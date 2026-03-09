Class CudaStreamCondition

Native condition class for CUDA stream synchronization with multi-message support.

This condition supports:

Multiple messages in the input queue (queue_size > 1)

Multiple CudaStreamId components per message

Multiple receiver ports (both regular and IOSpec::kAnySize multi-receiver inputs)

By default, this condition examines ALL messages in all receiver queues and waits for GPU work on ALL associated CUDA streams to complete before allowing the operator to execute. This behavior can be changed by setting check_all_messages to false , which makes it check only the first message per receiver.

The condition uses cudaLaunchHostFunc() to register callbacks that fire when GPU work on each stream completes. It returns kWaitEvent status while waiting for callbacks, then transitions to kReady when all callbacks have fired.

Note: This condition does NOT consume messages - it only peeks at them. The operator’s compute() method is responsible for actually receiving the messages.

==Parameters==

receiver (std::string): DEPRECATED - Use receivers instead. Legacy API for a single input port to monitor. Cannot be used together with receivers . Using this parameter will log a deprecation warning.

receivers (std::string or std::vector<std::string>): Name(s) of input port(s) to monitor for CUDA streams. Can be a single string like “input” or a vector like {“input1”, “input2”}. Works with both: Regular ports: specified by exact name (e.g., “input”) Multi-receiver ports (IOSpec::kAnySize): specified by base name (e.g., “receivers”), which automatically expands to find all ports matching the pattern (“receivers:0”, “receivers:1”, etc.) Cannot be used together with receiver .

check_all_messages (bool, default=true): If true, checks ALL messages in the queue(s) for CudaStreamId components and waits for all associated streams. If false, only checks the first message in each queue.

==Usage==

Copy Copied! // Single regular input port (legacy API) auto stream_cond = make_condition<CudaStreamCondition>( "cuda_sync", Arg("receiver", "input")); // Single regular input port (new API) auto stream_cond = make_condition<CudaStreamCondition>( "cuda_sync", Arg("receivers", "input")); // Multiple regular input ports auto stream_cond_multi = make_condition<CudaStreamCondition>( "cuda_sync", Arg("receivers", std::vector<std::string>{"input1", "input2"})); // Multi-receiver port (e.g., HolovizOp's "receivers") auto stream_cond_any = make_condition<CudaStreamCondition>( "cuda_sync", Arg("receivers", "receivers")); // finds receivers:0, receivers:1, etc. // Check only first message per receiver auto stream_cond_first = make_condition<CudaStreamCondition>( "cuda_sync", Arg("receivers", "input"), Arg("check_all_messages", false)); auto my_op = make_operator<MyOperator>("my_op", stream_cond);

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Condition , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit CudaStreamCondition ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



CudaStreamCondition ( ) = default



virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec ) override

Define the condition specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the component. This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

Checks if the state of the condition can be updated and updates it. Parameters timestamp – The current timestamp

virtual void check ( int64_t timestamp , SchedulingStatusType * type , int64_t * target_timestamp ) const override

Check the condition status before allowing execution. If the condition is waiting for a time event ‘target_timestamp’ will contain the target timestamp. Parameters timestamp – The current timestamp

status_type – The status of the condition

target_timestamp – The target timestamp (used if the term is waiting for a time event).

virtual void on_execute ( int64_t timestamp ) override

Called each time after the entity of this term was executed. Parameters timestamp – The current timestamp

inline void receiver ( std :: shared_ptr < Receiver > receiver )

Set receiver for this condition (legacy single-port API)

inline std :: shared_ptr < Receiver > receiver ( )

Get the receiver for this condition (nullptr if not set)

inline void receivers ( std :: vector < std :: shared_ptr < Receiver > > receivers )

Set receivers for this condition (for all input ports to monitor)

inline std :: vector < std :: shared_ptr < Receiver > > receivers ( )

Get the receivers for this condition (empty vector if not set)

inline void check_all_messages ( bool value )

Set whether to check all messages in the queue.