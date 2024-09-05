The EM simulation mode simulates the electromagnetic propagation between transmitters and receivers and does not include the transfer of information from RAN to UEs or vice versa.

As discussed in the previous sections, the Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin consists of five subcomponents:

the graphical user interface

Nucleus

ClickHouse

the scene importer

and the RAN digital twin,

where the Nucleus server is the element that allows all the others to interact with one another.

Our entry point to running simulations is the graphical user interface. After opening the graphical interface, we can navigate to the Configuration tab to attach to an instance of the RAN digital twin, here referred to also as a worker.

Once in the Configuration tab, we shall enter the DB host, DB port for the ClickHouse server and press the Connect button. If the server is reached successfully, the indicator next to the Connect button will go from red to green. Continuing, we can then add a DB name, and optionally a DB author. DB notes can be left empty or can be used to describe key characteristics of the simulation which can help us to retrieve at a later point. We can disconnect from the DB at any time by clicking the Disconnect button.

Next, we can enter the Nucleus server URL, e.g. omniverse://<Nucleus IP or hostname> , and the desired live Session Name. The Broadcast Channel Name is an optional parameter to additionally isolate multiple workers running on the same node. By default, Broadcast Channel Name is simply broadcast . Finally, we can specify the URLs of the Assets installed on the selected Nucleus server during installation.

After these steps, we are ready to click on the Attach worker button from the toolbar, which is the icon represented by a set of gears. If there is a problem with the installation and the graphical user interface is not able to communicate with the worker, an error window will pop up.

Differently, if the worker attaches successfully, the gear icon will turn green as shown below. To detach the worker, we can click the gear icon again and confirm we want to detach the work. The icon will turn gray again.

It is worth mentioning that it is not necessary to explicitly connect to the database each time since attaching the worker will also connect to the database. Of course, the DB host and DB port need to be valid for this to happen.

After attaching the worker, we are ready to open a scene. We can do so by going to File > Open and selecting a scene, e.g. tokyo.usd , from the Nucleus server. Alternatively, we can use the Content tab and double click on the file we want to open.

After the UI and the worker both open the scene, we will see a 3D map in the viewport, and the Live session icon in the top right will turn green, indicating that the live session is active.

Next, we need to create the antenna panels that the RUs and UEs will use.

First, we can create a new antenna array by right clicking on the Stage widget and selecting the Aerial > Create Panel entry from the context menu. The new panel can be found in the Stage widget under the Panels entry. By selecting the new panel, we can inspect its properties and change using the Antenna Elements tab and the Property widget as illustrated in the figure below.

In release 1.0, the Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin supports the possibility of importing and using a custom antenna pattern. An example of the format in which the pattern needs to be specified can be found in

Copy Copied! /aodt/aodt_sim/antennas/infinitesimal_dipole.csv

in the aodt_sim container.

To use a custom antenna file, e.g., user_antenna_pattern.csv , the current process is as follows:

Access the host where the aodt_sim container is running or will run Copy Copied! cd $HOME/backend_bundle docker-compose down vi docker-compose.yml Edit docker-compose.yml and set Copy Copied! services: connector: [...] command: ./aodt_sim --nucleus omniverse://omniverse-server --broadcast broadcast --log debug --antenna-pattern-path /aodt_sim/antennas/user_antenna_pattern.csv [...] volumes: - ./aodt_sim/antennas:/aodt/aodt_sim/antennas [...] Bring the container up again Copy Copied! docker-compose up -d

To deploy new radio units (RUs), it is sufficient to right click on the map with the mouse and select Aerial > Deploy RU. This will create a movable asset which follows the mouse. Once the location of the RU is found, we can click to confirm the position of the RU. The RU can be later moved by selecting it, right clicking on it and using Aerial > Move RU from the context menu.

After a given RU is in the intended position, its attributes can be modified using the property widget. Most importantly we need to associate a Panel Type is the field is empty.

The UEs can be deployed in two ways - procedurally or manually. To deploy manually, we can navigate to the viewport and right click on the position where we would like the UE to be located. Selecting Aerial > Deploy UE from the context menu will create a capsule in the desired location. The corresponding entry in the UEs group of the stage widget will have the Manually Created flag active.

For a manually created UE, we can also specify its mobility path by clicking on the Edit Waypoints button in the UE property widget. Then, in the viewport we can draw a polyline defining the intended trajectory of the UE across the map.

This approach is typically sufficient to simulate small scenarios, where the number of UEs is limited. For larger populations of UEs, we can procedurally generate a set of UEs by changing the parameter Number of UEs in the Scenario entry of the Stage widget. Pressing the Generate UEs button in the toolbar, when the worker is attached, will procedurally create enough UEs, so that the total number of UEs the one specified in Scenario.

We can constrain where the procedural UEs are generated and can move by creating a Spawn Zone, i.e., by right clicking in the viewport and selecting Aerial > Deploy Spawn Zone. This will create the bounding box show in the figure.

We can adjust the size and position of the bounding box using the Move, Rotate, and Scale buttons in the toolbar. More in detail, after selecting one of such actions, we can drag the red/blue/green arrows and rectangles show in the figure to execute the desired transformation.

It is important that bounding box intersects with the ground of the stage. Otherwise, the procedural UEs will not be dropped in the spawn zone. For this reason, we might want to modify the spawn zone bounding box from the top view, instead of perspective view (the view can be changed from the Camera view widget at the top of the viewport).

If there is no spawn zone or if the spawn zone bounding box is too small, then procedural UEs will be dropped in a random position in the stage.

Procedural and manual UEs can be mixed for a given deployment, and manual UEs are not moved at every press of the Generate UEs button.

The proper association of materials to the scene geometry plays a key role in producing a realistic representation of the radio environment. Currently, materials can be assigned to each building and to the terrain as a whole. To do so,

we can select the building we want to edit using either the stage view or the viewport and then proceed to alter the field Building Material from the property widget;

similarly, for the terrain, we can select the ground_plane asset in the stage view and then modify the Ground Plane Material field from the property widget.

For the buildings, it is also possible to batch assign a given material to the whole map by selecting World/buildings in the stage widget.

With a similar procedure and interface, we can also assign two other important properties:

Enable RF : this flag indicates whether the mesh or meshes representing one building, all of the buildings or the terrain can interact with the electromagnetic field. If this flag is not enabled the electromagnetic field will not be able to interact with the geometry of the selected asset;

Enable Diffusion: this option in turn specifies whether the mesh or meshes - again representing one building all of the buildings or the terrain can interact with the electromagnetic field in a diffuse fashion, i.e., whether the surface of such meshes can produce non-specular reflections.



Before running the simulation, it is important to check that all of the parameters in the Scenario property widget are aligned with our intentions that Enable Training and Simulate RAN are unchecked.

As mentioned in the previous section, the duration and the sampling period of the simulation is determined by the Simulation Mode in Scenario. The user is given two options: duration and interval, or slot and symbol per slot.

Simulation Mode: Duration requires to set Batches , Duration , Interval

Simulation Mode: Slots instead requires Batches , Slots Per Batch , Samples Per Slot .



Refer to the Graphical User Interface section describing the Scenario stage widget for more details on these and other parameters.

Now, we can generate the UEs and the trajectories that they will follow during the simulation using the Generate UEs button. The trajectories appear in the viewport widget as polylines in white on the ground plane, and in the Stage widget as entries of the runtime scope. Once the UE and their trajectories are available, we can start the simulation by pressing the Start UE mobility button in the toolbar.

While running, the simulation can be paused and stopped using the Pause UE mobility and the Stop UE mobility buttons of the toolbar. While the simulation is paused, the Generate UEs button can be pressed but it will not generate a new set of trajectories. In order to so, the simulation will have to be stopped first using the Stop UE mobility button. The progress of the simulation is shown in the progress bar.

When the simulation is complete, press the Play button on the toolbar or move the blue indicator in the Timeline widget to a specific frame of interest. To stop the replay, we can click the Stop button.

The visualization of the rays can be turned on or off for each RU-UE pair by selecting the UE ahead of the simulation and using the Property widget as illustrated in the figure.

If a given RU is not selected before the simulation was launched, and we are interested in seeing the rays from that RU, we can use the Refresh telemetry button.

The radio environment results stored in the database are for the RU to UE direction, i.e., for downlink. Specifically, if we take

the total transmitted power \(P^{\left(RU

ight)}\) at RU,

the number of polarizations used at RU per transmitting antenna site \(N^{\left(RU

ight)}_{pol.}\)

the number of horizontal antenna elements used at the RU \(N^{\left(RU

ight)}_{hor.}\)

the number of vertical antenna elements used at the RU \(N^{\left(RU

ight)}_{vert.}\)

the number of FFT points \(n\)

the channel frequency response per link \(\mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(UE

ight)}\left( k

ight)\) observed at the UE for a given subcarrier \(k\), across the link from the \(i\)-transmitter antenna to the \(j\)-th receiver antenna

the channel frequency response per link \(\mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(ch

ight)}\left( k

ight)\) observed at the UE for a given subcarrier \(k\), across the link from the \(i\)-transmitter antenna to the \(j\)-th receiver antenna when each subcarrier is allocated unitary power at transmission

the results are such that

\( \left<\mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(UE

ight)}, \mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(UE

ight)}

ight> = \dfrac{P^{\left(RU

ight)}}{n \cdot N^{\left(RU

ight)}_{pol.} \cdot N^{\left(RU

ight)}_{hor.} \cdot N^{\left(RU

ight)}_{vert.}} \left<\mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(ch

ight)}, \mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(ch

ight)}

ight>. \) The set of \(\left\{\mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(UE

ight)}\left( k

ight)

ight\}_{i,j,k}\) is stored in the cfrs table discussed in the next section.

If we define \( \mathbf{h}_{i,j}^{\left(UE

ight)} = \dfrac{{

m{iFFT}}_n \left[ \mathbf{H}_{i,j} ^ {\left( UE

ight)}

ight]}{\sqrt{n}} \) and the geometrically calculated channel impulse response as \( h^{UE}_{i,j} \left(t

ight) = \sum_w h^{\left(w

ight)}_{i,j} \delta\left(t - \tau^{\left(w

ight)}_{i,j}

ight) \) we also have \( \left<h^{UE}_{i,j}, h^{UE}_{i,j}

ight> = \left<\mathbf{h}_{i,j}^{\left(wb

ight)}, \mathbf{h}_{i,j}^{\left(wb

ight)}

ight> \) where the set of \(\left\{h_{i,j}^{\left(UE

ight)}

ight\}_{i,j}\) is stored in the raypaths table discussed in the upcoming section.

Finally, if we are interested in calculating the channel frequency response in uplink, we can do so by imposing \( \left<\mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(RU

ight)}, \mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(RU

ight)}

ight>_{UL} = \dfrac{P^{\left(UE

ight)}}{N^{\left(UE

ight)}_{pol.} \cdot N^{\left(UE

ight)}_{hor.} \cdot N^{\left(UE

ight)}_{vert.}} \cdot \dfrac{N^{\left(RU

ight)}_{pol.} \cdot N^{\left(RU

ight)}_{hor.} \cdot N^{\left(RU

ight)}_{vert.}}{P^{\left(RU

ight)}} \left<\mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(UE

ight)}, \mathbf{H}_{i,j}^{\left(UE

ight)}

ight>_{DL}. \)