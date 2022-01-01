2. Modules

DOCA Communication Channel library let you set a direct communication channel between the host and the DPU. The channel is run over RoCE/IB protocol and is not part of the TCP/IP stack. Please follow the programmer guide for usage instructions.

Client side Connect.

Parameters local_ep handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create(). name identifies the service. Use doca_comm_channel_get_max_service_name_len() to get the maximal service name length. peer_addr handle to use for sending packets and recognize source of messages. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object, name or peer_address pointer given. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if the function was called on the service or the endpoint is already connected. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if no doca_dev was set. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of ep connection failed. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED if connection failed for any reason (connections rejected or failed). DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER if acquiring device attributes failed. Description This function available only for client-side use. As part of the connection process, the client initiates an internal handshake protocol with the service. If the connect function is being called before the service perform listen with the same name the connection will fail.



Create local endpoint The endpoint handle represents all the configuration needed for the channel to run. The user needs to hold one endpoint for all actions with the comm channel on his side.

Parameters ep handle to the newly created endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep pointer or no attribute object was given. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed during ep creation. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of ep failed. DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER if acquiring device attributes failed. Description

Release endpoint handle.

Parameters local_ep handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create(). Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if ep does not exist. Description The function close the event_channel and release all internal resources. The doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect() is included as part of the destroy process.

Disconnect the endpoint from the remote peer. block until all resources related to peer address are freed new connection could be created on the endpoint.

Parameters local_ep handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create(). peer_addr peer address to be disconnect from. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep was provided. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if there is no connection. Description

Arm the event_channel handle for received messages. This function arms the receive completion queue, facilitating blocking on the receive event channel. Blocking should be implemented by the user (poll in Linux, GetQueuedCompletionStatus in Windows).

Parameters local_ep handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create(). Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object was given. Description

Arm the event_channel handle for transmitted messages. This function arms the transmit completion queue, facilitating blocking on the transmit event channel. Blocking should be implemented by the user (poll in Linux, GetQueuedCompletionStatus in Windows).

Parameters local_ep handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create(). Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object was given. Description

get device property of endpoint.

Parameters ep endpoint from which the property should be retrieved. device current device used in endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS if property was returned successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. Description

get device representor property of endpoint.

Parameters ep endpoint from which the property should be retrieved. device_rep current device representor used in endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS if property returned successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. Description

Extract the event_channel handles for user's use When the user send/receive packets with non-blocking mode, this handle can be used to get interrupt when a new event happened, using epoll() or similar function. The event channels are owned by the endpoint and release when calling doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy(). This function can be called only after calling doca_comm_channel_ep_listen() or doca_comm_channel_ep_connect().

Parameters local_ep handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create(). send_event_channel handle for send event channel. recv_event_channel handle for receive event channel. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep was provided or if both event channel output params are null. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if called before calling doca_comm_channel_ep_listen() or doca_comm_channel_ep_connect(). DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND if another error occurred. Description

get maximal msg size property of endpoint. The size returned is the actual size being used and might differ from the size set with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_max_msg_size(), as there is a minimal size requirement. If maximal msg size was not set, using doca_comm_channel_ep_set_max_msg_size(), a default value is used and can be inquired by calling doca_comm_channel_ep_get_max_msg_size().

Parameters ep endpoint from which the property should be retrieved. max_msg_size maximal msg size used by the endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS if property was returned successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. Description

get receive queue size property of endpoint. The size returned is the actual size being used and might differ from the size set with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_recv_queue_size(), as there is a minimal size requirement and the size is rounded up to the closest power of 2. If receive queue size was not set, using doca_comm_channel_ep_set_recv_queue_size(), a default value is used and can be inquired by calling doca_comm_channel_ep_get_recv_queue_size().

Parameters ep endpoint from which the property should be retrieved. recv_queue_size receive queue size used by the endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS if property was returned successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. Description

get send queue size property of endpoint. The size returned is the actual size being used and might differ from the size set with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size(), as there is a minimal size requirement and the size is rounded up to the closest power of 2. If send queue size was not set, using doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size(), a default value is used and can be inquired by calling doca_comm_channel_ep_get_send_queue_size().

Parameters ep endpoint from which the property should be retrieved. send_queue_size send queue size used by the endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS if property was returned successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. Description

Service side listen on all interfaces.

Parameters local_ep handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create(). name identifies the service. Use doca_comm_channel_get_max_service_name_len() to get the maximal service name length. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object or no name was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if no doca_dev or no doca_dev_rep was set. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if the function was called on the client side or the endpoint is already listening. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of service failed. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED if registration of service failed. DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER if acquiring device attributes failed. Description Endpoint will start listening on given devices. After calling this function the user should call doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom() in order to get new peers to communicate with. This function available only for service side use.



Receive message from connected client/service.

Parameters local_ep handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create(). msg pointer to the buffer where the message should be stored. len flags flag for receive command. currently no flags are supported. peer_addr received message source address handle Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on successful receive. If a message was received, the value pointed by len will be updated with the number of bytes received. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the parameters is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if endpoint is service and listen was not called. DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN if no message was received. when returned, the user can use the endpoint's doca_event_channel_t to get indication for a new arrival message. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_RESET if the message received is from a peer_addr that has error. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of the DCI after a send error failed DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occurred. Description On service side, doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom() also used for accepting new connection from clients.

Send message to peer address. The connection to the wanted peer_address need to be established before sending the message.

Parameters local_ep handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create(). msg pointer to the message to be sent. len length in bytes of msg. flags flag for send command. currently no flags are supported. peer_addr destination address handle of the send operation. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if no peer_address was supplied or no connection was found. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if the supplied len was larger than the msgsize given at ep creation or any of the input variables are null. DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN if the send queue is full. when returned, the user can use the endpoint's doca_event_channel_t to get indication for a new empty slot. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_RESET if the provided peer_addr experienced an error and it needs to be disconnected. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of the DCI after a send error failed DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occurred. Description

set device property for endpoint.

Parameters ep endpoint to set the property for. device device to use in endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS if property set successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if endpoint is already active. Description

set device representor property for endpoint.

Parameters ep endpoint to set the property for. device_rep device representor to use in endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS if property set successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if endpoint is already active. Description

set maximal msg size property for endpoint. The value max_msg_size may be increased internally, the actual value can be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_max_msg_size().

Parameters ep endpoint to set the property for. max_msg_size maximal msg size to use in endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS if property set successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if endpoint is already active. Description

set receive queue size property for endpoint. The value recv_queue_size may be increased internally, the actual value can be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_recv_queue_size().

Parameters ep endpoint to set the property for. recv_queue_size receive queue size to use in endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS if property set successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if endpoint is already active. Description

set send queue size property for endpoint. The value send_queue_size may be increased internally, the actual value can be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_send_queue_size().

Parameters ep endpoint to set the property for. send_queue_size send queue size to use in endpoint. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS if property set successfully. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if an invalid parameter was given. DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if endpoint is already active. Description

Get the maximum message size supported by comm_channel.

Parameters devinfo devinfo that should be inquired for its maximum message size under comm channel limitations. max_message_size the maximum message size supported by comm_channel. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if either devinfo or max_message_size is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED if an unexpected error occurred. Description

Get the maximum receive queue size supported by comm_channel.

Parameters devinfo devinfo that should be inquired for its maximum receive queue size under comm channel limitations. max_recv_queue_size the maximum receive queue size supported by comm_channel. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if either devinfo or max_recv_queue_size is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED if an unexpected error occurred. Description

Get the maximum send queue size supported by comm_channel.

Parameters devinfo devinfo that should be inquired for its maximum send queue size under comm channel limitations. max_send_queue_size the maximum send queue size supported by comm_channel. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if either devinfo or max_send_queue_size is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED if an unexpected error occurred. Description

Get the comm_channel maximum Service name length.

Parameters max_service_name_len The comm_channel max service name length, including the terminating null byte (''). Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if max_service_name_len is NULL. Description

Get the maximum number of connections the service can hold.

Parameters devinfo devinfo that should be inquired for its maximum number of connections. max_num_connections the maximum number of connections the service can hold. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if either devinfo or max_num_connections is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED if querying this capability is not supported by the device. DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED if an unexpected error occurred. Description Note: This capability should be queried only on the service side.



get total bytes received from specific peer address

Parameters peer_addr Pointer to peer_addr to query statistics for. recv_bytes Will contain the number of received bytes from the given peer_addr. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the arguments are NULL. Description This function will return the total number of bytes received from a given peer_addr, updated to the last time doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() was called.

get total messages received from specific peer address

Parameters peer_addr Pointer to peer_addr to query statistics for. recv_messages Will contain the number of received messages from the given peer_addr. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the arguments are NULL. Description This function will return the total number of messages received from a given peer_addr, updated to the last time doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() was called.

get total bytes sent to specific peer address

Parameters peer_addr Pointer to peer_addr to query statistics for. send_bytes Will contain the number of sent messages to the given peer_addr. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the arguments are NULL. Description This function will return the total number of bytes sent to a given peer_addr, updated to the last time doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() was called.

get number of messages in transmission to a specific peer address

Parameters peer_addr Pointer to peer_addr to query statistics for. send_in_flight_messages Will contain the number of sent messages in transmission to the given peer_addr. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the arguments are NULL. Description This function will return the number of messages still in transmission to a specific peer_addr, updated to the last time doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() was called. This function can be used to make sure all transmissions are finished before disconnection.

get total messages sent to specific peer address

Parameters peer_addr Pointer to peer_addr to query statistics for. send_messages Will contain the number of sent messages to the given peer_addr. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the arguments are NULL. Description This function will return the total number of messages sent to a given peer_addr, updated to the last time doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() was called.

Extract 'user_context' from peer_addr handle. By default, the 'user_context' is set to 0 and can be change using doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_set_user_data().

Parameters peer_addr Pointer to peer_addr to extract user_context from. user_data will contain the extracted data. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if peer_address or user_data is NULL. Description

Save 'user_context' in peer_addr handle.

Parameters peer_addr Pointer to peer_addr to set user_context to. user_context Data to set for peer_addr. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if peer_address is NULL. Description Can be use by the user to identify the peer address received from doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom(). The user_context for new peers is initialized to 0.