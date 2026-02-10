Test Findings#

Details on the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, including 3B vGPU profiles and results from the new Login Enterprise powered by NVIDIA nVector benchmark, are coming soon. Review this blog post for more details on the integration of Login Enterprise and NVIDIA nVector.

Single VM Multi-Monitor Resolution Test Results#

The following table summarizes the results of single VM testing configurations, where we explored the impact on frame buffer (FB) for higher resolution and multi-monitor scenarios based upon the nVector Knowledge Worker (KW) workload. As monitor resolutions continue to increase, more pixels are being delivered to the screen. As a result, the frame buffer usage in a virtual environment increases. While HD (1920x1080) is currently the most common resolution, an increasing number of devices are being released with higher resolution screens.

Table 9 nVector Knowledge Worker Workload Test Results # Resolution Monitors A16 vGPU Profile High Definition 1920x1080 1 1B 2 2B Quad High Definition 2560x1440 2 2B 3 2B 4K 4096x2160 1 2B 2 2B 5K 5120x2880 1 2B

Tip Based upon benchmark testing, test your workloads to ensure FB sizing is appropriate for your users.

Knowledge worker workloads will vary per user depending on many factors, including use of multiple applications, the types of applications utilized, file sizes, in addition to the number of monitors and their resolution. Additional monitor and resolution support, including mixed displays, can be found here. It is highly recommended that you test your workloads during a POC since mileage may vary. Our nVector test results should be used for guidance purposes only.

Important The nVector Knowledge worker workload is designed to simulate heavy usage scenarios using the typical productivity Apps where all the concurrent users are actively using the system resources simultaneously. These results are meant to give administrators an outline with which to plan POC deployments. Workloads within your environment might be less resource intensive than the nVector knowledge workload.

The results of Single VM frame buffer analysis results are used for sizing purposes since the maximum number of vGPUs that can be created (and then assigned to a VM) is defined by the amount of GPU memory per VM. The following sections describe the frame buffer usage captured on the VM for the nVector KW workload.

High Definition (1920x1080) Displays# With GPU-enabled instances, increasing the number of monitors results in the delivery of more pixels to the screen. Our nVector KW workload reported an average 15% increase in FB Usage when monitors were increased from 1 to 2. The following graphs demonstrate the framebuffer utilization on single and dual HD monitors while a nVector KW workload was executed: Figure 8 High Definition (1920x1080) Displays#

Quad High Definition (2560x1440) Displays# Quad High Definition (2560x1440) resolution tests were executed using 2, 3, and 4 monitors. Quad high definition (QHD) has almost double as many pixels as HD; therefore, FB requirements for QHD monitors are greater than HD. Overall, our nVector test results for the KW workload illustrate that the 2B profile was sufficient for 2 QHD monitors. When monitors were increased from 2 to 3, there was a 15% increase in FB usage. The 2B profile provided an adequate amount of FB for 2 and 3 QHD monitors. The following sections portray our test findings with nVector. The following graph illustrates the frame buffer usage captured while executing the nVector KW workload on dual QHD monitors: Figure 9 Dual QHD Monitor Test Results# The following graph illustrates the impact on frame buffer when monitors are increased from 2 to 3 QHD monitors in separate nVector KW workload tests: Figure 10 Triple QHD Monitor Test Results#

4K (4096x2160) Displays# Tests were executed using a single 4K monitor as well as a dual 4K monitor. The nVector KW workload test results illustrated that a 2B vGPU profile for a single 4K monitor was sufficient; however, it certainly utilized the FB. Based upon this information, when the number of monitors was increased to two 4K monitors, admins will need to best determine whether a 2B profile can support Dual 4K displays at desired performance levels. The following graph illustrates the FB usage of the nVector KW workload using the 2B profile for a single 4K monitor: Figure 11 Single 4K Monitor Test Results# The following graph illustrates the FB usage of the nVector KW workload using the 2B profile for a Dual 4K monitor configuration: Figure 12 Dual 4K Monitor Test Results# Running an nVector Knowledge Worker workload with dual 4K displays almost saturates the GPU frame buffer.

5K (5120x2880) Display# NVIDIA vPC supports only a single 5K monitor, and for our nVector KW workload, the 2B vGPU profile was chosen based upon the known FB requirements of 5K resolution. 5K displays have a resolution of about seven times the pixels than high-definition displays (1920x1080). The following graph illustrates FB Usage for the nVector KW workload: Figure 13 5K (5120x2880) Display#