This guide provides step-by-step instructions to deploy NVIDIA vGPU software in a Microsoft Azure Local environment. It assumes familiarity with virtualization environments and NVIDIA vGPU technology. For a comprehensive overview of NVIDIA vGPU architecture, licensing, and sizing, refer to the following documentation:

Some GPUs support display-off and display-enabled modes. For vGPU software deployments, they must be used in display-off mode . For more information, see Switching the Mode of a GPU that Supports Multiple Display Modes .

Ensure your deployment uses NVIDIA GPUs compatible with vGPU software and supported on Azure Local. For a complete list of supported NVIDIA GPUs and validated server platforms, please refer to our Microsoft Azure Local release notes .

Ensure your hardware is certified by NVIDIA and compatible with Azure Local. Also, see the hardware requirements for Microsoft Azure Local .

NVIDIA vGPU software supports assigning multiple vGPUs to a single VM, but the maximum number is limited . For detailed information, see vGPUs that Support Multiple vGPUs Assigned to a VM .

NVIDIA vGPU software supports only 64-bit guest operating systems. No 32-bit guest operating systems are supported.

Refer to the Microsoft Azure Local release notes for supported Windows and Linux guest OS versions.

Refer to the Microsoft Azure Local release notes to find the appropriate vGPU software driver versions to use.

Server BIOS Settings#

Check with your OEM regarding the necessary generic BIOS settings for Microsoft Azure Local version 23H2. These settings may include hardware virtualization, TPM enabled, and secure core.

Configure the BIOS to enable Intel VT or AMD-V.