3. Data Structures

Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO WQ.

Log number of entries for the created WQ.

Log size of entry for the created WQ. If this parameter is not provided, it will be set to default value 4.

IBV protection domain struct to use for creating the WQ.

RMP attributes (used only for RMPs).

SQ attributes (used only for SQs).

WQ UAR ID.

User defined user_index for the created WQ.

DBR memory address for the created WQ.