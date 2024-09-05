Installation

The following qualified systems have been tested and are directly supported with the AODT Installer:

Qualified system Node 1 Node 2 Azure VM (Multi-Node) Frontend Node

Standard_NV36ads_A10_v5

Windows Server 2022

Omniverse Enterprise Virutal Workstation - version 1.0 - x64 Gen 2

NVIDIA A10 GPU

36 vcpus

Memory 440GB Backend Node

Standard_NC24ads_A100_v4

Ubuntu Server 22.04

NVIDIA A100 GPU

24 vcpus

Memory 220GB Dell R750 (Colocated) Colocated

Ubuntu 22.04 - Server

Intel Xeon Gold 6336Y 2.4G, 24C/48T

PCIe Gen4

2x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPU

Memory 512GB DDR4

Storage 2TB N/A

Note that Azure installations on A10 VMs require NVIDIA GRID drivers.

The Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin (AODT) can be installed on Microsoft Azure using the Azure Installer. The Azure Installer in turn can be downloaded from NGC - Aerial Omniverse DT Installer using version tag 1.0.0 .

Specifically, we will first download the files from the Azure folder into a local directory. In that directory, we will create a file called .secrets and define the following environment variables:

Copy Copied! RESOURCEGROUP= WINDOWS_PASSWORD= SSH_KEY_NAME= LOCAL_IP= GUI_OS= NGC_CLI_API_KEY=

Variable Description RESOURCEGROUP Microsoft Azure Resource Group SSH_KEY_NAME Name of SSH key stored in Microsoft Azure WINDOWS_PASSWORD Password length must be between 12 and 72 characters and satisfy 3 of the following conditions: 1 lower case character, 1 upper case character, 1 number and 1 special character LOCAL_IP IP address (as seen by Azure) of the host that will run the provisioning scripts GUI_OS Windows NGC_CLI_API_KEY NGC API KEY

More information on NGC_CLI_API_KEY can be found here: NGC - User’s Guide.

Also, if necessary, the following command can be used to find the external IP address of the local machine.

Copy Copied! curl ifconfig.me

Once the variables above are configured, we can use the mcr.microsoft.com/azure-cli docker image to run the provisioning scripts.

Copy Copied! docker run -it --env-file .secrets -v .:/aodt -v ~/.ssh/azure.pem:/root/.ssh/id_rsa mcr.microsoft.com/azure-cli

The docker container will mounts the downloaded scripts, and it will access to the private SSH key. In the example, the private key can be found in ~/.ssh/azure.pem .

Inside the docker container, we can run the following commands:

Copy Copied! $ az login $ cd aodt $ bash azure_install.sh

and the script will create the VMs, configure the network inbound ports, and download the scripts needed in the next step.

At the end, azure_install.sh will show:

Copy Copied! Use Microsoft Remote Desktop Connection to connect to <ip-address> Username: aerial Password: <configured password>

We can use Microsoft Remote Desktop Client to connect to the IP address shown at the end of azure_install.sh using the configured username and password.

Once successfully logged, we can then

sign into NVIDIA Omniverse and complete the installation of the Omniverse launcher

open File Explorer, navigate to C:\AerialODT , right click download_installer and select Run with PowerShell .

When the command is finished, we can open a Command Prompt and type

Copy Copied! cd c:\AerialODT install_script.bat

At the end, the installation script will open a Jupyter notebook in the browser. We can then click on the Library tab in the Omniverse Launcher Window, and Launch the Aerial Omnivere Digital Twin graphical user interface.

For a full deployment on prem, we can select the pre-qualified Dell PowerEdge R750 server. After installing Ubuntu-22.04.3 Server , we can log in using SSH and run the following commands

Copy Copied! sudo apt-get install -y jq unzip export NGC_CLI_API_KEY=<NGC_CLI_API_KEY> AUTH_URL="https://authn.nvidia.com/token?service=ngc&scope=group/ngc:esee5uzbruax&group/ngc:esee5uzbruax/" TOKEN=$(curl -s -u "\$oauthtoken":"$NGC_CLI_API_deploymentKEY" -H "Accept:application/json" "$AUTH_URL" | jq -r '.token') versionTag="1.0.0" downloadedZip="$HOME/aodt_bundle.zip" curl -L "https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/org/esee5uzbruax/resources/aodt-installer/versions/$versionTag/files/aodt_bundle.zip" -H "Authorization: Bearer$TOKEN" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -o $downloadedZip # Unzip the downloaded file unzip -o $downloadedZip

Again, more information on NGC_CLI_API_KEY can be found here: NGC - User’s Guide.

Once the aodt_bundle.zip has been downloaded and extracted, we will continue by running the following command

Copy Copied! ./aodt_bundle/install.sh localhost $NGC_CLI_API_KEY

When the installation is complete, we can use a VNC client to connect to the VNC server on port 5901. The VNC password is nvidia .