Getting your NVIDIA® Virtual GPU Software Version

Last updated September 2, 2025

If you are unsure of your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version, use the nvidia-smi command to get your NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version, from which you can determine the NVIDIA virtual GPU software version.

  1. In a hypervisor command shell, such as the Citrix Hypervisor dom0 shell or VMware ESXi host shell, run nvidia-smi without any options.

    The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version appears in the first line of text after the date, immediately after the text NVIDIA-SMI.

    In the following example, the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version is 580.82.02.

    [root@vgpu ~]# nvidia-smi
Tues Sep 2 09:26:18 2025
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 580.82.02                      Driver Version: 580.82.02         |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
...

  2. From the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version, determine the driver release branch.

    The driver release branch is the letter R followed by the number before the first dot (.) character in the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version.

    For example, if the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version is 580.82.02, driver release branch is R580.

  3. In the table for your driver release branch, look up your NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version to get your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version.

    R580 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 19 Branch)

    Linux NVIDIA Virtual GPU

    Manager Version

    Windows NVIDIA Virtual GPU

    Manager Version

    NVIDIA Virtual GPU

    Software Version

    580.82.02581.1519.1
    580.65.05580.8619.0
      R570 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 18 Branch)

      Linux NVIDIA Virtual GPU

      Manager Version

      Windows NVIDIA Virtual GPU

      Manager Version

      NVIDIA Virtual GPU

      Software Version

      570.172.07573.5518.4
      570.158.02573.3618.3
      570.148.06573.0718.2
      570.133.08572.8318.1
      570.124.03572.6018.0
        R550 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 17 Branch)

        Linux NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        Windows NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        550.144.02553.5617.5
        550.127.06553.2017.4
        550.90.05552.5517.2 or 17.31
        550.54.16551.60117.1
        550.54.10551.60117.0
        550.90.05552.5517.2

        1. To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 17.2 or 17.3, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.

          Windows Driver Version
          		NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version
          552.7417.3
          552.5517.2

        2. To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 17.0 or 17.1, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.

          Windows Driver VersionNVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version
          551.7817.1
          551.6117.0
        R535 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 16 Branch)

        Linux NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        Manager Version

        Windows NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        535.261.04539.4516.11
        535.230.02539.1416.9
        535.216.01538.9516.8
        535.183.04538.6716.6 or 16.71
        535.161.05538.3316.4 or 16.51
        535.154.02538.1516.3
        535.129.03537.7016.2
        535.104.06537.1316.1
        535.54.06536.2216.0

        1. To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 16.6 or 16.7, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.

          Windows Driver Version
          		NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version
          538.7816.7
          538.6716.6

        2. To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 16.4 or 16.5, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.

          Windows Driver VersionNVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version
          538.4616.5
          538.3316.4
        R525 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 15 Branch)

        Linux NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        Windows NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        525.147.01529.1915.4
        525.125.03529.0615.3
        525.105.14528.8915.2
        525.85.07528.2415.1
        525.60.12527.4115.0
        R510 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 14 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        510.108.03114.4 or 14.3
        510.85.0314.2
        510.73.0614.1
        510.47.0314.0

        1. To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 14.4 or 14.3, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.

          Windows Driver VersionNVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version
          514.0814.4
          513.9114.3
        R470 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 13 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        470.256.02113.11 or 13.12
        470.256.0213.11
        470.239.0113.10
        470.223.0213.9
        470.199.0313.8
        470.182.0213.7
        470.161.02113.6 or 13.5
        470.141.0513.4
        470.129.0413.3
        470.103.0213.2
        470.8213.1
        470.6313.0

        1. To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 13.11 or 13.12, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.

          Windows Driver Version
          		NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version
          475.1413.12
          475.0613.11

        2. To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 13.6 or 13.5, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.

          Windows Driver VersionNVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version
          474.1413.6
          474.0413.5
        R460 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 12 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        460.10712.4
        460.91.0312.3
        460.73.0212.2
        460.32.04112.1 or 12.0

        1. To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 12.1 or 12.0, look up the driver version for your guest OS in the following table.

          Windows Driver VersionLinux Driver VersionNVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version
          461.33460.32.0312.1
          461.09460.32.0312.0
        R450 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 11 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        450.248.0311.13
        450.236.0311.12
        450.216.04111.11 or 11.10
        450.20311.9
        450.19111.8
        450.17211.7
        450.15611.6
        450.14211.5
        450.12411.4
        450.10211.3
        450.8911.2
        450.8011.1
        450.5511.0

        1. To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 11.11 or 11.10, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.

          Windows Driver VersionNVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version
          454.0211.11
          453.9411.10
        R440 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 10 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        440.12110.4
        440.10710.3
        440.8710.2
        440.5310.1
        440.4310.0
        R430 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 9 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        430.999.4
        430.839.3
        430.679.2
        430.469.1
        430.279.0
        R418 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 8 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        418.2408.10
        418.226.008.9
        418.2138.8
        418.1968.7
        418.1818.6
        418.165.018.5
        418.1498.4
        418.1308.3
        418.1098.2
        418.928.1
        418.668.0
        R410 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 7 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        410.13717.5 or 7.4
        410.1227.3
        410.1077.2
        410.917.1
        410.687.0

        1. To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 7.5 or 7.4, look up the driver version for your guest OS in the following table.

          Windows Driver VersionLinux Driver VersionNVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version
          412.47410.1417.5
          412.45410.1377.4
        R390 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 6 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        390.1136.4
        390.946.3
        390.726.2
        390.576.1
        390.426.0
        R384 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 5 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Software Version

        384.1555.4
        384.1375.3
        384.1115.2
        384.995.1
        384.735.0
        R367 Drivers (NVIDIA GRID Software 4 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA GRID

        Software Version

        367.1344.10
        367.1324.9
        367.1304.8
        367.1284.7
        367.1244.6
        367.1234.5
        367.1224.4
        367.1064.3
        367.924.2
        367.644.1
        367.434.0
        R361 Drivers (NVIDIA GRID Software 3 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA GRID

        Software Version

        361.45.483.4
        361.45.443.3
        361.45.263.2
        361.45.093.1
        361.403.0
        R352 Drivers (NVIDIA GRID Software 2 Branch)

        NVIDIA Virtual GPU

        Manager Version

        NVIDIA GRID

        Software Version

        352.1032.5
        353.012.4
        352.972.3
        352.832.2