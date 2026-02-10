Deployment Best Practices#

Another benefit of performing a POC before deployment is that it enables a more accurate categorization of user behavior and GPU requirements for each virtual workstation. Customers often segment their end-users into user types for each application and bundle similar user types on a host. Light users can be supported on a smaller GPU and smaller profile size, while heavy users require more GPU resources, large profile size, and, may be best kept on an upgraded vGPU license like NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (RTX vWS).

Use Benchmark Testing#

Benchmarks like nVector can be used to help size a deployment, but they have some limitations. The nVector benchmarks simulate peak workloads with the highest demand for GPU resources across all virtual machines. The benchmark does not account for the times when the system is not fully utilized. Hypervisors and the best effort scheduling policy can be leveraged to achieve higher user densities with consistent performance.

The graphic below demonstrates how workflows processed by end-users are typically interactive, which means there are multiple short idle breaks when users require less performance and resources from the hypervisor and NVIDIA vGPU. The degree to which higher scalability is achieved depends on your users’ typical day-to-day activities, such as the number of meetings and the length of lunch or breaks, multi-tasking, etc. It is recommended to test and validate your internal workloads to meet the needs of your users.

Figure 19 Benchmark Testing Typical End User#

NVIDIA used the nVector benchmarking engine to conduct vGPU testing at scale. This benchmarking engine automates the testing process from provisioning virtual machines, establishing remote connections, executing KW workflow, and analyzing the results across all virtual machines. Test results shown in this application guide are based on the nVector KW benchmarks run in parallel on all virtual machines with metrics averaged.