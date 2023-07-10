DOCA Documentation v1.5.3 (2022 LTS U3)
Glossary

NVIDIA DOCA Glossary

This document provides a list of terms and acronyms in the DOCA documentation.

1. Terms and Acronyms

Term Description
ACE AXI coherency extensions
ACPI Advanced configuration and power interface
AMBA® Advanced microcontroller bus architecture
ARB Arbitrate
ATF Arm-trusted firmware
AXI4 Advanced eXtensible Interface 4
BDF address Bus, device, function address. This is the device's PCIe bus address to uniquely identify the specific device.
BERT Boot error record table
BF_INST_DIR The directory where the BlueField software is installed
BFB BlueField bootstream
BMC Board management controller
BSD BlueField software distribution
BUF Buffer
BSP BlueField support package
CHI Coherent hub interface; Arm® protocol used over the BlueField Skymesh specification
CL Cache line
CMDQ Command queue
CMO Cache maintenance operation
COB Collision buffer
DAT Data
DEK Data encryption key
DMA Direct memory access
DOCA DPU SDK
DPDK Data plane development kit
DPI Deep packet inspection
DPU Data processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU
DVM Distributed virtual memory
ECPF Embedded CPU physical function
EMEM/EMI External memory interface; block in the MSS which performs the actual read/write from the DDR device
eMMC Embedded multi-media card
ESP EFI system partition
FIPS Federal Information Processing Standards
FS File system
FW Firmware
GDB GNU debugger
GPT GUID partition table
HNF Home node interface
Host

When referring to "the host" this documentation is referring to the server host. When referring to the Arm based host, the documentation will specifically call out "Arm host".

  • Server host OS refers to the Host Server OS (Linux or Windows)
  • Arm host refers to the AARCH64 Linux OS which is running on the BlueField Arm Cores
HW Hardware
hwmon Hardware monitoring
IB InfiniBand
ICM Interface configuration memory
IPMB Intelligent platform management bus
IPMI Intelligent platform management interface
KGDB Kernel debugger
KGDBOC Kernel debugger over console
LAN Local area network
LAT Latency
LCRD Link credit
MSS Memory subsystem
MST Mellanox software tools
NAT Network address translation
NIC Network interface card
NIST National Institute of Standards and Technology
OCD On-chip debugger
OOB Out-of-band
OS Operating system
OVS Open vSwitch
PCIe PCI Express; peripheral component interconnect express
PF Physical function
PK Public key
PKA Public key accelerator
POC Point of coherence
RD Read
RegEx Regular expression
REQ Request
RES Response
RN

Request node

RN-F – Fully coherent request node

RN-D – IO coherent request node with DVM support

RN-I – IO coherent request node
RNG Random number generator/generation
RoCE Ethernet and RDMA over Converged Ethernet
RQ Receive queue
RShim Random Shim
RX Receive
SBSA Server base system architecture
SDK Software development kit
SF Sub-function or scalable function
SHA Secure hash algorithm
SMMU System memory management unit
SNP Snooping
SQ Send queue
SR-IOV Single-root IO virtualization
STL Stall
TBU Translation buffer unit
TIR Transport interface receive
TIS Transport interface send
TLS Transport layer security
TRB Trail buffer
TSO Total store order
TX Transmit
UEFI Unified extensible firmware interface
UPVS UEFI persistent variable store
VF Virtual function
VM Virtual machine
VPI Virtual protocol interconnect
VST Virtual switch tagging
WR Write
WRDB Write data buffer

