PyNvVideoCodec API Reference
The PyNvVideoCodec API provides Python bindings for NVIDIA's hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding capabilities. This reference documents all public APIs organized by functional area.
API Summary
The following table lists all PyNvVideoCodec APIs organized by category.
|Category
|API
|Description
|Decoder
|SimpleDecoder
|Straightforward decoder that reads video files and outputs decoded frames. Recommended for most users.
|ThreadedDecoder
|Performance-optimized decoder with background thread prefetching, ideal for AI/ML pipelines.
|CoreDecoder
|Demuxer
|Container parser that separates compressed video packets from container formats.
|Decoder
|Core decoder class for elementary video bitstreams. Provides maximum control.
|Encoder
|Encoder
|Video encoder class for encoding raw frames to compressed packets.
|Transcoder
|Transcoder
|Combines decoding, encoding, and muxing for video format conversion. Supports full and segmented transcoding.
Module Information
Module-level attributes and version information.
|Attribute
|Description
|__version__
|PyNvVideoCodec version string
|__cuda_version__
|CUDA Toolkit version used to build the module
|__video_codec_sdk_version__
|NVIDIA Video Codec SDK version
Access version information via
nvc.__version__,
nvc.__cuda_version__, and
nvc.__video_codec_sdk_version__.
SimpleDecoder
SimpleDecoder Class
High-level decoder class providing random access to video frames with indexing, slicing, and batch operations.
Description
The
SimpleDecoder class provides a high-level, user-friendly interface for video decoding with random frame access capabilities. It abstracts the complexities of video demuxing, seeking, and decoding behind an intuitive Python API that supports indexing, slicing, and flexible frame retrieval patterns.
Unlike
ThreadedDecoder which is optimized for sequential processing, and the low-level
Decoder which requires manual packet management,
SimpleDecoder provides file-like random access to video frames, making it ideal for non-linear access patterns and exploratory workflows.
Important Note:
SimpleDecoder requires seekable video sources (container formats with proper index). Elementary streams (raw H.264/HEVC bitstreams without container) are not supported. Use
Decoder or
ThreadedDecoder if you are dealing with elementary video streams.
Syntax
import PyNvVideoCodec as nvc
decoder = nvc.SimpleDecoder(
enc_file_path,
gpu_id=0,
cuda_context=0,
cuda_stream=0,
use_device_memory=True,
max_width=0,
max_height=0,
need_scanned_stream_metadata=False,
decoder_cache_size=4,
output_color_type=nvc.OutputColorType.NATIVE,
bWaitForSessionWarmUp=False,
enableDecodeStats=False
)
Constructor Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|enc_file_path
|str
|Required
|Path to encoded video file. Must be a seekable container format (MP4, MKV, AVI, MOV, etc.). Elementary streams are not supported
|gpu_id
|int
|0
|GPU device ID to use for decoding. Useful for multi-GPU systems
|cuda_context
|size_t
|0
|CUDA context handle. 0 uses the primary context for the specified GPU
|cuda_stream
|size_t
|0
|CUDA stream handle. 0 creates a new stream internally
|use_device_memory
|bool
|True
|If True, decoded frames remain in GPU memory (CUdeviceptr via CUDA Array Interface). If False, frames are copied to host memory
|max_width
|int
|0
|Maximum frame width for decoder allocation. Important for decoder reuse with multiple sources. 0 uses actual stream width
|max_height
|int
|0
|Maximum frame height for decoder allocation. Important for decoder reuse. 0 uses actual stream height
|need_scanned_stream_metadata
|bool
|False
|If True, performs complete stream scan on background thread to collect accurate frame count and detailed metadata. Required for precise len() on certain formats
|decoder_cache_size
|int
|4
|LRU cache size for decoder instances when using reconfigure_decoder(). Caches decoders for frequently accessed sources
|output_color_type
|OutputColorType
|NATIVE
|Output color format: NATIVE (NV12/YUV444/P016 depending on source), RGB (interleaved HWC), or RGBP (planar CHW)
|bWaitForSessionWarmUp
|bool
|False
|Wait for decoder session initialization to complete. Useful for synchronized multi-threaded scenarios
|enableDecodeStats
|bool
|False
|Enable decode statistics collection (motion vectors, QP values, CU types). Only available on supported hardware
Methods
__getitem__ (Indexing and Slicing)
decoder[index: int] -> DecodedFrame
decoder[start:stop:step] -> List[DecodedFrame]
Provides Python-style indexing and slicing for random frame access.
See __getitem__ (Indexing and Slicing) for detailed documentation.
__len__
__len__() -> int
Returns total number of frames in the video.
See __len__ for detailed documentation.
get_batch_frames
get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]
Retrieves a sequential batch of frames from the current decoder position.
See get_batch_frames for detailed documentation.
get_batch_frames_by_index
get_batch_frames_by_index(indices: List[int]) -> List[DecodedFrame]
Retrieves specific frames by their indices in arbitrary order.
See get_batch_frames_by_index for detailed documentation.
get_stream_metadata
get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata
Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.
See get_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.
get_scanned_stream_metadata
get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata
Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning entire video.
See get_scanned_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.
seek_to_index
seek_to_index(index: int) -> None
Moves the internal decoder position to specified frame index.
See seek_to_index for detailed documentation.
get_index_from_time_in_seconds
get_index_from_time_in_seconds(time_in_seconds: float) -> int
Converts time position to frame index.
See get_index_from_time_in_seconds for detailed documentation.
reconfigure_decoder
reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None
Reconfigures decoder to process a different video source.
See reconfigure_decoder for detailed documentation.
__getitem__ (Indexing and Slicing)
Python-style indexing and slicing operator for random frame access in SimpleDecoder.
Description
The
__getitem__ method enables Python-style indexing and slicing for random frame access in the SimpleDecoder. This allows you to access frames using familiar Python syntax like
decoder[10] for single frames or
decoder[10:20:2] for frame ranges.
Syntax
Single Frame Access:
frame = decoder[index]
Slice Access:
frames = decoder[start:stop:step]
Method Signatures
decoder[index: int] -> DecodedFrame
decoder[start:stop:step] -> List[DecodedFrame]
Parameters
- index (int)
- Zero-based frame index for single frame access. Must be in range [0, num_frames-1]
- start:stop:step (slice)
- Python slice notation for multiple frames. All standard Python slice semantics apply
Returns
- Single index: DecodedFrame object containing the decoded frame data
- Slice: List of DecodedFrame objects for all frames in the slice range
Exceptions
IndexError: Raised if index is out of range [0, num_frames-1]
TypeError: Raised if key type is neither int nor slice
ValueError: Raised if slice produces empty range
See Also
__len__
Returns the total number of frames in the video.
Description
The
__len__ method enables Python's built-in
len() function to work with SimpleDecoder objects, returning the total number of frames in the video.
Syntax
total_frames = len(decoder)
Method Signature
Returns
Integer frame count. Internally it uses scanned metadata if
need_scanned_stream_metadata=True was specified during decoder creation, otherwise uses container metadata (may be approximate or 0 for some formats).
See Also
get_batch_frames
Retrieves a sequential batch of frames from the current decoder position.
Description
The
get_batch_frames method retrieves a sequential batch of frames from the current decoder position. This is the most efficient way to process video frames sequentially.
Syntax
frames = decoder.get_batch_frames(batch_size)
Method Signature
get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]
Parameters
- batch_size (int)
- Number of sequential frames to retrieve
Returns
List of DecodedFrame objects. May return fewer frames than requested if end of stream is reached. Returns empty list when no more frames are available.
See Also
get_batch_frames_by_index
Retrieves specific frames by their indices in arbitrary order.
Description
The
get_batch_frames_by_index method retrieves specific frames by their indices in arbitrary order, making it ideal for non-sequential frame access patterns.
Syntax
frames = decoder.get_batch_frames_by_index(indices)
Method Signature
get_batch_frames_by_index(indices: List[int]) -> List[DecodedFrame]
Parameters
- indices (List[int])
- List of frame indices to retrieve
Returns
List of DecodedFrame objects in the same order as requested indices.
See Also
get_stream_metadata
Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.
Description
The
get_stream_metadata method provides fast access to video stream metadata extracted from the container header without scanning the entire file.
Syntax
metadata = decoder.get_stream_metadata()
Method Signature
get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata
Returns
StreamMetadata object containing:
codec: Video codec (cudaVideoCodec enum)
width,
height: Frame dimensions in pixels
num_frames: Approximate frame count (may be 0 or inaccurate)
avg_frame_rate: Average frame rate
duration: Video duration in seconds
bit_rate: Bitrate in bits per second
chroma_format: Chroma subsampling format
bit_depth: Bit depth per color channel
See Also
get_scanned_stream_metadata
Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning entire video.
Description
The
get_scanned_stream_metadata method returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video file. This provides precise frame counts and keyframe locations.
Syntax
scanned_metadata = decoder.get_scanned_stream_metadata()
Method Signature
get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata
Returns
ScannedStreamMetadata object with accurate frame count and keyframe locations.
Exceptions
- Raises
Exceptionif decoder was created with
need_scanned_stream_metadata=False
See Also
seek_to_index
Moves the internal decoder position to specified frame index.
Description
The
seek_to_index method moves the internal decoder position to a specified frame index, affecting subsequent calls to
get_batch_frames().
Syntax
decoder.seek_to_index(index)
Method Signature
seek_to_index(index: int) -> None
Parameters
- index (int)
- Target frame index (zero-based)
Exceptions
IndexError: If index is out of valid range
See Also
get_index_from_time_in_seconds
Converts time position to frame index.
Description
The
get_index_from_time_in_seconds method converts a time position (in seconds) to the corresponding frame index, enabling time-based video navigation.
Syntax
frame_index = decoder.get_index_from_time_in_seconds(time_in_seconds)
Method Signature
get_index_from_time_in_seconds(time_in_seconds: float) -> int
Parameters
- time_in_seconds (float)
- Time position in seconds
Returns
Integer frame index corresponding to the time position.
See Also
reconfigure_decoder
Reconfigures decoder to process a different video source.
Description
The
reconfigure_decoder method reconfigures the decoder to process a different video source, reusing the decoder instance and benefiting from internal decoder caching.
Syntax
decoder.reconfigure_decoder(new_source)
Method Signature
reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None
Parameters
- new_source (str)
- Path to new video file
See Also
ThreadedDecoder
ThreadedDecoder Class
High-performance threaded decoder class for background video decoding with automatic frame prefetching suitable for inference pipelines and high throughput pipelines.
Description
The
ThreadedDecoder class provides hardware-accelerated video decoding on a background thread, enabling near-zero frame fetch latency for CPU-bound inference pipelines. This class is specifically designed for real-time and high-performance deep learning workloads where video decoding should not become a bottleneck.
Unlike the standard
Decoder class which decodes frames synchronously, the
ThreadedDecoder continuously decodes frames in the background and maintains a preloaded buffer of ready-to-use frames. This approach effectively hides decoding latency by overlapping decode operations with inference processing.
Syntax
import PyNvVideoCodec as nvc
decoder = nvc.ThreadedDecoder(
enc_file_path,
buffer_size,
gpu_id=0,
cuda_context=0,
cuda_stream=0,
use_device_memory=True,
max_width=0,
max_height=0,
need_scanned_stream_metadata=False,
decoder_cache_size=4,
output_color_type=nvc.OutputColorType.NATIVE,
start_frame=0,
enableDecodeStats=False
)
Constructor Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|enc_file_path
|str
|Required
|Path to the encoded video file. Supports various container formats (MP4, MKV, AVI, etc.)
|buffer_size
|int
|Required
|Number of decoded frames to prefetch and keep in the buffer. Larger values increase memory usage but provide more buffering against pipeline stalls. Recommended: 8-16 for typical workloads
|gpu_id
|int
|0
|GPU device ID to use for decoding
|cuda_context
|size_t
|0
|CUDA context handle. 0 uses the primary context for the specified GPU
|cuda_stream
|size_t
|0
|CUDA stream handle. 0 creates a new stream internally
|use_device_memory
|bool
|True
|If True, decoded frames remain in GPU memory (CUdeviceptr). If False, frames are copied to host memory
|max_width
|int
|0
|Maximum frame width the decoder must support. 0 uses stream width
|max_height
|int
|0
|Maximum frame height the decoder must support. 0 uses stream height
|need_scanned_stream_metadata
|bool
|False
|If True, performs complete stream scan on background thread to collect accurate frame count and metadata. This may take time for large files
|decoder_cache_size
|int
|4
|LRU cache size for number of decoders to retain when using reconfigure_decoder(). Useful for switching between multiple video sources
|output_color_type
|OutputColorType
|NATIVE
|Output format: NATIVE (NV12/YUV444), RGB (interleaved HWC), or RGBP (planar CHW)
|start_frame
|int
|0
|Frame index to start decoding from. Decoder seeks to nearest keyframe and skips frames until reaching this index. Useful for processing video segments
|enableDecodeStats
|bool
|False
|If True, enables decode statistics collection (motion vectors, QP values, etc.) for each frame
Methods
get_batch_frames
get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]
Retrieves a batch of prefetched decoded frames from the internal buffer.
See get_batch_frames for detailed documentation.
get_stream_metadata
get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata
Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.
See get_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.
get_scanned_stream_metadata
get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata
Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video stream.
See get_scanned_stream_metadata for detailed documentation.
reconfigure_decoder
reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None
Reconfigures the decoder to process a new video source.
See reconfigure_decoder for detailed documentation.
__len__
__len__() -> int
Returns the total number of frames in the video stream.
See __len__ for detailed documentation.
How It Works
In a traditional synchronous decoding workflow, the inference pipeline must wait for each frame to be decoded before processing can begin:
The threaded decoder eliminates this inefficiency by decoding frames continuously in the background:
The decoder maintains a producer-consumer pattern using a lock-free SPSC (Single Producer Single Consumer) buffer:
- Producer Thread: Continuously decodes frames and pushes to buffer
- Consumer Thread: Application calls get_batch_frames() to pop frames
- Synchronization: Automatic blocking when buffer is full/empty
- Frame Locking: Frames remain valid until next get_batch_frames() call
Figure 1. Normal decoder(e.g. Core Decoder) vs. Threaded Decoder
. Overlapping inference workload with decode
get_batch_frames
Retrieves a batch of prefetched decoded frames from the internal buffer.
Description
The
get_batch_frames method retrieves a batch of prefetched decoded frames from the internal buffer. The frames are decoded continuously in the background, providing near-zero latency access.
Syntax
frames = decoder.get_batch_frames(batch_size)
Method Signature
get_batch_frames(batch_size: int) -> List[DecodedFrame]
Parameters
- batch_size (int)
- Number of frames to retrieve. Must be ≤ buffer_size specified in constructor. Use 0 to drain all remaining frames
Returns
List of DecodedFrame objects. Empty list indicates end of stream or decoder stopped.
Exceptions
- Raises
Exceptionif batch_size exceeds buffer_size
See Also
get_stream_metadata
Returns fast stream metadata extracted from container header.
Description
The
get_stream_metadata method provides fast access to video stream metadata extracted from the container header without scanning the entire file.
Syntax
metadata = decoder.get_stream_metadata()
Method Signature
get_stream_metadata() -> StreamMetadata
Returns
StreamMetadata object containing:
codec: Video codec type
width,
height: Frame dimensions
numFrames: Approximate frame count from container (may be 0 or inaccurate)
frameRate: Frame rate as fraction (numerator/denominator)
bitRate: Bitrate in bits per second
chromaFormat: Chroma subsampling format
bitDepth: Bit depth per channel
See Also
get_scanned_stream_metadata
Returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video stream.
Description
The
get_scanned_stream_metadata method returns accurate stream metadata by scanning the entire video file, providing precise frame counts and additional metadata.
Syntax
scanned_metadata = decoder.get_scanned_stream_metadata()
Method Signature
get_scanned_stream_metadata() -> ScannedStreamMetadata
Returns
ScannedStreamMetadata object with accurate frame count and additional metadata collected during stream scan.
Exceptions
- Raises
Exceptionif decoder was created with
need_scanned_stream_metadata=False
See Also
reconfigure_decoder
Reconfigures the decoder to process a new video source.
Description
The
reconfigure_decoder method reconfigures the decoder to process a new video source, efficiently reusing the decoder instance and benefiting from internal decoder caching.
Syntax
decoder.reconfigure_decoder(new_source)
Method Signature
reconfigure_decoder(new_source: str) -> None
Parameters
- new_source (str)
- Path to new encoded video file
See Also
__len__
Returns the total number of frames in the video stream.
Description
The
__len__ method enables Python's built-in
len() function to work with ThreadedDecoder objects, returning the total number of frames in the video.
Syntax
total_frames = len(decoder)
Method Signature
Returns
Integer frame count. Uses scanned metadata if available (
need_scanned_stream_metadata=True), otherwise uses container metadata (may be 0 or inaccurate).
See Also
Core Decoder
This section describes the core APIs for low-level demuxing and decoding of videos.
Demuxer
CreateDemuxer Function
Function for creating a file-based demuxer.
Syntax
CreateDemuxer(filename: str) -> Demuxer
Description
Creates a Demuxer instance for parsing video container files and extracting encoded packets.
Parameters
- filename
-
Path to the video file to demux.
Returns
Demuxer object for the specified file.
Demuxer Class
Video demuxer for extracting encoded packets from container files.
Overview
The
Demuxer class parses video container formats (MP4, MKV, AVI) and extracts encoded video packets for decoding. Create a demuxer using the CreateDemuxer function.
Methods
|Method
|Description
|GetNvCodecId()
|Returns the NVIDIA codec identifier for the video stream
|ChromaFormat()
|Returns the chroma subsampling format (e.g., YUV420)
|BitDepth()
|Returns the bit depth per color component (8, 10, or 12)
|FrameRate()
|Returns the frame rate in frames per second
|Width()
|Returns the video width in pixels
|Height()
|Returns the video height in pixels
|ColorSpace()
|Returns the color space (BT_601, BT_709, UNSPEC)
|ColorRange()
|Returns the color range (MPEG, JPEG, UDEF)
|Seek(timestamp)
|Seeks to the nearest keyframe before the specified timestamp
Iterator Protocol
The Demuxer implements the Python iterator protocol. Use a for loop to iterate over packets:
for packet in demuxer:
# packet is a PacketData object
for frame in decoder.Decode(packet):
process_frame(frame)
See Demuxer Iterator for details.
GetNvCodecId
Returns the NVIDIA codec identifier for the video stream.
Syntax
demuxer.GetNvCodecId() -> cudaVideoCodec
Description
Returns the codec identifier corresponding to the NVDEC hardware decoder. This value is used when creating a decoder with
CreateDecoder().
Returns
cudaVideoCodec – The NVIDIA codec identifier (e.g., H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1).
ChromaFormat
Returns the chroma subsampling format of the video stream.
Syntax
demuxer.ChromaFormat() -> cudaVideoChromaFormat
Description
Returns the chroma subsampling format of the video stream. Common formats include YUV420 (4:2:0), YUV422 (4:2:2), and YUV444 (4:4:4).
This information can be used to query decoder capabilities with
GetDecoderCaps().
Returns
cudaVideoChromaFormat – The chroma format of the video stream.
Demuxer.BitDepth
Returns the bit depth per color component of the video stream.
Syntax
BitDepth() -> int
Description
Returns the bit depth per color component. Common values are 8 (SDR content) and 10 (HDR content).
This information can be used to query decoder capabilities with
GetDecoderCaps().
Returns
int – Bit depth per color component (typically 8, 10, or 12).
FrameRate
Returns the frame rate of the video stream.
Syntax
demuxer.FrameRate() -> float
Description
Returns the average frame rate of the video stream as a floating-point value. Common values include 23.976, 24.0, 25.0, 29.97, 30.0, 50.0, 59.94, and 60.0 fps.
Returns
float – Frame rate in frames per second.
Iterator
Iterate over the demuxer to retrieve video packets.
Syntax
for packet in demuxer:
# Process packet
Description
The Demuxer object implements the Python iterator protocol (
__iter__ and
__next__). Each iteration extracts a single compressed video packet from the container and yields a
PacketData object.
The iteration continues until all packets in the video stream have been extracted.
Yields
PacketData – A packet containing compressed video data with the following properties:
pts– Presentation timestamp
dts– Decode timestamp
duration– Packet duration
key– True if this is a keyframe (I-frame)
bsl_data– Bitstream data
Note
- The decoder may return zero, one, or multiple frames per packet due to B-frame reordering.
- After iterating through all packets, call
decoder.Flush()to retrieve any buffered frames.
Decoder
Decoder Class
Low-level decoder class for advanced video decoding with full parameter control and hardware acceleration.
Description
The
Decoder class (implemented as
PyNvDecoder) provides low-level access to NVIDIA hardware-accelerated video decoding using the NVDEC engine. It is created via the
CreateDecoder function and provides maximum flexibility for advanced applications requiring fine-grained control over the decoding process.
This class supports multiple video codecs (H.264, HEVC, AV1, VP9, etc.), various output formats (NV12, P016, YUV444, RGB), and advanced features including SEI message extraction, decode statistics, and configurable latency modes.
Syntax
decoder = CreateDecoder(
gpuid=0,
codec=cudaVideoCodec.H264,
cudacontext=0,
cudastream=0,
usedevicememory=True,
maxwidth=0,
maxheight=0,
outputColorType=OutputColorType.NATIVE,
enableSEIMessage=False,
bWaitForSessionWarmUp=False,
latency=DisplayDecodeLatency.DISPLAYDECODELATENCY_NATIVE,
enableDecodeStats=False
)
Methods
Decode
Decode(packetData: PacketData) -> List[DecodedFrame]
Decodes bitstream data in the packet into uncompressed frames.
See Decode for detailed documentation.
GetNumDecodedFrame
GetNumDecodedFrame(packetData: PacketData) -> int
Decodes bitstream data and returns the count of decoded frames without retrieving frame data.
- Parameters
-
packetData(PacketData): Structure containing bitstream data, size, PTS, and decode flags
-
- Returns
- Integer count of decoded frames available for retrieval
GetFrame
GetFrame() -> DecodedFrame
Retrieves a single decoded frame from the internal decoder buffer.
- Returns
- DecodedFrame object containing the decoded frame data, timestamp, SEI message, CUDA event, and decode statistics
- Remarks
- Call this method in a loop to fetch all available decoded frames after calling Decode().
GetLockedFrame
GetLockedFrame() -> CUdeviceptr
Returns a locked frame buffer that remains valid until explicitly unlocked.
- Returns
- CUDA device pointer to the locked frame buffer
- Remarks
- Locked frames are protected from being overwritten by subsequent decode calls. Use UnlockFrame() to release the frame buffer when processing is complete.
UnlockFrame
UnlockFrame(pFrame: CUdeviceptr) -> None
Unlocks a previously locked frame buffer, making it available for reuse.
- Parameters
-
pFrame(CUdeviceptr): Device pointer to the frame buffer to unlock
-
SetSeekPTS
SetSeekPTS(targetPTS: int64) -> None
Sets the presentation timestamp of the target frame for seeking operations.
- Parameters
-
targetPTS(int64): Target presentation timestamp for seeking
-
- Remarks
- The decoder can skip decoding frames with PTS less than the seek target, improving seek performance.
setReconfigParams
setReconfigParams(width: int = 0, height: int = 0) -> None
Dynamically reconfigures decoder output resolution.
See setReconfigParams for detailed documentation.
GetWidth
GetWidth() -> int
Returns the width of the decoded frame output.
- Returns
- Integer width in pixels (2-byte aligned for NV12/P016/NV16/P216 formats)
GetHeight
GetHeight() -> int
Returns the luma height of the decoded frame output.
- Returns
- Integer height in pixels
GetFrameSize
GetFrameSize() -> int
Returns the total size of the decoded frame in bytes.
- Returns
- Integer frame size in bytes, calculated based on the pixel format
GetPixelFormat
GetPixelFormat() -> str
Returns the pixel format of the decoded output.
- Returns
- String representation of the pixel format (e.g., "NV12", "P016", "YUV444")
SyncOnCUStream
SyncOnCUStream() -> None
Synchronizes the decoder stream, forcing all operations to complete.
- Remarks
- Blocks until all decoder post-processing kernels and memory copies finish. Use for explicit synchronization when needed.
GetSessionInitTime
GetSessionInitTime() -> int64
Returns the decoder session initialization time in milliseconds.
- Returns
- Integer initialization time in milliseconds
setDecoderSessionID
setDecoderSessionID(sessionID: int) -> None
Sets the decoder session identifier for performance tracking.
- Parameters
-
sessionID(int): Session identifier
-
Static Methods
SetSessionCount
PyNvDecoder.SetSessionCount(numThreads: int) -> None
Sets the expected number of concurrent decoder sessions for performance optimization.
- Parameters
-
numThreads(int): Number of concurrent decoder sessions
-
getDecoderSessionOverHead
PyNvDecoder.getDecoderSessionOverHead(sessionID: int) -> int64
Returns the cumulative session overhead (initialization + deinitialization time).
- Parameters
-
sessionID(int): Session identifier
-
- Returns
- Integer overhead time in milliseconds
DecodedFrame Properties
The
DecodedFrame class represents a decoded video frame with the following properties and methods:
|Property/Method
|Type
|Description
|timestamp
|int64
|Presentation timestamp (PTS) of the decoded frame
|format
|Pixel_Format
|Pixel format enumeration (NV12, P016, YUV444, RGB, etc.)
|decoder_stream_event
|CUevent
|CUDA event for synchronization with decoder operations
|decode_stats_ptr
|uint8_t*
|Pointer to decode statistics buffer (if enabled)
|decode_stats_size
|size_t
|Size of decode statistics buffer in bytes
|getPTS()
|int64
|Returns the presentation timestamp
|getSEIMessage()
|SEI_MESSAGE
|Returns SEI message data (if enabled)
|getRawDecodeStats()
|List[uint8]
|Returns raw decode statistics buffer as byte array
|ParseDecodeStats()
|Dict
|Returns parsed decode statistics: qp_luma, cu_type, motion vectors
|framesize()
|int
|Returns total frame size in bytes
|cuda()
|List[CAIMemoryView]
|Returns CUDA Array Interface memory views
|GetPtrToPlane(planeIdx)
|CUdeviceptr
|Returns device pointer to specified plane index
|shape
|List[int]
|Shape of the frame buffer as array
|strides
|List[int]
|Strides of the frame buffer
|dtype
|str
|Data type of the buffer
|__dlpack__(stream)
|DLPackTensor
|Exports frame as DLPack tensor for zero-copy interoperability
|__dlpack_device__()
|Tuple[int, int]
|Returns device type and device ID for DLPack
Decode
Decodes bitstream data in a packet into uncompressed video frames.
Description
The
Decode method is the core low-level decoding operation that processes compressed bitstream data and returns decoded video frames. This method provides fine-grained control over the decoding pipeline and is suitable for custom video processing workflows.
Syntax
frames = decoder.Decode(packet_data)
Method Signature
Decode(packetData: PacketData) -> List[DecodedFrame]
Parameters
- packetData (PacketData)
-
Structure containing:
bitstream: Compressed bitstream data (bytes)
size: Size of bitstream in bytes
pts: Presentation timestamp
flags: Decode flags (e.g., end-of-stream)
-
Returns
List of
DecodedFrame objects containing decoded video frames with associated metadata. May return multiple frames from a single packet due to decoder buffering, or an empty list if frames are still buffered.
See Also
Decoder.setReconfigParams
Dynamically reconfigures decoder output resolution without recreating the decoder instance.
Description
The
setReconfigParams method allows dynamic reconfiguration of the decoder's output resolution. This is particularly useful for adaptive bitrate streaming (ABR) scenarios where resolution may change mid-stream without needing to destroy and recreate the decoder.
Syntax
decoder.setReconfigParams(width=1920, height=1080)
Method Signature
setReconfigParams(width: int = 0, height: int = 0) -> None
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|width
|int
|Updated width for decoded output. Default: 0 (no change)
|height
|int
|Updated height for decoded output. Default: 0 (no change)
See Also
Decode Statistics API
Python API for extracting low-level decoding statistics including quantization parameters, coding unit types, and motion vectors.
Description
The decode statistics API provides access to detailed per-frame and per-macroblock decoding information. This functionality is based on the
cuvidGetDecodeStatus() API from the NVDEC Video Decoder API.
Statistics collection must be explicitly enabled when creating a decoder by setting
enableDecodeStats=True. Once enabled, each
DecodedFrame object provides access to statistics through the
ParseDecodeStats() method.
Supported Codecs: H.264 (AVC) and H.265 (HEVC)
Supported Decoders:
SimpleDecoder- Use
enableDecodeStats=Trueparameter
CreateDecoder(Core Decoder) - Use
enableDecodeStats=1parameter
Enabling Statistics Collection
SimpleDecoder: Use
enableDecodeStats=True parameter when creating the decoder.
Core Decoder (CreateDecoder): Use
enableDecodeStats=1 parameter when creating the decoder.
DecodedFrame Statistics Properties
When statistics collection is enabled,
DecodedFrame objects expose the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|decode_stats_ptr
|uint8_t*
|Pointer to raw decode statistics buffer
|decode_stats_size
|size_t
|Size of decode statistics buffer in bytes. Check if > 0 before parsing
ParseDecodeStats Method
Signature:
ParseDecodeStats() -> Dict[str, List]
Description:
Parses the raw decode statistics buffer and returns a dictionary containing per-macroblock statistics. This method processes the NVDEC decode status data and extracts quantization parameters, coding unit types, and motion vectors.
Returns:
A dictionary with the following keys:
|Key
|Type
|Description
|qp_luma
|List[int]
|Luma quantization parameter for each macroblock. Range: 0-51 for H.264/HEVC. Higher values = more compression, potentially lower quality
|cu_type
|List[int]
|Coding unit type for each macroblock. Values: 0=INTRA, 1=INTER, 2=SKIP, 3=PCM, 7=INVALID
|mv0_x
|List[int]
|X component of primary motion vector (L0 reference list) in quarter-pixel units
|mv0_y
|List[int]
|Y component of primary motion vector (L0 reference list) in quarter-pixel units
|mv1_x
|List[int]
|X component of secondary motion vector (L1 reference list, B-frames only)
|mv1_y
|List[int]
|Y component of secondary motion vector (L1 reference list, B-frames only)
Exceptions:
- Raises
Exceptionif statistics collection was not enabled
- Raises
Exceptionif parse operation fails
getRawDecodeStats Method
Signature:
getRawDecodeStats() -> List[uint8]
Description:
Returns the raw decode statistics buffer as a byte array. Use this for custom parsing or binary export of statistics data.
Returns:
List of unsigned 8-bit integers containing the raw statistics buffer.
Coding Unit Type Constants
The
cu_type field contains values indicating the prediction mode for each macroblock:
|Value
|Name
|Description
|0
|INTRA
|Spatial prediction from current frame only. High in I-frames and at scene changes
|1
|INTER
|Temporal prediction using motion compensation. Most common in P/B frames
|2
|SKIP
|Block copied from reference without residual. Efficient for static regions
|3
|PCM
|Pulse Code Modulation - raw uncompressed values. Rare
|7
|INVALID
|Invalid or undefined block type
Encoder
Encoder Overview
The
Encoder class provides hardware-accelerated video encoding using NVIDIA's NVENC API. It encodes raw video frames into compressed bitstreams with support for multiple codecs, formats, and encoding configurations.
The Encoder is created using the
CreateEncoder function with encoder configuration parameters.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|width
|int
|Width of input frames in pixels
|height
|int
|Height of input frames in pixels
|format
|str
|Input surface format (e.g., "NV12", "YUV444", "P010", "ARGB")
|use_cpu_buffer
|bool
|True for CPU/host memory input, False for GPU/device memory input
|gpu_id
|int
|GPU device ID for encoding (default: 0)
|cuda_context
|int
|CUDA context pointer (default: 0 for automatic)
|cuda_stream
|int
|CUDA stream pointer (default: 0 for automatic)
|codec
|str
|Output codec: "h264", "hevc", or "av1" (default: "h264")
|preset
|str
|Encoding preset: "p1" through "p7" (higher values favor quality over speed)
|bitrate
|str
|Target bitrate (e.g., "5M" for 5 Mbps)
|fps
|str
|Frame rate (e.g., "30", "60")
|rc
|str
|Rate control mode: "cbr" (Constant Bitrate), "vbr" (Variable Bitrate), "cqp" (Constant QP)
Supported Input Formats
The encoder validates format support based on GPU capabilities:
- Always Supported: NV12, YUV420 (IYUV), ARGB, ABGR
- YUV444: Requires 4:4:4 encode support
- P010: Requires 10-bit encode support
- YUV444_10BIT, YUV444_16BIT: Requires both 4:4:4 and 10-bit encode support
- NV16: Requires 4:2:2 encode support (Video Codec SDK 13.0+)
- P210: Requires both 4:2:2 and 10-bit encode support (Video Codec SDK 13.0+)
Use
GetEncoderCaps() to query format support for specific codecs and GPUs.
Methods
Encode(frame)
Encodes a single frame and returns the compressed bitstream.
See Encode for detailed documentation.
EndEncode()
Flushes the encoder pipeline and retrieves any buffered frames.
See EndEncode for detailed documentation.
GetEncodeReconfigureParams()
Retrieves the current encoder reconfiguration parameters including bitrate, rate control mode, frame rate, and VBV buffer settings.
params = encoder.GetEncodeReconfigureParams()
Returns: structEncodeReconfigureParams object with properties:
- rateControlMode: Current rate control mode
- multiPass: Multi-pass encoding mode
- averageBitrate: Average bitrate in bits per second
- maxBitRate: Maximum bitrate for VBR mode
- vbvBufferSize: VBV (Video Buffering Verifier) buffer size
- vbvInitialDelay: VBV initial delay
- frameRateNum: Frame rate numerator
- frameRateDen: Frame rate denominator
Reconfigure(params)
Dynamically reconfigures the encoder parameters during encoding.
See Reconfigure for detailed documentation.
Encoder Capabilities
GetEncoderCaps(codec, gpu_id=0)
Static method to query encoder hardware capabilities for a specific codec and GPU. Returns a dictionary of capability flags.
caps = nvc.GetEncoderCaps(codec="hevc", gpu_id=0)
print(f"Supports 4:4:4: {caps['support_yuv444_encode']}")
print(f"Supports 10-bit: {caps['support_10bit_encode']}")
print(f"Max width: {caps['width_max']}")
print(f"Max height: {caps['height_max']}")
Key Capability Flags:
- support_yuv444_encode: YUV 4:4:4 format encoding support
- support_10bit_encode: 10-bit encoding support
- support_yuv422_encode: YUV 4:2:2 format encoding support (SDK 13.0+)
- width_max, height_max: Maximum resolution support
- width_min, height_min: Minimum resolution support
- support_dyn_bitrate_change: Dynamic bitrate change support
- support_dyn_res_change: Dynamic resolution change support
- support_lossless_encode: Lossless encoding mode support
- num_max_bframes: Maximum number of B-frames supported
- support_lookahead: Lookahead support for better rate control
- support_temporal_aq: Temporal adaptive quantization support
Encode
Encodes a single frame and returns the compressed bitstream.
Description
The
Encode method is the core encoding operation that takes an uncompressed video frame and returns compressed bitstream data. It accepts frames from CPU memory (numpy arrays) or GPU memory (CUDA Array Interface/DLPack objects) and can optionally apply picture flags and SEI messages.
Syntax
bitstream = encoder.Encode(frame)
bitstream = encoder.Encode(frame, pic_flags)
bitstream = encoder.Encode(frame, pic_flags, sei_messages)
Method Signatures
Encode(frame) -> bytes
Encode(frame, pic_flags: int) -> bytes
Encode(frame, pic_flags: int, sei_messages: list) -> bytes
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|frame
|numpy.ndarray or GPU buffer
|Input frame data (numpy array for CPU, CUDA Array Interface object for GPU)
|pic_flags
|int (optional)
|NV_ENC_PIC_FLAGS enumeration value(s) to control encoding behavior
|sei_messages
|list (optional)
|List of SEI (Supplemental Enhancement Information) messages to insert
Available Picture Flags:
- FORCEINTRA: Force this frame to be encoded as an intra frame
- FORCEIDR: Force this frame to be encoded as an IDR (Instantaneous Decoder Refresh) frame
- OUTPUT_SPSPPS: Include SPS/PPS/VPS headers with this frame
- EOS: Signal end of stream
Returns
bytes - Encoded bitstream packet(s). May return multiple packets in a single call (e.g., B-frames).
See Also
CreateEncoder
Function for creating a hardware-accelerated video encoder.
Syntax
CreateEncoder(
gpuid: int,
codec: CudaVideoCodec,
width: int,
height: int,
framerate: int,
preset: EncodePreset = EncodePreset.P4,
tuninginfo: EncodeTuningInfo = EncodeTuningInfo.HIGH_QUALITY,
goppattern: GOPPattern = GOPPattern.IBBBP,
profile: int = 0,
bitrate: int = 0,
codecconfig: CodecConfig = CodecConfig.VBR,
...
) -> Encoder
Description
Creates an Encoder instance for hardware-accelerated video encoding. The encoder can compress raw frames into various video codecs (H.264, HEVC, AV1).
Returns
Encoder object configured with the specified parameters.
Encoder
Flushes the encoder pipeline and retrieves any buffered frames.
Description
The
EndEncode method signals the end of the encoding session and flushes any frames remaining in the encoder's internal buffer. This method must be called at the end of encoding to ensure all frames are properly encoded and output.
Syntax
bitstream = encoder.EndEncode()
Method Signature
Returns
bytes - Remaining encoded bitstream packets from the encoder buffer.
See Also
Reconfigure
Dynamically reconfigures encoder parameters such as bitrate, rate control mode, and frame rate without recreating the encoder.
Description
The
Reconfigure method allows dynamic adjustment of encoder parameters during an encoding session. This is useful for adaptive bitrate streaming, changing quality targets, or adjusting frame rates based on system conditions.
Syntax
encoder.Reconfigure(reconfig_params)
Method Signature
Reconfigure(params: structEncodeReconfigureParams) -> None
Parameters
- params (structEncodeReconfigureParams)
-
Reconfiguration parameters object with properties:
rateControlMode: Rate control mode (CBR, VBR, CQP)
averageBitrate: Average bitrate in bits per second
maxBitrate: Maximum bitrate for VBR mode
vbvBufferSize: VBV buffer size in bits
vbvInitialDelay: VBV initial delay in bits
frameRateNum: Frame rate numerator
frameRateDen: Frame rate denominator
-
See Also
Transcoder
Transcoder Overview
The
Transcoder class provides a simple interface for transcoding video streams. It combines decoding, encoding, and muxing operations to convert video files from one format to another while preserving audio streams.
The Transcoder can be configured with various parameters to control its behavior:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|enc_file_path
|str
|Path to the input container file (source video to transcode)
|muxed_file_path
|str
|Path to the output container file after transcoding
|gpu_id
|int
|GPU device ID on which to perform decoding and encoding
|cuda_context
|int
|CUDA context under which the transcoding operations are performed
|cuda_stream
|int
|CUDA stream used by the decoder and encoder
|**kwargs
|dict
|Encode configuration settings (codec, bitrate, preset, etc.)
Methods
segmented_transcode(start, end)
Transcodes a specific segment of the video defined by start and end timestamps.
See segmented_transcode for detailed documentation.
segmented_transcode
Transcodes a specific segment of the video defined by start and end timestamps.
Description
The
segmented_transcode method extracts and transcodes a specific time range from the input video. It seeks to the start time, forces an IDR frame at the beginning of the segment for independent playback, re-encodes video frames, and copies corresponding audio packets.
Syntax
transcoder.segmented_transcode(start, end)
Method Signature
segmented_transcode(start: float, end: float) -> None
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|start
|float
|Start timestamp in seconds (rounded to 2 decimal places)
|end
|float
|End timestamp in seconds (rounded to 2 decimal places)
See Also
