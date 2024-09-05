Scene Importer

Using the PLATEAU open data as reference, a small model of Tokyo can be built as follows.

First, we can run the aodt_gis container using the following command

Copy Copied! docker run -it --name aodt-gis --entrypoint /bin/bash nvcr.io/esee5uzbruax/aodt-gis:1.0.0

Once inside the container, update permissions on the aodt_gis folder:

Copy Copied! cd src/ chmod 777 aodt_gis

Then, we can use the following commands to run a script to download the CityGML bundle describing Tokyo.

Copy Copied! cd src/aodt_gis/samples/input_data ./get_tokyo.sh

Next, we will copy template.usd Users/<User>/assets to a target folder on the Nucleus server, e.g., Users/<User>/plateau and rename the file to sample.usd . This can be done either with Omniverse launcher or using the Content tab in the Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin user interface.

Authenticate to Omniverse from within the container:

Copy Copied! export OMNI_USER=<Insert Your Username> export OMNI_PASS=<Insert Your Password>

With the source data and target USD URL identified, we can then run

Copy Copied! cd src/aodt_gis/build ./aodt_gis \ ../samples/input_data/13100_tokyo23-ku_2022_citygml_1_2_op/udx/bldg/53393599_bldg_6697_2_op.gml ../samples/input_data/13100_tokyo23-ku_2022_citygml_1_2_op/udx/bldg/53393690_bldg_6697_2_op.gml ../samples/input_data/13100_tokyo23-ku_2022_citygml_1_2_op/udx/bldg/53393589_bldg_6697_2_op.gml ../samples/input_data/13100_tokyo23-ku_2022_citygml_1_2_op/udx/bldg/53393680_bldg_6697_2_op.gml --output omniverse://<Nucleus Server IP>/Users/<User>/plateau/sample.usd --epsg_in EPSG:6697 --epsg_out EPSG:32654

which will take the 4 tiles described by each GML file and merge them into Users/<User>/plateau/sample.usd. The parameters

Copy Copied! --epsg_in EPSG:6697 --epsg_out EPSG:32654

indicate that we are projecting from the source coordinate reference system (EPSG 6697) to the UTM (Universal Transverse Mercator) zone 54N.

Unless otherwise configured, textures will be moved to the destination folder where the generated USD file resides.