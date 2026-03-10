Introduction#

NVIDIA AI Virtual Workstation (vWS) utilizes NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation, part of the NVIDIA vGPU software suite, along with data center GPUs to facilitate remote access to GPU acceleration for AI development. Thus, it serves as an excellent starting point for organizations embarking on their AI journey.

AI vWS Toolkits are designed explicitly for diverse use cases and provide essential reference documentation and instructions to assist organizations in jumpstarting AI development. This toolkit includes the following guides on how to build an RAG application with NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation.

A concise walkthrough video is available to aid in navigating the process and can be used in conjunction with the following guides.