Quickstart Guide#

Please refer to this guide as you build an RAG application with RTX Virtual Workstation.

Prerequisites#

Before you get started, go through the following to acquire the necessary software and hardware components.

Required Software#

Warning

  • Activate, download, and install your RTX Virtual Workstation licenses

  • Select and download a large language model (LLaMa 3-8B is recommended) that can be sourced from Hugging Face or GitHub for building an RAG application

Important

Don’t have a license yet? Request a free 90-day evaluation license

Required Hardware#

NVIDIA vGPU Certified Systems equipped with NVIDIA L40S, L40, L4, A40, A10, or T4. View the list of NVIDIA vGPU Certified Servers.

  • Minimum requirements of Linux VM configuration: 8 vCPU, 32 GB system memory, 120 GB storage

  • Recommended vGPU profile for Linux VM: 16Q (4-bit model) or 24Q (8 bit model)