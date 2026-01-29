PyNvVideoCodec API Reference

High-level decoder class providing random access to video frames with indexing, slicing, and batch operations.

Description

The SimpleDecoder class provides a high-level, user-friendly interface for video decoding with random frame access capabilities. It abstracts the complexities of video demuxing, seeking, and decoding behind an intuitive Python API that supports indexing, slicing, and flexible frame retrieval patterns.

Unlike ThreadedDecoder which is optimized for sequential processing, and the low-level Decoder which requires manual packet management, SimpleDecoder provides file-like random access to video frames, making it ideal for non-linear access patterns and exploratory workflows.

Important Note:

SimpleDecoder requires seekable video sources (container formats with proper index). Elementary streams (raw H.264/HEVC bitstreams without container) are not supported. Use Decoder or ThreadedDecoder if you are dealing with elementary video streams.



Syntax

Copy Copied! import PyNvVideoCodec as nvc decoder = nvc.SimpleDecoder( enc_file_path, gpu_id=0, cuda_context=0, cuda_stream=0, use_device_memory=True, max_width=0, max_height=0, need_scanned_stream_metadata=False, decoder_cache_size=4, output_color_type=nvc.OutputColorType.NATIVE, bWaitForSessionWarmUp=False, enableDecodeStats=False )





Constructor Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description enc_file_path str Required Path to encoded video file. Must be a seekable container format (MP4, MKV, AVI, MOV, etc.). Elementary streams are not supported gpu_id int 0 GPU device ID to use for decoding. Useful for multi-GPU systems cuda_context size_t 0 CUDA context handle. 0 uses the primary context for the specified GPU cuda_stream size_t 0 CUDA stream handle. 0 creates a new stream internally use_device_memory bool True If True, decoded frames remain in GPU memory (CUdeviceptr via CUDA Array Interface). If False, frames are copied to host memory max_width int 0 Maximum frame width for decoder allocation. Important for decoder reuse with multiple sources. 0 uses actual stream width max_height int 0 Maximum frame height for decoder allocation. Important for decoder reuse. 0 uses actual stream height need_scanned_stream_metadata bool False If True, performs complete stream scan on background thread to collect accurate frame count and detailed metadata. Required for precise len() on certain formats decoder_cache_size int 4 LRU cache size for decoder instances when using reconfigure_decoder(). Caches decoders for frequently accessed sources output_color_type OutputColorType NATIVE Output color format: NATIVE (NV12/YUV444/P016 depending on source), RGB (interleaved HWC), or RGBP (planar CHW) bWaitForSessionWarmUp bool False Wait for decoder session initialization to complete. Useful for synchronized multi-threaded scenarios enableDecodeStats bool False Enable decode statistics collection (motion vectors, QP values, CU types). Only available on supported hardware





Methods

__getitem__ (Indexing and Slicing)

decoder[index: int] -> DecodedFrame

decoder[start:stop:step] -> List[DecodedFrame]

Provides Python-style indexing and slicing for random frame access.

See __getitem__ (Indexing and Slicing) for detailed documentation.

__len__

__len__() -> int

Returns total number of frames in the video.

See __len__ for detailed documentation.

get_batch_frames

get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Retrieves a sequential batch of frames from the current decoder position.

See get_batch_frames for detailed documentation.

get_batch_frames_by_index

get_batch_frames_by_index(indices: List[int]) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Retrieves specific frames by their indices in arbitrary order.

See get_batch_frames_by_index for detailed documentation.

get_stream_metadata

get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata

Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.

See get_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.

get_scanned_stream_metadata

get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata

Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning entire video.

See get_scanned_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.

seek_to_index

seek_to_index(index: int) -> None

Moves the internal decoder position to specified frame index.

See seek_to_index for detailed documentation.

get_index_from_time_in_seconds

get_index_from_time_in_seconds(time_in_seconds: float) -> int

Converts time position to frame index.

See get_index_from_time_in_seconds for detailed documentation.

reconfigure_decoder

reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None

Reconfigures decoder to process a different video source.

See reconfigure_decoder for detailed documentation.

Python-style indexing and slicing operator for random frame access in SimpleDecoder.

Description

The __getitem__ method enables Python-style indexing and slicing for random frame access in the SimpleDecoder. This allows you to access frames using familiar Python syntax like decoder[10] for single frames or decoder[10:20:2] for frame ranges.



Syntax

Single Frame Access:

Copy Copied! frame = decoder[index]

Slice Access:

Copy Copied! frames = decoder[start:stop:step]





Method Signatures

decoder[index: int] -> DecodedFrame

decoder[start:stop:step] -> List[DecodedFrame]



Parameters

index (int) Zero-based frame index for single frame access. Must be in range [0, num_frames-1] start:stop:step (slice) Python slice notation for multiple frames. All standard Python slice semantics apply

Returns

Single index: DecodedFrame object containing the decoded frame data

DecodedFrame object containing the decoded frame data Slice: List of DecodedFrame objects for all frames in the slice range

Exceptions

IndexError : Raised if index is out of range [0, num_frames-1]

: Raised if index is out of range [0, num_frames-1] TypeError : Raised if key type is neither int nor slice

: Raised if key type is neither int nor slice ValueError : Raised if slice produces empty range

See Also

Returns the total number of frames in the video.

Description

The __len__ method enables Python's built-in len() function to work with SimpleDecoder objects, returning the total number of frames in the video.



Syntax

Copy Copied! total_frames = len(decoder)





Method Signature

__len__() -> int



Returns

Integer frame count. Internally it uses scanned metadata if need_scanned_stream_metadata=True was specified during decoder creation, otherwise uses container metadata (may be approximate or 0 for some formats).



See Also

Retrieves a sequential batch of frames from the current decoder position.

Description

The get_batch_frames method retrieves a sequential batch of frames from the current decoder position. This is the most efficient way to process video frames sequentially.



Syntax

Copy Copied! frames = decoder.get_batch_frames(batch_size)





Method Signature

get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]



Parameters

batch_size (int) Number of sequential frames to retrieve

Returns

List of DecodedFrame objects. May return fewer frames than requested if end of stream is reached. Returns empty list when no more frames are available.



See Also

Retrieves specific frames by their indices in arbitrary order.

Description

The get_batch_frames_by_index method retrieves specific frames by their indices in arbitrary order, making it ideal for non-sequential frame access patterns.



Syntax

Copy Copied! frames = decoder.get_batch_frames_by_index(indices)





Method Signature

get_batch_frames_by_index(indices: List[int]) -> List[DecodedFrame]



Parameters

indices (List[int]) List of frame indices to retrieve

Returns

List of DecodedFrame objects in the same order as requested indices.



See Also

Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.

Description

The get_stream_metadata method provides fast access to video stream metadata extracted from the container header without scanning the entire file.



Syntax

Copy Copied! metadata = decoder.get_stream_metadata()





Method Signature

get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata



Returns

StreamMetadata object containing:

codec : Video codec (cudaVideoCodec enum)

: Video codec (cudaVideoCodec enum) width , height : Frame dimensions in pixels

, : Frame dimensions in pixels num_frames : Approximate frame count (may be 0 or inaccurate)

: Approximate frame count (may be 0 or inaccurate) avg_frame_rate : Average frame rate

: Average frame rate duration : Video duration in seconds

: Video duration in seconds bit_rate : Bitrate in bits per second

: Bitrate in bits per second chroma_format : Chroma subsampling format

: Chroma subsampling format bit_depth : Bit depth per color channel

See Also

Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning entire video.

Description

The get_scanned_stream_metadata method returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video file. This provides precise frame counts and keyframe locations.



Syntax

Copy Copied! scanned_metadata = decoder.get_scanned_stream_metadata()





Method Signature

get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata



Returns

ScannedStreamMetadata object with accurate frame count and keyframe locations.



Exceptions

Raises Exception if decoder was created with need_scanned_stream_metadata=False

See Also

Moves the internal decoder position to specified frame index.

Description

The seek_to_index method moves the internal decoder position to a specified frame index, affecting subsequent calls to get_batch_frames() .



Syntax

Copy Copied! decoder.seek_to_index(index)





Method Signature

seek_to_index(index: int) -> None



Parameters

index (int) Target frame index (zero-based)

Exceptions

IndexError : If index is out of valid range

See Also

Converts time position to frame index.

Description

The get_index_from_time_in_seconds method converts a time position (in seconds) to the corresponding frame index, enabling time-based video navigation.



Syntax

Copy Copied! frame_index = decoder.get_index_from_time_in_seconds(time_in_seconds)





Method Signature

get_index_from_time_in_seconds(time_in_seconds: float) -> int



Parameters

time_in_seconds (float) Time position in seconds

Returns

Integer frame index corresponding to the time position.



See Also

Reconfigures decoder to process a different video source.

Description

The reconfigure_decoder method reconfigures the decoder to process a different video source, reusing the decoder instance and benefiting from internal decoder caching.



Syntax

Copy Copied! decoder.reconfigure_decoder(new_source)





Method Signature

reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None



Parameters

new_source (str) Path to new video file

See Also

High-performance threaded decoder class for background video decoding with automatic frame prefetching suitable for inference pipelines and high throughput pipelines.

Description

The ThreadedDecoder class provides hardware-accelerated video decoding on a background thread, enabling near-zero frame fetch latency for CPU-bound inference pipelines. This class is specifically designed for real-time and high-performance deep learning workloads where video decoding should not become a bottleneck.

Unlike the standard Decoder class which decodes frames synchronously, the ThreadedDecoder continuously decodes frames in the background and maintains a preloaded buffer of ready-to-use frames. This approach effectively hides decoding latency by overlapping decode operations with inference processing.



Syntax

Copy Copied! import PyNvVideoCodec as nvc decoder = nvc.ThreadedDecoder( enc_file_path, buffer_size, gpu_id=0, cuda_context=0, cuda_stream=0, use_device_memory=True, max_width=0, max_height=0, need_scanned_stream_metadata=False, decoder_cache_size=4, output_color_type=nvc.OutputColorType.NATIVE, start_frame=0, enableDecodeStats=False )





Constructor Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description enc_file_path str Required Path to the encoded video file. Supports various container formats (MP4, MKV, AVI, etc.) buffer_size int Required Number of decoded frames to prefetch and keep in the buffer. Larger values increase memory usage but provide more buffering against pipeline stalls. Recommended: 8-16 for typical workloads gpu_id int 0 GPU device ID to use for decoding cuda_context size_t 0 CUDA context handle. 0 uses the primary context for the specified GPU cuda_stream size_t 0 CUDA stream handle. 0 creates a new stream internally use_device_memory bool True If True, decoded frames remain in GPU memory (CUdeviceptr). If False, frames are copied to host memory max_width int 0 Maximum frame width the decoder must support. 0 uses stream width max_height int 0 Maximum frame height the decoder must support. 0 uses stream height need_scanned_stream_metadata bool False If True, performs complete stream scan on background thread to collect accurate frame count and metadata. This may take time for large files decoder_cache_size int 4 LRU cache size for number of decoders to retain when using reconfigure_decoder(). Useful for switching between multiple video sources output_color_type OutputColorType NATIVE Output format: NATIVE (NV12/YUV444), RGB (interleaved HWC), or RGBP (planar CHW) start_frame int 0 Frame index to start decoding from. Decoder seeks to nearest keyframe and skips frames until reaching this index. Useful for processing video segments enableDecodeStats bool False If True, enables decode statistics collection (motion vectors, QP values, etc.) for each frame





Methods

get_batch_frames

get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Retrieves a batch of prefetched decoded frames from the internal buffer.

See get_batch_frames for detailed documentation.

get_stream_metadata

get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata

Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.

See get_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.

get_scanned_stream_metadata

get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata

Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video stream.

See get_scanned_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.

reconfigure_decoder

reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None

Reconfigures the decoder to process a new video source.

See reconfigure_decoder for detailed documentation.

__len__

__len__() -> int

Returns the total number of frames in the video stream.

See __len__ for detailed documentation.



How It Works

In a traditional synchronous decoding workflow, the inference pipeline must wait for each frame to be decoded before processing can begin:

The threaded decoder eliminates this inefficiency by decoding frames continuously in the background:

The decoder maintains a producer-consumer pattern using a lock-free SPSC (Single Producer Single Consumer) buffer:

Producer Thread: Continuously decodes frames and pushes to buffer

Continuously decodes frames and pushes to buffer Consumer Thread: Application calls get_batch_frames() to pop frames

Application calls get_batch_frames() to pop frames Synchronization: Automatic blocking when buffer is full/empty

Automatic blocking when buffer is full/empty Frame Locking: Frames remain valid until next get_batch_frames() call

Figure 1. Normal decoder(e.g. Core Decoder) vs. Threaded Decoder

. Overlapping inference workload with decode

Retrieves a batch of prefetched decoded frames from the internal buffer.

Description

The get_batch_frames method retrieves a batch of prefetched decoded frames from the internal buffer. The frames are decoded continuously in the background, providing near-zero latency access.



Syntax

Copy Copied! frames = decoder.get_batch_frames(batch_size)





Method Signature

get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]



Parameters

batch_size (int) Number of frames to retrieve. Must be ≤ buffer_size specified in constructor. Use 0 to drain all remaining frames

Returns

List of DecodedFrame objects. Empty list indicates end of stream or decoder stopped.



Exceptions

Raises Exception if batch_size exceeds buffer_size

See Also

Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.

Description

The get_stream_metadata method provides fast access to video stream metadata extracted from the container header without scanning the entire file.



Syntax

Copy Copied! metadata = decoder.get_stream_metadata()





Method Signature

get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata



Returns

StreamMetadata object containing:

codec : Video codec type

: Video codec type width , height : Frame dimensions

, : Frame dimensions numFrames : Approximate frame count from container (may be 0 or inaccurate)

: Approximate frame count from container (may be 0 or inaccurate) frameRate : Frame rate as fraction (numerator/denominator)

: Frame rate as fraction (numerator/denominator) bitRate : Bitrate in bits per second

: Bitrate in bits per second chromaFormat : Chroma subsampling format

: Chroma subsampling format bitDepth : Bit depth per channel

See Also

Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video stream.

Description

The get_scanned_stream_metadata method returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video file, providing precise frame counts and additional metadata.



Syntax

Copy Copied! scanned_metadata = decoder.get_scanned_stream_metadata()





Method Signature

get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata



Returns

ScannedStreamMetadata object with accurate frame count and additional metadata collected during stream scan.



Exceptions

Raises Exception if decoder was created with need_scanned_stream_metadata=False

See Also

Reconfigures the decoder to process a new video source.

Description

The reconfigure_decoder method reconfigures the decoder to process a new video source, efficiently reusing the decoder instance and benefiting from internal decoder caching.



Syntax

Copy Copied! decoder.reconfigure_decoder(new_source)





Method Signature

reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None



Parameters

new_source (str) Path to new encoded video file

See Also

Returns the total number of frames in the video stream.

Description

The __len__ method enables Python's built-in len() function to work with ThreadedDecoder objects, returning the total number of frames in the video.



Syntax

Copy Copied! total_frames = len(decoder)





Method Signature

__len__() -> int



Returns

Integer frame count. Uses scanned metadata if available ( need_scanned_stream_metadata=True ), otherwise uses container metadata (may be 0 or inaccurate).



See Also

This section describes the core APIs for low-level demuxing and decoding of videos.

Function for creating a file-based demuxer.

Syntax

Copy Copied! CreateDemuxer(filename: str) -> Demuxer





Description

Creates a Demuxer instance for parsing video container files and extracting encoded packets.



Parameters

filename Path to the video file to demux.

Returns

Demuxer object for the specified file.

Video demuxer for extracting encoded packets from container files.

Overview

The Demuxer class parses video container formats (MP4, MKV, AVI) and extracts encoded video packets for decoding. Create a demuxer using the CreateDemuxer function.



Methods

Method Description GetNvCodecId() Returns the NVIDIA codec identifier for the video stream ChromaFormat() Returns the chroma subsampling format (e.g., YUV420) BitDepth() Returns the bit depth per color component (8, 10, or 12) FrameRate() Returns the frame rate in frames per second Width() Returns the video width in pixels Height() Returns the video height in pixels ColorSpace() Returns the color space (BT_601, BT_709, UNSPEC) ColorRange() Returns the color range (MPEG, JPEG, UDEF) Seek(timestamp) Seeks to the nearest keyframe before the specified timestamp





Iterator Protocol

The Demuxer implements the Python iterator protocol. Use a for loop to iterate over packets:

Copy Copied! for packet in demuxer: # packet is a PacketData object for frame in decoder.Decode(packet): process_frame(frame)

See Demuxer Iterator for details.

Returns the NVIDIA codec identifier for the video stream.

Syntax

Copy Copied! demuxer.GetNvCodecId() -> cudaVideoCodec





Description

Returns the codec identifier corresponding to the NVDEC hardware decoder. This value is used when creating a decoder with CreateDecoder() .



Returns

cudaVideoCodec – The NVIDIA codec identifier (e.g., H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1).

Returns the chroma subsampling format of the video stream.

Syntax

Copy Copied! demuxer.ChromaFormat() -> cudaVideoChromaFormat





Description

Returns the chroma subsampling format of the video stream. Common formats include YUV420 (4:2:0), YUV422 (4:2:2), and YUV444 (4:4:4).

This information can be used to query decoder capabilities with GetDecoderCaps() .



Returns

cudaVideoChromaFormat – The chroma format of the video stream.

Returns the bit depth per color component of the video stream.

Syntax

Copy Copied! BitDepth() -> int





Description

Returns the bit depth per color component. Common values are 8 (SDR content) and 10 (HDR content).

This information can be used to query decoder capabilities with GetDecoderCaps() .



Returns

int – Bit depth per color component (typically 8, 10, or 12).

Returns the frame rate of the video stream.

Syntax

Copy Copied! demuxer.FrameRate() -> float





Description

Returns the average frame rate of the video stream as a floating-point value. Common values include 23.976, 24.0, 25.0, 29.97, 30.0, 50.0, 59.94, and 60.0 fps.



Returns

float – Frame rate in frames per second.

Iterate over the demuxer to retrieve video packets.

Syntax

Copy Copied! for packet in demuxer: # Process packet





Description

The Demuxer object implements the Python iterator protocol ( __iter__ and __next__ ). Each iteration extracts a single compressed video packet from the container and yields a PacketData object.

The iteration continues until all packets in the video stream have been extracted.



Yields

PacketData – A packet containing compressed video data with the following properties:

pts – Presentation timestamp

– Presentation timestamp dts – Decode timestamp

– Decode timestamp duration – Packet duration

– Packet duration key – True if this is a keyframe (I-frame)

– True if this is a keyframe (I-frame) bsl_data – Bitstream data

Note

The decoder may return zero, one, or multiple frames per packet due to B-frame reordering.

After iterating through all packets, call decoder.Flush() to retrieve any buffered frames.

Low-level decoder class for advanced video decoding with full parameter control and hardware acceleration.

Description

The Decoder class (implemented as PyNvDecoder ) provides low-level access to NVIDIA hardware-accelerated video decoding using the NVDEC engine. It is created via the CreateDecoder function and provides maximum flexibility for advanced applications requiring fine-grained control over the decoding process.

This class supports multiple video codecs (H.264, HEVC, AV1, VP9, etc.), various output formats (NV12, P016, YUV444, RGB), and advanced features including SEI message extraction, decode statistics, and configurable latency modes.



Syntax

Copy Copied! decoder = CreateDecoder( gpuid=0, codec=cudaVideoCodec.H264, cudacontext=0, cudastream=0, usedevicememory=True, maxwidth=0, maxheight=0, outputColorType=OutputColorType.NATIVE, enableSEIMessage=False, bWaitForSessionWarmUp=False, latency=DisplayDecodeLatency.DISPLAYDECODELATENCY_NATIVE, enableDecodeStats=False )





Methods

Decode

Decode(packetData: PacketData) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Decodes bitstream data in the packet into uncompressed frames.

See Decode for detailed documentation.

GetNumDecodedFrame

GetNumDecodedFrame(packetData: PacketData) -> int

Decodes bitstream data and returns the count of decoded frames without retrieving frame data.

Parameters packetData (PacketData): Structure containing bitstream data, size, PTS, and decode flags Returns Integer count of decoded frames available for retrieval

GetFrame

GetFrame() -> DecodedFrame

Retrieves a single decoded frame from the internal decoder buffer.

Returns DecodedFrame object containing the decoded frame data, timestamp, SEI message, CUDA event, and decode statistics Remarks Call this method in a loop to fetch all available decoded frames after calling Decode().

GetLockedFrame

GetLockedFrame() -> CUdeviceptr

Returns a locked frame buffer that remains valid until explicitly unlocked.

Returns CUDA device pointer to the locked frame buffer Remarks Locked frames are protected from being overwritten by subsequent decode calls. Use UnlockFrame() to release the frame buffer when processing is complete.

UnlockFrame

UnlockFrame(pFrame: CUdeviceptr) -> None

Unlocks a previously locked frame buffer, making it available for reuse.

Parameters pFrame (CUdeviceptr): Device pointer to the frame buffer to unlock

SetSeekPTS

SetSeekPTS(targetPTS: int64) -> None

Sets the presentation timestamp of the target frame for seeking operations.

Parameters targetPTS (int64): Target presentation timestamp for seeking Remarks The decoder can skip decoding frames with PTS less than the seek target, improving seek performance.

setReconfigParams

setReconfigParams(width: int = 0, height: int = 0) -> None

Dynamically reconfigures decoder output resolution.

See setReconfigParams for detailed documentation.

GetWidth

GetWidth() -> int

Returns the width of the decoded frame output.

Returns Integer width in pixels (2-byte aligned for NV12/P016/NV16/P216 formats)

GetHeight

GetHeight() -> int

Returns the luma height of the decoded frame output.

Returns Integer height in pixels

GetFrameSize

GetFrameSize() -> int

Returns the total size of the decoded frame in bytes.

Returns Integer frame size in bytes, calculated based on the pixel format

GetPixelFormat

GetPixelFormat() -> str

Returns the pixel format of the decoded output.

Returns String representation of the pixel format (e.g., "NV12", "P016", "YUV444")

SyncOnCUStream

SyncOnCUStream() -> None

Synchronizes the decoder stream, forcing all operations to complete.

Remarks Blocks until all decoder post-processing kernels and memory copies finish. Use for explicit synchronization when needed.

GetSessionInitTime

GetSessionInitTime() -> int64

Returns the decoder session initialization time in milliseconds.

Returns Integer initialization time in milliseconds

setDecoderSessionID

setDecoderSessionID(sessionID: int) -> None

Sets the decoder session identifier for performance tracking.

Parameters sessionID (int): Session identifier

Static Methods

SetSessionCount

PyNvDecoder.SetSessionCount(numThreads: int) -> None

Sets the expected number of concurrent decoder sessions for performance optimization.

Parameters numThreads (int): Number of concurrent decoder sessions

getDecoderSessionOverHead

PyNvDecoder.getDecoderSessionOverHead(sessionID: int) -> int64

Returns the cumulative session overhead (initialization + deinitialization time).

Parameters sessionID (int): Session identifier Returns Integer overhead time in milliseconds

DecodedFrame Properties

The DecodedFrame class represents a decoded video frame with the following properties and methods:

Property/Method Type Description timestamp int64 Presentation timestamp (PTS) of the decoded frame format Pixel_Format Pixel format enumeration (NV12, P016, YUV444, RGB, etc.) decoder_stream_event CUevent CUDA event for synchronization with decoder operations decode_stats_ptr uint8_t* Pointer to decode statistics buffer (if enabled) decode_stats_size size_t Size of decode statistics buffer in bytes getPTS() int64 Returns the presentation timestamp getSEIMessage() SEI_MESSAGE Returns SEI message data (if enabled) getRawDecodeStats() List[uint8] Returns raw decode statistics buffer as byte array ParseDecodeStats() Dict Returns parsed decode statistics: qp_luma, cu_type, motion vectors framesize() int Returns total frame size in bytes cuda() List[CAIMemoryView] Returns CUDA Array Interface memory views GetPtrToPlane(planeIdx) CUdeviceptr Returns device pointer to specified plane index shape List[int] Shape of the frame buffer as array strides List[int] Strides of the frame buffer dtype str Data type of the buffer __dlpack__(stream) DLPackTensor Exports frame as DLPack tensor for zero-copy interoperability __dlpack_device__() Tuple[int, int] Returns device type and device ID for DLPack

Decodes bitstream data in a packet into uncompressed video frames.

Description

The Decode method is the core low-level decoding operation that processes compressed bitstream data and returns decoded video frames. This method provides fine-grained control over the decoding pipeline and is suitable for custom video processing workflows.



Syntax

frames = decoder.Decode(packet_data)



Method Signature

Decode(packetData: PacketData) -> List[DecodedFrame]



Parameters

packetData (PacketData) Structure containing: bitstream : Compressed bitstream data (bytes)

: Compressed bitstream data (bytes) size : Size of bitstream in bytes

: Size of bitstream in bytes pts : Presentation timestamp

: Presentation timestamp flags : Decode flags (e.g., end-of-stream)

Returns

List of DecodedFrame objects containing decoded video frames with associated metadata. May return multiple frames from a single packet due to decoder buffering, or an empty list if frames are still buffered.



See Also

Dynamically reconfigures decoder output resolution without recreating the decoder instance.

Description

The setReconfigParams method allows dynamic reconfiguration of the decoder's output resolution. This is particularly useful for adaptive bitrate streaming (ABR) scenarios where resolution may change mid-stream without needing to destroy and recreate the decoder.



Syntax

Copy Copied! decoder.setReconfigParams(width=1920, height=1080)





Method Signature

setReconfigParams(width: int = 0, height: int = 0) -> None



Parameters

Parameter Type Description width int Updated width for decoded output. Default: 0 (no change) height int Updated height for decoded output. Default: 0 (no change)





See Also

Python API for extracting low-level decoding statistics including quantization parameters, coding unit types, and motion vectors.

The decode statistics API provides access to detailed per-frame and per-macroblock decoding information. This functionality is based on the cuvidGetDecodeStatus() API from the NVDEC Video Decoder API.

Statistics collection must be explicitly enabled when creating a decoder by setting enableDecodeStats=True . Once enabled, each DecodedFrame object provides access to statistics through the ParseDecodeStats() method.

Supported Codecs: H.264 (AVC) and H.265 (HEVC)

Supported Decoders:

SimpleDecoder - Use enableDecodeStats=True parameter

- Use parameter CreateDecoder (Core Decoder) - Use enableDecodeStats=1 parameter

SimpleDecoder: Use enableDecodeStats=True parameter when creating the decoder.

Core Decoder (CreateDecoder): Use enableDecodeStats=1 parameter when creating the decoder.



When statistics collection is enabled, DecodedFrame objects expose the following properties:

Property Type Description decode_stats_ptr uint8_t* Pointer to raw decode statistics buffer decode_stats_size size_t Size of decode statistics buffer in bytes. Check if > 0 before parsing





Signature: ParseDecodeStats() -> Dict[str, List]

Description:

Parses the raw decode statistics buffer and returns a dictionary containing per-macroblock statistics. This method processes the NVDEC decode status data and extracts quantization parameters, coding unit types, and motion vectors.

Returns:

A dictionary with the following keys:

Key Type Description qp_luma List[int] Luma quantization parameter for each macroblock. Range: 0-51 for H.264/HEVC. Higher values = more compression, potentially lower quality cu_type List[int] Coding unit type for each macroblock. Values: 0=INTRA, 1=INTER, 2=SKIP, 3=PCM, 7=INVALID mv0_x List[int] X component of primary motion vector (L0 reference list) in quarter-pixel units mv0_y List[int] Y component of primary motion vector (L0 reference list) in quarter-pixel units mv1_x List[int] X component of secondary motion vector (L1 reference list, B-frames only) mv1_y List[int] Y component of secondary motion vector (L1 reference list, B-frames only)

Exceptions:

Raises Exception if statistics collection was not enabled

if statistics collection was not enabled Raises Exception if parse operation fails

Signature: getRawDecodeStats() -> List[uint8]

Description:

Returns the raw decode statistics buffer as a byte array. Use this for custom parsing or binary export of statistics data.

Returns:

List of unsigned 8-bit integers containing the raw statistics buffer.



The cu_type field contains values indicating the prediction mode for each macroblock: