The doca_telemetry_adp_retx library provides statistics on Adaptive Retransmission Algorithm timeouts that have been configured on a given DOCA device, corresponding to an NVIDIA® BlueField® or NVIDIA® ConnectX® network card.

The library includes mechanisms for configuring and reading Adaptive Retransmissions in a histogram format. Each histogram read provides a series of bins, where each bin corresponds to a specific time range. The value of the bin is a count of the retransmissions that occurred due to a timeout falling within that time range.

The histogram can return information about events on all QPs of functions associated with the DOCA device, or it can be configured to track the QPs of a single VHCA ID.