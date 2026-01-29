PyNvVideoCodec 2.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Video Technologies  PyNvVideoCodec 2.1  PyNvVideoCodec API Reference
Download PDF

PyNvVideoCodec API Reference

The PyNvVideoCodec API provides Python bindings for NVIDIA's hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding capabilities. This reference documents all public APIs organized by functional area.

API Summary

The following table lists all PyNvVideoCodec APIs organized by category.

CategoryAPIDescription
DecoderSimpleDecoderStraightforward decoder that reads video files and outputs decoded frames. Recommended for most users.
ThreadedDecoderPerformance-optimized decoder with background thread prefetching, ideal for AI/ML pipelines.
CoreDecoderDemuxerContainer parser that separates compressed video packets from container formats.
DecoderCore decoder class for elementary video bitstreams. Provides maximum control.
EncoderEncoderVideo encoder class for encoding raw frames to compressed packets.
TranscoderTranscoderCombines decoding, encoding, and muxing for video format conversion. Supports full and segmented transcoding.


Module Information

Module-level attributes and version information.

AttributeDescription
__version__PyNvVideoCodec version string
__cuda_version__CUDA Toolkit version used to build the module
__video_codec_sdk_version__NVIDIA Video Codec SDK version

Access version information via nvc.__version__, nvc.__cuda_version__, and nvc.__video_codec_sdk_version__.

Overview

Decoder

SimpleDecoder

SimpleDecoder Class

High-level decoder class providing random access to video frames with indexing, slicing, and batch operations.

Description

The SimpleDecoder class provides a high-level, user-friendly interface for video decoding with random frame access capabilities. It abstracts the complexities of video demuxing, seeking, and decoding behind an intuitive Python API that supports indexing, slicing, and flexible frame retrieval patterns.

Unlike ThreadedDecoder which is optimized for sequential processing, and the low-level Decoder which requires manual packet management, SimpleDecoder provides file-like random access to video frames, making it ideal for non-linear access patterns and exploratory workflows.

Important Note:

SimpleDecoder requires seekable video sources (container formats with proper index). Elementary streams (raw H.264/HEVC bitstreams without container) are not supported. Use Decoder or ThreadedDecoder if you are dealing with elementary video streams.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
import PyNvVideoCodec as nvc

decoder = nvc.SimpleDecoder(
    enc_file_path,
    gpu_id=0,
    cuda_context=0,
    cuda_stream=0,
    use_device_memory=True,
    max_width=0,
    max_height=0,
    need_scanned_stream_metadata=False,
    decoder_cache_size=4,
    output_color_type=nvc.OutputColorType.NATIVE,
    bWaitForSessionWarmUp=False,
    enableDecodeStats=False
)


Constructor Parameters

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
enc_file_pathstrRequiredPath to encoded video file. Must be a seekable container format (MP4, MKV, AVI, MOV, etc.). Elementary streams are not supported
gpu_idint0GPU device ID to use for decoding. Useful for multi-GPU systems
cuda_contextsize_t0CUDA context handle. 0 uses the primary context for the specified GPU
cuda_streamsize_t0CUDA stream handle. 0 creates a new stream internally
use_device_memoryboolTrueIf True, decoded frames remain in GPU memory (CUdeviceptr via CUDA Array Interface). If False, frames are copied to host memory
max_widthint0Maximum frame width for decoder allocation. Important for decoder reuse with multiple sources. 0 uses actual stream width
max_heightint0Maximum frame height for decoder allocation. Important for decoder reuse. 0 uses actual stream height
need_scanned_stream_metadataboolFalseIf True, performs complete stream scan on background thread to collect accurate frame count and detailed metadata. Required for precise len() on certain formats
decoder_cache_sizeint4LRU cache size for decoder instances when using reconfigure_decoder(). Caches decoders for frequently accessed sources
output_color_typeOutputColorTypeNATIVEOutput color format: NATIVE (NV12/YUV444/P016 depending on source), RGB (interleaved HWC), or RGBP (planar CHW)
bWaitForSessionWarmUpboolFalseWait for decoder session initialization to complete. Useful for synchronized multi-threaded scenarios
enableDecodeStatsboolFalseEnable decode statistics collection (motion vectors, QP values, CU types). Only available on supported hardware


Methods

__getitem__ (Indexing and Slicing)

decoder[index: int] -> DecodedFrame

decoder[start:stop:step] -> List[DecodedFrame]

Provides Python-style indexing and slicing for random frame access.

See __getitem__ (Indexing and Slicing) for detailed documentation.

__len__

__len__() -> int

Returns total number of frames in the video.

See __len__ for detailed documentation.

get_batch_frames

get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Retrieves a sequential batch of frames from the current decoder position.

See get_batch_frames for detailed documentation.

get_batch_frames_by_index

get_batch_frames_by_index(indices: List[int]) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Retrieves specific frames by their indices in arbitrary order.

See get_batch_frames_by_index for detailed documentation.

get_stream_metadata

get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata

Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.

See get_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.

get_scanned_stream_metadata

get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata

Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning entire video.

See get_scanned_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.

seek_to_index

seek_to_index(index: int) -> None

Moves the internal decoder position to specified frame index.

See seek_to_index for detailed documentation.

get_index_from_time_in_seconds

get_index_from_time_in_seconds(time_in_seconds: float) -> int

Converts time position to frame index.

See get_index_from_time_in_seconds for detailed documentation.

reconfigure_decoder

reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None

Reconfigures decoder to process a different video source.

See reconfigure_decoder for detailed documentation.

__getitem__ (Indexing and Slicing)

Python-style indexing and slicing operator for random frame access in SimpleDecoder.

Description

The __getitem__ method enables Python-style indexing and slicing for random frame access in the SimpleDecoder. This allows you to access frames using familiar Python syntax like decoder[10] for single frames or decoder[10:20:2] for frame ranges.

Syntax

Single Frame Access:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
frame = decoder[index]

Slice Access:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
frames = decoder[start:stop:step]


Method Signatures

decoder[index: int] -> DecodedFrame

decoder[start:stop:step] -> List[DecodedFrame]

Parameters
index (int)
Zero-based frame index for single frame access. Must be in range [0, num_frames-1]
start:stop:step (slice)
Python slice notation for multiple frames. All standard Python slice semantics apply

Returns
  • Single index: DecodedFrame object containing the decoded frame data
  • Slice: List of DecodedFrame objects for all frames in the slice range

Exceptions
  • IndexError: Raised if index is out of range [0, num_frames-1]
  • TypeError: Raised if key type is neither int nor slice
  • ValueError: Raised if slice produces empty range

See Also

__len__

Returns the total number of frames in the video.

Description

The __len__ method enables Python's built-in len() function to work with SimpleDecoder objects, returning the total number of frames in the video.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
total_frames = len(decoder)


Method Signature

__len__() -> int

Returns

Integer frame count. Internally it uses scanned metadata if need_scanned_stream_metadata=True was specified during decoder creation, otherwise uses container metadata (may be approximate or 0 for some formats).

See Also

get_batch_frames

Retrieves a sequential batch of frames from the current decoder position.

Description

The get_batch_frames method retrieves a sequential batch of frames from the current decoder position. This is the most efficient way to process video frames sequentially.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
frames = decoder.get_batch_frames(batch_size)


Method Signature

get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Parameters
batch_size (int)
Number of sequential frames to retrieve

Returns

List of DecodedFrame objects. May return fewer frames than requested if end of stream is reached. Returns empty list when no more frames are available.

See Also

get_batch_frames_by_index

Retrieves specific frames by their indices in arbitrary order.

Description

The get_batch_frames_by_index method retrieves specific frames by their indices in arbitrary order, making it ideal for non-sequential frame access patterns.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
frames = decoder.get_batch_frames_by_index(indices)


Method Signature

get_batch_frames_by_index(indices: List[int]) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Parameters
indices (List[int])
List of frame indices to retrieve

Returns

List of DecodedFrame objects in the same order as requested indices.

See Also

get_stream_metadata

Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.

Description

The get_stream_metadata method provides fast access to video stream metadata extracted from the container header without scanning the entire file.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
metadata = decoder.get_stream_metadata()


Method Signature

get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata

Returns

StreamMetadata object containing:

  • codec: Video codec (cudaVideoCodec enum)
  • width, height: Frame dimensions in pixels
  • num_frames: Approximate frame count (may be 0 or inaccurate)
  • avg_frame_rate: Average frame rate
  • duration: Video duration in seconds
  • bit_rate: Bitrate in bits per second
  • chroma_format: Chroma subsampling format
  • bit_depth: Bit depth per color channel

See Also

get_scanned_stream_metadata

Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning entire video.

Description

The get_scanned_stream_metadata method returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video file. This provides precise frame counts and keyframe locations.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
scanned_metadata = decoder.get_scanned_stream_metadata()


Method Signature

get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata

Returns

ScannedStreamMetadata object with accurate frame count and keyframe locations.

Exceptions
  • Raises Exception if decoder was created with need_scanned_stream_metadata=False

See Also

seek_to_index

Moves the internal decoder position to specified frame index.

Description

The seek_to_index method moves the internal decoder position to a specified frame index, affecting subsequent calls to get_batch_frames().

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
decoder.seek_to_index(index)


Method Signature

seek_to_index(index: int) -> None

Parameters
index (int)
Target frame index (zero-based)

Exceptions
  • IndexError: If index is out of valid range

See Also

get_index_from_time_in_seconds

Converts time position to frame index.

Description

The get_index_from_time_in_seconds method converts a time position (in seconds) to the corresponding frame index, enabling time-based video navigation.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
frame_index = decoder.get_index_from_time_in_seconds(time_in_seconds)


Method Signature

get_index_from_time_in_seconds(time_in_seconds: float) -> int

Parameters
time_in_seconds (float)
Time position in seconds

Returns

Integer frame index corresponding to the time position.

See Also

reconfigure_decoder

Reconfigures decoder to process a different video source.

Description

The reconfigure_decoder method reconfigures the decoder to process a different video source, reusing the decoder instance and benefiting from internal decoder caching.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
decoder.reconfigure_decoder(new_source)


Method Signature

reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None

Parameters
new_source (str)
Path to new video file

See Also

ThreadedDecoder

ThreadedDecoder Class

High-performance threaded decoder class for background video decoding with automatic frame prefetching suitable for inference pipelines and high throughput pipelines.

Description

The ThreadedDecoder class provides hardware-accelerated video decoding on a background thread, enabling near-zero frame fetch latency for CPU-bound inference pipelines. This class is specifically designed for real-time and high-performance deep learning workloads where video decoding should not become a bottleneck.

Unlike the standard Decoder class which decodes frames synchronously, the ThreadedDecoder continuously decodes frames in the background and maintains a preloaded buffer of ready-to-use frames. This approach effectively hides decoding latency by overlapping decode operations with inference processing.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
import PyNvVideoCodec as nvc

decoder = nvc.ThreadedDecoder(
    enc_file_path,
    buffer_size,
    gpu_id=0,
    cuda_context=0,
    cuda_stream=0,
    use_device_memory=True,
    max_width=0,
    max_height=0,
    need_scanned_stream_metadata=False,
    decoder_cache_size=4,
    output_color_type=nvc.OutputColorType.NATIVE,
    start_frame=0,
    enableDecodeStats=False
)


Constructor Parameters

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
enc_file_pathstrRequiredPath to the encoded video file. Supports various container formats (MP4, MKV, AVI, etc.)
buffer_sizeintRequiredNumber of decoded frames to prefetch and keep in the buffer. Larger values increase memory usage but provide more buffering against pipeline stalls. Recommended: 8-16 for typical workloads
gpu_idint0GPU device ID to use for decoding
cuda_contextsize_t0CUDA context handle. 0 uses the primary context for the specified GPU
cuda_streamsize_t0CUDA stream handle. 0 creates a new stream internally
use_device_memoryboolTrueIf True, decoded frames remain in GPU memory (CUdeviceptr). If False, frames are copied to host memory
max_widthint0Maximum frame width the decoder must support. 0 uses stream width
max_heightint0Maximum frame height the decoder must support. 0 uses stream height
need_scanned_stream_metadataboolFalseIf True, performs complete stream scan on background thread to collect accurate frame count and metadata. This may take time for large files
decoder_cache_sizeint4LRU cache size for number of decoders to retain when using reconfigure_decoder(). Useful for switching between multiple video sources
output_color_typeOutputColorTypeNATIVEOutput format: NATIVE (NV12/YUV444), RGB (interleaved HWC), or RGBP (planar CHW)
start_frameint0Frame index to start decoding from. Decoder seeks to nearest keyframe and skips frames until reaching this index. Useful for processing video segments
enableDecodeStatsboolFalseIf True, enables decode statistics collection (motion vectors, QP values, etc.) for each frame


Methods

get_batch_frames

get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Retrieves a batch of prefetched decoded frames from the internal buffer.

See get_batch_frames for detailed documentation.

get_stream_metadata

get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata

Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.

See get_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.

get_scanned_stream_metadata

get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata

Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video stream.

See get_scanned_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.

reconfigure_decoder

reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None

Reconfigures the decoder to process a new video source.

See reconfigure_decoder for detailed documentation.

__len__

__len__() -> int

Returns the total number of frames in the video stream.

See __len__ for detailed documentation.

How It Works

In a traditional synchronous decoding workflow, the inference pipeline must wait for each frame to be decoded before processing can begin:

The threaded decoder eliminates this inefficiency by decoding frames continuously in the background:

The decoder maintains a producer-consumer pattern using a lock-free SPSC (Single Producer Single Consumer) buffer:

  • Producer Thread: Continuously decodes frames and pushes to buffer
  • Consumer Thread: Application calls get_batch_frames() to pop frames
  • Synchronization: Automatic blocking when buffer is full/empty
  • Frame Locking: Frames remain valid until next get_batch_frames() call

Figure 1. Normal decoder(e.g. Core Decoder) vs. Threaded Decoder

. Overlapping inference workload with decode

threadeddec.png

get_batch_frames

Retrieves a batch of prefetched decoded frames from the internal buffer.

Description

The get_batch_frames method retrieves a batch of prefetched decoded frames from the internal buffer. The frames are decoded continuously in the background, providing near-zero latency access.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
frames = decoder.get_batch_frames(batch_size)


Method Signature

get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Parameters
batch_size (int)
Number of frames to retrieve. Must be ≤ buffer_size specified in constructor. Use 0 to drain all remaining frames

Returns

List of DecodedFrame objects. Empty list indicates end of stream or decoder stopped.

Exceptions
  • Raises Exception if batch_size exceeds buffer_size

See Also

get_stream_metadata

Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.

Description

The get_stream_metadata method provides fast access to video stream metadata extracted from the container header without scanning the entire file.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
metadata = decoder.get_stream_metadata()


Method Signature

get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata

Returns

StreamMetadata object containing:

  • codec: Video codec type
  • width, height: Frame dimensions
  • numFrames: Approximate frame count from container (may be 0 or inaccurate)
  • frameRate: Frame rate as fraction (numerator/denominator)
  • bitRate: Bitrate in bits per second
  • chromaFormat: Chroma subsampling format
  • bitDepth: Bit depth per channel

See Also

get_scanned_stream_metadata

Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video stream.

Description

The get_scanned_stream_metadata method returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video file, providing precise frame counts and additional metadata.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
scanned_metadata = decoder.get_scanned_stream_metadata()


Method Signature

get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata

Returns

ScannedStreamMetadata object with accurate frame count and additional metadata collected during stream scan.

Exceptions
  • Raises Exception if decoder was created with need_scanned_stream_metadata=False

See Also

reconfigure_decoder

Reconfigures the decoder to process a new video source.

Description

The reconfigure_decoder method reconfigures the decoder to process a new video source, efficiently reusing the decoder instance and benefiting from internal decoder caching.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
decoder.reconfigure_decoder(new_source)


Method Signature

reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None

Parameters
new_source (str)
Path to new encoded video file

See Also

__len__

Returns the total number of frames in the video stream.

Description

The __len__ method enables Python's built-in len() function to work with ThreadedDecoder objects, returning the total number of frames in the video.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
total_frames = len(decoder)


Method Signature

__len__() -> int

Returns

Integer frame count. Uses scanned metadata if available (need_scanned_stream_metadata=True), otherwise uses container metadata (may be 0 or inaccurate).

See Also

Core Decoder

This section describes the core APIs for low-level demuxing and decoding of videos.

Demuxer

CreateDemuxer Function

Function for creating a file-based demuxer.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
CreateDemuxer(filename: str) -> Demuxer


Description

Creates a Demuxer instance for parsing video container files and extracting encoded packets.

Parameters
filename

Path to the video file to demux.

Returns

Demuxer object for the specified file.

Demuxer Class

Video demuxer for extracting encoded packets from container files.

Overview

The Demuxer class parses video container formats (MP4, MKV, AVI) and extracts encoded video packets for decoding. Create a demuxer using the CreateDemuxer function.

Methods
MethodDescription
GetNvCodecId()Returns the NVIDIA codec identifier for the video stream
ChromaFormat()Returns the chroma subsampling format (e.g., YUV420)
BitDepth()Returns the bit depth per color component (8, 10, or 12)
FrameRate()Returns the frame rate in frames per second
Width()Returns the video width in pixels
Height()Returns the video height in pixels
ColorSpace()Returns the color space (BT_601, BT_709, UNSPEC)
ColorRange()Returns the color range (MPEG, JPEG, UDEF)
Seek(timestamp)Seeks to the nearest keyframe before the specified timestamp


Iterator Protocol

The Demuxer implements the Python iterator protocol. Use a for loop to iterate over packets:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
for packet in demuxer:
    # packet is a PacketData object
    for frame in decoder.Decode(packet):
        process_frame(frame)

See Demuxer Iterator for details.

GetNvCodecId

Returns the NVIDIA codec identifier for the video stream.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
demuxer.GetNvCodecId() -> cudaVideoCodec


Description

Returns the codec identifier corresponding to the NVDEC hardware decoder. This value is used when creating a decoder with CreateDecoder().

Returns

cudaVideoCodec – The NVIDIA codec identifier (e.g., H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1).

ChromaFormat

Returns the chroma subsampling format of the video stream.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
demuxer.ChromaFormat() -> cudaVideoChromaFormat


Description

Returns the chroma subsampling format of the video stream. Common formats include YUV420 (4:2:0), YUV422 (4:2:2), and YUV444 (4:4:4).

This information can be used to query decoder capabilities with GetDecoderCaps().

Returns

cudaVideoChromaFormat – The chroma format of the video stream.

Demuxer.BitDepth

Returns the bit depth per color component of the video stream.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
BitDepth() -> int


Description

Returns the bit depth per color component. Common values are 8 (SDR content) and 10 (HDR content).

This information can be used to query decoder capabilities with GetDecoderCaps().

Returns

int – Bit depth per color component (typically 8, 10, or 12).

FrameRate

Returns the frame rate of the video stream.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
demuxer.FrameRate() -> float


Description

Returns the average frame rate of the video stream as a floating-point value. Common values include 23.976, 24.0, 25.0, 29.97, 30.0, 50.0, 59.94, and 60.0 fps.

Returns

float – Frame rate in frames per second.

Iterator

Iterate over the demuxer to retrieve video packets.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
for packet in demuxer:
    # Process packet


Description

The Demuxer object implements the Python iterator protocol (__iter__ and __next__). Each iteration extracts a single compressed video packet from the container and yields a PacketData object.

The iteration continues until all packets in the video stream have been extracted.

Yields

PacketData – A packet containing compressed video data with the following properties:

  • pts – Presentation timestamp
  • dts – Decode timestamp
  • duration – Packet duration
  • key – True if this is a keyframe (I-frame)
  • bsl_data – Bitstream data

Note
  • The decoder may return zero, one, or multiple frames per packet due to B-frame reordering.
  • After iterating through all packets, call decoder.Flush() to retrieve any buffered frames.

Decoder

Decoder Class

Low-level decoder class for advanced video decoding with full parameter control and hardware acceleration.

Description

The Decoder class (implemented as PyNvDecoder) provides low-level access to NVIDIA hardware-accelerated video decoding using the NVDEC engine. It is created via the CreateDecoder function and provides maximum flexibility for advanced applications requiring fine-grained control over the decoding process.

This class supports multiple video codecs (H.264, HEVC, AV1, VP9, etc.), various output formats (NV12, P016, YUV444, RGB), and advanced features including SEI message extraction, decode statistics, and configurable latency modes.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
decoder = CreateDecoder(
    gpuid=0,
    codec=cudaVideoCodec.H264,
    cudacontext=0,
    cudastream=0,
    usedevicememory=True,
    maxwidth=0,
    maxheight=0,
    outputColorType=OutputColorType.NATIVE,
    enableSEIMessage=False,
    bWaitForSessionWarmUp=False,
    latency=DisplayDecodeLatency.DISPLAYDECODELATENCY_NATIVE,
    enableDecodeStats=False
)


Methods

Decode

Decode(packetData: PacketData) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Decodes bitstream data in the packet into uncompressed frames.

See Decode for detailed documentation.

GetNumDecodedFrame

GetNumDecodedFrame(packetData: PacketData) -> int

Decodes bitstream data and returns the count of decoded frames without retrieving frame data.

Parameters
  • packetData (PacketData): Structure containing bitstream data, size, PTS, and decode flags
Returns
Integer count of decoded frames available for retrieval

GetFrame

GetFrame() -> DecodedFrame

Retrieves a single decoded frame from the internal decoder buffer.

Returns
DecodedFrame object containing the decoded frame data, timestamp, SEI message, CUDA event, and decode statistics
Remarks
Call this method in a loop to fetch all available decoded frames after calling Decode().

GetLockedFrame

GetLockedFrame() -> CUdeviceptr

Returns a locked frame buffer that remains valid until explicitly unlocked.

Returns
CUDA device pointer to the locked frame buffer
Remarks
Locked frames are protected from being overwritten by subsequent decode calls. Use UnlockFrame() to release the frame buffer when processing is complete.

UnlockFrame

UnlockFrame(pFrame: CUdeviceptr) -> None

Unlocks a previously locked frame buffer, making it available for reuse.

Parameters
  • pFrame (CUdeviceptr): Device pointer to the frame buffer to unlock

SetSeekPTS

SetSeekPTS(targetPTS: int64) -> None

Sets the presentation timestamp of the target frame for seeking operations.

Parameters
  • targetPTS (int64): Target presentation timestamp for seeking
Remarks
The decoder can skip decoding frames with PTS less than the seek target, improving seek performance.

setReconfigParams

setReconfigParams(width: int = 0, height: int = 0) -> None

Dynamically reconfigures decoder output resolution.

See setReconfigParams for detailed documentation.

GetWidth

GetWidth() -> int

Returns the width of the decoded frame output.

Returns
Integer width in pixels (2-byte aligned for NV12/P016/NV16/P216 formats)

GetHeight

GetHeight() -> int

Returns the luma height of the decoded frame output.

Returns
Integer height in pixels

GetFrameSize

GetFrameSize() -> int

Returns the total size of the decoded frame in bytes.

Returns
Integer frame size in bytes, calculated based on the pixel format

GetPixelFormat

GetPixelFormat() -> str

Returns the pixel format of the decoded output.

Returns
String representation of the pixel format (e.g., "NV12", "P016", "YUV444")

SyncOnCUStream

SyncOnCUStream() -> None

Synchronizes the decoder stream, forcing all operations to complete.

Remarks
Blocks until all decoder post-processing kernels and memory copies finish. Use for explicit synchronization when needed.

GetSessionInitTime

GetSessionInitTime() -> int64

Returns the decoder session initialization time in milliseconds.

Returns
Integer initialization time in milliseconds

setDecoderSessionID

setDecoderSessionID(sessionID: int) -> None

Sets the decoder session identifier for performance tracking.

Parameters
  • sessionID (int): Session identifier

Static Methods

SetSessionCount

PyNvDecoder.SetSessionCount(numThreads: int) -> None

Sets the expected number of concurrent decoder sessions for performance optimization.

Parameters
  • numThreads (int): Number of concurrent decoder sessions

getDecoderSessionOverHead

PyNvDecoder.getDecoderSessionOverHead(sessionID: int) -> int64

Returns the cumulative session overhead (initialization + deinitialization time).

Parameters
  • sessionID (int): Session identifier
Returns
Integer overhead time in milliseconds

DecodedFrame Properties

The DecodedFrame class represents a decoded video frame with the following properties and methods:

Property/MethodTypeDescription
timestampint64Presentation timestamp (PTS) of the decoded frame
formatPixel_FormatPixel format enumeration (NV12, P016, YUV444, RGB, etc.)
decoder_stream_eventCUeventCUDA event for synchronization with decoder operations
decode_stats_ptruint8_t*Pointer to decode statistics buffer (if enabled)
decode_stats_sizesize_tSize of decode statistics buffer in bytes
getPTS()int64Returns the presentation timestamp
getSEIMessage()SEI_MESSAGEReturns SEI message data (if enabled)
getRawDecodeStats()List[uint8]Returns raw decode statistics buffer as byte array
ParseDecodeStats()DictReturns parsed decode statistics: qp_luma, cu_type, motion vectors
framesize()intReturns total frame size in bytes
cuda()List[CAIMemoryView]Returns CUDA Array Interface memory views
GetPtrToPlane(planeIdx)CUdeviceptrReturns device pointer to specified plane index
shapeList[int]Shape of the frame buffer as array
stridesList[int]Strides of the frame buffer
dtypestrData type of the buffer
__dlpack__(stream)DLPackTensorExports frame as DLPack tensor for zero-copy interoperability
__dlpack_device__()Tuple[int, int]Returns device type and device ID for DLPack

Decode

Decodes bitstream data in a packet into uncompressed video frames.

Description

The Decode method is the core low-level decoding operation that processes compressed bitstream data and returns decoded video frames. This method provides fine-grained control over the decoding pipeline and is suitable for custom video processing workflows.

Syntax

frames = decoder.Decode(packet_data)

Method Signature

Decode(packetData: PacketData) -> List[DecodedFrame]

Parameters
packetData (PacketData)
Structure containing:
  • bitstream: Compressed bitstream data (bytes)
  • size: Size of bitstream in bytes
  • pts: Presentation timestamp
  • flags: Decode flags (e.g., end-of-stream)

Returns

List of DecodedFrame objects containing decoded video frames with associated metadata. May return multiple frames from a single packet due to decoder buffering, or an empty list if frames are still buffered.

See Also

Decoder.setReconfigParams

Dynamically reconfigures decoder output resolution without recreating the decoder instance.

Description

The setReconfigParams method allows dynamic reconfiguration of the decoder's output resolution. This is particularly useful for adaptive bitrate streaming (ABR) scenarios where resolution may change mid-stream without needing to destroy and recreate the decoder.

Syntax
Copy
Copied!
            

            
decoder.setReconfigParams(width=1920, height=1080)


Method Signature

setReconfigParams(width: int = 0, height: int = 0) -> None

Parameters
ParameterTypeDescription
widthintUpdated width for decoded output. Default: 0 (no change)
heightintUpdated height for decoded output. Default: 0 (no change)


See Also

Decode Statistics API

Python API for extracting low-level decoding statistics including quantization parameters, coding unit types, and motion vectors.

Description

The decode statistics API provides access to detailed per-frame and per-macroblock decoding information. This functionality is based on the cuvidGetDecodeStatus() API from the NVDEC Video Decoder API.

Statistics collection must be explicitly enabled when creating a decoder by setting enableDecodeStats=True. Once enabled, each DecodedFrame object provides access to statistics through the ParseDecodeStats() method.

Supported Codecs: H.264 (AVC) and H.265 (HEVC)

Supported Decoders:

  • SimpleDecoder - Use enableDecodeStats=True parameter
  • CreateDecoder (Core Decoder) - Use enableDecodeStats=1 parameter

Enabling Statistics Collection

SimpleDecoder: Use enableDecodeStats=True parameter when creating the decoder.

Core Decoder (CreateDecoder): Use enableDecodeStats=1 parameter when creating the decoder.

DecodedFrame Statistics Properties

When statistics collection is enabled, DecodedFrame objects expose the following properties:

PropertyTypeDescription
decode_stats_ptruint8_t*Pointer to raw decode statistics buffer
decode_stats_sizesize_tSize of decode statistics buffer in bytes. Check if > 0 before parsing


ParseDecodeStats Method

Signature:ParseDecodeStats() -> Dict[str, List]

Description:

Parses the raw decode statistics buffer and returns a dictionary containing per-macroblock statistics. This method processes the NVDEC decode status data and extracts quantization parameters, coding unit types, and motion vectors.

Returns:

A dictionary with the following keys:

KeyTypeDescription
qp_lumaList[int]Luma quantization parameter for each macroblock. Range: 0-51 for H.264/HEVC. Higher values = more compression, potentially lower quality
cu_typeList[int]Coding unit type for each macroblock. Values: 0=INTRA, 1=INTER, 2=SKIP, 3=PCM, 7=INVALID
mv0_xList[int]X component of primary motion vector (L0 reference list) in quarter-pixel units
mv0_yList[int]Y component of primary motion vector (L0 reference list) in quarter-pixel units
mv1_xList[int]X component of secondary motion vector (L1 reference list, B-frames only)
mv1_yList[int]Y component of secondary motion vector (L1 reference list, B-frames only)

Exceptions:

  • Raises Exception if statistics collection was not enabled
  • Raises Exception if parse operation fails

getRawDecodeStats Method

Signature:getRawDecodeStats() -> List[uint8]

Description:

Returns the raw decode statistics buffer as a byte array. Use this for custom parsing or binary export of statistics data.

Returns:

List of unsigned 8-bit integers containing the raw statistics buffer.

Coding Unit Type Constants

The cu_type field contains values indicating the prediction mode for each macroblock:

ValueNameDescription
0INTRASpatial prediction from current frame only. High in I-frames and at scene changes
1INTERTemporal prediction using motion compensation. Most common in P/B frames
2SKIPBlock copied from reference without residual. Efficient for static regions
3PCMPulse Code Modulation - raw uncompressed values. Rare
7INVALIDInvalid or undefined block type

Encoder

Encoder

Encoder Overview

The Encoder class provides hardware-accelerated video encoding using NVIDIA's NVENC API. It encodes raw video frames into compressed bitstreams with support for multiple codecs, formats, and encoding configurations.

The Encoder is created using the CreateEncoder function with encoder configuration parameters.

ParameterTypeDescription
widthintWidth of input frames in pixels
heightintHeight of input frames in pixels
formatstrInput surface format (e.g., "NV12", "YUV444", "P010", "ARGB")
use_cpu_bufferboolTrue for CPU/host memory input, False for GPU/device memory input
gpu_idintGPU device ID for encoding (default: 0)
cuda_contextintCUDA context pointer (default: 0 for automatic)
cuda_streamintCUDA stream pointer (default: 0 for automatic)
codecstrOutput codec: "h264", "hevc", or "av1" (default: "h264")
presetstrEncoding preset: "p1" through "p7" (higher values favor quality over speed)
bitratestrTarget bitrate (e.g., "5M" for 5 Mbps)
fpsstrFrame rate (e.g., "30", "60")
rcstrRate control mode: "cbr" (Constant Bitrate), "vbr" (Variable Bitrate), "cqp" (Constant QP)


Supported Input Formats

The encoder validates format support based on GPU capabilities:

  • Always Supported: NV12, YUV420 (IYUV), ARGB, ABGR
  • YUV444: Requires 4:4:4 encode support
  • P010: Requires 10-bit encode support
  • YUV444_10BIT, YUV444_16BIT: Requires both 4:4:4 and 10-bit encode support
  • NV16: Requires 4:2:2 encode support (Video Codec SDK 13.0+)
  • P210: Requires both 4:2:2 and 10-bit encode support (Video Codec SDK 13.0+)

Use GetEncoderCaps() to query format support for specific codecs and GPUs.

Methods

Encode(frame)

Encodes a single frame and returns the compressed bitstream.

See Encode for detailed documentation.

EndEncode()

Flushes the encoder pipeline and retrieves any buffered frames.

See EndEncode for detailed documentation.

GetEncodeReconfigureParams()

Retrieves the current encoder reconfiguration parameters including bitrate, rate control mode, frame rate, and VBV buffer settings.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
params = encoder.GetEncodeReconfigureParams()

Returns: structEncodeReconfigureParams object with properties:

  • rateControlMode: Current rate control mode
  • multiPass: Multi-pass encoding mode
  • averageBitrate: Average bitrate in bits per second
  • maxBitRate: Maximum bitrate for VBR mode
  • vbvBufferSize: VBV (Video Buffering Verifier) buffer size
  • vbvInitialDelay: VBV initial delay
  • frameRateNum: Frame rate numerator
  • frameRateDen: Frame rate denominator

Reconfigure(params)

Dynamically reconfigures the encoder parameters during encoding.

See Reconfigure for detailed documentation.

Encoder Capabilities

GetEncoderCaps(codec, gpu_id=0)

Static method to query encoder hardware capabilities for a specific codec and GPU. Returns a dictionary of capability flags.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
caps = nvc.GetEncoderCaps(codec="hevc", gpu_id=0)
print(f"Supports 4:4:4: {caps['support_yuv444_encode']}")
print(f"Supports 10-bit: {caps['support_10bit_encode']}")
print(f"Max width: {caps['width_max']}")
print(f"Max height: {caps['height_max']}")

Key Capability Flags:

  • support_yuv444_encode: YUV 4:4:4 format encoding support
  • support_10bit_encode: 10-bit encoding support
  • support_yuv422_encode: YUV 4:2:2 format encoding support (SDK 13.0+)
  • width_max, height_max: Maximum resolution support
  • width_min, height_min: Minimum resolution support
  • support_dyn_bitrate_change: Dynamic bitrate change support
  • support_dyn_res_change: Dynamic resolution change support
  • support_lossless_encode: Lossless encoding mode support
  • num_max_bframes: Maximum number of B-frames supported
  • support_lookahead: Lookahead support for better rate control
  • support_temporal_aq: Temporal adaptive quantization support

Encode

Encodes a single frame and returns the compressed bitstream.

Description

The Encode method is the core encoding operation that takes an uncompressed video frame and returns compressed bitstream data. It accepts frames from CPU memory (numpy arrays) or GPU memory (CUDA Array Interface/DLPack objects) and can optionally apply picture flags and SEI messages.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
bitstream = encoder.Encode(frame)
bitstream = encoder.Encode(frame, pic_flags)
bitstream = encoder.Encode(frame, pic_flags, sei_messages)


Method Signatures

Encode(frame) -> bytes

Encode(frame, pic_flags: int) -> bytes

Encode(frame, pic_flags: int, sei_messages: list) -> bytes

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
framenumpy.ndarray or GPU bufferInput frame data (numpy array for CPU, CUDA Array Interface object for GPU)
pic_flagsint (optional)NV_ENC_PIC_FLAGS enumeration value(s) to control encoding behavior
sei_messageslist (optional)List of SEI (Supplemental Enhancement Information) messages to insert

Available Picture Flags:

  • FORCEINTRA: Force this frame to be encoded as an intra frame
  • FORCEIDR: Force this frame to be encoded as an IDR (Instantaneous Decoder Refresh) frame
  • OUTPUT_SPSPPS: Include SPS/PPS/VPS headers with this frame
  • EOS: Signal end of stream

Returns

bytes - Encoded bitstream packet(s). May return multiple packets in a single call (e.g., B-frames).

See Also

CreateEncoder

Function for creating a hardware-accelerated video encoder.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
CreateEncoder(
    gpuid: int,
    codec: CudaVideoCodec,
    width: int,
    height: int,
    framerate: int,
    preset: EncodePreset = EncodePreset.P4,
    tuninginfo: EncodeTuningInfo = EncodeTuningInfo.HIGH_QUALITY,
    goppattern: GOPPattern = GOPPattern.IBBBP,
    profile: int = 0,
    bitrate: int = 0,
    codecconfig: CodecConfig = CodecConfig.VBR,
    ...
) -> Encoder


Description

Creates an Encoder instance for hardware-accelerated video encoding. The encoder can compress raw frames into various video codecs (H.264, HEVC, AV1).

Returns

Encoder object configured with the specified parameters.

Encoder

Flushes the encoder pipeline and retrieves any buffered frames.

Description

The EndEncode method signals the end of the encoding session and flushes any frames remaining in the encoder's internal buffer. This method must be called at the end of encoding to ensure all frames are properly encoded and output.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
bitstream = encoder.EndEncode()


Method Signature

EndEncode() -> bytes

Returns

bytes - Remaining encoded bitstream packets from the encoder buffer.

See Also

Reconfigure

Dynamically reconfigures encoder parameters such as bitrate, rate control mode, and frame rate without recreating the encoder.

Description

The Reconfigure method allows dynamic adjustment of encoder parameters during an encoding session. This is useful for adaptive bitrate streaming, changing quality targets, or adjusting frame rates based on system conditions.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
encoder.Reconfigure(reconfig_params)


Method Signature

Reconfigure(params: structEncodeReconfigureParams) -> None

Parameters

params (structEncodeReconfigureParams)
Reconfiguration parameters object with properties:
  • rateControlMode: Rate control mode (CBR, VBR, CQP)
  • averageBitrate: Average bitrate in bits per second
  • maxBitrate: Maximum bitrate for VBR mode
  • vbvBufferSize: VBV buffer size in bits
  • vbvInitialDelay: VBV initial delay in bits
  • frameRateNum: Frame rate numerator
  • frameRateDen: Frame rate denominator

See Also

Transcoder

Transcoder

Transcoder Overview

The Transcoder class provides a simple interface for transcoding video streams. It combines decoding, encoding, and muxing operations to convert video files from one format to another while preserving audio streams.

The Transcoder can be configured with various parameters to control its behavior:

ParameterTypeDescription
enc_file_pathstrPath to the input container file (source video to transcode)
muxed_file_pathstrPath to the output container file after transcoding
gpu_idintGPU device ID on which to perform decoding and encoding
cuda_contextintCUDA context under which the transcoding operations are performed
cuda_streamintCUDA stream used by the decoder and encoder
**kwargsdictEncode configuration settings (codec, bitrate, preset, etc.)


Methods

segmented_transcode(start, end)

Transcodes a specific segment of the video defined by start and end timestamps.

See segmented_transcode for detailed documentation.

segmented_transcode

Transcodes a specific segment of the video defined by start and end timestamps.

Description

The segmented_transcode method extracts and transcodes a specific time range from the input video. It seeks to the start time, forces an IDR frame at the beginning of the segment for independent playback, re-encodes video frames, and copies corresponding audio packets.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
transcoder.segmented_transcode(start, end)


Method Signature

segmented_transcode(start: float, end: float) -> None

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
startfloatStart timestamp in seconds (rounded to 2 decimal places)
endfloatEnd timestamp in seconds (rounded to 2 decimal places)


See Also

Notices

Notice

This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”) makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assumes no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality.

NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice.

Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete.

NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgment, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.

NVIDIA products are not designed, authorized, or warranted to be suitable for use in medical, military, aircraft, space, or life support equipment, nor in applications where failure or malfunction of the NVIDIA product can reasonably be expected to result in personal injury, death, or property or environmental damage. NVIDIA accepts no liability for inclusion and/or use of NVIDIA products in such equipment or applications and therefore such inclusion and/or use is at customer’s own risk.

NVIDIA makes no representation or warranty that products based on this document will be suitable for any specified use. Testing of all parameters of each product is not necessarily performed by NVIDIA. It is customer’s sole responsibility to evaluate and determine the applicability of any information contained in this document, ensure the product is suitable and fit for the application planned by customer, and perform the necessary testing for the application in order to avoid a default of the application or the product. Weaknesses in customer’s product designs may affect the quality and reliability of the NVIDIA product and may result in additional or different conditions and/or requirements beyond those contained in this document. NVIDIA accepts no liability related to any default, damage, costs, or problem which may be based on or attributable to: (i) the use of the NVIDIA product in any manner that is contrary to this document or (ii) customer product designs.

Trademarks

NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and cuBLAS, CUDA, CUDA Toolkit, cuDNN, DALI, DIGITS, DGX, DGX-1, DGX-2, DGX Station, DLProf, GPU, Jetson, Kepler, Maxwell, NCCL, Nsight Compute, Nsight Systems, NVCaffe, NVIDIA Deep Learning SDK, NVIDIA Developer Program, NVIDIA GPU Cloud, NVLink, NVSHMEM, PerfWorks, Pascal, SDK Manager, Tegra, TensorRT, TensorRT Inference Server, Tesla, TF-TRT, Triton Inference Server, Turing, and Volta are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the United States and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

© 2010-2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. Last updated on Jan 29, 2026
content here