DOCA Container Deployment Guide

Deploying containers on top of the BlueField DPU requires the following setup sequence:

Pull the container .yaml configuration files. Modify the container's .yaml configuration file. Deploy the container. The image is automatically pulled from NGC.

Some of the steps must only be performed once, while others are required before the deployment of each container.

What follows is an example of the overall setup sequence using the DOCA Firefly container as an example.

This step pulls the .yaml configurations from NGC.

To pull the latest resource version, download the NVIDIA NGC CLI.

For more information regarding the NGC CLI, please refer to the NGC Catalog User Guide.





Some containers require specific configuration steps for the resources used by the application running inside the container and modifications for the .yaml configuration file of the container itself.

Refer to the container-specific instructions listed under the container's relevant page on NGC.

Each DOCA service has a corresponding NGC resources page, referenced in the "Pull Container YAML Configurations" section. This resource contains a configs directory, which includes a dedicated subdirectory for each DOCA service version. The latest version contains all available .yaml configuration files and scripts.

DOCA Firefly example:

Copy Copied! doca_firefly_1. 6.13 ├── configs │ ├── 1.6 . 0 │ │ ... │ └── 1.7 . 1 │ ├── doca_firefly.yaml

In addition, the resource may contain a scripts directory, where services can provide helper scripts and additional configuration files.

Example folder structure for scripts directory:

Copy Copied! + doca_firefly_1. 6.13 +-+ configs | +-- ... +-+ scripts | +-+ 1.6 . 0 | | +-- ... | +-+ 1.7 . 0 | | +-- ...

Users can deploy older DOCA service versions by accessing the relevant YAML file under configs and the associated scripts under the matching version directory in scripts .

Once the desired .yaml file is updated, copy it to Kubelet's input folder. The following example uses doca_firefly.yaml , which corresponds to the DOCA Firefly service:

Copy Copied! cp doca_firefly.yaml /etc/kubelet.d

Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC and spawns a pod that runs the container. In this example, the DOCA Firefly service begins execution immediately, and its output can be viewed in the container logs.

Follow the following steps to verify a new container deployment and troubleshoot any issues.

View currently active pods and their IDs: Copy Copied! sudo crictl pods Info It may take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start. Look for a line matching your container, for example: Copy Copied! POD ID CREATED STATE NAME NAMESPACE ATTEMPT RUNTIME 06bd84c07537e 4 seconds ago Ready doca-firefly-my-dpu default 0 ( default ) If no matching pod appears, view Kubelet logs for errors: Copy Copied! sudo journalctl -u kubelet --since -5m Once the issue is resolved, proceed to the next steps. Info For more troubleshooting tips, refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide. Verify the container image was downloaded from NGC: Copy Copied! sudo crictl images Example output: Copy Copied! IMAGE TAG IMAGE ID SIZE k8s.gcr.io/pause 3.9 829e9de338bd5 268kB nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_firefly 1.1 . 0 -doca2. 0.2 134cb22f34611 87 .4MB List active containers: Copy Copied! sudo crictl ps Look for a line matching your deployed container (boot time varies by image size): Copy Copied! CONTAINER IMAGE CREATED STATE NAME ATTEMPT POD ID POD b505a05b7dc23 134cb22f34611 4 minutes ago Running doca-firefly 0 06bd84c07537e doca-firefly-my-dpu If the container is not running, list all recent container deployments: Copy Copied! sudo crictl ps -a You may find that the container exited immediately due to an error: Copy Copied! CONTAINER IMAGE CREATED STATE NAME ATTEMPT POD ID POD de2361ec15b61 134cb22f34611 1 second ago Exited doca-firefly 1 4aea5f5adc91d doca-firefly-my-dpu View container logs. Logs are available during the container’s lifetime and for a short time after it exits: Copy Copied! sudo crictl logs <container-id> Example: Copy Copied! $ sudo crictl logs de2361ec15b61 Starting DOCA Firefly - Version 1.1 . 0 ... Requested the following PTP interface : p10 Failed to find interface "p10" . Aborting

For more information on crictl , refer to the Kubernetes documentation.





The recommended way to stop a pod and its containers is as follows: