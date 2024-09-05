Additional Information

The simulation data generated by the Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin is saved to a Clickhouse database. The following section describes the database tables and example Python scripts to access that data.

Field Type Comment scene_url string Path to the scene on the Nucleus server scene_timestamp string Timestamp of when the scene was originally opened db_author string Database author, as specified in the UI Configuration tab db_notes string Any additional notes, as specified in the UI Configuration tab db_timestamp string Database timestamp, as specified in the UI Configuration tab db_schemas_version string The version of database schemas (1.0.0 for this release)

Field Type Comment time_idx uint32 Time index of the simulation batch_idx uint32 Batch index of the simulation slot_idx uint32 Slot index of the simulation symbol_idx uint32 Symbol index of the simulation

Field Type Comment time_idx uint32 Time index of the simulation ru_id uint32 RU ID as defined in the UI stage widget ue_id uint32 UE ID as defined in the UI stage widget points array(tuple(float32, float32, float32)) Stores the (x, y, z) coordinates of interaction points normals array(tuple(float32, float32, float32)) Stores the (x, y, z) normals at the interaction points tap_power array(array(float32)) Power of the raypath channel tap in Watts

Field Type Comment time_idx uint32 Time index of the simulation ru_id uint32 RU ID as defined in the UI stage widget ue_id uint32 UE ID as defined in the UI stage widget ru_ant_el tuple(uint32, uint32, uint32) Tuple of antenna element indices for the RU antenna panel ue_ant_el tuple(uint32, uint32, uint32) Tuple of antenna element indices for the UE antenna panel cir_re array(float32) Real part of the channel impulse response cir_im array(float32) Imaginary part of the channel impulse response cir_delay array(float32) Propagation delay in seconds

where, in the tuple<h,v,p>

h is the index of the element in horizontal dimension

v is the index of the element in vertical dimension

p is the index of the polarization

Field Type Comment time_idx uint32 Time index of the simulation ru_id uint32 RU ID as defined in the UI stage widget ue_id uint32 UE ID as defined in the UI stage widget ru_ant_el tuple(uint32, uint32, uint32) Tuple of antenna element indices for the RU antenna panel ue_ant_el tuple(uint32, uint32, uint32) Tuple of antenna element indices for the UE antenna panel cfr_re array(float32) Real part of the channel frequency response cfr_im array(float32) Imaginary part of the channel frequency response

where, in the tuple<h,v,p>

h is the index of the element in horizontal dimension

v is the index of the element in vertical dimension

p is the index of the polarization dimension.

Field Type Comment ID uint32 ID of the panel as defined in the UI stage widget carrier_freq float32 Carrier frequency associated with this panel radiated_power float32 Radiated power (in Watts) associated with this panel is_dual_polarized boolean Indicates if panel is dual-polarized. 1=dual polarization, 0=single polarization. num_hor_el uint32 Number of columns in the planar array num_ver_el uint32 Number of rows in the planar array ant_el_types array(enum) Type of antenna. Isotropic=0, Infinitesimal_dipole=1, Halfwave_dipole=2, Rec_microstrip_patch=3, User_input=4 hor_spacing float32 Spacing of horizontal antenna elements in cm vert_spacing float32 Spacing of vertical antenna elements in cm roll_first_pol float32 Rotation (in radians) of the antenna element, corresponding to the first polarization roll_second_pol float32 Rotation (in radians) of the antenna element, corresponding to the second polarization. Only used for dual-polarized elements.

Field Type Comment ID uint32 UE ID as defined in the UI stage widget is_manual boolean Indicates if the UE was generated manually (1) or procedurally (0) is_manual_mobility boolean Whether or not the manual UE has waypoints explicitly added by the user height float32 Height of the UE in meters mech_tilt float32 Tilt of of UE antenna panel in degrees panel array(uint32) Array of panels for this UE batch_indices array(uint32) Array of batch indices for this UE waypoint_ids array(array(uint32)) Per-batch waypoint identifiers [batch, ids] waypoint_points array(array(tuple(float32,float32,float32))) Per-batch waypoint positions [batch, waypoints(x, y, z)] waypoint_stops array(array(float32)) Per-batch waypoint stop times in seconds [batch, stops] waypoint_speeds array(array(float32)) Per-batch waypoint speeds in m/s [batch, speeds] trajectory_ids array(array(uint32)) Per-batch waypoint identifiers along UE trajectory [batch, ids] trajectory_points array(array(tuple(float32,float32,float32))) Per-batch points along UE trajectory [batch, points(x, y, z)] trajectory_stops array(array(float32)) Per-batch stop times (in seconds) along UE trajectory [batch, stops] trajectory_speeds array(array(float32)) Per-batch speed (in m/s) at waypoints along UE trajectory [batch, speeds] route_positions array(array(tuple(float32,float32,float32))) Per-batch positions along sampled route [batch, points(x, y, z)] route_orientations array(array(tuple(float32,float32,float32))) Per-batch UE orientations along sampled route [batch, orientations(x, y, z)] route_speeds array(array(float32)) Per-batch speeds (in m/s) along sampled route. [batch, speeds] route_times array(array(float32)) Per-batch times (in seconds) along sampled route. [batch, times]

Field Type Comment ID uint32 RU ID as defined in the UI stage widget subcarrier_spacing float32 Subcarrier spacing (in Hz) fft_size uint32 Number of frequency samples used in the wideband CFR calculation height float32 Height of the RU in meters mech_azimuth float32 Mechanical azimuth rotation angle of the RU, in degrees mech_tilt float32 Mechanical tilt angle of the RU, in degrees panel array(uint32) Array of antenna panel IDs associated with this RU position array(float32) Position of the RU in the stage. The array contains 3 elements (x, y, z).

Field Type Comment default_ue_panel string The default panel ID assigned to UEs default_ru_panel string The default panel ID assigned to RUs num_emitted_rays_in_thousands int32 Number of emitted rays (x 1000) num_scene_interactions_per_ray int32 Number of interactions that a ray has with the environment. 0 = no interaction (line of sight) max_paths_per_ru_ue_pair uint32 Maximum number of raypaths per RU/UE ray_sparsity int32 Ratio of total computed rays to rays shown in the UI num_batches int32 Number of batches, where each batch represents a re-drop of the UE in a different position slots_per_batch int32 Number of slots to simulate for each batch symbols_per_slot int32 Number of symbols in a slot. Either 1 or 14. duration float32 The duration (in seconds) of the simulation interval float32 The sampling time (in seconds) of the simulation enable_wideband_cfrs Boolean True=>CFRs contain frequency points for the entire FFT size. False=>CFRs contain one frequency point at the center frequency. num_ues uint32 The total number of UEs in the simulation ue_height float32 UE height in meters ue_min_speed float32 Minimum UE speed in meters per second ue_max_speed float32 Maximum UE speed in meters per second is_seeded uint8 Indicates if mobility is seeded or not seed uint32 Seed used to define the randomness of UE batch drops and trajectories simulate_ran boolean Enable RAN simulations enable_training boolean Enable training simulations

Field Type Comment batch_id uint32 The batch index of the simulation slot_id unit32 The slot index within the batch link String If this telemetry result is for downlink (“DL”) or uplink (“UL”) ru_id uint32 RU ID ue_id uint32 UE ID startPrb uint32 Start PRB that the scheduler has assigned to this UE nPrb uint32 Number of PRBs that the scheduler has assigned to this UE mcs uint8 MCS index that the scheduler has assigned to this UE layers uint8 Number of layers used by this UE tbs uint32 Transport block (TB) size (in bytes) that was scheduled for this UE rv uint8 The redundancy version used for this transmission outcome uint32 If the transport block was successfully decoded (1) or not (0) scs float32 Subcarrier spacing (in Hz)

Field Type Comment time_idx uint32 Current time index of the simulation name string Optional name of a model training_losses array(tuple(uint32,float32)) Training losses: there may be multiple iterations trained for a given time index, so format is [(iteration0, loss0), (iteration1, loss1), …] validation_losses array(tuple(uint32,float32)) Optional validation losses, same format as training losses test_losses array(tuple(uint32,float32)) Optional test losses, same format as training losses baseline_losses array(tuple(uint32,float32)) Baseline losses, same format as training losses title string Optional title of loss plot in the UI, e.g. Training Loss y_label string Optional y-label of loss plot in the UI, e.g. MSE (dB) x_label string Optional x-label of loss plot in the UI, e.g. Slot

Field Type Comment prim_path string Prim path of the building material string Name of material assigned to this prim is_rf_active uint8 If geometry of the structure is considered by the EM solver (0=not considered, 1=considered) is_rf_diffuse uint8 If geometry of the structure is considered for diffusion in the EM solver (0=not considered, 1=considered)

Field Type Comment label string Captures the material set in the UI stage itu_r_p2040_a float64 ITU-R P2040 ‘a’ parameter \(^{[1]}\) itu_r_p2040_b float64 ITU-R P2040 ‘b’ parameter \(^{[1]}\) itu_r_p2040_c float64 ITU-R P2040 ‘c’ parameter \(^{[1]}\) itu_r_p2040_d float64 ITU-R P2040 ‘d’ parameter \(^{[1]}\) scattering_xpd float64 Scattering cross-polarization/co-polarization power ratio rms_roughness float64 Root mean squared of the surface roughness scattering_coeff float64 Scattering coefficient in the effective roughness (ER) model exponent_alpha_r int32 Integer exponent parameter for the directivity of the scattering lobe in the specular reflection direction in the ER model exponent_alpha_i int32 Integer exponent parameter for the directivity of the back-scattering lobe in the incidence direction in the double-lobe model lambda_r float64 Ratio between the specular-direction scattering power and the total scattering power in double-lobe model

[1] Table 3 of ITU, “Effects of building materials and structures on radio wave propagation above about 100 MHz”, Recommendation P.2040-3, August 2023.

Some examples of how to access the database results are bundled with the source code in the examples/ directory. These scripts serve as a template, and can be extended for your own data analysis.

There are two ways to run the ClickHouse scripts - using the Jupyter notebooks or as Python scripts. Both approaches are explained below.

To run as scripts, the necessary packages are available inside of the development container. Refer to the Installation section of this guide for how to start the development container. Then identify the name of the database of interest by using the clickhouse-client or using the database name in the Configurations tab in the UI.

Copy Copied! $ clickhouse-client :) show databases

In this section, we use RU interchangeably with tx and UE interchangeably with rx . The examples assume the following database configuration:

Database Name : yoda_2024_4_15_13_4_6

hostname: localhost

This script is provided to illustrate access to the cirs table in the database.

Copy Copied! python3 extract_CIR_sample.py --hostname <hostname> --database <database_name> --sample <time_idx> --RU <tx_id> --UE <rx_id>

For example to retrieve the CIR for sample 5, for ue_0002 and ru_0001, run the folllowing command:

Copy Copied! python3 extract_CIR_sample.py --hostname "localhost" --database "yoda_2024_4_15_13_4_6" --sample 5 --RU 1 --UE 2

The script fetches the desired CIRs and writes them to the binary file sample-cir-<time_idx>.dat. The binary file can be accessed using the pickle Python module. The pickled data structures have the following definition:

data : holds the complex amplitude of each raypath

delay: holds the associated time of arrival in seconds

The shape of the data and delay dictionaries is [time_idx, tx_id, rx_id] , where the inner-most dimension rx_id is a flat array of size

\( \left(Max_{Paths}, N_{hor.}^{\left(rx

ight)} \times N_{vert.}^{\left(rx

ight)} \times N_{pol.}^{\left(rx

ight)}, N_{hor.}^{\left(tx

ight)} \times N_{vert.}^{\left(tx

ight)} \times N_{pol.}^{\left(tx

ight)}

ight) \)

\(Max_{Paths}\) is the length of the CIR in samples,

\(N_{hor.}^{yx}\) is the number of horizontal antenna sites (without considering polarization) in the \(yx\) panel

\(N_{vert.}^{yx}\) is the number of vertical antenna sites (without considering polarization) in the \(yx\) panel

\(N_{pol.}^{yx}\) is the number of used polarizations per antenna site in the \(yx\) panel.

That is, the array is flattened according to the following order:

[\(h_{0}v_{0}p_{0}\), \(h_{0}v_{0}p_{1}\) … \(h_{0}v_{N_{vert}}p_{1}\) … \(h_{N_{hor}}v_{N_{vert}}p_{1}\) ] , where, h,v,p correspond to the horizontal, vertical and polarization dimension of the antenna panel.

The extract_CFR_sample.py reads the channel frequency response (CFR) from the cfrs table.

Copy Copied! python3 extract_CIR_sample.py --hostname <hostname> --database <database_name> --sample <time_idx> --RU <tx_id> --UE <rx_id>

For example, if we need the CFR for sample 5, for ue_0002 and ru_0001, run the following command:

Copy Copied! python3 extract_CFR_sample.py --hostname "localhost" --database "yoda_2024_4_15_13_4_6" --sample 5 --RU 1 --UE 2

The script fetches the desired CFRs and adds it to a dictionary that is then written to the sample-cfr-<time_idx>.dat binary file. The pickled data structure contains a dictionary data that holds the channel frequency response for the specified RU and UE antenna pairs. The shape of data is similar to the shape of the CIR from the previous section, except that the innermost flattened array is of size: \( \left(NFFT, N_{hor.}^{\left(rx

ight)} \times N_{vert.}^{\left(rx

ight)} \times N_{pol.}^{\left(rx

ight)}, N_{hor.}^{\left(tx

ight)} \times N_{vert.}^{\left(tx

ight)} \times N_{pol.}^{\left(tx

ight)}

ight) \)

where \(NFFT\) is the size of the FFT to convert from the time domain samples to frequency domain samples.

Besides the CFR, the script also dumps the following scalar quantities:

fft_size : Size of the CFR

scs : Subcarrier spacing

ue_fc : Center frequency of the UE

ru_fc : Center frequency of the RU

The scripts extract_CIR.py and extract_CFR.py extract data for all RU/UE antenna pairs and all time samples. To speed up reading such a large amount of data from the database, these scripts make use of a fast reader written in C++. The source code to the reader is provided in the examples/ directory and can be compiled into a shared library in the development container. See Readme_chapi.md for more details. The library provides the following Python bindings:

cfrs = read_cfrs_db(hostname,database)

cirs,delays = read_cfrs_db(hostname,database)

For example:

Copy Copied! cfrs = read_cfrs_db("localhost","yoda_2024_4_15_13_4_6") cirs,delays = read_cfrs_db("localhost",yoda_2024_4_15_13_4_6)

These bindings are called by extract_CIR.py and extract_CFR.py in order to generate pickle files cirs.dat or cfrs.dat . The usage is as follows:

Copy Copied! python3 extract_CIR.py --database <database_name> --hostname <hostname>

Copy Copied! python3 extract_CIR_sample.py --database "yoda_2024_4_15_13_4_6" --hostname "localhost"

Note that unlike extract_CFR_sample.py , the read_cfrs_db() function only returns the CFRs, not the other scalar quantities.

The script produces a figure of the channel impulse response associated with one of the RU/UE antenna links.

Copy Copied! python3 plot_PDP_from_CIR.py --filename sample-cir-<time_idx>.dat --sample <time_idx> --RU <tx_id> --UE <rx_id> --suppress

The channel impulse response can also be calculated and plotted using the channel frequency response data by running:

Copy Copied! python3 plot_PDP_from_CFR.py --filename sample-cir-<time_idx>.dat --sample <time_idx> --RU <tx_id> --UE <rx_id>

This script uses the rays in the raypaths table to calculate the uplink power angular spectrum.

Copy Copied! python3 plot_PAS_from_CIR.py --filename sample-cir-<time_idx>.dat --sample <time_idx> --RU <tx_id> --UE <rx_id> --angle [azimuth|zenith] --suppress

Finally, to visualize the channel frequency response, run:

Copy Copied! python plot_CFR.py -filename sample-<time_idx>.dat --sample <time_idx> --RU <tx_id> --UE <rx_id>

It may be convenient to execute the post processing scripts via Jupyter notebooks, if running on a different machine than the backend. The following notebooks are available in the examples/ directory:

extract_CFR_sample.ipynb

extract_CIR_sample.ipynb

Fast Clickhouse Access.ipynb

The Jupyter Notebooks can be accessed by opening a web browser using the address of the backend http://omniverse-server:8888/. The webpage may ask for a token the first time. As mentioned in the Installation section of this guide, the token is shown at the end of the install process. The token may also be found on the backend server, in the docker compose examples.