Installing Azure Local and vGPU Configuration#

Installing Azure Local#

To install Azure Local, follow the instructions from the Azure documentation.

GPU partitioning (or vGPU) allows multiple virtual machines (VMs) to share a single physical GPU. Each VM receives a dedicated portion of the GPU rather than access to the entire device. This feature utilizes the Single Root IO Virtualization (SR-IOV) interface, ensuring a hardware-backed security boundary and predictable performance for each VM. Secure partitioning prevents unauthorized access between VMs, making it ideal for workloads like virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), AI, and ML inferencing. GPU partitioning can significantly reduce the total cost of ownership for your infrastructure.

Make sure to complete all the prerequisites before you begin to use the GPU partitioning feature.

Once you have your Azure Local cluster setup, it’s time to provision your GPU-enabled virtual machines.