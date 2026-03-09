Holoscan CLI - Package Command
holoscan package - generate HAP-compliant container for your application.
holoscan package [--help|-h] [--log-level|-l {DEBUG,INFO,WARN,ERROR,CRITICAL}] [--add DIR_PATH] --config|-c CONFIG --cuda CUDA_VERSION [--docs|-d DOCS] [--models|-m MODELS] --platform PLATFORM [--timeout TIMEOUT] [--version VERSION] [--add-host ADD_HOSTS] [--base-image BASE_IMAGE] [--build-image BUILD_IMAGE] [--build-cache BUILD_CACHE] [--cmake-args CMAKE_ARGS] [--holoscan-sdk-file HOLOSCAN_SDK_FILE] [--includes [{debug,holoviz,torch,onnx}]] [--input-data INPUT_DATA] [--monai-deploy-sdk-file MONAI_DEPLOY_SDK_FILE] [--no-cache|-n] [--sdk SDK] [--sdk-version SDK_VERSION] [--source URL|DIR|FILE] [--output|-o OUTPUT] --tag|-t TAG [--username USERNAME] [--uid UID] [--gid GID]
The code below package a python application for x86_64 systems:
# Using a Python directory as input
# Required: a `__main__.py` file in the application directory to execute
# Optional: a `requirements.txt` file in the application directory to install dependencies
holoscan package --platform x86_64 --tag my-awesome-app --config /path/to/my/awesome/application/config.yaml /path/to/my/awesome/application/
# Using a Python file as input
holoscan package --platform x86_64 --tag my-awesome-app --config /path/to/my/awesome/application/config.yaml /path/to/my/awesome/application/my-app.py
The code below package a C++ application for the IGX Orin DevKit (aarch64) with a discrete GPU:
# Using a C++ source directory as input
# Required: a `CMakeLists.txt` file in the application directory
holoscan package --platform igx-dgpu --tag my-awesome-app --config /path/to/my/awesome/application/config.yaml /path/to/my/awesome/application/
# Using a C++ pre-compiled executable as input
holoscan package --platform igx-dgpu --tag my-awesome-app --config /path/to/my/awesome/application/config.yaml /path/to/my/awesome/bin/application-executable
The commands above load the generated image onto Docker to make the image accessible with
docker images.
If you need to package for a different platform or want to transfer the generated image to another system, use the
--output /path/to/output flag so the generated package can be saved to the specified location.
application
Path to the application to be packaged. The following inputs are supported:
C++ source code: you may pass a directory path with your C++ source code with a
CMakeLists.txtfile in it, and the Packager will attempt to build your application using CMake and include the compiled application in the final package.
C++ pre-compiled executable: A pre-built executable binary file may be directly provided to the Packager.
Python application: you may pass either:
a directory which includes a
__main__.pyfile to execute (required) and an optional
requirements.txtfile that defined dependencies for your Python application, or
the path to a single python file to execute
-
Python (PyPI) modules are installed into the user’s (via [--username USERNAME] argument) directory with the user ID specified via [--uid UID].
Therefore, when running a packaged Holoscan application on Kubernetes or other service providers, running Docker with non root user, and running Holoscan CLI
run command where the logged-on user’s ID is different, ensure to specify the
USER ID that is used when building the application package.
For example, include the
securityContext when running a Holoscan packaged application with
UID=1000 using Argo:
spec:
securityContext:
runAsUser: 1000
runAsNonRoot: true
Options
[--add DIR_PATH]
--add enables additional files to be added to the application package. Use this option to include additional Python modules, files, or static objects (.so) on which the application depends.
DIR_PATHmust be a directory path. The packager recursively copies all the files and directories inside
DIR_PATHto
/opt/holoscan/app/lib.
--addmay be specified multiple times.
For example:
holoscan package --add /path/to/python/module-1 --add /path/to/static-objects
With the example above, assuming the directories contain the following:
/path/to/
├── python
│ ├── module-1
│ │ ├── __init__.py
│ │ └── main.py
└── static-objects
├── my-lib.so
└── my-other-lib.so
The resulting package will contain the following:
/opt/holoscan/
├── app
│ └── my-app
└──lib/
├── module-1
│ ├── __init__.py
│ └── main.py
├── my-lib.so
└── my-other-lib.so
--config|-c CONFIG
Path to the application’s configuration file. The configuration file must be in
YAML format with a
.yaml file extension.
[--docs|-d DOCS]
An optional directory path of documentation, README, licenses that shall be included in the package.
[--models|-m MODELS]
An optional directory path to a model file, a directory with a single model, or a directory with multiple models.
Single model example:
my-model/
├── surgical_video.gxf_entities
└── surgical_video.gxf_index
my-model/
└── model
├── surgical_video.gxf_entities
└── surgical_video.gxf_index
Multi-model example:
my-models/
├── model-1
│ ├── my-first-model.gxf_entities
│ └── my-first-model.gxf_index
└── model-2
└── my-other-model.ts
--cuda CUDA_VERSION
The CUDA version used to build the application is specified. If not specified, CUDA
13 would be used.
CUDA_VERSION must be one of:
12,
13.
--platform PLATFORM
A comma-separated list of platform types to generate. Each platform value specified generates a standalone container image. If you are running the Packager on the same architecture, the generated image is automatically loaded onto Docker and is available with
docker images. Otherwise, use
--output flag to save the generated image onto the disk.
PLATFORM must be one of:
jetson,
igx-igpu,
igx-dgpu,
sbsa,
x86_64.
jetson: Orin AGX DevKit
igx-igpu: IGX Orin DevKit with integrated GPU (iGPU)
igx-dgpu: IGX Orin DevKit with dedicated GPU (dGPU)
sbsa: Server Base System Architecture (64-bit ARM processors)
x86_64: systems with a x86-64 processor(s)
[--timeout TIMEOUT]
An optional timeout value of the application for the supported orchestrators to manage the application’s lifecycle.
Defaults to
0.
[--version VERSION]
An optional version number of the application. When specified, it overrides the value specified in the configuration file.
Advanced Build Options
[--add-host ADD_HOSTS]
Optionally add one or more host-to-IP mapping (format: host:ip).
[--base-image BASE_IMAGE]
Optionally specifies the base container image for building packaged application. It must be a valid Docker image tag either accessible online or via `docker images. By default, the Packager picks a base image to use from NGC.
[--build-image BUILD_IMAGE]
Optionally specifies the build container image for building C++ applications. It must be a valid Docker image tag either accessible online or via `docker images. By default, the Packager picks a build image to use from NGC.
[--build-cache BUILD_CACHE]
Specifies a directory path for storing Docker cache. Defaults to
~/.holoscan_build_cache. If the
$HOME directory is inaccessible, the CLI uses the
/tmp directory.
[--cmake-args CMAKE_ARGS]
A comma-separated list of cmake arguments to be used when building C++ applications.
For example:
holoscan package --cmake-args "-DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=DEBUG -DCMAKE_ARG=VALUE"
[--holoscan-sdk-file HOLOSCAN_SDK_FILE]
Path to the Holoscan SDK Debian or PyPI package. If not specified, the packager downloads the SDK file from the internet depending on the SDK version detected/specified. The
HOLOSCAN_SDK_FILE filename must have
.deb or
.whl file extension for Debian package or PyPI wheel package, respectively.
[--includes [{debug,holoviz,torch,onnx}]]
To reduce the size of the packaged application container, the CLI Packager, by default, includes minimum runtime dependencies to run applications designed for Holoscan. You can specify additional runtime dependencies to be included in the packaged application using this option. The following options are available:
debug: includes debugging tools, such as
gdb
holoviz: includes dependencies for Holoviz rendering on x11 and Wayland
torch: includes
libtorchruntime dependencies
onnx: includes
onnxruntimeruntime,
libnvinfer-plugin8,
libnvonnxparser8dependencies.
Refer to Developer Resources for dependency versions.
Usage:
holoscan package --includes holoviz torch onnx
[--input-data INPUT_DATA]
Optionally, embed input data in the package.
INPUT_DATA must be a valid path to a directory containing the data to be embedded in
/var/holoscan/input, and it can be accessed inside the container via the
HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH environment variable.
[--monai-deploy-sdk-file MONAI_DEPLOY_SDK_FILE]
Path to the MONAI Deploy App SDK Debian or PyPI package. If not specified, the packager downloads the SDK file from the internet based on the SDK version. The
MONAI_DEPLOY_SDK_FILE package filename must have
.whl or
.gz file extension.
[--no-cache|-n]
Do not use cache when building image.
[--sdk SDK]
SDK for building the application: Holoscan or MONAI-Deploy.
SDK must be one of: holoscan, monai-deploy.
[--sdk-version SDK_VERSION]
Set the version of the SDK that is used to build and package the Application. If not specified, the packager attempts to detect the installed version.
[--source URL|DIR|FILE]
Override the artifact manifest source with a securely hosted file or from the local file system.
If the value is a valid directory, the Package scans it for
artifacts.json or
artifacts-cu12.json if
--cuda is 12 or 13, respectively.
For example:
URL: https://my.domain.com/my-file.json
DIR: /home/me/path/to/artifact-json-files/
FILE: /home/me/path/to/artifact.json
Output Options
[--output|-o OUTPUT]
Output directory where result images will be written.
If this flag isn’t present, the packager will load the generated image onto Docker to make the image accessible with
docker images. The
--output flag is therefore required when building a packaging for a different target architecture than the host system that runs the packaer.
--tag|-t TAG
Name and optionally a tag (format:
name:tag).
For example:
my-company/my-application:latest
my-company/my-application:1.0.0
my-application:1.0.1
my-application
Security Options
[--username USERNAME]
Optional username to be created in the container execution context. Defaults to
holoscan.
[--uid UID]
Optional user ID to be associated with the user created with
--username with default of
1000.
A very large UID value may result in a very large image due to an open issue with Docker.
It is recommended to use the default value of
1000 when packaging an application and use your current UID/GID when running the application.
[--gid GID]
Optional group ID to be associated with the user created with
--username with default of
1000