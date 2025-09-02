Getting your NVIDIA® Virtual GPU Software Version

Last updated September 2, 2025
If you are unsure of your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version, use the nvidia-smi command to get your NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version, from which you can determine the NVIDIA virtual GPU software version.
In a hypervisor command shell, such as the Citrix Hypervisor dom0 shell or VMware ESXi host shell, run nvidia-smi without any options.
The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version appears in the first line of text after the date, immediately after the text NVIDIA-SMI.
In the following example, the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version is 580.82.02.
[root@vgpu ~]# nvidia-smi Tues Sep 2 09:26:18 2025 +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 580.82.02 Driver Version: 580.82.02 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ ...
From the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version, determine the driver release branch.
The driver release branch is the letter R followed by the number before the first dot (.) character in the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version.
For example, if the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version is 580.82.02, driver release branch is R580.
In the table for your driver release branch, look up your NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager version to get your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version.R580 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 19 Branch)R570 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 18 Branch)R550 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 17 Branch)
Linux NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Manager Version
Windows NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Manager Version
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Software Version
550.144.02 553.56 17.5 550.127.06 553.20 17.4 550.90.05 552.55 17.2 or 17.31 550.54.16 551.601 17.1 550.54.10 551.601 17.0 550.90.05 552.55 17.2
R535 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 16 Branch)
To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 17.2 or 17.3, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.
Windows Driver Version NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version 552.74 17.3 552.55 17.2
To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 17.0 or 17.1, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.
Windows Driver Version NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version 551.78 17.1 551.61 17.0
https://docs.nvidia.com/vgpu/16.0/index.htmlLinux NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Manager Version
Windows NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Manager Version
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Software Version
535.261.04 539.45 16.11 535.230.02 539.14 16.9 535.216.01 538.95 16.8 535.183.04 538.67 16.6 or 16.71 535.161.05 538.33 16.4 or 16.51 535.154.02 538.15 16.3 535.129.03 537.70 16.2 535.104.06 537.13 16.1 535.54.06 536.22 16.0
R525 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 15 Branch)R510 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 14 Branch)
To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 16.6 or 16.7, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.
Windows Driver Version NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version 538.78 16.7 538.67 16.6
To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 16.4 or 16.5, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.
Windows Driver Version NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version 538.46 16.5 538.33 16.4
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Manager Version
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Software Version
510.108.031 14.4 or 14.3 510.85.03 14.2 510.73.06 14.1 510.47.03 14.0R470 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 13 Branch)
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Manager Version
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Software Version
470.256.021 13.11 or 13.12 470.256.02 13.11 470.239.01 13.10 470.223.02 13.9 470.199.03 13.8 470.182.02 13.7 470.161.021 13.6 or 13.5 470.141.05 13.4 470.129.04 13.3 470.103.02 13.2 470.82 13.1 470.63 13.0
R460 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 12 Branch)
To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 13.11 or 13.12, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.
Windows Driver Version NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version 475.14 13.12 475.06 13.11
To determine whether your NVIDIA virtual GPU software version is 13.6 or 13.5, look up the driver version for a Windows guest OS in the following table.
Windows Driver Version NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Version 474.14 13.6 474.04 13.5
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Manager Version
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Software Version
460.107 12.4 460.91.03 12.3 460.73.02 12.2 460.32.041 12.1 or 12.0R450 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 11 Branch)
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Manager Version
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Software Version
450.248.03 11.13 450.236.03 11.12 450.216.041 11.11 or 11.10 450.203 11.9 450.191 11.8 450.172 11.7 450.156 11.6 450.142 11.5 450.124 11.4 450.102 11.3 450.89 11.2 450.80 11.1 450.55 11.0R440 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 10 Branch)R430 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 9 Branch)R418 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 8 Branch)R410 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 7 Branch)
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Manager Version
NVIDIA Virtual GPU
Software Version
410.1371 7.5 or 7.4 410.122 7.3 410.107 7.2 410.91 7.1 410.68 7.0R390 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 6 Branch)R384 Drivers (NVIDIA vGPU Software 5 Branch)R367 Drivers (NVIDIA GRID Software 4 Branch)R361 Drivers (NVIDIA GRID Software 3 Branch)R352 Drivers (NVIDIA GRID Software 2 Branch)