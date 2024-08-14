API References for DOCA 2.8.0
3. Data Structures

Here are the data structures with brief descriptions:

flexio_affinity
flexio_app_attr
flexio_cmdq_attr
flexio_cq_attr
flexio_dev_cqe64
flexio_dev_eqe
flexio_dev_mini_cqe64
flexio_dev_process_tracer_ctx
flexio_dev_sqe_seg
flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg
flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg
flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg
flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_seg
flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg
flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg
flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg
flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg
flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg
flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg
flexio_event_handler_attr
flexio_heap_mem_info
flexio_mkey_attr
flexio_msg_stream_attr_t
flexio_outbox_attr
flexio_process_attr
flexio_qmem
flexio_qp_attr
flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask
flexio_tracer_msg
flexio_wq_attr
flexio_wq_rq_attr
flexio_wq_sq_attr
spinlock_s

3.1. flexio_affinity Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes Flex IO thread affinity information.

Public Variables

uint32_t  id
enumflexio_affinity_type type

Variables

uint32_t flexio_affinity::id [inherited]

ID of the chosen resource (EU / DPA EU group). Reserved if affinity type none is set.

enumflexio_affinity_typeflexio_affinity::type [inherited]

Affinity type to use for a Flex IO thread (none, strict or group).

3.2. flexio_app_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes process attributes for creating a Flex IO application.

Public Variables

size_t  app_bsize
const char * app_name
void * app_ptr
uint64_t  dpa_api_version
uint64_t * flexio_dev_versions
size_t  flexio_dev_versions_len_size
size_t  sig_bsize
void * sig_ptr

Variables

size_t flexio_app_attr::app_bsize [inherited]

DPA application size (bytes).

const char * flexio_app_attr::app_name [inherited]

DPA application name.

void * flexio_app_attr::app_ptr [inherited]

Pointer to a buffer holds the DPA application.

uint64_t flexio_app_attr::dpa_api_version [inherited]

RTOS version.

uint64_t * flexio_app_attr::flexio_dev_versions [inherited]

Array of flexio_dev_versions.

size_t flexio_app_attr::flexio_dev_versions_len_size [inherited]

Length of array of flexio_dev_versions.

size_t flexio_app_attr::sig_bsize [inherited]

DPA application signature buffer size (bytes). sig_bsize == 0 indicates no signature.

void * flexio_app_attr::sig_ptr [inherited]

Pointer to a buffer holds the signature of the application.

3.3. flexio_cmdq_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes process attributes for creating a Flex IO command queue (async RPC).

Public Variables

int  batch_size
enumflexio_cmdq_state state
int  workers

Variables

int flexio_cmdq_attr::batch_size [inherited]

Number of tasks to be executed to completion by invoked thread.

enumflexio_cmdq_stateflexio_cmdq_attr::state [inherited]

Command queue initial state.

int flexio_cmdq_attr::workers [inherited]

Number of available workers, each worker can handle up to batch_size number of tasks in a single invocation.

3.4. flexio_cq_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO CQ.

Public Variables

uint8_t  always_armed
bool  cc
flexio_uintptr_t cq_dbr_daddr
uint16_t  cq_max_count
uint16_t  cq_period
enumflexio_cq_period_mode cq_period_mode
struct flexio_qmem cq_ring_qmem
enum flexio_cqe_comp_format  cqe_comp_format
enumflexio_cqe_comp_type cqe_comp_type
uint8_t  element_type
uint32_t  emulated_eqn
uint8_t  log_cq_depth
bool  no_arm
uint8_t  overrun_ignore
flexio_thread * thread
void * uar_base_addr
uint32_t  uar_id

Variables

uint8_t flexio_cq_attr::always_armed [inherited]

Indication to always arm for the created CQ

bool flexio_cq_attr::cc [inherited]

Indication to enable collapsed CQE for the created CQ.

flexio_uintptr_tflexio_cq_attr::cq_dbr_daddr [inherited]

DBR memory address for the created CQ.

uint16_t flexio_cq_attr::cq_max_count [inherited]

CQE moderation max count (number of CQEs before creating an event).

uint16_t flexio_cq_attr::cq_period [inherited]

CQE moderation period (number of usecs before creating an event).

enumflexio_cq_period_modeflexio_cq_attr::cq_period_mode [inherited]

CQE moderation period mode (by CQE or by event).

struct flexio_qmemflexio_cq_attr::cq_ring_qmem [inherited]

Ring memory info for the created CQ.

enum flexio_cqe_comp_format flexio_cq_attr::cqe_comp_format [inherited]

CQE compression mini CQE format.

enumflexio_cqe_comp_typeflexio_cq_attr::cqe_comp_type [inherited]

CQE compression type to use for the CQ.

uint8_t flexio_cq_attr::element_type [inherited]

Type of the element attached to the created CQ (thread, EQ, none, emulated EQ).

uint32_t flexio_cq_attr::emulated_eqn [inherited]

Emulated EQ number to attach to the created CQ

uint8_t flexio_cq_attr::log_cq_depth [inherited]

Log number of entries for the created CQ.

bool flexio_cq_attr::no_arm [inherited]

Indication to not arm the CQ on creation.

uint8_t flexio_cq_attr::overrun_ignore [inherited]

Indication to ignore overrun for the created CQ.

flexio_thread * flexio_cq_attr::thread [inherited]

Thread object to attach to the created CQ (only valid for element type thread).

void * flexio_cq_attr::uar_base_addr [inherited]

CQ UAR base address, relevant for devx UAR only, otherwise must be NULL.

uint32_t flexio_cq_attr::uar_id [inherited]

CQ UAR ID (devx UAR ID for host queues, otherwise flexio_uar).

3.5. flexio_dev_cqe64 Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev CQE.

Public Variables

__be32  byte_cnt
__be16  csum_ok
__be32  err_syndrome
__be32  imm_inval_pkey
uint8_t  op_own
__be32  qpn
uint8_t  qpn24[3]
__be32  rsvd
__be32  rsvd00[5]
__be32  rsvd14[2]
uint8_t  rsvd22[2]
__be32  rsvd48
uint8_t  signature
uint8_t  sop_rdrop
__be32  srqn_uidx
__be16  wqe_counter

Variables

__be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::byte_cnt [inherited]

0Bh - Byte count.

__be16 flexio_dev_cqe64::csum_ok [inherited]

05h 16..31 - checksum ok bits.

__be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::err_syndrome [inherited]

0Dh Error syndrome

__be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::imm_inval_pkey [inherited]

09h - immediate / invalidate key / pkey

uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::op_own [inherited]

0Fh 0 - Ownership bit.

__be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::qpn [inherited]

0Eh - QPN.

uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::qpn24[3] [inherited]

0Eh 0..23 - qpn with 24 bits

__be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd [inherited]

0Ah - Reserved.

__be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd00[5] [inherited]

00h..04h - Reserved.

__be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd14[2] [inherited]

06h..07h - Reserved.

uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd22[2] [inherited]

05h 0..15 - Reserved.

__be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::rsvd48 [inherited]

0Ch.Reserved.

uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::signature [inherited]

0Fh 8..15 - Signature/validity.

uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe64::sop_rdrop [inherited]

0Eh 24..31 - send_wqe_opcode/rx_drop_counter

__be32 flexio_dev_cqe64::srqn_uidx [inherited]

08h - SRQ number or user index.

__be16 flexio_dev_cqe64::wqe_counter [inherited]

0Fh 16..31 - WQE counter.

3.6. flexio_dev_eqe Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev EQE.

Public Variables

__be32  cqn
flexio_dev_eqe::@10  event_data
uint8_t  owner
__be32  rsvd00[6]
uint8_t  rsvd00
uint8_t  rsvd02
__be16  rsvd3c
uint8_t  rsvd4[28]
uint8_t  signature
uint8_t  sub_type
uint8_t  type

Variables

__be32 flexio_dev_eqe::cqn [inherited]

18h 24 lsb - CQN.

flexio_dev_eqe::@10 flexio_dev_eqe::event_data [inherited]

20h - Event data.

uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::owner [inherited]

3Fh - Owner.

__be32 flexio_dev_eqe::rsvd00[6] [inherited]

00h..17h - Reserved.

uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::rsvd00 [inherited]

00h - Reserved.

uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::rsvd02 [inherited]

02h - Reserved.

__be16 flexio_dev_eqe::rsvd3c [inherited]

3Ch - Reserved.

uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::rsvd4[28] [inherited]

04h..1fh - Reserved.

uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::signature [inherited]

3Eh - Signature.

uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::sub_type [inherited]

03h - Sub type.

uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe::type [inherited]

01h - EQE type.

3.7. flexio_dev_mini_cqe64 Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev compressed CQE.

Public Variables

__be64  mini_cqe[7]
uint8_t  num_and_type
uint8_t  rsvd0[6]
uint8_t  validity_iteration_count

Variables

__be64 flexio_dev_mini_cqe64::mini_cqe[7] [inherited]

00h..37h mini cqe array.

uint8_t flexio_dev_mini_cqe64::num_and_type [inherited]

3fh..3fh no' of mini cqes, mini cqe format.

uint8_t flexio_dev_mini_cqe64::rsvd0[6] [inherited]

38h..3dh mini cqe 7.

uint8_t flexio_dev_mini_cqe64::validity_iteration_count [inherited]

3eh..3eh validity iteration count.

3.8. flexio_dev_process_tracer_ctx Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK message stream ]

Describes Flex IO process trace context. This struct is used for managing different tracers for a DPA process.

Public Variables

flexio_tracer_streams_data [FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_MAX_STREAMS_AMOUNT] * tracer_ctx

Variables

flexio_tracer_streams_data [FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_MAX_STREAMS_AMOUNT] * flexio_dev_process_tracer_ctx::tracer_ctx [inherited]

< Process trace contexts.

3.9. flexio_dev_sqe_seg Union Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev send WQE segments. Only one segment can be set at a given time.

Public Variables

struct flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg atomic
struct flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg ctrl
struct flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg eth
struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_seg inline_data
struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg inline_send_data
struct flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg mem_ptr_send_data
struct flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg rdma
struct flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg shared_receive
struct flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg transpose

Variables

struct flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::atomic [inherited]

Atomic segment.

struct flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::ctrl [inherited]

Control segment.

struct flexio_dev_wqe_eth_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::eth [inherited]

Ethernet segment.

struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::inline_data [inherited]

Inline data segment.

struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::inline_send_data [inherited]

Inline send data segment.

struct flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::mem_ptr_send_data [inherited]

Memory pointer send data segment.

struct flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::rdma [inherited]

RDMA segment.

struct flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::shared_receive [inherited]

Shared receive.

struct flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_segflexio_dev_sqe_seg::transpose [inherited]

Transpose segment.

3.10. flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev WQE ATOMIC segment.

Public Variables

__be64  compare_data
__be64  swap_or_add_data

Variables

__be64 flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg::compare_data [inherited]

02h..03h - Compare operation data.

__be64 flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg::swap_or_add_data [inherited]

00h..01h - Swap or Add operation data.

3.11. flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev WQE control segment.

Public Variables

__be32  general_id
__be32  idx_opcode
__be32  qpn_ds
__be32  signature_fm_ce_se

Variables

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg::general_id [inherited]

03h - Control general ID.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg::idx_opcode [inherited]

00h - WQE index and opcode.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg::qpn_ds [inherited]

01h - QPN and number of data segments.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg::signature_fm_ce_se [inherited]

02h - Signature, fence mode, completion mode and solicited event.

3.12. flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev WQE ethernet segment.

Public Variables

__be16  cs_swp_flags
__be16  inline_hdr_bsz
uint8_t  inline_hdrs[2]
__be16  mss
__be32  rsvd0
__be32  rsvd2

Variables

__be16 flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::cs_swp_flags [inherited]

01h 16..31 - CS and SWP flags.

__be16 flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::inline_hdr_bsz [inherited]

03h 16..31 - Inline headers size (bytes).

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::inline_hdrs[2] [inherited]

03h 0..15 - Inline headers (first two bytes).

__be16 flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::mss [inherited]

01h 0..15 - Max segment size.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::rsvd0 [inherited]

00h - Reserved.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg::rsvd2 [inherited]

02h - Reserved.

3.13. flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_seg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev WQE inline data segment.

Public Variables

uint8_t  inline_data[16]

Variables

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_seg::inline_data[16] [inherited]

00h..03h - Inline data.

3.14. flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev WQE inline send data segment.

Public Variables

__be32  byte_count
__be32  data_and_padding[3]

Variables

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg::byte_count [inherited]

00h - Byte count.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg::data_and_padding[3] [inherited]

01h..03h - Data and padding array.

3.15. flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev WQE memory pointer send data segment.

Public Variables

__be64  addr
__be32  byte_count
__be32  lkey

Variables

__be64 flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg::addr [inherited]

02h..03h - Address.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg::byte_count [inherited]

00h - Byte count.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg::lkey [inherited]

01h - Local key.

3.16. flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev WQE receive data segment.

Public Variables

__be64  addr
__be32  byte_count
__be32  lkey

Variables

__be64 flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg::addr [inherited]

02h..03h - Address.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg::byte_count [inherited]

00h - Byte count.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg::lkey [inherited]

01h - Local key.

3.17. flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev WQE RDMA segment.

Public Variables

__be64  raddr
__be32  rkey
__be32  rsvd0

Variables

__be64 flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg::raddr [inherited]

00h..01h - Remote address.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg::rkey [inherited]

02h - Remote key.

__be32 flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg::rsvd0 [inherited]

03h - Reserved.

3.18. flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev shared receive WQE.

Public Variables

__be16  next_wqe_index
uint8_t  rsvd0[2]
uint8_t  rsvd1[11]
uint8_t  signature

Variables

__be16 flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg::next_wqe_index [inherited]

Index (pointer) in the WQE buffer to the next WQE to be executed.

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg::rsvd0[2] [inherited]

Reserved bits for memory alignment.

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg::rsvd1[11] [inherited]

Reserved bits for memory alignment.

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg::signature [inherited]

WQE signature.

3.19. flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev queue types ]

Describes Flex IO dev WQE transpose segment.

Public Variables

uint8_t  element_size
uint8_t  num_of_cols
uint8_t  num_of_rows
uint8_t  rsvd0[0x3]
uint8_t  rsvd1
uint8_t  rsvd2
uint8_t  rsvd4[0x8]

Variables

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::element_size [inherited]

00h 0..7 - Matrix element size.

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::num_of_cols [inherited]

01h 16..22 - Number of columns in matrix (7b).

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::num_of_rows [inherited]

01h 0..6 - Number of rows in matrix (7b).

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::rsvd0[0x3] [inherited]

00h 8..31 - Reserved.

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::rsvd1 [inherited]

01h - Reserved.

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::rsvd2 [inherited]

01h - Reserved.

uint8_t flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg::rsvd4[0x8] [inherited]

02h..03h - Reserved.

3.20. flexio_event_handler_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO event handler.

Public Variables

struct flexio_affinity affinity
uint64_t  arg
int  continuable
flexio_func_t*host_stub_func
flexio_uintptr_t thread_local_storage_daddr

Variables

struct flexio_affinityflexio_event_handler_attr::affinity [inherited]

Thread's affinity information.

uint64_t flexio_event_handler_attr::arg [inherited]

Thread argument.

int flexio_event_handler_attr::continuable [inherited]

Thread continuable flag.

flexio_func_t* * flexio_event_handler_attr::host_stub_func [inherited]

Stub for the entry function of the thread.

flexio_uintptr_tflexio_event_handler_attr::thread_local_storage_daddr [inherited]

Address of the local storage buffer of the thread.

3.21. flexio_heap_mem_info Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes process heap memory information

Public Variables

size_t  allocated
uint64_t  base_addr
size_t  requested
size_t  size

Variables

size_t flexio_heap_mem_info::allocated [inherited]

Process heap memory allocated in bytes.

uint64_t flexio_heap_mem_info::base_addr [inherited]

Process heap memory base address.

size_t flexio_heap_mem_info::requested [inherited]

Process heap memory requested in bytes.

size_t flexio_heap_mem_info::size [inherited]

Process heap memory size in bytes.

3.22. flexio_mkey_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes process attributes for creating a Flex IO MKey.

Public Variables

int  access
flexio_uintptr_t daddr
size_t  len
ibv_pd * pd

Variables

int flexio_mkey_attr::access [inherited]

access contains the access mask for the MKey (Expected values: IBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_WRITE, IBV_ACCESS_LOCAL_WRITE).

flexio_uintptr_tflexio_mkey_attr::daddr [inherited]

DPA address the MKey is created for.

size_t flexio_mkey_attr::len [inherited]

Length of the address space the MKey is created for.

ibv_pd * flexio_mkey_attr::pd [inherited]

IBV protection domain information for the created MKey.

3.23. flexio_msg_stream_attr_t Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes DPA msg thread attributes for messaging from the Device to the Host side.

Public Variables

size_t  data_bsize
flexio_msg_dev_level  level
struct flexio_affinity mgmt_affinity
char * stream_name
flexio_msg_dev_sync_mode sync_mode
enumflexio_tracer_transport tracer_mode
tracer_msg_formats
flexio_uar * uar

Variables

size_t flexio_msg_stream_attr_t::data_bsize [inherited]

Size of buffer, used for data transfer from Flex IO to HOST MUST be power of two and be at least 2Kb.

flexio_msg_dev_level flexio_msg_stream_attr_t::level [inherited]

Log level of the stream.

struct flexio_affinityflexio_msg_stream_attr_t::mgmt_affinity [inherited]

EU affinity for stream management operations creation, modification and destruction Passing a nullified struct will set affinity type to 'NONE'.

char * flexio_msg_stream_attr_t::stream_name [inherited]

The name of the stream.

flexio_msg_dev_sync_modeflexio_msg_stream_attr_t::sync_mode [inherited]

Select sync mode scheme.

enumflexio_tracer_transportflexio_msg_stream_attr_t::tracer_mode [inherited]

Tracer transport mode.

* flexio_msg_stream_attr_t::tracer_msg_formats [inherited]

Tracer print format templates array, last entry must be NULL. Device message format ID is used as index to this array.

flexio_uar * flexio_msg_stream_attr_t::uar [inherited]

Deprecated field. Value will be ignored. flexio_process UAR be used instead.

3.24. flexio_outbox_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO outbox.

Public Variables

uint32_t  en_pcc
flexio_uar * uar

Variables

uint32_t flexio_outbox_attr::en_pcc [inherited]

Create outbox with support for CC operations.

flexio_uar * flexio_outbox_attr::uar [inherited]

Deprecated field. Value will be ignored. flexio_process UAR will be used instead.

3.25. flexio_process_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO process.

Public Variables

int  en_pcc
ibv_pd * pd

Variables

int flexio_process_attr::en_pcc [inherited]

Enable PCC configuration for the created process.

ibv_pd * flexio_process_attr::pd [inherited]

IBV protection domain information for the created process. Passing NULL will result in an internal PD being created and used for the process.

3.26. flexio_qmem Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes queue memory, which may be either host memory or DPA memory

Public Variables

flexio_uintptr_t daddr
uint64_t  humem_offset
enumflexio_memtype memtype
uint32_t  umem_id

Variables

flexio_uintptr_tflexio_qmem::daddr [inherited]

DPA address of the queue memory (only valid for memtype FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_DPA).

uint64_t flexio_qmem::humem_offset [inherited]

Address offset in the umem of the queue memory (only valid for memtype FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_HOST).

enumflexio_memtypeflexio_qmem::memtype [inherited]

Type of memory to use (FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_DPA or FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_HOST).

uint32_t flexio_qmem::umem_id [inherited]

UMEM ID of the queue memory.

3.27. flexio_qp_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO QP.

Public Variables

uint8_t * dest_mac
uint8_t  fl
uint8_t  gid_table_index
uint8_t  grh
uint8_t  isolate_vl_tc
int  log_rq_depth
uint8_t  log_rra_max
int  log_sq_depth
uint8_t  log_sra_max
uint32_t  min_rnr_nak_timer
uint32_t  next_rcv_psn
uint32_t  next_send_psn
enumflexio_qp_state next_state
int  no_sq
int  ops_flag
enumflexio_qp_qpc_mtu path_mtu
ibv_pd * pd
int  qp_access_mask
struct flexio_qmem qp_wq_buff_qmem
struct flexio_qmem qp_wq_dbr_qmem
uint32_t  remote_qp_num
uint8_t  retry_count
ibv_gid  rgid_or_rip
uint16_t  rlid
uint32_t  rmpqn
uint32_t  rq_cqn
int  rq_type
uint32_t  sq_cqn
uint32_t  transport_type
uint32_t  uar_id
uint16_t  udp_sport
uint32_t  user_index
uint8_t  vhca_port_num

Variables

uint8_t * flexio_qp_attr::dest_mac [inherited]

Destination MAC address to set for the modified QP

uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::fl [inherited]

Indication to enable force loopback for the modified QP.

uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::gid_table_index [inherited]

GID table index to set for the modified QP

uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::grh [inherited]

GRH to set for the modified QP.

uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::isolate_vl_tc [inherited]

When set, the QP will transmit on an isolated VL/TC if available.

int flexio_qp_attr::log_rq_depth [inherited]

Log number of entries of the QP's RQ.

uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::log_rra_max [inherited]

Log of the number of allowed outstanding RDMA read/atomic operations

int flexio_qp_attr::log_sq_depth [inherited]

Log number of entries of the QP's SQ.

uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::log_sra_max [inherited]

Log of the number of allowed outstanding RDMA read/atomic operations as requester

uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::min_rnr_nak_timer [inherited]

Minimal RNR NACK timer to set for the modified QP.

uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::next_rcv_psn [inherited]

Next receive PSN to set for the modified QP.

uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::next_send_psn [inherited]

Next send PSN to set for the modified QP.

enumflexio_qp_stateflexio_qp_attr::next_state [inherited]

QP state to move the QP to (reset, init, RTS, RTR).

int flexio_qp_attr::no_sq [inherited]

Indication to create the QP without an SQ.

int flexio_qp_attr::ops_flag [inherited]

deprecated.

enumflexio_qp_qpc_mtuflexio_qp_attr::path_mtu [inherited]

Path MTU to set for the modified QP.

ibv_pd * flexio_qp_attr::pd [inherited]

IBV protection domain information for the created QP.

int flexio_qp_attr::qp_access_mask [inherited]

QP's access permission (Expected values: IBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_WRITE, IBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_READ, IBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_ATOMIC, IBV_ACCESS_LOCAL_WRITE).

struct flexio_qmemflexio_qp_attr::qp_wq_buff_qmem [inherited]

Ring memory info for the created QP's WQ.

struct flexio_qmemflexio_qp_attr::qp_wq_dbr_qmem [inherited]

DBR memory info for the created QP's WQ.

uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::remote_qp_num [inherited]

Remote QP number to set for the modified QP.

uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::retry_count [inherited]

Retry count to set for the modified QP.

ibv_gid flexio_qp_attr::rgid_or_rip [inherited]

Remote GID or remote IP to set for the modified QP.

uint16_t flexio_qp_attr::rlid [inherited]

Remote LID to set for the modified QP.

uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::rmpqn [inherited]

RMP queue number, relevant only if QP RQ is RMP.

uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::rq_cqn [inherited]

CQ number of the QP's RQ. Not relevant for RMP

int flexio_qp_attr::rq_type [inherited]

QP's RQ type (regular, RMP, zero-RQ)

uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::sq_cqn [inherited]

CQ number of the QP's SQ.

uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::transport_type [inherited]

QP's transport type (currently only FLEXIO_QPC_ST_RC is supported).

uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::uar_id [inherited]

QP UAR ID.

uint16_t flexio_qp_attr::udp_sport [inherited]

UDP port to set for the modified QP.

uint32_t flexio_qp_attr::user_index [inherited]

User defined user_index for the created QP.

uint8_t flexio_qp_attr::vhca_port_num [inherited]

VHCA port number to set for the modified QP.

3.28. flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes QP modify operation mask.

Public Variables

bool  min_rnr_nak_timer
bool  qp_access_mask

Variables

bool flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask::min_rnr_nak_timer [inherited]

Indication to modify the QP's min_rnr_nak_timer field.

bool flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask::qp_access_mask [inherited]

Indication to modify the QP's qp_access_mask field.

3.29. flexio_tracer_msg Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK message stream ]

Describes Flex IO trace message. This struct is used to communicate the tracer raw data from device to host.

Public Variables

uint64_t  arg0
uint64_t  arg1
uint64_t  arg2
uint64_t  arg3
uint64_t  arg4
uint64_t  arg5
uint32_t  format_id
uint32_t  reserved[3]

Variables

uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg0 [inherited]

Argument 0 for trace string format.

uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg1 [inherited]

Argument 1 for trace string format.

uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg2 [inherited]

Argument 2 for trace string format.

uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg3 [inherited]

Argument 3 for trace string format.

uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg4 [inherited]

Argument 4 for trace string format.

uint64_t flexio_tracer_msg::arg5 [inherited]

Argument 5 for trace string format.

uint32_t flexio_tracer_msg::format_id [inherited]

Format ID for trace string template to use.

uint32_t flexio_tracer_msg::reserved[3] [inherited]

Reserved bits for memory alignment.

3.30. flexio_wq_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO WQ.

Public Variables

uint8_t  log_wq_depth
uint8_t  log_wq_stride
ibv_pd * pd
struct flexio_wq_rq_attr rq
struct flexio_wq_sq_attr sq
uint32_t  uar_id
uint32_t  user_index
struct flexio_qmem wq_dbr_qmem
struct flexio_qmem wq_ring_qmem

Variables

uint8_t flexio_wq_attr::log_wq_depth [inherited]

Log number of entries for the created WQ.

uint8_t flexio_wq_attr::log_wq_stride [inherited]

Log size of entry for the created WQ. If this parameter is not provided, it will be set to default value 4.

ibv_pd * flexio_wq_attr::pd [inherited]

IBV protection domain struct to use for creating the WQ.

struct flexio_wq_rq_attrflexio_wq_attr::rq [inherited]

RMP attributes (used only for RMPs).

struct flexio_wq_sq_attrflexio_wq_attr::sq [inherited]

SQ attributes (used only for SQs).

uint32_t flexio_wq_attr::uar_id [inherited]

WQ UAR ID.

uint32_t flexio_wq_attr::user_index [inherited]

User defined user_index for the created WQ.

struct flexio_qmemflexio_wq_attr::wq_dbr_qmem [inherited]

DBR memory address for the created WQ.

struct flexio_qmemflexio_wq_attr::wq_ring_qmem [inherited]

Ring memory info for the created WQ.

3.31. flexio_wq_rq_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO RQ.

Public Variables

enumflexio_wq_type wq_type

Variables

enumflexio_wq_typeflexio_wq_rq_attr::wq_type [inherited]

RQ's WQ type.

3.32. flexio_wq_sq_attr Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK host ]

Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO SQ.

Public Variables

uint8_t  allow_multi_pkt_send_wqe

Variables

uint8_t flexio_wq_sq_attr::allow_multi_pkt_send_wqe [inherited]

Indication enable multi packet send WQE for the created SQ.

3.33. spinlock_s Struct Reference

[ Flex IO SDK dev ]

Describes Flex IO dev spinlock.

Public Variables

uint32_t  locked

Variables

uint32_t spinlock_s::locked [inherited]

Indication for spinlock lock state.

