details.

XenCenter can be used to install or update Supplemental Packs on XenServer hosts. The NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager supplemental pack is provided as an ISO.

Note: NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager supplemental pack installation and update are supported from XenServer 6.5 SP1 and XenCenter version 6.5 (build 6.5.2.2477) onwards.





Select Install Update from the Tools menu. Click Next after going through the instructions on the Before You Start section. Click Select update or supplemental pack from disk on the Select Update section and open NVIDIA’s XenServer Supplemental Pack ISO. Figure 4. GRID vGPU Manager supplemental pack selected in XenCenter Click Next on the Select Update section. In the Select Servers section select all the XenServer hosts on which the Supplemental Pack should be installed on and click Next. Click Next on the Upload section once the Supplemental Pack has been uploaded to all the XenServer hosts. Click Next on the Prechecks section. Click Install Update on the Update Mode section. Click Finish on the Install Update section.

Figure 5. Successful installation of GRID vGPU Manager supplemental pack

After the XenServer platform has rebooted, verify the installation of the GRID package for XenServer by performing the following steps:



Verify that the GRID package installed and loaded correctly by checking for the NVIDIA kernel driver in the list of kernel loaded modules. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# lsmod | grep nvidia nvidia 9522927 0 i2c_core 20294 2 nvidia,i2c_i801 [root@xenserver ~]# Verify that the NVIDIA kernel driver can successfully communicate with the GRID physical GPUs in your system by running the nvidia-smi command. The nvidia-smi command is described in more detail in NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.

Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform.

Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# nvidia-smi Fri Jun 16 18:46:50 2017 +------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 367.106 Driver Version: 367.106 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name | Bus-Id Disp. | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 GRID K1 | 0000:04:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 27C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 1 GRID K1 | 0000:05:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 25C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 2 GRID K1 | 0000:06:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 21C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 3 GRID K1 | 0000:07:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 23C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 4 GRID K1 | 0000:86:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 24C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 5 GRID K1 | 0000:87:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 24C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 6 GRID K1 | 0000:88:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 25C P0 13W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 7 GRID K1 | 0000:89:00.0 Off | N/A | | N/A 25C P0 12W / 31W | 0% 9MB / 4095MB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Compute processes: GPU Memory | | GPU PID Process name Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running compute processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ [root@xenserver ~]#





If nvidia-smi fails to run or doesn’t produce the expected output for all the NVIDIA GPUs in your system, see Troubleshooting for troubleshooting steps.

XenServer supports configuration and management of virtual GPUs using XenCenter, or the xe command line tool that is run in a XenServer dom0 shell. Basic configuration using XenCenter is described in the following sections. Command line management using xe is described in XenServer vGPU Management.

To configure a XenServer VM to use virtual GPU, follow these steps:



Ensure the VM is powered off. Right-click on the VM in XenCenter, select Properties to open the VM’s properties, and select the GPU property. The available GPU types are listed in the GPU type dropdown: Figure 6. Using XenCenter to configure a VM with a vGPU

Once you have configured a XenServer VM with a vGPU, start the VM, either from XenCenter or by using xe vm-start in a dom0 shell.

Viewing the VM’s console in XenCenter, the VM should boot to a standard Windows desktop in VGA mode at 800×600 resolution. The Windows screen resolution control panel may be used to increase the resolution to other standard resolutions, but to fully enable vGPU operation, as for a physical NVIDIA GPU, the NVIDIA driver must be installed.



Copy the 32-bit or 64-bit NVIDIA Windows driver package to the guest VM and execute it to unpack and run the driver installer: Figure 7. NVIDIA driver installation in the guest VM Click through the license agreement. Select Express Installation. Once driver installation completes, the installer may prompt you to restart the platform. If prompted to restart the platform, do one of the following: Select Restart Now to reboot the VM.

to reboot the VM. Exit the installer and reboot the VM when ready. Once the VM restarts, it will boot to a Windows desktop. Verify that the NVIDIA driver is running: Right-click on the desktop. The NVIDIA Control Panel will be listed in the menu. Select the NVIDIA Control Panel to open it. Select System Information in the NVIDIA Control Panel to report the Virtual GPU that the VM is using, its capabilities, and the NVIDIA driver version that is loaded. Figure 8. Verifying NVIDIA driver operation using NVIDIA Control Panel

This task completes the process of setting up a single XenServer VM to use GRID vGPU. The VM is now capable of running the full range of DirectX and OpenGL graphics applications.

GRID vGPU is a licensed feature on Tesla M6, Tesla M10, and Tesla M60. When booted on these GPUs, a vGPU runs at full capability even without a license. However, until a license is acquired, users are warned each time a vGPU tries and fails to obtain a license. You may optionally configure a license server to provide licenses to a vGPU. See Licensing vGPU on Windows for details on how to configure licensing on Windows.

You can remove a virtual GPU assignment from a VM, such that it no longer uses a virtual GPU, by using either XenCenter or the xe command.

Note: The VM must be in the powered-off state in order for its vGPU configuration to be modified or removed.





Set the GPU type to None in the VM’s GPU Properties, as shown in Figure 9. Figure 9. Using XenCenter to remove a vGPU configuration from a VM Click OK.

Use vgpu-list to discover the vGPU object UUID associated with a given VM: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-list vm-uuid=e71afda4-53f4-3a1b-6c92-a364a7f619c2 uuid ( RO) : c1c7c43d-4c99-af76-5051-119f1c2b4188 vm-uuid ( RO): e71afda4-53f4-3a1b-6c92-a364a7f619c2 gpu-group-uuid ( RO): d53526a9-3656-5c88-890b-5b24144c3d96 Use vgpu-destroy to delete the virtual GPU object associated with the VM: Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# xe vgpu-destroy uuid=c1c7c43d-4c99-af76-5051-119f1c2b4188 [root@xenserver ~]#

The following topics step you through the process of setting up a single VMware vSphere VM to use GRID vGPU. After the process is complete, the VM is capable of running the full range of DirectX and OpenGL graphics applications.



Before proceeding, ensure that you have these prerequisites:

NVIDIA GRID K1,K2, or Tesla M60, M10, M6 cards.

A server platform capable of hosting VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) and the NVIDIA GRID or Tesla cards. Refer to the release notes for a list of recommended servers.

The NVIDIA GRID vGPU software package for VMware vSphere, consisting of the GRID Virtual GPU Manager for ESXi, and NVIDIA GRID vGPU drivers for Windows, 32- and 64-bit.

VMware vSphere 2015 or later, obtainable from VMware.

An installed Windows VM to be enabled with vGPU.

To run VMware Horizon with virtual machines running NVIDIA Virtual GPU, you will also need:

VMware Horizon 6.1 or later, obtainable from VMware.

Note: Earlier versions of VMware vSphere and Horizon are not supported for use with NVIDIA Virtual GPU.

Review the release notes and known issues for GRID Virtual GPU before proceeding with installation.

Install these VMware software products, following VMware’s installation instructions:

VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi)

VMware vCenter Server

Note: Ensure that the ESXi host on which you will install the NVIDIA GRID Virtual GPU Manager for vSphere is not a member of a VMware Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS) cluster.

Tesla M60 and M6 GPUs support compute mode and graphics mode. GRID vGPU requires GPUs that support both modes to operate in graphics mode.

Recent Tesla M60 GPUs and M6 GPUs are supplied in graphics mode. However, your GPU might be in compute mode if it is an older Tesla M60 GPU or M6 GPU, or if its mode has previously been changed.

If your GPU supports both modes but is in compute mode, you must use the gpumodeswitch tool to change the mode of the GPU to graphics mode. If you are unsure which mode your GPU is in, use the gpumodeswitch tool to find out the mode.

For more information, see gpumodeswitch User Guide .

The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager runs on ESXi host. It is provided as a VIB file, which must be copied to the ESXi host and then installed.



To install the vGPU Manager VIB you need to access the ESXi host via the ESXi Shell or SSH. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to enable ESXi Shell or SSH for an ESXi host.

Note: Before proceeding with the vGPU Manager installation make sure that all VMs are powered off and the ESXi host is placed in maintenance mode. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to place an ESXi host in maintenance mode.





Use the esxcli command to install the vGPU Manager package: Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] esxcli software vib install -v directory/NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.106-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203.vib Installation Result Message: Operation finished successfully. Reboot Required: false VIBs Installed: NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.106-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203 VIBs Removed: VIBs Skipped: directory is the path to the directory that contains the VIB file. Reboot the ESXi host and remove it from maintenance mode. CAUTION: GRID Virtual GPU Manager and Guest VM drivers must be matched from the same release. After updating vGPU Manager, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to match the vGPU Manager version. Consult the release notes for further details.

Update the vGPU Manager VIB package if you want to install a new version of GRID Virtual GPU Manager on a system where an existing version is already installed.

To update the vGPU Manager VIB you need to access the ESXi host via the ESXi Shell or SSH. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to enable ESXi Shell or SSH for an ESXi host.

Note: Before proceeding with the vGPU Manager update, make sure that all VMs are powered off and the ESXi host is placed in maintenance mode. Refer to VMware’s documentation on how to place an ESXi host in maintenance mode





Use the esxcli command to update the vGPU Manager package: Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] esxcli software vib update -v directory/NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.106-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203.vib Installation Result Message: Operation finished successfully. Reboot Required: false VIBs Installed: NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.106-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203 VIBs Removed: NVIDIA-vGPU-VMware_ESXi_6.0_Host_Driver_367.92-1OEM.600.0.0.2159203 VIBs Skipped: directory is the path to the directory that contains the VIB file. Reboot the ESXi host and remove it from maintenance mode. CAUTION: GRID Virtual GPU Manager and Guest VM drivers must be matched from the same release. After updating vGPU Manager, guest VMs will boot with vGPU disabled until their guest vGPU driver is updated to match the vGPU Manager version. Consult the release notes for further details.

After the ESXi host has rebooted, verify the installation of the GRID package for vSphere by performing the following steps:



Verify that the GRID package installed and loaded correctly by checking for the NVIDIA kernel driver in the list of kernel loaded modules. Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] vmkload_mod -l | grep nvidia nvidia 5 8420 If the NVIDIA driver is not listed in the output, check dmesg for any load-time errors reported by the driver. Verify that the NVIDIA kernel driver can successfully communicate with the GRID physical GPUs in your system by running the nvidia-smi command. The nvidia-smi command is described in more detail in NVIDIA System Management Interface nvidia-smi.

Running the nvidia-smi command should produce a listing of the GPUs in your platform.

Copy Copied! [root@esxi:~] nvidia-smi Fri Jun 16 17:56:22 2017 +------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 367.106 Driver Version: 367.106 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 GRID K2 On | 0000:04:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 27C P8 27W / 117W | 11MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 1 GRID K2 On | 0000:05:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 27C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 2 GRID K2 On | 0000:08:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 32C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 3 GRID K2 On | 0000:09:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 32C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | 4 GRID K2 On | 0000:86:00.0 Off | Off | | N/A 24C P8 27W / 117W | 10MiB / 4095MiB | 0% Default | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: GPU Memory | | GPU PID Type Process name Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+



If nvidia-smi fails to report the expected output for all the NVIDIA GPUs in your system, see Troubleshooting for troubleshooting steps.

The vGPU Manager VIB provides vSGA and vGPU functionality in a single VIB. After this VIB is installed, the default graphics type is Shared, which provides vSGA functionality. To enable vGPU support for VMs in VMware vSphere 6.5, you must change the default graphics type to Shared Direct. If you do not change the default graphics type, VMs to which a vGPU is assigned fail to start and the following error message is displayed:

Copy Copied! The amount of graphics resource available in the parent resource pool is insufficient for the operation.

Note: If you are using a supported version of VMware vSphere earlier than 6.5, omit this task. Change the default graphics type before configuring vGPU. Output from the VM console in the VMware vSphere Web Client is not available for VMs that are running vGPU.





Before changing the default graphics type, ensure that the ESXi host is running and that all VMs on the host are powered off.

Log in to vCenter Server by using the vSphere Web Client. In the navigation tree, select your ESXi host and click the Configure tab. From the menu, choose Graphics and then click the Host Graphics tab. On the Host Graphics tab, click Edit. Figure 10. Shared default graphics type In the Edit Host Graphics Settings dialog box that opens, select Shared Direct and click OK. Figure 11. Host graphics settings for vGPU Note: In this dialog box, you can also change the allocation scheme for vGPU-enabled VMs. For more information, see Modifying GPU Assignment for vGPU-Enabled VMs. After you click OK, the default graphics type changes to Shared Direct. Restart the ESXi host or the Xorg service on the host.

After changing the default graphics type, configure vGPU as explained in Configuring a vSphere VM with Virtual GPU.

See also the following topics in the VMware vSphere documentation:

CAUTION: Output from the VM console in the VMware vSphere Web Client is not available for VMs that are running vGPU. Make sure that you have installed an alternate means of accessing the VM (such as VMware Horizon or a VNC server) before you configure vGPU.

VM console in vSphere Web Client will become active again once the vGPU parameters are removed from the VM’s configuration.

To configure vGPU for a VM:



Select Edit Settings after right-clicking on the VM in the vCenter Web UI. Select the Virtual Hardware tab. In the New device list, select Shared PCI Device and click Add. The PCI device field should be auto-populated with NVIDIA GRID vGPU , as shown in Figure 12. Figure 12. VM settings for vGPU From the GPU Profile dropdown menu, choose the type of vGPU you want to configure. Ensure that VMs running vGPU have all their memory reserved: Select Edit virtual machine settings from the vCenter Web UI. Expand the Memory section and click Reserve all guest memory (All locked).

Once you have configured a vSphere VM with a vGPU, start the VM. VM console in vSphere Web Client is not supported in this vGPU release. Therefore, use VMware Horizon or VNC to access the VM’s desktop.

The VM should boot to a standard Windows desktop in VGA mode at 800×600 resolution. The Windows screen resolution control panel may be used to increase the resolution to other standard resolutions, but to fully enable vGPU operation, as for a physical NVIDIA GPU, the NVIDIA driver must be installed.



Copy the 32-bit or 64-bit NVIDIA Windows driver package to the guest VM and execute it to unpack and run the driver installer. Click through the license agreement. Select Express Installation. Once driver installation completes, the installer may prompt you to restart the platform. If prompted to restart the platform, do one of the following: Select Restart Now to reboot the VM.

to reboot the VM. Exit the installer and reboot the VM when ready. Once the VM restarts, it will boot to a Windows desktop. Verify that the NVIDIA driver is running: Right-click on the desktop. The NVIDIA Control Panel will be listed in the menu. Select the NVIDIA Control Panel to open it. Select System Information in the NVIDIA Control Panel to report the Virtual GPU that the VM is using, its capabilities, and the NVIDIA driver version that is loaded. Figure 13. Verifying NVIDIA driver operation using NVIDIA Control Panel

This task completes the process of setting up a single vSphere VM to use GRID vGPU. The VM is now capable of running the full range of DirectX and OpenGL graphics applications.

GRID vGPU is a licensed feature on Tesla M6, Tesla M10, and Tesla M60. When booted on these GPUs, a vGPU runs at full capability even without a license. However, until a license is acquired, users are warned each time a vGPU tries and fails to obtain a license. You may optionally configure a license server to provide licenses to a vGPU. See Licensing vGPU on Windows for details on how to configure licensing on Windows.

To remove a vSphere vGPU configuration from a VM:



Select Edit settings after right-clicking on the VM in the vCenter Web UI. Select the Virtual Hardware tab. Mouse over the PCI Device entry showing NVIDIA GRID vGPU and click on the (X) icon to mark the device for removal. Click OK to remove the device and update the VM settings.

VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) by default uses a breadth-first allocation scheme for vGPU-enabled VMs; allocating new vGPU-enabled VMs on an available, least loaded physical GPU. This policy generally leads to higher performance because it attempts to minimize sharing of physical GPUs, but in doing so it may artificially limit the total number of vGPUs that can run.

ESXi also provides a depth-first allocation scheme for vGPU-enabled VMs. The depth-first allocation policy attempts to maximize the number of vGPUs running on each physical GPU, by placing newly-created vGPUs on the physical GPU that can support the new vGPU and that has the most number of vGPUs already resident. This policy generally leads to higher density of vGPUs, particularly when different types of vGPUs are being run, but may result in lower performance because it attempts to maximize sharing of physical GPUs.

How to switch to a depth-first allocation scheme depends on the version of VMware vSphere that you are using.

Supported versions earlier than 6.5: Add the following parameter to /etc/vmware/config: Copy Copied! vGPU.consolidation = true

Version 6.5: Use the vSphere Web Client.

Before using the vSphere Web Client to change the allocation scheme, ensure that the ESXi host is running and that all VMs on the host are powered off.

Log in to vCenter Server by using the vSphere Web Client. In the navigation tree, select your ESXi host and click the Configure tab. From the menu, choose Graphics and then click the Host Graphics tab. On the Host Graphics tab, click Edit. Figure 14. Breadth-first allocation scheme setting for vGPU-enabled VMs In the Edit Host Graphics Settings dialog box that opens, select these options and click OK. If not already selected, select Shared Direct. Select Group VMs on GPU until full. Figure 15. Host graphics settings for vGPU After you click OK, the default graphics type changes to Shared Direct and the allocation scheme for vGPU-enabled VMs is breadth-first. Figure 16. Depth-first allocation scheme setting for vGPU-enabled VMs Restart the ESXi host or the Xorg service on the host.

See also the following topics in the VMware vSphere documentation:

GRID vGPU is a licensed feature on Tesla M6, Tesla M10, and Tesla M60 GPUs. When booted on these GPUs, a vGPU runs at full capability even without a license. However, until a license is acquired, users are warned each time a vGPU tries and fails to obtain a license. These warnings cease after a license is acquired.

Full information on configuring and using GRID licensed features, including vGPU, is given in GRID Licensing User Guide . Basic configuration information is given here.

To configure vGPU licensing on Windows:



Open NVIDIA Control Panel and select the Manage License task in the Licensing section of the navigation pane. Enter the address of your local GRID License Server in the License Server field. The address can be a fully-qualified domain name such as gridlicense.example.com , or an IP address such as 10.31.20.45 . Leave the Port Number field unset. It will default to 7070 , which is the default port number used by NVIDIA GRID License Server. Click Apply to assign the settings. The system will request the appropriate license for the current vGPU from the configured license server.