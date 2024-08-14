2. Modules
Here is a list of all modules:
Flex IO SDK host API for DPA programs. Mostly used for DPA resource management and invocation of DPA programs.
Classes
struct flexio_affinity
struct flexio_app_attr
struct flexio_cmdq_attr
struct flexio_cq_attr
struct flexio_event_handler_attr
struct flexio_heap_mem_info
struct flexio_mkey_attr
struct flexio_msg_stream_attr_t
struct flexio_outbox_attr
struct flexio_process_attr
struct flexio_qmem
struct flexio_qp_attr
struct flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask
struct flexio_wq_attr
struct flexio_wq_rq_attr
struct flexio_wq_sq_attr
Defines
- #define FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN (256)
Typedefs
- typedef void( flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t
- Callback function to pack the arguments for a function.
- typedef void( flexio_func_t
- typedef uint32_t flexio_uar_device_id
- typedef uint64_t flexio_uintptr_t
Enumerations
- enum flexio_affinity_type
- enum flexio_cmdq_state
- enum flexio_cq_period_mode
- enum flexio_cqe_comp_type
- enum flexio_log_lvl_t
- enum flexio_memtype
- enum flexio_msg_dev_sync_mode
- enum flexio_qp_op_types
- enum flexio_qp_qpc_mtu
- enum flexio_qp_state
- enum flexio_qp_transport_type
- enum flexio_status
- enum flexio_tracer_transport
- enum flexio_wq_type
Functions
- flexio_status flexio_app_create ( flexio_app_attr* fattr, flexio_app** app )
- Create a container for a FlexIO App.
- flexio_status flexio_app_destroy ( flexio_app* app )
- Destroy a flexio app.
- flexio_status flexio_app_get_elf ( flexio_app* app, uint64_t* bin_buff, size_t bin_size )
- Retrieve ELF binary associated with application.
- size_t flexio_app_get_elf_size ( flexio_app* app )
- Gets a Flex IO application size.
- flexio_status flexio_app_get_list ( flexio_app*** app_list, uint32_t* num_apps )
- Get a list of FlexIO Apps that are available.
- const char* flexio_app_get_name ( flexio_app* app )
- Gets a Flex IO application name.
- flexio_status flexio_app_list_free ( flexio_app** apps_list )
- Free the list of flexio apps.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_alloc ( flexio_process* process, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
- Allocates a buffer on Flex IO heap memory.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_free ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uintptr_t daddr )
- Deallocates Flex IO heap memory buffer.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_memset ( flexio_process* process, int value, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )
- Sets DPA heap memory buffer to a given value.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_cmdq_attr* fattr, flexio_cmdq** cmdq )
- Create asynchronous rpc command queue.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_destroy ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
- Destroy the command queue infrastructure.
- int flexio_cmdq_is_empty ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
- Check if command queue is empty.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_state_running ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
- Move command queue to running state.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_task_add ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq, flexio_func_t* host_func, uint64_t arg )
- Add a task to the asynchronous rpc command queue.
- flexio_status flexio_copy_from_host ( flexio_process* process, void* src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
- Copy from host memory to Flex IO heap memory buffer.
- flexio_status flexio_coredump_create ( flexio_process* process, const char* outfile )
- Create a DPA core dump of the process.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, const flexio_cq_attr* fattr, flexio_cq** cq )
- Creates a Flex IO CQ.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_destroy ( flexio_cq* cq )
- Destroys a Flex IO CQ.
- uint32_t flexio_cq_get_cq_num ( flexio_cq* cq )
- Gets the Flex IO CQ number.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_modify_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t max_count, uint16_t period, uint16_t mode )
- Modifies a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_query_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t* max_count, uint16_t* period, uint16_t* mode )
- Queries a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.
- flexio_status flexio_crash_data ( flexio_process* process, const char* outfile )
- Provide crash info in textual form.
- flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_mkey_attr* fattr, flexio_mkey** mkey )
- Creates an Mkey to the process device UMEM.
- flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_destroy ( flexio_mkey* mkey )
- destroys an MKey object containing the given ID
- int flexio_err_handler_fd ( flexio_process* process )
- Get file descriptor for error handler.
- int flexio_err_status_get ( flexio_process* process )
- Check if unrecoverable error occurred.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_event_handler_attr* fattr, flexio_event_handler** event_handler_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO event handler.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_destroy ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Destroys a Flex IO event handler.
- uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_activation_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Query the Flex IO event handler activation id.
- uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Gets the ID from a Flex IO event handler's thread metadata.
- uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_obj_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Gets the object ID of a Flex IO event handler.
- flexio_thread* flexio_event_handler_get_thread ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
- Gets a Flex IO thread object from a Flex IO event handler.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_run ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler, uint64_t user_arg )
- Run a Flex IO event handler.
- flexio_status flexio_func_get_register_info ( flexio_app* app, flexio_func_t* host_stub_func_addr, uint32_t* pup, char* dev_func_name, char* dev_unpack_func_name, size_t func_name_size, size_t* argbuf_size, flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t** host_pack_func, flexio_uintptr_t* dev_func_addr, flexio_uintptr_t* dev_unpack_func_addr )
- Obtain info for previously registered function.
- flexio_status flexio_func_pup_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, const char* dev_unpack_func_name, flexio_func_t* host_stub_func_addr, size_t argbuf_size, flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t* host_pack_func )
- Register a function name at application start.
- flexio_status flexio_func_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, flexio_func_t** out_func )
- Register a function to be used later.
- flexio_status flexio_host2dev_memcpy ( flexio_process* process, void* src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )
- Copy from host memory to a pre-allocted Flex IO heap memory buffer.
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_destroy ( flexio_process* process )
- Destroys a flexio device messaging default stream environment.
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_flush ( flexio_process* process )
- Flush the default msg stream's buffer in case of asynchronous messaging mode.
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_init ( flexio_process* process, flexio_msg_stream_attr_t* stream_fattr, FILE* out, pthread_t* ppthread )
- Create environment to support messages output from DPA.
- enum flexio_log_lvl flexio_log_lvl_set ( enum flexio_log_lvl lvl )
- Sets host SDK logging level.
- uint32_t flexio_mkey_get_id ( flexio_mkey* mkey )
- Gets the Flex IO MKey ID.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_msg_stream_attr_t* stream_fattr, FILE* out, pthread_t* ppthread, flexio_msg_stream** stream )
- Create a Flex IO msg stream that can contain output messages sent from the DPA.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_destroy ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
- Destroys a Flex IO msg stream.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_flush ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
- Flush a msg stream's buffer in case of asynchronous messaging mode.
- int flexio_msg_stream_get_id ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
- Gets the Flex IO device message stream's ID (aka file descriptor).
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_level_set ( flexio_msg_stream* stream, flexio_msg_dev_level level )
- Change the provided device message stream's level.
- flexio_status flexio_outbox_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_outbox_attr* fattr, flexio_outbox** outbox )
- Creates a Flex IO outbox.
- flexio_status flexio_outbox_destroy ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
- Destroys a Flex IO outbox.
- uint32_t flexio_outbox_get_id ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
- Gets the Flex IO outbox ID.
- flexio_uar* flexio_outbox_get_uar ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
- Gets a Flex IO UAR object from a Flex IO outbox.
- flexio_status flexio_process_call ( flexio_process* process, flexio_func_t* host_func, uint64_t* func_ret, ... )
- Calls a Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_create ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_app* app, const flexio_process_attr* process_attr, flexio_process** process_ptr )
- Create a new Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_destroy ( flexio_process* process )
- Destroys a Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_error_handler_set ( flexio_process* process, flexio_func_t* error_handler )
- Set the Flexio process error handler.
- uint32_t flexio_process_get_dumem_id ( flexio_process* process )
- Gets the Flex IO process DUMEM ID.
- ibv_pd* flexio_process_get_pd ( flexio_process* process )
- Gets a Flex IO IBV PD object from a Flex IO process.
- flexio_uar* flexio_process_get_uar ( flexio_process* process )
- Gets a Flex IO UAR object from a Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_mem_info_get ( const flexio_process* process, flexio_heap_mem_info* info )
- Get process memory info.
- uint64_t flexio_process_udbg_token_get ( flexio_process* process )
- Get token for Flex IO process debug access.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_qp_attr* qp_fattr, flexio_qp** qp_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO QP.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_destroy ( flexio_qp* qp )
- Destroys a Flex IO QP.
- uint32_t flexio_qp_get_qp_num ( flexio_qp* qp )
- Gets the Flex IO QP number.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_modify ( flexio_qp* qp, flexio_qp_attr* fattr, flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask* mask )
- Modify Flex IO QP.
- flexio_qp_state flexio_qp_state_get ( flexio_qp* qp )
- retrieve the device QP state.
- flexio_status flexio_rmp_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rmp** flexio_rmp_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO RMP.
- flexio_status flexio_rmp_destroy ( flexio_rmp* flexio_rmp )
- Destroys a Flex IO RMP.
- uint32_t flexio_rmp_get_wq_num ( flexio_rmp* rmp )
- Gets the Flex IO RMP number.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rq** flexio_rq_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO RQ.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_destroy ( flexio_rq* flexio_rq )
- Destroys a Flex IO RQ.
- mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_object ( flexio_rq* rq )
- Get the Flex IO RQ object.
- mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_tir ( flexio_rq* rq )
- Gets the Flex IO RQ TIR object.
- uint32_t flexio_rq_get_wq_num ( flexio_rq* rq )
- Gets the Flex IO RQ number.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_set_err_state ( flexio_rq* rq )
- Sets a Flex IO RQ to error state.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_sq** flexio_sq_ptr )
- Creates a Flex IO SQ.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_destroy ( flexio_sq* flexio_sq )
- Destroys a Flex IO SQ.
- uint32_t flexio_sq_get_wq_num ( flexio_sq* sq )
- Gets the Flex IO SQ number.
- flexio_status flexio_uar_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uar** flexio_uar )
- Creates a Flex IO UAR object.
- flexio_status flexio_uar_destroy ( flexio_uar* uar )
- destroys a Flex IO UAR object
- flexio_status flexio_uar_extend ( flexio_uar* in_uar, ibv_context* to_extend, flexio_uar** extended )
- Extend UAR to an ibv context.
- flexio_uar_device_id flexio_uar_get_extended_id ( flexio_uar* uar )
- Gets the Flex IO extended UAR ID.
- uint32_t flexio_uar_get_id ( flexio_uar* uar )
- Gets the Flex IO UAR ID.
- flexio_status flexio_version_set ( uint64_t version )
- Set version for flexio.
- flexio_status flexio_window_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_pd* pd, flexio_window** window )
- Creates a Flex IO window.
- flexio_status flexio_window_destroy ( flexio_window* window )
- Destroys a Flex IO window.
- uint32_t flexio_window_get_id ( flexio_window* window )
- Gets the Flex IO window ID.
Defines
Typedefs
- typedef void( flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t
Callback function to pack the arguments for a function. This function is called internally from the FlexIO runtime upon user making a call (e.g., flexio_process_call). It packs the arguments for a user function into the argument buffer provided in `argbuf`. The argument list can be arbitrarily long and is represented by `ap`. The correct usage of this function requires the caller to initialize the list using `va_start`.
- typedef void( flexio_func_t
Flex IO application function prototype.
- typedef uint32_t flexio_uar_device_id
Flex IO UAR extension ID prototype.
- typedef uint64_t flexio_uintptr_t
Flex IO address type.
Enumerations
- enum flexio_affinity_type
Flex IO thread affinity types.
Values
- FLEXIO_AFFINITY_NONE = 0
- FLEXIO_AFFINITY_STRICT
- FLEXIO_AFFINITY_GROUP
- enum flexio_cmdq_state
Flex IO command queue states.
Values
- FLEXIO_CMDQ_STATE_PENDING = 0
- FLEXIO_CMDQ_STATE_RUNNING = 1
- enum flexio_cq_period_mode
Flex IO CQ CQE compression period modes.
Values
- FLEXIO_CQ_PERIOD_MODE_EVENT = 0x0
- FLEXIO_CQ_PERIOD_MODE_CQE = 0x1
- enum flexio_cqe_comp_type
Flex IO CQ CQE compression modes.
Values
- FLEXIO_CQE_COMP_NONE = 0x0
- FLEXIO_CQE_COMP_ENABLE = 0x2
- enum flexio_log_lvl_t
Flex IO SDK host logging levels
Values
- FLEXIO_LOG_LVL_ERR = 0
- FLEXIO_LOG_LVL_WARN = 1
- FLEXIO_LOG_LVL_INFO = 2
- FLEXIO_LOG_LVL_DBG = 3
- enum flexio_memtype
Flex IO memory types.
Values
- FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_DPA = 0
- FLEXIO_MEMTYPE_HOST = 1
- enum flexio_msg_dev_sync_mode
Flex IO device messaging synchronization modes.
Values
- FLEXIO_LOG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_SYNC = 0
- FLEXIO_LOG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_ASYNC = 1
- FLEXIO_LOG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_BATCH = 2
- FLEXIO_LOG_DEV_SYNC_MODE_TRACER = 3
- enum flexio_qp_op_types
Flex IO QP operation types.
Values
- FLEXIO_QP_WR_RDMA_WRITE = 0x4
- FLEXIO_QP_WR_RDMA_READ = 0x8
- FLEXIO_QP_WR_ATOMIC_CMP_AND_SWAP = 0x10
- enum flexio_qp_qpc_mtu
Flex IO QP possible MTU values.
Values
- FLEXIO_QP_QPC_MTU_BYTES_256 = 0x1
- FLEXIO_QP_QPC_MTU_BYTES_512 = 0x2
- FLEXIO_QP_QPC_MTU_BYTES_1K = 0x3
- FLEXIO_QP_QPC_MTU_BYTES_2K = 0x4
- FLEXIO_QP_QPC_MTU_BYTES_4K = 0x5
- enum flexio_qp_state
Flex IO QP states.
Values
- FLEXIO_QP_STATE_RST = 0x0
- FLEXIO_QP_STATE_INIT = 0x1
- FLEXIO_QP_STATE_RTR = 0x2
- FLEXIO_QP_STATE_RTS = 0x3
- FLEXIO_QP_STATE_ERR = 0x6
- enum flexio_qp_transport_type
Flex IO QP states.
Values
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_RC = 0x0
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_UC = 0x1
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_UD = 0x2
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_XRC = 0x3
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_IBL2 = 0x4
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_DCI = 0x5
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_QP0 = 0x7
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_QP1 = 0x8
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_RAW_DATAGRAM = 0x9
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_REG_UMR = 0xc
- FLEXIO_QPC_ST_DC_CNAK = 0x10
- enum flexio_status
Flex IO API function return codes.
Values
- FLEXIO_STATUS_SUCCESS = 0
- FLEXIO_STATUS_FAILED = 1
- FLEXIO_STATUS_TIMEOUT = 2
- FLEXIO_STATUS_FATAL_ERR = 3
- enum flexio_tracer_transport
Flex IO device messaging tracer transport modes.
Values
- FLEXIO_TRACER_TRANSPORT_QP = 0
- FLEXIO_TRACER_TRANSPORT_WINDOW = 1
- enum flexio_wq_type
Flex IO supported WQ types.
Values
- FLEXIO_WQ_TYPE_LINKED_LIST = 0x0
- FLEXIO_WQ_TYPE_CYCLIC = 0x1
Functions
- flexio_status flexio_app_create ( flexio_app_attr* fattr, flexio_app** app )
Create a container for a FlexIO App.
Parameters
- fattr
- - A pointer to the application attributes struct.
- app
- - Created app.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a named app with a given ELF buffer. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler.
- flexio_status flexio_app_destroy ( flexio_app* app )
Destroy a flexio app.
Parameters
- app
- - App that was created before.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys the state associated with the app and all registered functions. This function will free the internal elf buffer. It is called from within the destructor generated by the compiler.
- flexio_status flexio_app_get_elf ( flexio_app* app, uint64_t* bin_buff, size_t bin_size )
Retrieve ELF binary associated with application.
Parameters
- app
- - App that created before.
- bin_buff
- - Pointer to buffer to copy ELF binary.
- bin_size
- - Size of buffer pointed by bin_buff. If parameter is smaller than ELF binary size function will fail.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. Compiler calls this from within the constructor.
- size_t flexio_app_get_elf_size ( flexio_app* app )
Gets a Flex IO application size.
Parameters
- app
- - A pointer to a Flex IO application.
Returns
the application's size (bytes) or NULL on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_app_get_list ( flexio_app*** app_list, uint32_t* num_apps )
Get a list of FlexIO Apps that are available.
Parameters
- app_list
- - A list of apps that are available.
- num_apps
- - number of apps to obtain / obtained.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function returns a list of Flex IO apps that are loaded.
- const char* flexio_app_get_name ( flexio_app* app )
Gets a Flex IO application name.
Parameters
- app
- - A pointer to a Flex IO application.
Returns
the application's name or NULL on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_app_list_free ( flexio_app** apps_list )
Free the list of flexio apps.
Parameters
- apps_list
- - list obtained previously.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function frees the list of apps obtained from `flexio_app_get_list`.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_alloc ( flexio_process* process, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
Allocates a buffer on Flex IO heap memory.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to allocate.
- dest_daddr_p
- - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was allocated.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function allocates a buffer with the requested size on the Flex IO heap memory. On success - sets dest_daddr_p to the start address of the allocated buffer. On Failure - sets dest_daddr_p to 0x0.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_free ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uintptr_t daddr )
Deallocates Flex IO heap memory buffer.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- daddr
- - A pointer to an address of allocated memory on the Flex IO heap. Zero value is valid argument.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function frees Flex IO heap memory buffer by address.
- flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_memset ( flexio_process* process, int value, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )
Sets DPA heap memory buffer to a given value.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- value
- - A value to set the DPA heap memory buffer to.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the Flex IO heap memory buffer.
- dest_daddr
- - Flex IO heap memory buffer address to set.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_cmdq_attr* fattr, flexio_cmdq** cmdq )
Create asynchronous rpc command queue.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the process context.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the command queue attributes struct.
- cmdq
- - A pointer to the created command queue context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates the asynchronous rpc command queue infrastructure allowing background tasks execution.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_destroy ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
Destroy the command queue infrastructure.
Parameters
- cmdq
- - A pointer to the command queue context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroy the command queue infrastructure and release all its resources.
- int flexio_cmdq_is_empty ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
Check if command queue is empty.
Parameters
- cmdq
- - A pointer to the command queue context.
Returns
boolean.
Description
This function checks if the command queue is empty and all jobs up to this point where performed.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_state_running ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )
Move command queue to running state.
Parameters
- cmdq
- - A pointer to the command queue context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function moves the command queue to running state in the case the queue was create in pending state. Otherwise has no affect.
- flexio_status flexio_cmdq_task_add ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq, flexio_func_t* host_func, uint64_t arg )
Add a task to the asynchronous rpc command queue.
Parameters
- cmdq
- - A pointer to the command queue context.
- host_func
- - host stub function for DPA function to execute.
- arg
- - user argument to function.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function adds a task to the asynchronous rpc command queue to be executed by DPA in background. allowing background jobs execution.
- flexio_status flexio_copy_from_host ( flexio_process* process, void* src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t* dest_daddr_p )
Copy from host memory to Flex IO heap memory buffer.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- src_haddr
- - An address of the buffer on the host memory.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to copy.
- dest_daddr_p
- - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was copied to.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to the Flex IO memory. The function allocates memory on the device heap which dest_address points to. It is the caller responsibility to deallocate this memory when it is no longer used.
- flexio_status flexio_coredump_create ( flexio_process* process, const char* outfile )
Create a DPA core dump of the process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a flexio_process
- outfile
- - pathname to write ELF formatted core dump data too. If NULL - filename will be generated in form flexio_dev.NNN.core, where NNN is the process id. If outfile is not NULL - suffix .NNN.core will be added. If outfile starts from slash (/pathname) - it will be passed with suffix described above to fopen() otherwise outfile will be created in the current directory or (if failed) in /tmp directory
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a core dump image of a process and all it's threads, and is intended to be used after a fatal error or abnormal termination to allow the user to debug DPA application code.
There must be sufficient free memory to allocate 2-3 times the maximum core file size for intermediate processing before the elf file is written.
Memory windows that may be referenced by DPA code are *not* dumped by this code and must be handled separately if the data is desired.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, const flexio_cq_attr* fattr, flexio_cq** cq )
Creates a Flex IO CQ.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the CQ attributes struct.
- cq
- - A pointer to the created CQ context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO CQ.
- flexio_status flexio_cq_destroy ( flexio_cq* cq )
Destroys a Flex IO CQ.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a CQ context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO CQ.
- uint32_t flexio_cq_get_cq_num ( flexio_cq* cq )
Gets the Flex IO CQ number.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a Flex IO CQ.
Returns
the CQ number or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_cq_modify_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t max_count, uint16_t period, uint16_t mode )
Modifies a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a CQ context.
- max_count
- - CQ moderation max count value.
- period
- - CQ moderation period value.
- mode
- - CQ moderation mode value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_cq_query_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t* max_count, uint16_t* period, uint16_t* mode )
Queries a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.
Parameters
- cq
- - A pointer to a CQ context.
- max_count
- - A pointer to the CQ moderation max count value.
- period
- - A pointer to the CQ moderation period value.
- mode
- - A pointer to the CQ moderation mode value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_crash_data ( flexio_process* process, const char* outfile )
Provide crash info in textual form.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a flexio_process
- outfile
- - pathname to write ELF formatted core dump data too. If NULL - filename will be generated in form flexio_dev.NNN.crash, where NNN is the process id. If outfile is not NULL - suffix .NNN.crash will be added. If outfile starts from slash (/pathname) - it will be passed with suffix described above to fopen() otherwise outfile will be created in the current directory or (if failed) in /tmp directory
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function displays useful crash info in textual form. Info will be printed on console and duplicated to outfile
- flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_mkey_attr* fattr, flexio_mkey** mkey )
Creates an Mkey to the process device UMEM.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- fattr
- - A pointer to a Flex IO MKey attribute struct.
- mkey
- - A pointer to a pointer to the created MKey struct.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates an MKey over the provided PD for the provided process device UMEM. The mkey_id will point to the field in the containing flexio_mkey object.
- flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_destroy ( flexio_mkey* mkey )
destroys an MKey object containing the given ID
Parameters
- mkey
- - A pointer to the Flex IO MKey to destroy. NULL is a valid value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys an Mkey object containing the given ID.
- int flexio_err_handler_fd ( flexio_process* process )
Get file descriptor for error handler.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
Returns
- file descriptor.
Description
User should get fd in order to monitor for nonrecoverable errors
User can poll all created processes, using select/poll/epoll functions family.
- int flexio_err_status_get ( flexio_process* process )
Check if unrecoverable error occurred.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process. NULL is a valid value.
Returns
- nonzero value if error happen. See explanation of function flexio_dev_error() for agreement regarding error codes ranges (FW errors, FlexIO errors, User errors)
Description
It is suggested to check error status if file from flexio_err_handler_fd() reports about existence data to read.
Check error status before finishing process as well.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_event_handler_attr* fattr, flexio_event_handler** event_handler_ptr )
Creates a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the event handler attributes struct.
- event_handler_ptr
- - A pointer to the created event handler context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO event handler for an existing Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_destroy ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
Destroys a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to an event handler context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO event handler.
- uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_activation_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
Query the Flex IO event handler activation id.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to an event handler context.
Returns
the activation id or UINT32_MAX in case of error.
Description
This function returns the needed activation id in order to activate this event handler by another thread of the same process.
- uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
Gets the ID from a Flex IO event handler's thread metadata.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler.
Returns
the event handler's thread ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- uint32_t flexio_event_handler_get_obj_id ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
Gets the object ID of a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler.
Returns
the event handler's thread object ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_thread* flexio_event_handler_get_thread ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler )
Gets a Flex IO thread object from a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to a Flex IO event handler.
Returns
the event handler's thread or NULL on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_event_handler_run ( flexio_event_handler* event_handler, uint64_t user_arg )
Run a Flex IO event handler.
Parameters
- event_handler
- - A pointer to an event handler context.
- user_arg
- - A 64 bit argument for the event handler's thread.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function makes a Flex IO event handler start running.
- flexio_status flexio_func_get_register_info ( flexio_app* app, flexio_func_t* host_stub_func_addr, uint32_t* pup, char* dev_func_name, char* dev_unpack_func_name, size_t func_name_size, size_t* argbuf_size, flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t** host_pack_func, flexio_uintptr_t* dev_func_addr, flexio_uintptr_t* dev_unpack_func_addr )
Obtain info for previously registered function.
Parameters
- app
- - FlexIO app.
- host_stub_func_addr
- - Known host stub func addr.
- pup
- - Whether function has been registered with pack/unpack support (0: No, 1:Yes).
- dev_func_name
- - Name of device function.
- dev_unpack_func_name
- - Name of unpack routine on device, NA if pup == 0.
- func_name_size
- - Size of function name len allocated.
- argbuf_size
- - Size of argument buffer, NA if pup == 0.
- host_pack_func
- - Function pointer to host packing routine, NA if pup == 0.
- dev_func_addr
- - address of device function.
- dev_unpack_func_addr
- - address of device unpack function.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function is used to obtain info about a previously registered function. It is used to compose higher-level libraries on top of DPACC / FlexIO interface. It is not intended to be used directly by the user.
The caller must ensure that the string pointers have been allocated and are at least `FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN + 1` long to ensure that the call doesn’t fail to copy full function name.
- flexio_status flexio_func_pup_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, const char* dev_unpack_func_name, flexio_func_t* host_stub_func_addr, size_t argbuf_size, flexio_func_arg_pack_fn_t* host_pack_func )
-
Parameters
- app
- - App that created before.
- dev_func_name
- - The device function name (entry point). Length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes.
- dev_unpack_func_name
- - The device wrapper function that unpacks the argument buffer. Length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes.
- host_stub_func_addr
- - The host stub function that is used by the application to reference the device function.
- argbuf_size
- - Size of the argument buffer required by this function.
- host_pack_func
- - Host callback function that packs the arguments.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler.
- flexio_status flexio_func_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, flexio_func_t** out_func )
Register a function to be used later.
Parameters
- app
- - previously created flexio app.
- dev_func_name
- - name of flexio function on device that will be called. Length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes.
- out_func
- - opaque handle to use with flexio_process_call(), flexio_event_handler_create(), …
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function is intended to be called directly by user in the situation where they don’t desire pack/unpack support that is typically done by the compiler interface.
It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that a function was annotated for event handler with __dpa_global__. The runtime will not provide any type checking. A mismatched call will result in undefined behavior.
- flexio_status flexio_host2dev_memcpy ( flexio_process* process, void* src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )
Copy from host memory to a pre-allocted Flex IO heap memory buffer.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- src_haddr
- - An address of the buffer on the host memory.
- buff_bsize
- - The size of the buffer to copy.
- dest_daddr
- - Flex IO heap memory buffer address to copy to.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to a buffer on the Flex IO heap memory.
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_destroy ( flexio_process* process )
Destroys a flexio device messaging default stream environment.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys and releases all resources, allocated for process messaging needs, which were allocated by flexio_log_dev_init() in purpose of serving the default stream.
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_flush ( flexio_process* process )
Flush the default msg stream's buffer in case of asynchronous messaging mode.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
All data from the default msg stream buffer will be flushed to the file defined in flexio_log_dev_init().
In case of synchronous device messaging this functions does nothing. This function allocates resources to support messaging from Flex IO to HOST.
- flexio_status flexio_log_dev_init ( flexio_process* process, flexio_msg_stream_attr_t* stream_fattr, FILE* out, pthread_t* ppthread )
Create environment to support messages output from DPA.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- stream_fattr
- - A pointer to the messaging attributes struct.
- out
- - file to save data from Flex IO. Use stdout if you want receive data on HOST's console
- ppthread
- - A pointer to receive pthread ID of created thread. May be NULL if user doesn't need it.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function allocates resources to support messages output from Flex IO to HOST. It can only allocate and create the default stream.
Device messaging works in the following modes: synchronous or asynchronous. Under synchronous mode, a dedicated thread starts to receive data and outputs it immediately. When asynchronous mode is in operation, all message stream buffers will be flushed by flexio_log_dev_flush(). Buffer can be overrun.
This function doesn't have a "destroy" procedure. All messaging infrastructure will be closed and the resources will be released using the flexio_process_destroy() function.
- enum flexio_log_lvl flexio_log_lvl_set ( enum flexio_log_lvl lvl )
Sets host SDK logging level.
Parameters
- lvl
- - logging level to set. All entries with this or higher priority level will be printed.
Returns
the previous host logging level.
Description
This function sets the host logging level. Changing the logging level may change the visibility of some logging entries in the SDK code.
- uint32_t flexio_mkey_get_id ( flexio_mkey* mkey )
Gets the Flex IO MKey ID.
Parameters
- mkey
- - A pointer to a Flex IO MKey.
Returns
the Flex IO mkey ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_msg_stream_attr_t* stream_fattr, FILE* out, pthread_t* ppthread, flexio_msg_stream** stream )
Create a Flex IO msg stream that can contain output messages sent from the DPA.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- stream_fattr
- - A pointer to the flexio_msg_stream attributes struct.
- out
- - file to save data from Flex IO. Use stdout if you want receive data on HOST's console
- ppthread
- - A pointer to receive pthread ID of created thread. May be NULL if user doesn't need it.
- stream
- - A pointer to the created stream context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function can create a flexio_msg_stream that could have device messages directed to it. Directing messages from the device to the host, could be done to any and all open streams, including the default stream.
The function creates the same resources created in flexio_log_dev_init for any new stream. It can also create the default stream. It creates it with the FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_INFO stream level, and that could be modified using flexio_msg_stream_level_set.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_destroy ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
Destroys a Flex IO msg stream.
Parameters
- stream
- - A pointer to the stream context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys any Flex IO msg stream.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_flush ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
Flush a msg stream's buffer in case of asynchronous messaging mode.
Parameters
- stream
- - A pointer to the Flex IO msg stream.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
All data from the msg stream buffer will be flushed to the file defined in flexio_msg_stream_create().
In case of synchronous device messaging this functions does nothing. This function allocates resources to support messaging from Flex IO to HOST.
- int flexio_msg_stream_get_id ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )
Gets the Flex IO device message stream's ID (aka file descriptor).
Parameters
- stream
- - A pointer to a Flex IO message stream.
Returns
the stream_id or -1 in case of error.
Description
Using this function on a destroyed stream will result in unpredictable behavior.
- flexio_status flexio_msg_stream_level_set ( flexio_msg_stream* stream, flexio_msg_dev_level level )
Change the provided device message stream's level.
Parameters
- stream
- - A pointer to a Flex IO message stream.
- level
- - The new desired level, ranges between FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_NO_PRINT FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEBUG. FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_ALWAYS_PRINT cannot be used here.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
The default stream's level cannot be altered. Note that modifying the stream's level while messages are being sent may result in missing or unwanted messages.
- flexio_status flexio_outbox_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_outbox_attr* fattr, flexio_outbox** outbox )
Creates a Flex IO outbox.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the outbox attributes struct.
- outbox
- - A pointer to the created outbox context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function Creates a Flex IO outbox for the given process.
- flexio_status flexio_outbox_destroy ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
Destroys a Flex IO outbox.
Parameters
- outbox
- - A pointer to a outbox context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO outbox.
- uint32_t flexio_outbox_get_id ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
Gets the Flex IO outbox ID.
Parameters
- outbox
- - A pointer to a Flex IO outbox.
Returns
the Flex IO outbox ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_uar* flexio_outbox_get_uar ( flexio_outbox* outbox )
Gets a Flex IO UAR object from a Flex IO outbox.
Parameters
- outbox
- - A pointer to a Flex IO outbox.
Returns
the Flex IO outbox UAR object or NULL on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_process_call ( flexio_process* process, flexio_func_t* host_func, uint64_t* func_ret, ... )
Calls a Flex IO process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process to run.
- host_func
- - The host stub function that is used by the application to reference the device function.
- func_ret
- - A pointer to the ELF function return value.
-
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_process_create ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_app* app, const flexio_process_attr* process_attr, flexio_process** process_ptr )
Create a new Flex IO process.
Parameters
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to a device context.
- app
- - Device side application handle.
- process_attr
- - Optional, process attributes for create. Can be NULL.
- process_ptr
- - A pointer to the created process pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a new Flex IO process with requested image.
- flexio_status flexio_process_destroy ( flexio_process* process )
Destroys a Flex IO process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a process. NULL is a valid value.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO process.
- flexio_status flexio_process_error_handler_set ( flexio_process* process, flexio_func_t* error_handler )
Set the Flexio process error handler.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a process
- error_handler
- - The host stub function that is used as a reference to the error handler function.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function sets the Flex IO process error handler. The error handler must be set after the process is created, and before the first thread is created. The function registered for error handler should be annotated with __dpa_global__.
- uint32_t flexio_process_get_dumem_id ( flexio_process* process )
Gets the Flex IO process DUMEM ID.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a Flex IO process.
Returns
the Flex IO process DUMEM ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- ibv_pd* flexio_process_get_pd ( flexio_process* process )
Gets a Flex IO IBV PD object from a Flex IO process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a Flex IO process.
Returns
the process's PD object or NULL on error.
Description
- flexio_uar* flexio_process_get_uar ( flexio_process* process )
Gets a Flex IO UAR object from a Flex IO process.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to a Flex IO process.
Returns
the Flex IO process UAR object or NULL on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_process_mem_info_get ( const flexio_process* process, flexio_heap_mem_info* info )
Get process memory info.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- info
- - A pointer to flexio_heap_mem_info struct to fill info.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function returns the process heap memory base address and its available size.
- uint64_t flexio_process_udbg_token_get ( flexio_process* process )
Get token for Flex IO process debug access.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
Returns
the requested token. Zero value means - User Debug access for the process is not allowed.
Description
This function returns the token, needed for user debug syscalls access.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_qp_attr* qp_fattr, flexio_qp** qp_ptr )
Creates a Flex IO QP.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- qp_fattr
- - A pointer to the QP attributes struct.
- qp_ptr
- - A pointer to the created QP context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO QP.
- flexio_status flexio_qp_destroy ( flexio_qp* qp )
Destroys a Flex IO QP.
Parameters
- qp
- - A pointer to the QP context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO QP.
- uint32_t flexio_qp_get_qp_num ( flexio_qp* qp )
Gets the Flex IO QP number.
Parameters
- qp
- - A pointer to a Flex IO QP.
Returns
the QP number or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_qp_modify ( flexio_qp* qp, flexio_qp_attr* fattr, flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask* mask )
Modify Flex IO QP.
Parameters
- qp
- - A pointer to the QP context.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the QP attributes struct that will also define the QP connection.
- mask
- - A pointer to the optional QP attributes mask.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function modifies Flex IO QP and transition it between states. At the end of the procedure Flex IO QP would have moved from it's current state to to next state, given in the fattr, if the move is a legal transition in the QP's state machine.
- flexio_qp_state flexio_qp_state_get ( flexio_qp* qp )
retrieve the device QP state.
Parameters
- qp
- - A pointer to a Flex IO QP.
Returns
enum flexio_qp_state.
Description
This function return the device QP state it is currently in.
- flexio_status flexio_rmp_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rmp** flexio_rmp_ptr )
Creates a Flex IO RMP.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the WQ attributes struct.
- flexio_rmp_ptr
- - A pointer to the created RMP context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO RMP.
- flexio_status flexio_rmp_destroy ( flexio_rmp* flexio_rmp )
Destroys a Flex IO RMP.
Parameters
- flexio_rmp
- - A pointer to an RMP context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO RMP.
- uint32_t flexio_rmp_get_wq_num ( flexio_rmp* rmp )
Gets the Flex IO RMP number.
Parameters
- rmp
- - A pointer to a Flex IO RMP.
Returns
the RQ number or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_rq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rq** flexio_rq_ptr )
Creates a Flex IO RQ.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- cq_num
- - A CQ number.
- fattr
- - A pointer to the RQ WQ attributes struct.
- flexio_rq_ptr
- - A pointer to the created RQ context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO RQ.
- flexio_status flexio_rq_destroy ( flexio_rq* flexio_rq )
Destroys a Flex IO RQ.
Parameters
- flexio_rq
- - A pointer to an RQ context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO RQ.
- mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_object ( flexio_rq* rq )
Get the Flex IO RQ object.
Parameters
- rq
- - A pointer to the RQ context.
Returns
the RQ devx object.
Description
This function returns the Flex IO RQ object.
- mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_tir ( flexio_rq* rq )
Gets the Flex IO RQ TIR object.
Parameters
- rq
- - A pointer to a Flex IO RQ.
Returns
the RQ TIR object or NULL on error.
Description
- uint32_t flexio_rq_get_wq_num ( flexio_rq* rq )
Gets the Flex IO RQ number.
Parameters
- rq
- - A pointer to a Flex IO RQ.
Returns
the RQ number or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_rq_set_err_state ( flexio_rq* rq )
Sets a Flex IO RQ to error state.
Parameters
- rq
- - A pointer to the RQ context to move to error state.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function sets a Flex IO RQ to error state.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_sq** flexio_sq_ptr )
Creates a Flex IO SQ.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- ibv_ctx
- - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used.
- cq_num
- - A CQ number (can be Flex IO or host CQ).
- fattr
- - A pointer to the SQ attributes struct.
- flexio_sq_ptr
- - A pointer to the created SQ context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO SQ.
- flexio_status flexio_sq_destroy ( flexio_sq* flexio_sq )
Destroys a Flex IO SQ.
Parameters
- flexio_sq
- - A pointer to an SQ context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO SQ.
- uint32_t flexio_sq_get_wq_num ( flexio_sq* sq )
Gets the Flex IO SQ number.
Parameters
- sq
- - A pointer to a Flex IO SQ.
Returns
the SQ number or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_uar_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uar** flexio_uar )
Creates a Flex IO UAR object.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process context.
- flexio_uar
- - A pointer to a pointer to the created Flex IO UAR struct.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function creates a Flex IO UAR object.
- flexio_status flexio_uar_destroy ( flexio_uar* uar )
destroys a Flex IO UAR object
Parameters
- uar
- - A pointer to the Flex IO UAR to destroy.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO UAR object.
- flexio_status flexio_uar_extend ( flexio_uar* in_uar, ibv_context* to_extend, flexio_uar** extended )
Extend UAR to an ibv context.
Parameters
- in_uar
- - A pointer to the Flex IO uar.
- to_extend
- - A pointer to an IBV device context to be extended to.
- extended
- - A pointer to the UAR context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function extend the UAR to an ibv context to allow handling its queues.
- flexio_uar_device_id flexio_uar_get_extended_id ( flexio_uar* uar )
Gets the Flex IO extended UAR ID.
Parameters
- uar
- - A pointer to a Flex IO extended UAR.
Returns
the Flex IO UAR extended ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- uint32_t flexio_uar_get_id ( flexio_uar* uar )
Gets the Flex IO UAR ID.
Parameters
- uar
- - A pointer to a Flex IO UAR.
Returns
the Flex IO UAR ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
- flexio_status flexio_version_set ( uint64_t version )
Set version for flexio.
Parameters
- version
- - version to set in format FLEXIO_VER(major, minor, 0).
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function allows the library to determine which version it should work with. The function is called without error only once; if called again with a different version, it returns an error. The function also returns an error if it is called with a version greater than the FLEXIO_CURRENT_VERSION.
- flexio_status flexio_window_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_pd* pd, flexio_window** window )
Creates a Flex IO window.
Parameters
- process
- - A pointer to the Flex IO process.
- pd
- - A pointer to a protection domain struct to the memory the window should access.
- window
- - A pointer to the created window context pointer.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function Creates a Flex IO window for the given process.
- flexio_status flexio_window_destroy ( flexio_window* window )
Destroys a Flex IO window.
Parameters
- window
- - A pointer to a window context.
Returns
flexio status value.
Description
This function destroys a Flex IO window.
- uint32_t flexio_window_get_id ( flexio_window* window )
Gets the Flex IO window ID.
Parameters
- window
- - A pointer to a Flex IO window.
Returns
the Flex IO window ID or UINT32_MAX on error.
Description
Flex IO SDK device API for DPA programs. Includes services for DPA programs.
Flex IO SDK version device API for DPA programs. Mostly used for DPA resource management and invocation of DPA programs.
Modules
Flex IO SDK dev error handling
Flex IO SDK dev queue access
Flex IO SDK dev queue types
Flex IO SDK message stream
Classes
struct spinlock_s
Defines
- #define flexio_dev_msg_broadcast ( lvl, ... )
- Create message entry and outputs from the device to all of the host's open streams. Same as a regular printf but with protection from simultaneous print from different threads.
- #define flexio_dev_msg_dflt ( lvl, ... )
- Create message entry and outputs from the device to host's default stream. Same as a regular printf but with protection from simultaneous print from different threads.
- #define flexio_dev_print ( ... )
- Create message entry and outputs from the device to host's default stream, with FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_INFO message level. Same as a regular printf but with protection from simultaneous print from different threads.
- #define spin_init ( lock )
- Initialize a spinlock mechanism.
- #define spin_lock ( lock )
- Lock a spinlock mechanism.
- #define spin_trylock ( lock )
- Atomic try to catch lock.
- #define spin_unlock ( lock )
- Unlock a spinlock mechanism.
Typedefs
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_arg_unpack_func_t
- typedef void( flexio_dev_async_rpc_handler_t
- typedef void( flexio_dev_event_handler_t
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_rpc_handler_t
- typedef uint32_t flexio_uar_device_id
Enumerations
- enum cq_ce_mode
- enum flexio_dev_status_t
Functions
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_cross_device_ring_db ( flexio_uar_device_id device_id, uint32_t qpn, uint32_t pi )
- send a doorbell to a QP on another device ID
- void flexio_dev_event_handler_activate ( uint32_t activation_id )
- Activate an event handler thread.
- uint64_t flexio_dev_get_pcc_table_base ( uint16_t gvmi )
- get programable congestion control table base address
- int flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx** dtctx )
- Request thread context.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_get_thread_id ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Get thread ID from thread context.
- flexio_uintptr_t flexio_dev_get_thread_local_storage ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Get thread local storage address from thread context.
- int flexio_dev_msg ( int stream_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, const char* format, ... )
- Creates message entry and outputs from the device to the host side.
- void flexio_dev_nic_counters_config ( uint32_t* counter_values, uint32_t* counter_ids, uint32_t num_counters )
- Prepare a list of counters to read.
- void flexio_dev_nic_counters_sample ( void )
- Sample counters according to the prior configuration call.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_outbox_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t outbox_config_id )
- Config thread outbox object.
- void flexio_dev_outbox_config_fast ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t outbox_config_id )
- Config thread outbox object without any checks.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_outbox_config_uar_extension ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, flexio_uar_device_id device_id )
- set extension ID for outbox
- void flexio_dev_process_finish ( void )
- Exit flexio process (no errors).
- int flexio_dev_puts ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, char* str )
- Put a string to messaging queue.
- void flexio_dev_thread_finish ( void )
- Exit from a thread, mark it as finished.
- void flexio_dev_thread_reschedule ( void )
- Exit from a thread, leave process active.
- void flexio_dev_thread_retrigger ( void )
- Exit from a thread, and retrigger it.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t window_config_id, uint32_t mkey )
- Config thread window object.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_copy_from_host ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, void* daddr, uint64_t haddr, uint32_t size )
- Copy a buffer from host memory to device memory.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_copy_to_host ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint64_t haddr, const void* daddr, uint32_t size )
- Copy a buffer from device memory to host memory.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_mkey_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t mkey )
- Config thread window mkey object.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_ptr_acquire ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint64_t haddr, flexio_uintptr_t* daddr )
- Generate device address from host allocated memory.
- void flexio_dev_yield ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- exit point for continuable event handler routine
Defines
- #define flexio_dev_msg_broadcast ( lvl, ... )
Value
flexio_dev_msg(FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_BROADCAST_STREAM, lvl, __VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- lvl
- - messaging level.
- ...
- - va_args parameters. Same as for regular vsprintf.
- #define flexio_dev_msg_dflt ( lvl, ... )
-
flexio_dev_msg(FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEFAULT_STREAM_ID, lvl, __VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- lvl
- - messaging level.
- ...
- - format and the parameters. Same as for regular printf.
- #define flexio_dev_print ( ... )
-
flexio_dev_msg(FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEFAULT_STREAM_ID, FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_INFO, __VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- ...
- - format and the parameters. Same as for regular printf.
- #define spin_init ( lock )
Initialize a spinlock mechanism, must be called before use.
Value
__atomic_store_n(&((lock)->locked), 0, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST)
Parameters
- lock
- - A pointer to spinlock_s structure.
- #define spin_lock ( lock )
Lock a spinlock mechanism.
Value
do { \ while (__atomic_exchange_n(&((lock)->locked), 1, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST)) {;} \ } while (0)
Parameters
- lock
- - A pointer to spinlock_s structure.
- #define spin_trylock ( lock )
makes attempt to take lock. Returns immediately.
Value
__atomic_exchange_n(&((lock)->locked), 1, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST)
Parameters
- lock
- - A pointer to spinlock_s structure.
- #define spin_unlock ( lock )
Unlock a spinlock mechanism.
Value
__atomic_store_n(&((lock)->locked), 0, __ATOMIC_SEQ_CST)
Parameters
- lock
- - A pointer to spinlock_s structure.
Typedefs
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_arg_unpack_func_t
Unpack the arguments and call the user function.
This callback function is used at runtime to unpack the arguments from the call on Host and then call the function on DPA. This function is called internally from flexio dev.
argbuf - Argument buffer that was written by Host. func - Function pointer to user function.
return uint64_t - result of the RPC function.
- typedef void( flexio_dev_async_rpc_handler_t
Asynchronous RPC handler callback function type.
Defines an RPC handler callback function.
arg - argument of the RPC function.
return void.
- typedef void( flexio_dev_event_handler_t
Event handler callback function type.
Defines an event handler callback function. On handler function end, need to call flexio_dev_process_finish() instead of a regular return statement, in order to properly release resources back to the OS.
thread_arg - an argument for the executing thread.
return void.
- typedef uint64_t( flexio_dev_rpc_handler_t
RPC handler callback function type.
Defines an RPC handler for most useful callback function.
arg - argument of the RPC function.
return uint64_t - result of the RPC function.
- typedef uint32_t flexio_uar_device_id
Flex IO UAR extension ID prototype.
Enumerations
- enum cq_ce_mode
Flex IO dev CQ CQE creation modes.
Values
- MLX5_CTRL_SEG_CE_CQE_ON_CQE_ERROR = 0x0
- MLX5_CTRL_SEG_CE_CQE_ON_FIRST_CQE_ERROR = 0x1
- MLX5_CTRL_SEG_CE_CQE_ALWAYS = 0x2
- MLX5_CTRL_SEG_CE_CQE_AND_EQE = 0x3
- enum flexio_dev_status_t
Return status of Flex IO dev API functions.
Values
- FLEXIO_DEV_STATUS_SUCCESS = 0
- FLEXIO_DEV_STATUS_FAILED = 1
Functions
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_cross_device_ring_db ( flexio_uar_device_id device_id, uint32_t qpn, uint32_t pi )
send a doorbell to a QP on another device ID
Parameters
- device_id
- - The device ID.
- qpn
- - QP number to send doorbell on.
- pi
- - doorbell producer index.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t
Description
- void flexio_dev_event_handler_activate ( uint32_t activation_id )
Activate an event handler thread.
Parameters
- activation_id
- - The event handler activation ID.
Description
Using activation id, activate (trigger) the event handler with that activation id. Note that the activated event handler must be of same process as the activating thread.
- uint64_t flexio_dev_get_pcc_table_base ( uint16_t gvmi )
get programable congestion control table base address
Parameters
- gvmi
- - PCC table GVMI.
Returns
PCC table base address for the given GVMI.
Description
This function gets the programable congestion control table base address.
- int flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx** dtctx )
Request thread context.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
0 on success negative value on failure.
Description
This function requests the thread context. Should be called for every start of thread.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_get_thread_id ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
Get thread ID from thread context.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
thread ID value.
Description
This function queries a thread context for its thread ID (from thread metadata).
- flexio_uintptr_t flexio_dev_get_thread_local_storage ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
Get thread local storage address from thread context.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
thread local storage value.
Description
This function queries a thread context for its thread local storage (from thread metadata).
- int flexio_dev_msg ( int stream_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, const char* format, ... )
Creates message entry and outputs from the device to the host side.
Parameters
- stream_id
- - the relevant msg stream, created and passed from the host.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format
- - same as for regular printf.
-
Returns
- same as from regular printf.
Description
Same as a regular printf but with protection from simultaneous print from different threads.
- void flexio_dev_nic_counters_config ( uint32_t* counter_values, uint32_t* counter_ids, uint32_t num_counters )
Prepare a list of counters to read.
Parameters
- counter_values
- - buffer to store counters values (32b) read by flexio_dev_nic_counters_sample().
- counter_ids
- - An array of counter ids.
- num_counters
- - number of counters in the counter_ids array.
Description
The list is stored in kernel memory. A single counters config per process is supported. Note that arrays memory must be defined in global or heap memory only.
- void flexio_dev_nic_counters_sample ( void )
Sample counters according to the prior configuration call.
Description
Sample counter_ids, num_counters and values buffer provided in the last successful call to flexio_dev_config_nic_counters(). This call ensures fastest sampling on a pre-checked counter ids and buffers.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_outbox_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t outbox_config_id )
Config thread outbox object.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- outbox_config_id
- - The outbox object config id.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function updates the thread outbox object of the given thread context.
- void flexio_dev_outbox_config_fast ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t outbox_config_id )
Config thread outbox object without any checks.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- outbox_config_id
- - The outbox object config id.
Description
This function updates the thread outbox object of the given thread context, but it doesn't check for correctness or redundancy (same ID as current configured).
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_outbox_config_uar_extension ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, flexio_uar_device_id device_id )
set extension ID for outbox
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- device_id
- - The device ID.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function sets the device ID for the outbox to operate on.
- void flexio_dev_process_finish ( void )
Exit flexio process (no errors).
Description
This function releases resources back to OS and returns '0x40' in dpa_process_status. All threads for the current process will stop executing and no new threads will be able to trigger for this process. Threads state will NOT be changes to 'finished' (will remain as is).
- int flexio_dev_puts ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, char* str )
Put a string to messaging queue.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- str
- - A pointer to string.
Returns
length of messaged string.
Description
This function puts a string to host's default stream messaging queue. This queue has been serviced by host application. Would have no effect, if the host application didn't configure device messaging stream environment. In order to initialize/configure device messaging environment - On HOST side - after flexio_process_create, a stream should be created, therefore flexio_msg_stream_create should be called, and the default stream should be created. On DEV side - before using flexio_dev_puts, the thread context is needed, therefore flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx should be called before.
- void flexio_dev_thread_finish ( void )
Exit from a thread, mark it as finished.
Description
This function releases resources back to OS. The thread will be marked as finished so next DUAR will not trigger it.
- void flexio_dev_thread_reschedule ( void )
-
Exit from a thread, leave process active.
Description
This function releases resources back to OS. For the next DUAR the thread will restart from the beginning.
- void flexio_dev_thread_retrigger ( void )
-
Exit from a thread, and retrigger it.
Description
This function asks the OS to retrigger the thread. The thread will not wait for the next DUAR to be triggered but will be triggered immediately.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t window_config_id, uint32_t mkey )
-
Config thread window object.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- window_config_id
- - The window object id.
- mkey
- - The mkey id.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function updates the thread window object of the given thread context.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_copy_from_host ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, void* daddr, uint64_t haddr, uint32_t size )
-
Copy a buffer from host memory to device memory.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- daddr
- - A pointer to the device memory buffer.
- haddr
- - A pointer to the host memory allocated buffer.
- size
- - Number of bytes to copy.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function copies specified number of bytes from host memory to device memory. UNSUPPORTED at this time.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_copy_to_host ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint64_t haddr, const void* daddr, uint32_t size )
-
Copy a buffer from device memory to host memory.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- haddr
- - A pointer to the host memory allocated buffer.
- daddr
- - A pointer to the device memory buffer.
- size
- - Number of bytes to copy.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function copies specified number of bytes from device memory to host memory.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_mkey_config ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t mkey )
-
Config thread window mkey object.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- mkey
- - The mkey id.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function updates the thread window mkey object of the given thread context.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_window_ptr_acquire ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint64_t haddr, flexio_uintptr_t* daddr )
-
Generate device address from host allocated memory.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- haddr
- - Host allocated address.
- daddr
- - A pointer to write the device generated matching address.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function generates a memory address to be used by device to access host side memory, according to already create window object. from a host allocated address.
- void flexio_dev_yield ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
exit point for continuable event handler routine
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Description
This function is used to mark the exit point on continuable event handler where user wishes to continue execution on next event. In order to use this API the event handler must be created with continuable flag enabled, otherwise call will have no effect.
Flex IO SDK dev error handling
Flex IO SDK dev queue access
Flex IO SDK dev queue types
Flex IO SDK message stream
2.2.1. Flex IO SDK dev error handling
[ Flex IO SDK dev ]
Flex IO SDK device API for DPA programs error handling.
Enumerations
- enum flexio_dev_error_t
-
Functions
- __attribute__ ( (__noreturn__) )
- Exit the process and return a user (fatal) error code.
- uint64_t flexio_dev_get_and_rst_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Get and Reset thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
- uint64_t flexio_dev_get_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Get thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
- void flexio_dev_rst_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
- Reset thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
Enumerations
- enum flexio_dev_error_t
Flex IO dev errors.
Values
- FLEXIO_DEV_ERROR_ILLEGAL_ERR = 0x42
- Illegal user error code
Functions
- __attribute__ ( (__noreturn__) )
-
Exit the process and return a user (fatal) error code.
Description
Error codes returned to the host in the dpa_process_status field of the DPA_PROCESS object are defined as follows: 0: OK 1-63: RTOS or Firmware errors 64-127: Flexio-SDK errors 128-255: User defined
- uint64_t flexio_dev_get_and_rst_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
Get and Reset thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
- thread error code.
Description
- uint64_t flexio_dev_get_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
Get thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Returns
thread error code.
Description
This function queries an errno field from thread context.
- void flexio_dev_rst_errno ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx )
-
Reset thread error flag (errno) of recoverable (non fatal) error.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
Description
2.2.2. Flex IO SDK dev queue access
[ Flex IO SDK dev ]
Flex IO SDK device API for DPA programs queue access. Provides an API for handling networking queues (WQs/CQs).
Defines
- #define FLEXIO_DEV_COMP_CQE_GET_RX_HASH_RESULT ( _x )
- Get the RX hash result from a mini CQE.
Enumerations
- enum flexio_ctrl_seg_t
-
- enum flexio_dev_cc_db_next_act_t
-
Functions
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_cc_ring_db ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t ccq_id, uint32_t rate, uint32_t rtt_req, flexio_dev_cc_db_next_act_t next_act )
- Rings CC doorbell.
- void flexio_dev_comp_cq_init ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe, int num_cqes, uint8_t validity_iteration_count )
- init CQEs according to compressed feature requirement.
- uint64_t flexio_dev_comp_cqe_get_comp_cqe ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe, int comp_cqe_index )
- Get a mini CQE from CQE.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_comp_cqe_get_num_comp_cqes ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get number of mini CQEs in CQE.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_comp_cqe_get_validity_byte ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get the validity iteration count byte value from CQE.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_comp_cqe_is_comp_cqe_array ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- returns true if CQE is a mini CQE array
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_cq_arm ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t ci, uint32_t qnum )
- Arm CQ function.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_byte_cnt ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get byte count field from CQE function.
- uint16_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_csum_ok ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get csum OK field from CQE function.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_err_synd ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get error syndrome field from CQE function.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_opcode ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get the opcode field from CQE function.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_owner ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get owner field from CQE function.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_qpn ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get QP number field from CQE function.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_type ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get the type of CQE function.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_user_index ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get the user index field from CQE function.
- uint16_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_wqe_counter ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe )
- Get WQE counter filed from CQE function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_db_ctx_arm ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t qnum, uint32_t emu_ctx_id )
- arm the emulation context
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_db_ctx_force_trigger ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t cqn, uint32_t emu_ctx_id )
- force trigger of emulation context
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_dbr_cq_set_ci ( uint32_t* cq_dbr, uint32_t ci )
- Set consumer index value for a CQ function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_dbr_rq_inc_pi ( uint32_t* rq_dbr )
- Increment producer index of an RQ by 1 function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_eq_update_ci ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t ci, uint32_t qnum )
- Update an EQ consumer index function.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_eqe_get_cqn ( flexio_dev_eqe* eqe )
- Get CQ number field from EQE function.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe_get_owner ( flexio_dev_eqe* eqe )
- Get owner field from EQE function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_msix_send ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t cqn )
- Send msix on the cq linked to the msix eq.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_qp_sq_ring_db ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t pi, uint32_t qnum )
- QP/SQ ring doorbell function.
- void* flexio_dev_rwqe_get_addr ( flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg* rwqe )
- Get address field from receive WQE function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_atomic_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint64_t swap_or_add_data, uint64_t compare_data )
- Fill out an Atomic send queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_ctrl_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t sq_pi, uint32_t sq_number, uint32_t ce, flexio_ctrl_seg_t ctrl_seg_type )
- Fill out a control send queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_eth_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint16_t cs_swp_flags, uint16_t mss, uint16_t inline_hdr_bsz, uint8_t inline_hdrs[2] )
- Fill out an ethernet send queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_inline_data_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t data_sz, uint32_t* data )
- Fill out an inline data send queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_mem_ptr_data_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t data_sz, uint32_t lkey, uint64_t data_addr )
- Fill out a memory pointer data send queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_rdma_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t rkey, uint64_t raddr )
- Fill out an RDMA send queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_shared_receive_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint16_t next_wqe_index, uint8_t signature )
- Fill out a Shared receive queue wqe segment function.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_transpose_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint8_t element_size, uint8_t num_of_cols, uint8_t num_of_rows )
- Fill out a Transpose send wqe segment function.
Defines
- #define FLEXIO_DEV_COMP_CQE_GET_RX_HASH_RESULT ( _x )
-
Value
be32_to_cpu((uint32_t)((_x) & 0xFFFFFFFFULL))
Parameters
- _x
- - mini CQE value.
Enumerations
- enum flexio_ctrl_seg_t
Flex IO dev WQE control segment types.
Values
- FLEXIO_CTRL_SEG_SEND_EN = 0
- FLEXIO_CTRL_SEG_SEND_RC = 1
- FLEXIO_CTRL_SEG_LDMA = 2
- FLEXIO_CTRL_SEG_RDMA_WRITE = 3
- FLEXIO_CTRL_SEG_RDMA_READ = 4
- FLEXIO_CTRL_SEG_ATOMIC_COMPARE_AND_SWAP = 5
- FLEXIO_CTRL_SEG_LSO = 6
- FLEXIO_CTRL_SEG_NOP = 7
- FLEXIO_CTRL_SEG_RDMA_WRITE_IMM = 8
- FLEXIO_CTRL_SEG_TRANSPOSE = 9
- enum flexio_dev_cc_db_next_act_t
Flex IO dev congestion control next action types.
Values
- CC_DB_NEXT_ACT_SINGLE = 0x0
- CC_DB_NEXT_ACT_MULTIPLE = 0x1
- CC_DB_NEXT_ACT_FW = 0x2
Functions
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_cc_ring_db ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t ccq_id, uint32_t rate, uint32_t rtt_req, flexio_dev_cc_db_next_act_t next_act ) [inline]
-
Rings CC doorbell.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- ccq_id
- - CC queue ID to update.
- rate
- - Rate to set.
- rtt_req
- - RTT measure request to set.
- next_act
- - Next action to set.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function rings CC doorbell for the requested CC queue, which sets the requested rate, RTT request and next action.
- void flexio_dev_comp_cq_init ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe, int num_cqes, uint8_t validity_iteration_count ) [inline]
-
init CQEs according to compressed feature requirement.
Parameters
- cqe
- - first CQE in range to init.
- num_cqes
- - Number of CQEs in range.
- validity_iteration_count
- - validity_iteration_count field value to init.
Description
- uint64_t flexio_dev_comp_cqe_get_comp_cqe ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe, int comp_cqe_index ) [inline]
-
Get a mini CQE from CQE.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
- comp_cqe_index
- - index of mini CQE to return from array.
Returns
uint64_t - the mini CQE value.
Description
- uint8_t flexio_dev_comp_cqe_get_num_comp_cqes ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get number of mini CQEs in CQE.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint8_t - number of mini CQEs in array.
Description
- uint8_t flexio_dev_comp_cqe_get_validity_byte ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get the validity iteration count byte value from CQE.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint8_t - validity byte value.
Description
- uint8_t flexio_dev_comp_cqe_is_comp_cqe_array ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
returns true if CQE is a mini CQE array
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint8_t - true for mini cqe array.
Description
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_cq_arm ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t ci, uint32_t qnum ) [inline]
-
Arm CQ function.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- ci
- - Current CQ consumer index.
- qnum
- - Number of the CQ to arm.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Moves a CQ to 'armed' state. This means that next CQE created for this CQ will result in an EQE on the relevant EQ.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_byte_cnt ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get byte count field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint32_t - Byte count field value of the CQE.
Description
Parse a CQE for its byte count field.
- uint16_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_csum_ok ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get csum OK field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint16_t - csum_ok field value of the CQE.
Description
Parse a CQE for its csum OK field.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_err_synd ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get error syndrome field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint32_t - Error syndrome field value of the CQE.
Description
Parse a CQE for its error syndrome field.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_opcode ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get the opcode field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint8_t - Opcode field value of the CQE.
Description
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_owner ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get owner field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint8_t - Owner field value of the CQE.
Description
Parse a CQE for its owner field.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_qpn ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get QP number field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint32_t - QP number field value of the CQE.
Description
Parse a CQE for its QP number field.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_type ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get the type of CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint8_t - the type of the CQE. 0 - no inline data 1 - inline data in the data 32 segment 2 - inline data in the data 64 segment 3 - Compressed CQE
Description
- uint32_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_user_index ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get the user index field from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint32_t - User index field value of the CQE.
Description
- uint16_t flexio_dev_cqe_get_wqe_counter ( flexio_dev_cqe64* cqe ) [inline]
-
Get WQE counter filed from CQE function.
Parameters
- cqe
- - CQE to parse.
Returns
uint16_t - WQE counter field value of the CQE.
Description
Parse a CQE for its WQE counter field.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_db_ctx_arm ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t qnum, uint32_t emu_ctx_id ) [inline]
-
arm the emulation context
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- qnum
- - Number of the queue provided by host.
- emu_ctx_id
- - Emulation context ID, provided by a call on the host to flexio_emu_db_to_cq_ctx_get_id.
Description
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_db_ctx_force_trigger ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t cqn, uint32_t emu_ctx_id ) [inline]
-
force trigger of emulation context
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- cqn
- - CQ number provided by host.
- emu_ctx_id
- - Emulation context ID, provided by a call on the host to flexio_emu_db_to_cq_ctx_get_id.
Description
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_dbr_cq_set_ci ( uint32_t* cq_dbr, uint32_t ci ) [inline]
-
Set consumer index value for a CQ function.
Parameters
- cq_dbr
- - A pointer to the CQ's doorbell record address.
- ci
- - The consumer index value to update.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Writes an updated consumer index number to a CQ's doorbell record
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_dbr_rq_inc_pi ( uint32_t* rq_dbr ) [inline]
-
Increment producer index of an RQ by 1 function.
Parameters
- rq_dbr
- - A pointer to the CQ's doorbell record address.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Mark a WQE for reuse by incrementing the relevant RQ producer index by 1
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_eq_update_ci ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t ci, uint32_t qnum ) [inline]
-
Update an EQ consumer index function.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- ci
- - Current EQ consumer index.
- qnum
- - Number of the EQ to update.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Updates the consumer index of an EQ after handling an EQE.
- uint32_t flexio_dev_eqe_get_cqn ( flexio_dev_eqe* eqe ) [inline]
-
Get CQ number field from EQE function.
Parameters
- eqe
- - EQE to parse.
Returns
uint32_t - CQ number field value of the EQE.
Description
Parse an EQE for its CQ number field.
- uint8_t flexio_dev_eqe_get_owner ( flexio_dev_eqe* eqe ) [inline]
-
Get owner field from EQE function.
Parameters
- eqe
- - EQE to parse.
Returns
uint32_t - owner field value of the EQE.
Description
Parse an EQE for its owner field.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_msix_send ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint32_t cqn ) [inline]
-
Send msix on the cq linked to the msix eq.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- cqn
- - CQ number to trigger db on. Trigger is done via currently configured outbox, this can be changed with outbox config API according to CQ.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
This function trigger msix on the given cq.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_qp_sq_ring_db ( flexio_dev_thread_ctx* dtctx, uint16_t pi, uint32_t qnum ) [inline]
-
QP/SQ ring doorbell function.
Parameters
- dtctx
- - A pointer to a pointer of flexio_dev_thread_ctx structure.
- pi
- - Current queue producer index.
- qnum
- - Number of the queue to update.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Rings the doorbell of a QP or SQ in order to alert the HW of pending work.
- void* flexio_dev_rwqe_get_addr ( flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg* rwqe ) [inline]
-
Get address field from receive WQE function.
Parameters
- rwqe
- - WQE to parse.
Returns
void* - Address field value of the receive WQE.
Description
Parse a receive WQE for its address field.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_atomic_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint64_t swap_or_add_data, uint64_t compare_data ) [inline]
-
Fill out an Atomic send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- swap_or_add_data
- - The data that will be swapped in or the data that will be added.
- compare_data
- - The data that will be compared with. Unused in fetch & add operation.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (2 DWORDs) with Atomic segment information. This segment can service a compare & swap or fetch & add operation.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_ctrl_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t sq_pi, uint32_t sq_number, uint32_t ce, flexio_ctrl_seg_t ctrl_seg_type ) [inline]
-
Fill out a control send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- sq_pi
- - Producer index of the send WQE.
- sq_number
- - SQ number that holds the WQE.
- ce
- - wanted CQ policy for CQEs. Value is taken from cq_ce_mode enum.
- ctrl_seg_type
- - Type of control segment.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (4 DWORDs) with control segment information. This should always be the 1st segment of the WQE. Note: For RDMA write immediate WQE - user should fill the immediate data information in the control segment.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_eth_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint16_t cs_swp_flags, uint16_t mss, uint16_t inline_hdr_bsz, uint8_t inline_hdrs[2] ) [inline]
-
Fill out an ethernet send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- cs_swp_flags
- - Flags for checksum and swap, see PRM section 8.9.4.2, Send WQE Construction Summary.
- mss
- - Maximum Segment Size - For LSO WQEs - the number of bytes in the TCP payload to be transmitted in each packet. Must be 0 on non LSO WQEs.
- inline_hdr_bsz
- - Length of inlined packet headers in bytes. This includes the headers in the inline_data segment as well.
- inline_hdrs
- - First 2 bytes of the inlined packet headers.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (4 DWORDs) with Ethernet segment information.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_inline_data_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t data_sz, uint32_t* data ) [inline]
-
Fill out an inline data send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- data_sz
- - Size of the data.
- data
- - Inline data array (3 DWORDs).
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (4 DWORDs) with inline data segment information.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_mem_ptr_data_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t data_sz, uint32_t lkey, uint64_t data_addr ) [inline]
-
Fill out a memory pointer data send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- data_sz
- - Size of the data.
- lkey
- - Local memory access key for the data operation.
- data_addr
- - Address of the data for the data operation.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (4 DWORDs) with memory pointer data segment information.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_rdma_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint32_t rkey, uint64_t raddr ) [inline]
-
Fill out an RDMA send queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- rkey
- - Remote memory access key for the RDMA operation.
- raddr
- - Address of the data for the RDMA operation.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (4 DWORDs) with RDMA segment information.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_shared_receive_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint16_t next_wqe_index, uint8_t signature ) [inline]
-
Fill out a Shared receive queue wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- next_wqe_index
- - The next wqe index.
- signature
- - The signature.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a linked list shared receive WQE segment.
- flexio_dev_status_t flexio_dev_swqe_seg_transpose_set ( flexio_dev_sqe_seg* swqe, uint8_t element_size, uint8_t num_of_cols, uint8_t num_of_rows ) [inline]
-
Fill out a Transpose send wqe segment function.
Parameters
- swqe
- - Send WQE segment to fill.
- element_size
- - The Matrix element_size.
- num_of_cols
- - Number of columns in the matrix.
- num_of_rows
- - Number of rows in the matrix.
Returns
flexio_dev_status_t.
Description
Fill the fields of a send WQE segment (4 DWORDs) with Transpose segment information.
2.2.3. Flex IO SDK dev queue types
[ Flex IO SDK dev ]
Flex IO SDK device queue types for DPA programs. Defines basic networking elements structure.
Classes
-
struct flexio_dev_cqe64
-
-
struct flexio_dev_eqe
-
-
struct flexio_dev_mini_cqe64
-
-
union flexio_dev_sqe_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_atomic_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_ctrl_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_data_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_inline_send_data_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_mem_ptr_send_data_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_rcv_data_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_rdma_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_shared_receive_seg
-
-
struct flexio_dev_wqe_transpose_seg
-
Defines
- #define LOG_SQE_NUM_SEGS 2
-
Enumerations
Variables
- struct flexio_dev_eqe packed
-
Defines
- #define LOG_SQE_NUM_SEGS 2
SQ depth (log_sq_depth) is measured in WQEBBs, each one is 64B. We have to understand difference between wqe_idx and seg_idx. For example wqe with index 5 built from 4 segments with indexes 20, 21, 22 and 23.
Enumerations
- enum flexio_dev_wqe_eth_seg_cs_swp_flags_t
Flex IO dev ethernet segment bitmask for CS / SWP flags
Values
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_L4CS = 0x8000
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_L3CS = 0x4000
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_L4CS_INNER = 0x2000
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_L3CS_INNER = 0x1000
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_TRAILER_ALIGN = 0x0200
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_SWP_OUTER_L4_TYPE = 0x0040
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_SWP_OUTER_L3_TYPE = 0x0020
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_SWP_INNER_L4_TYPE = 0x0002
- FLEXIO_ETH_SEG_SWP_INNER_L3_TYPE = 0x0001
Variables
- struct flexio_dev_eqe packed
Describes Flex IO dev EQE.
Describes Flex IO dev CQE.
Describes Flex IO dev compressed CQE.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE memory pointer send data segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE inline send data segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE receive data segment.
Describes Flex IO dev shared receive WQE.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE control segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE ethernet segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE inline data segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE RDMA segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE ATOMIC segment.
Describes Flex IO dev WQE transpose segment.
2.2.4. Flex IO SDK message stream
[ Flex IO SDK dev ]
Flex IO SDK message stream device API for DPA programs. Includes message stream services for DPA programs.
Classes
-
struct flexio_dev_process_tracer_ctx
-
-
struct flexio_tracer_msg
-
Functions
- void flexio_dev_trace_0 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id )
- Creates trace message entry with no arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_1 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0 )
- Creates trace message entry with 1 arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_2 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1 )
- Creates trace message entry with 2 arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_3 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2 )
- Creates trace message entry with 3 arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_4 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3 )
- Creates trace message entry with 4 arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_5 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3, uint64_t arg4 )
- Creates trace message entry with 5 arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_6 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3, uint64_t arg4, uint64_t arg5 )
- Creates trace message entry with 6 arguments.
- void flexio_dev_tracer_flush ( uint8_t tracer_id )
- Flush not full buffer.
- void flexio_dev_tracer_notify_host ( uint8_t tracer_id, uint32_t num_msg )
- Send a tracer buffer to host side.
Variables
Functions
- void flexio_dev_trace_0 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id ) [inline]
-
Creates trace message entry with no arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_1 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0 ) [inline]
-
Creates trace message entry with 1 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_2 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1 ) [inline]
-
Creates trace message entry with 2 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
- arg1
- - argument #1 to format into the template.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_3 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2 ) [inline]
-
Creates trace message entry with 3 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
- arg1
- - argument #1 to format into the template.
- arg2
- - argument #2 to format into the template.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_4 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3 ) [inline]
-
Creates trace message entry with 4 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
- arg1
- - argument #1 to format into the template.
- arg2
- - argument #2 to format into the template.
- arg3
- - argument #3 to format into the template.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_5 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3, uint64_t arg4 ) [inline]
-
Creates trace message entry with 5 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
- arg1
- - argument #1 to format into the template.
- arg2
- - argument #2 to format into the template.
- arg3
- - argument #3 to format into the template.
- arg4
- - argument #4 to format into the template.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- void flexio_dev_trace_6 ( uint8_t tracer_id, flexio_msg_dev_level level, int format_id, uint64_t arg0, uint64_t arg1, uint64_t arg2, uint64_t arg3, uint64_t arg4, uint64_t arg5 ) [inline]
-
Creates trace message entry with 6 arguments.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - the relevant msg stream id.
- level
- - messaging level.
- format_id
- -the template format id to print message accordingly.
- arg0
- - argument #0 to format into the template.
- arg1
- - argument #1 to format into the template.
- arg2
- - argument #2 to format into the template.
- arg3
- - argument #3 to format into the template.
- arg4
- - argument #4 to format into the template.
- arg5
- - argument #5 to format into the template.
Description
Using the trace mechanism for fast logging. Call the appropriate function according to number of needed arguments.
- void flexio_dev_tracer_flush ( uint8_t tracer_id )
-
Flush not full buffer.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - ID of tracer to flush.
Description
As soon as a buffer is fully occupied it is internal sent to host, however user can ask partially occupied buffer to be sent to host. Its intended use is at end of run to flush whatever messages left. Flush is also performed by the host stream destroy call.
NOTE: this call is not thread safe, user responsibility to avoid calling it while any device trace APIs are in use. Frequent call to this API might cause performance issues.
- void flexio_dev_tracer_notify_host ( uint8_t tracer_id, uint32_t num_msg )
-
Send a tracer buffer to host side.
Parameters
- tracer_id
- - ID of tracer to send a notification for.
- num_msg
- - number of messages.
Description
Send current used buffer to the host. Main usage is to send a full buffer to not risk writing to the buffer from other threads while sending.
NOTE: this call is not thread safe, user responsibility to avoid calling it while any device trace APIs are in use.
Variables
- struct flexio_tracer_msg __packed__
Describes Flex IO trace message. This struct is used to communicate the tracer raw data from device to host.
- flexio_dev_process_tracer_ctx * g_dev_p_tracer_ctx
Global process tracer context struct instance.
