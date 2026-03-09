holoscan.conditions
This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Conditions.
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holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
|Asynchronous condition class.
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holoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition
|Boolean condition.
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holoscan.conditions.CountCondition
|Count condition.
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holoscan.conditions.CudaBufferAvailableCondition
|Condition based on data availability in a CudaBuffer object.
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holoscan.conditions.CudaEventCondition
|Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion via an event.
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holoscan.conditions.CudaStreamCondition
|Native condition class for CUDA stream synchronization with multi-message support.
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holoscan.conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition
|Condition that permits execution when the downstream operator can accept new messages.
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holoscan.conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition
|Condition that tries to wait for specified number of messages in receiver.
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holoscan.conditions.MemoryAvailableCondition
|Condition that permits execution only when a specified allocator has sufficient memory available.
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holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition
|Condition that permits execution when an upstream message is available.
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holoscan.conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition
|Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
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holoscan.conditions.MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition
|Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
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holoscan.conditions.PeriodicCondition
|Condition class to support periodic execution of operators.
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holoscan.conditions.PeriodicConditionPolicy
|Members:
- class holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Asynchronous condition class.
Used to control whether an entity is executed.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
event_state
Event state property
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.AsynchronousCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], name: str = 'async_condition') → None
Asynchronous condition.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property event_state
Event state property
AsynchronousEventState.READY
AsynchronousEventState.WAIT
AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_WAITING
AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_DONE
AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_NEVER
-
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.conditions.AsynchronousEventState
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
READY
WAIT
EVENT_WAITING
EVENT_DONE
EVENT_NEVER
Attributes
value
- EVENT_DONE = <AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_DONE: 3>
- EVENT_NEVER = <AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_NEVER: 4>
- EVENT_WAITING = <AsynchronousEventState.EVENT_WAITING: 2>
- READY = <AsynchronousEventState.READY: 0>
- WAIT = <AsynchronousEventState.WAIT: 1>
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.AsynchronousEventState, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class holoscan.conditions.BooleanCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Boolean condition.
This condition can be used as a kill switch for an operator. Once the condition is set to false, the operator will enter the NEVER scheduling status and cannot be executed again. In other words ,this condition cannot currently be used to pause and resume an operator as the operator cannot be restarted once it is in the NEVER state.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- enable_tickbool, optional
Boolean value for the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
check_tick_enabled(self)
Check whether the condition is
True.
disable_tick(self)
Set condition to
False.
enable_tick(self)
Set condition to
True.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], enable_tick: bool = True, name: str = 'boolean_condition') → None
Boolean condition.
This condition can be used as a kill switch for an operator. Once the condition is set to false, the operator will enter the NEVER scheduling status and cannot be executed again. In other words ,this condition cannot currently be used to pause and resume an operator as the operator cannot be restarted once it is in the NEVER state.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- enable_tickbool, optional
Boolean value for the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- check_tick_enabled(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition) → bool
Check whether the condition is
True.
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- disable_tick(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition) → None
Set condition to
False.
- enable_tick(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.BooleanCondition) → None
Set condition to
True.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.conditions.CountCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Count condition.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- countint
The execution count value used by the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
count
The execution count associated with the condition
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.CountCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], count: int = 1, name: str = 'count_condition') → None
Count condition.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- countint
The execution count value used by the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property count
The execution count associated with the condition
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.conditions.CudaBufferAvailableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition based on data availability in a CudaBuffer object.
A component which specifies the availability of data at the receiver based on the CudaBuffers present in incoming messages.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- receiverstr, optional
The name of the operator’s input port to which the condition would apply.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
The nvidia::gxf::CudaBuffer class is currently unused by Holoscan SDK. This condition is intended exclusively for interoperation with wrapped GXF Codelets that use GXF’s CudaBuffer type.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition.
receiver
The receiver associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.CudaBufferAvailableCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], receiver: Optional[str] = None, name: str = 'cuda_buffer_available_condition') → None
Condition based on data availability in a CudaBuffer object.
A component which specifies the availability of data at the receiver based on the CudaBuffers present in incoming messages.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- receiverstr, optional
The name of the operator’s input port to which the condition would apply.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
The nvidia::gxf::CudaBuffer class is currently unused by Holoscan SDK. This condition is intended exclusively for interoperation with wrapped GXF Codelets that use GXF’s CudaBuffer type.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- property receiver
The receiver associated with the condition.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.conditions.CudaEventCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion via an event.
A condition which specifies the availability of data at the receiver on completion of the work on the provided cuda stream with the help of cuda event. This condition will keep polling on the event provided to check for data availability for consumption.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- event_nameevent, optional
The event name on which the cudaEventQuery API is called to get the status.
- receiverstr, optional
The name of the operator’s input port to which the condition would apply.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
The nvidia::gxf::CudaEvent class is currently unused by Holoscan SDK. This condition is intended exclusively for interoperation with wrapped GXF Codelets that use GXF’s CudaEvent type.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition.
receiver
The receiver associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.CudaEventCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], event_name: str = '', receiver: Optional[str] = None, name: str = 'cuda_event_condition') → None
Condition class to indicate data availability on CUDA stream completion via an event.
A condition which specifies the availability of data at the receiver on completion of the work on the provided cuda stream with the help of cuda event. This condition will keep polling on the event provided to check for data availability for consumption.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- event_nameevent, optional
The event name on which the cudaEventQuery API is called to get the status.
- receiverstr, optional
The name of the operator’s input port to which the condition would apply.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
The nvidia::gxf::CudaEvent class is currently unused by Holoscan SDK. This condition is intended exclusively for interoperation with wrapped GXF Codelets that use GXF’s CudaEvent type.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- property receiver
The receiver associated with the condition.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.conditions.CudaStreamCondition
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase
Native condition class for CUDA stream synchronization with multi-message support.
This condition supports:
Multiple messages in the input queue (queue_size > 1)
Multiple CudaStreamId components per message
Multiple receiver ports (both regular and IOSpec::kAnySize multi-receiver inputs)
By default, this condition examines ALL messages in all receiver queues and waits for GPU work on ALL associated CUDA streams to complete before allowing the operator to execute. This behavior can be changed by setting
check_all_messages=False.
The condition uses
cudaLaunchHostFunc()to register callbacks that fire when GPU work on each stream completes. It returns
WAIT_EVENTstatus while waiting for callbacks, then transitions to
READYwhen all callbacks have fired.
Note: This condition does NOT consume messages - it only peeks at them. The operator’s compute() method is responsible for actually receiving the messages.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with.
- receiverstr, optional
DEPRECATED - Use
receiversinstead. Legacy API for a single input port to monitor for CUDA streams. Cannot be used together with
receivers. Using this parameter will log a deprecation warning.
- receiversstr or list of str, optional
Name(s) of input port(s) to monitor for CUDA streams. Can be a single string like
"input"or a list like
["input1", "input2"]. Works with both:
Regular ports: specified by exact name (e.g.,
"input")
Multi-receiver ports (IOSpec::kAnySize): specified by base name (e.g.,
"receivers"), which automatically expands to find all ports matching the pattern (e.g., “receivers:0”, “receivers:1”, etc.)
Cannot be used together with
receiver.
-
- check_all_messagesbool, optional
If True (default), checks ALL messages in the queue(s) for CudaStreamId components and waits for all associated streams. If False, only checks the first message per receiver.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Examples
>>> # Single regular input port (legacy API) >>> stream_cond = CudaStreamCondition(fragment, receiver="input") >>> # Single regular input port (new API) >>> stream_cond = CudaStreamCondition(fragment, receivers="input") >>> # Multiple regular input ports >>> stream_cond = CudaStreamCondition(fragment, receivers=["input1", "input2"]) >>> # Multi-receiver port (e.g., HolovizOp's "receivers") >>> stream_cond = CudaStreamCondition(fragment, receivers="receivers") >>> # Check only first message per receiver >>> stream_cond = CudaStreamCondition(fragment, receivers="input", check_all_messages=False) >>> op = MyOperator(fragment, stream_cond, name="my_op")
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
check_all_messages
Whether to check all messages in the queue(s) (True) or only the first per receiver (False).
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition.
receiver
DEPRECATED - The single receiver associated with the condition (legacy API).
receivers
The list of receivers associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.CudaStreamCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], receiver: Optional[str] = None, receivers: Optional[Union[str, list[str]]] = None, check_all_messages: bool = True, name: str = 'noname_cuda_stream_condition') → None
Native condition class for CUDA stream synchronization with multi-message support.
This condition supports:
Multiple messages in the input queue (queue_size > 1)
Multiple CudaStreamId components per message
Multiple receiver ports (both regular and IOSpec::kAnySize multi-receiver inputs)
By default, this condition examines ALL messages in all receiver queues and waits for GPU work on ALL associated CUDA streams to complete before allowing the operator to execute. This behavior can be changed by setting
check_all_messages=False.
The condition uses
cudaLaunchHostFunc()to register callbacks that fire when GPU work on each stream completes. It returns
WAIT_EVENTstatus while waiting for callbacks, then transitions to
READYwhen all callbacks have fired.
Note: This condition does NOT consume messages - it only peeks at them. The operator’s compute() method is responsible for actually receiving the messages.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with.
- receiverstr, optional
DEPRECATED - Use
receiversinstead. Legacy API for a single input port to monitor for CUDA streams. Cannot be used together with
receivers. Using this parameter will log a deprecation warning.
- receiversstr or list of str, optional
Name(s) of input port(s) to monitor for CUDA streams. Can be a single string like
"input"or a list like
["input1", "input2"]. Works with both:
Regular ports: specified by exact name (e.g.,
"input")
Multi-receiver ports (IOSpec::kAnySize): specified by base name (e.g.,
"receivers"), which automatically expands to find all ports matching the pattern (e.g., “receivers:0”, “receivers:1”, etc.)
Cannot be used together with
receiver.
-
- check_all_messagesbool, optional
If True (default), checks ALL messages in the queue(s) for CudaStreamId components and waits for all associated streams. If False, only checks the first message per receiver.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Examples
>>> # Single regular input port (legacy API) >>> stream_cond = CudaStreamCondition(fragment, receiver="input") >>> # Single regular input port (new API) >>> stream_cond = CudaStreamCondition(fragment, receivers="input") >>> # Multiple regular input ports >>> stream_cond = CudaStreamCondition(fragment, receivers=["input1", "input2"]) >>> # Multi-receiver port (e.g., HolovizOp's "receivers") >>> stream_cond = CudaStreamCondition(fragment, receivers="receivers") >>> # Check only first message per receiver >>> stream_cond = CudaStreamCondition(fragment, receivers="input", check_all_messages=False) >>> op = MyOperator(fragment, stream_cond, name="my_op")
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property check_all_messages
Whether to check all messages in the queue(s) (True) or only the first per receiver (False).
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- property receiver
DEPRECATED - The single receiver associated with the condition (legacy API). Use
receiversinstead.
- property receivers
The list of receivers associated with the condition.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
-
- class holoscan.conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that permits execution when the downstream operator can accept new messages.
Satisfied when the receiver queue of any connected downstream operators has at least a certain number of elements free. The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity is specified by min_size. It can be used for operators to prevent operators from sending a message when the downstream operator is not ready to receive it.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- min_sizeint
The minimum number of free slots present in the back buffer.
- transmitterstr, optional
The name of the operator’s output port to which the condition would apply.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
This condition is typically set within the Operator.setup method using the IOSpec.condition method with ConditionType.DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLE. In that case, the transmitter name is already known from the port corresponding to the IOSpec object, so the “transmitter” argument is not needed.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
min_size
The minimum number of free slots required for the downstream entity's back buffer.
name
The name of the condition.
transmitter
The transmitter associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], min_size: int = 1, transmitter: Optional[str] = None, name: str = 'downstream_affordable_condition') → None
Condition that permits execution when the downstream operator can accept new messages.
Satisfied when the receiver queue of any connected downstream operators has at least a certain number of elements free. The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity is specified by min_size. It can be used for operators to prevent operators from sending a message when the downstream operator is not ready to receive it.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- min_sizeint
The minimum number of free slots present in the back buffer.
- transmitterstr, optional
The name of the operator’s output port to which the condition would apply.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
This condition is typically set within the Operator.setup method using the IOSpec.condition method with ConditionType.DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLE. In that case, the transmitter name is already known from the port corresponding to the IOSpec object, so the “transmitter” argument is not needed.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property min_size
The minimum number of free slots required for the downstream entity’s back buffer.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- property transmitter
The transmitter associated with the condition.
- class holoscan.conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that tries to wait for specified number of messages in receiver. When the first message in the queue mature after specified delay since arrival it would fire regardless.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- max_batch_sizeint
The maximum number of messages to be batched together.
- max_delay_ns: int or datetime.timedelta
The maximum delay to wait from the time of the first message before submitting the workload anyway. If an int is provided, the value must be in nanoseconds. Any provided datetime.timedelta value will be converted internally to the corresponding number of nanoseconds to wait.
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- receiverstr, optional
The name of the operator’s input port to which the condition would apply.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
This condition is typically set within the Operator.setup method using the IOSpec.condition method with ConditionType.EXPIRING_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE. In that case, the receiver name is already known from the port corresponding to the IOSpec object, so the “receiver” argument is unnecessary.
The max_delay_ns used by this condition type is relative to the timestamp of the oldest message in the receiver queue. Use of this condition requires that the upstream operator emitted a timestamp for at least one message in the queue. Holoscan Operators do not emit a timestamp by default, but only when it is explicitly requested in the Operator::emit call. The built-in operators of the SDK do not currently emit a timestamp, so this condition cannot be easily used with the provided operators. As a potential alternative, please see MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition which can be configured to use a single port and a timeout interval without needing a timestamp. A timestamp is not needed in the case of MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition because the interval measured is the time since the same operator previously ticked.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
max_batch_size
The maximum number of messages to be batched together.
name
The name of the condition.
receiver
The receiver associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
max_delay(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
max_delay_ns(self)
The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], max_batch_size: int, max_delay_ns: int, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock = None, receiver: Optional[str] = None, name: str = ‘expiring_message_available_condition’) -> None
__init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], max_batch_size: int, max_delay_ns: datetime.timedelta, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock = None, receiver: Optional[str] = None, name: str = ‘expiring_message_available_condition’) -> None
Condition that tries to wait for specified number of messages in receiver. When the first message in the queue mature after specified delay since arrival it would fire regardless.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- max_batch_sizeint
The maximum number of messages to be batched together.
- max_delay_ns: int or datetime.timedelta
The maximum delay to wait from the time of the first message before submitting the workload anyway. If an int is provided, the value must be in nanoseconds. Any provided datetime.timedelta value will be converted internally to the corresponding number of nanoseconds to wait.
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- receiverstr, optional
The name of the operator’s input port to which the condition would apply.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
This condition is typically set within the Operator.setup method using the IOSpec.condition method with ConditionType.EXPIRING_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE. In that case, the receiver name is already known from the port corresponding to the IOSpec object, so the “receiver” argument is unnecessary.
The max_delay_ns used by this condition type is relative to the timestamp of the oldest message in the receiver queue. Use of this condition requires that the upstream operator emitted a timestamp for at least one message in the queue. Holoscan Operators do not emit a timestamp by default, but only when it is explicitly requested in the Operator::emit call. The built-in operators of the SDK do not currently emit a timestamp, so this condition cannot be easily used with the provided operators. As a potential alternative, please see MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition which can be configured to use a single port and a timeout interval without needing a timestamp. A timestamp is not needed in the case of MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition because the interval measured is the time since the same operator previously ticked.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property max_batch_size
The maximum number of messages to be batched together.
- max_delay(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
max_delay(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, arg0: int) -> None
The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.
max_delay(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, arg0: datetime.timedelta) -> None
The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.
-
- max_delay_ns(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition) → int
The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- property receiver
The receiver associated with the condition.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.conditions.MemoryAvailableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that permits execution only when a specified allocator has sufficient memory available.
The memory is typically provided via the min_bytes parameter, but for allocators that use memory blocks it is possible to specify the memory via min_blocks instead if desired.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- min_bytes: int, optional
The minimum number of bytes that must be available in order for the associated operator to execute. Exclusive with min_blocks (only one of the two can be set).
- min_blocks: int, optional
The minimum number of blocks that must be available in order for the associated operator to execute. Can only be used with allocators such as BlockMemoryPool that use memory blocks. Exclusive with min_bytes (only one of the two can be set).
- allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator
The allocator whose memory availability will be checked.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
allocator
The allocator associated with the condition.
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MemoryAvailableCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, min_bytes: Optional[int] = None, min_blocks: Optional[int] = None, name: str = 'memory_available_condition') → None
Condition that permits execution only when a specified allocator has sufficient memory available.
The memory is typically provided via the min_bytes parameter, but for allocators that use memory blocks it is possible to specify the memory via min_blocks instead if desired.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- min_bytes: int, optional
The minimum number of bytes that must be available in order for the associated operator to execute. Exclusive with min_blocks (only one of the two can be set).
- min_blocks: int, optional
The minimum number of blocks that must be available in order for the associated operator to execute. Can only be used with allocators such as BlockMemoryPool that use memory blocks. Exclusive with min_bytes (only one of the two can be set).
- allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator
The allocator whose memory availability will be checked.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property allocator
The allocator associated with the condition.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that permits execution when an upstream message is available.
Satisfied when the associated receiver queue has at least a certain number of elements. The receiver is specified using the receiver parameter of the scheduling term. The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity is specified by min_size. An optional parameter for this scheduling term is front_stage_max_size, the maximum front stage message count. If this parameter is set, the scheduling term will only allow execution if the number of messages in the queue does not exceed this count. It can be used for operators which do not consume all messages from the queue.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- min_sizeint
The total number of messages over a set of input channels needed to permit execution.
- front_stage_max_sizeint
Threshold for the number of front stage messages. Execution is only allowed if the number of front stage messages does not exceed this count.
- receiverstr, optional
The name of the operator’s input port to which the condition would apply.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
This condition is typically set within the Operator.setup method using the IOSpec.condition method with ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE. In that case, the receiver name is already known from the port corresponding to the IOSpec object, so the “receiver” argument is unnecessary.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
front_stage_max_size
Threshold for the number of front stage messages.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
min_size
The total number of messages over a set of input channels needed to permit execution.
name
The name of the condition.
receiver
The receiver associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MessageAvailableCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], min_size: int = 1, front_stage_max_size: int = 1, receiver: Optional[str] = None, name: str = 'message_available_condition') → None
Condition that permits execution when an upstream message is available.
Satisfied when the associated receiver queue has at least a certain number of elements. The receiver is specified using the receiver parameter of the scheduling term. The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity is specified by min_size. An optional parameter for this scheduling term is front_stage_max_size, the maximum front stage message count. If this parameter is set, the scheduling term will only allow execution if the number of messages in the queue does not exceed this count. It can be used for operators which do not consume all messages from the queue.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- min_sizeint
The total number of messages over a set of input channels needed to permit execution.
- front_stage_max_sizeint
Threshold for the number of front stage messages. Execution is only allowed if the number of front stage messages does not exceed this count.
- receiverstr, optional
The name of the operator’s input port to which the condition would apply.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
This condition is typically set within the Operator.setup method using the IOSpec.condition method with ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE. In that case, the receiver name is already known from the port corresponding to the IOSpec object, so the “receiver” argument is unnecessary.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property front_stage_max_size
Threshold for the number of front stage messages. Execution is only allowed if the number of front stage messages does not exceed this count.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property min_size
The total number of messages over a set of input channels needed to permit execution.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- property receiver
The receiver associated with the condition.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
This condition is used to check if a sufficient number of messages are available across multiple input ports. It can operator in one of two modes:
-
SUM_OF_ALL: The condition checks if the sum of messages available across all input ports
is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sum should be specified.
-
PER_RECEIVER: The condition checks if the number of messages available at each input
port is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sizes should be specified.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- sampling_mode{“SumOfAll”, “PerReceiver”} or MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, optional
The sampling method to use when checking for messages in receiver queues.
- min_sumint, optional
The condition permits execution if the sum of message counts of all receivers has at least the given number of messages available. This option is only intended for use with “SumOfAll” sampling_mode.
- min_sizeslist of int, optional
The condition permits execution if all given receivers have at least the given number of messages available in this list. This option is only intended for use with “PerReceiver” sampling_mode. The length of min_sizes must match the number of receivers associated with the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
This condition is typically set via the Operator.multi_port_condition method using ConditionType.MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE. The “receivers” argument must be set based on the input port names as described in the “Parameters” section.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
min_sizes
Get the minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity.
min_sum
The total number of messages that permits the execution of the entity.
name
The name of the condition.
receivers
The receivers associated with the condition.
sampling_mode
The sampling mode for the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_min_size(self, value)
Append an integer value to the min_sizes vector.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType SamplingMode
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class SamplingMode
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
SUM_OF_ALL
PER_RECEIVER
Attributes
value
- PER_RECEIVER = <SamplingMode.PER_RECEIVER: 1>
- SUM_OF_ALL = <SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], sampling_mode: Union[holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, str] = <SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL: 0>, min_sum: Optional[int] = None, min_sizes: Optional[list[int]] = None, name: str = 'multi_message_condition') → None
Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
This condition is used to check if a sufficient number of messages are available across multiple input ports. It can operator in one of two modes:
-
SUM_OF_ALL: The condition checks if the sum of messages available across all input ports
is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sum should be specified.
-
PER_RECEIVER: The condition checks if the number of messages available at each input
port is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sizes should be specified.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- sampling_mode{“SumOfAll”, “PerReceiver”} or MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, optional
The sampling method to use when checking for messages in receiver queues.
- min_sumint, optional
The condition permits execution if the sum of message counts of all receivers has at least the given number of messages available. This option is only intended for use with “SumOfAll” sampling_mode.
- min_sizeslist of int, optional
The condition permits execution if all given receivers have at least the given number of messages available in this list. This option is only intended for use with “PerReceiver” sampling_mode. The length of min_sizes must match the number of receivers associated with the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
This condition is typically set via the Operator.multi_port_condition method using ConditionType.MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE. The “receivers” argument must be set based on the input port names as described in the “Parameters” section.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- add_min_size(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition, value: int) → None
Append an integer value to the min_sizes vector.
- Parameters
- valueint
The value to append to the min_sizes vector.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property min_sizes
Get the minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity. There is one value per receiver associated with this condition. This parameter is only used when sampling_mode is set to
MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode.PER_RECEIVER; otherwise, it is ignored.
- property min_sum
The total number of messages that permits the execution of the entity. This total is over all receivers associated with this condition. This parameter is only used when sampling_mode is set to
MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL; otherwise, it is ignored.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- property receivers
The receivers associated with the condition.
- property sampling_mode
The sampling mode for the condition. This parameter determines how the minimum number of messages is calculated. The two possible values are:
MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALLand
MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode.PER_RECEIVER.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
-
- class holoscan.conditions.MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
This condition is used to check if a sufficient number of messages are available across multiple input ports. It can operator in one of two modes:
-
SUM_OF_ALL: The condition checks if the sum of messages available across all input ports
is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sum should be specified.
-
PER_RECEIVER: The condition checks if the number of messages available at each input
port is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sizes should be specified.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- execution_frequencystd::string
The ‘execution frequency’ indicates the amount of time after which the entity will be allowed to execute again, even if the specified number of messages have not yet been received. The period is specified as a string containing of a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: Hz, s, ms. Examples: “10ms”, “10000000”, “0.2s”, “50Hz”.
- sampling_mode{“SumOfAll”, “PerReceiver”} or MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition.SamplingMode, optional
The sampling method to use when checking for messages in receiver queues.
- min_sumint, optional
The condition permits execution if the sum of message counts of all receivers has at least the given number of messages available. This option is only intended for use with “SumOfAll” sampling_mode.
- min_sizeslist of int, optional
The condition permits execution if all given receivers have at least the given number of messages available in this list. This option is only intended for use with “PerReceiver” sampling_mode. The length of min_sizes must match the number of receivers associated with the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
This condition is typically set via the Operator.multi_port_condition method using ConditionType.MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT. The “receivers” argument must be set based on the input port names as described in the “Parameters” section.
This condition can also be used on a single port as a way to have a message-available condition that also supports a timeout interval. For this single input port use case, the condition can be added within Operator.setup using the IOSpec.condition method with condition type ConditionType.MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT. In this case, the input port is already known from the IOSpec object, so the “receivers” argument is unnecessary.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition.
receivers
The receivers associated with the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType SamplingMode
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class SamplingMode
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
SUM_OF_ALL
PER_RECEIVER
Attributes
value
- PER_RECEIVER = <SamplingMode.PER_RECEIVER: 1>
- SUM_OF_ALL = <SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], execution_frequency: str, sampling_mode: Union[holoscan.conditions._conditions.MultiMessageAvailableCondition.SamplingMode, str] = <SamplingMode.SUM_OF_ALL: 0>, min_sum: Optional[int] = None, min_sizes: Optional[list[int]] = None, name: str = 'multi_message_timeout_condition') → None
Condition that checks the number of messages available across multiple inputs.
This condition is used to check if a sufficient number of messages are available across multiple input ports. It can operator in one of two modes:
-
SUM_OF_ALL: The condition checks if the sum of messages available across all input ports
is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sum should be specified.
-
PER_RECEIVER: The condition checks if the number of messages available at each input
port is greater than or equal to a given threshold. For this mode, min_sizes should be specified.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- execution_frequencystd::string
The ‘execution frequency’ indicates the amount of time after which the entity will be allowed to execute again, even if the specified number of messages have not yet been received. The period is specified as a string containing of a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: Hz, s, ms. Examples: “10ms”, “10000000”, “0.2s”, “50Hz”.
- sampling_mode{“SumOfAll”, “PerReceiver”} or MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition.SamplingMode, optional
The sampling method to use when checking for messages in receiver queues.
- min_sumint, optional
The condition permits execution if the sum of message counts of all receivers has at least the given number of messages available. This option is only intended for use with “SumOfAll” sampling_mode.
- min_sizeslist of int, optional
The condition permits execution if all given receivers have at least the given number of messages available in this list. This option is only intended for use with “PerReceiver” sampling_mode. The length of min_sizes must match the number of receivers associated with the condition.
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Notes
This condition is typically set via the Operator.multi_port_condition method using ConditionType.MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT. The “receivers” argument must be set based on the input port names as described in the “Parameters” section.
This condition can also be used on a single port as a way to have a message-available condition that also supports a timeout interval. For this single input port use case, the condition can be added within Operator.setup using the IOSpec.condition method with condition type ConditionType.MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT. In this case, the input port is already known from the IOSpec object, so the “receivers” argument is unnecessary.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- property receivers
The receivers associated with the condition.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
-
- class holoscan.conditions.PeriodicCondition
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition
Condition class to support periodic execution of operators. The recess (pause) period indicates the minimum amount of time that must elapse before the compute() method can be executed again. The recess period can be specified as an integer value in nanoseconds.
For example: 1000 for 1 microsecond 1000000 for 1 millisecond, and 10000000000 for 1 second.
The recess (pause) period can also be specified as a datetime.timedelta object representing a duration. (see https://docs.python.org/3/library/datetime.html#timedelta-objects)
For example: datetime.timedelta(minutes=1), datetime.timedelta(seconds=1), datetime.timedelta(milliseconds=1) and datetime.timedelta(microseconds=1). Supported argument names are: weeks| days | hours | minutes | seconds | millisecons | microseconds This requires import datetime.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- recess_periodint or datetime.timedelta
The recess (pause) period value used by the condition. If an integer is provided, the units are in nanoseconds.
- policyPeriodicConditionPolicy, optional
The scheduling policy for handling periodic ticks. One of:
CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS (default): Attempts to catch up on missed ticks by executing multiple ticks in quick succession. With a 100ms period: * tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target = 100ms * tick 1 at 250ms -> next_target = 200ms (executes as next_target < current_time) * tick 2 at 255ms -> next_target = 300ms (double tick before 300ms)
MIN_TIME_BETWEEN_TICKS: Guarantees the recess period will elapse between ticks. With a 100ms period: * tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target = 100ms * tick 1 at 101ms -> next_target = 201ms * tick 2 at 350ms -> next_target = 450ms
NO_CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS: Skips missed ticks without catch-up. With a 100ms period: * tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target = 100ms * tick 1 at 250ms -> next_target = 300ms (single tick, no catch-up) * tick 2 at 305ms -> next_target = 400ms
-
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
condition_type
Condition type.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition.
policy
Gets the PeriodicConditionPolicy being used by the PeriodicCondition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the condition.
last_run_timestamp(self)
Gets the integer representing the last run time stamp.
notify_scheduler(self)
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
receiver(self, port_name)
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
recess_period(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
recess_period_ns(self)
Gets the recess (pause) period value in nanoseconds.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
transmitter(self, port_name)
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with. ConditionComponentType
- class ConditionComponentType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
value
- GXF = <ConditionComponentType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <ConditionComponentType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase.ConditionComponentType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], recess_period: int, policy: Union[str, holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicConditionPolicy] = <PeriodicConditionPolicy.CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS: 0>, name: str = ‘periodic_condition’) -> None
__init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition, fragment: Union[holoscan.core._core.Fragment, holoscan.core._core.Subgraph], recess_period: datetime.timedelta, policy: Union[str, holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicConditionPolicy] = <PeriodicConditionPolicy.CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS: 0>, name: str = ‘periodic_condition’) -> None
Condition class to support periodic execution of operators. The recess (pause) period indicates the minimum amount of time that must elapse before the compute() method can be executed again. The recess period can be specified as an integer value in nanoseconds.
For example: 1000 for 1 microsecond 1000000 for 1 millisecond, and 10000000000 for 1 second.
The recess (pause) period can also be specified as a datetime.timedelta object representing a duration. (see https://docs.python.org/3/library/datetime.html#timedelta-objects)
For example: datetime.timedelta(minutes=1), datetime.timedelta(seconds=1), datetime.timedelta(milliseconds=1) and datetime.timedelta(microseconds=1). Supported argument names are: weeks| days | hours | minutes | seconds | millisecons | microseconds This requires import datetime.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment or holoscan.core.Subgraph
The fragment (or subgraph) the condition will be associated with
- recess_periodint or datetime.timedelta
The recess (pause) period value used by the condition. If an integer is provided, the units are in nanoseconds.
- policyPeriodicConditionPolicy, optional
The scheduling policy for handling periodic ticks. One of:
CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS (default): Attempts to catch up on missed ticks by executing multiple ticks in quick succession. With a 100ms period: * tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target = 100ms * tick 1 at 250ms -> next_target = 200ms (executes as next_target < current_time) * tick 2 at 255ms -> next_target = 300ms (double tick before 300ms)
MIN_TIME_BETWEEN_TICKS: Guarantees the recess period will elapse between ticks. With a 100ms period: * tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target = 100ms * tick 1 at 101ms -> next_target = 201ms * tick 2 at 350ms -> next_target = 450ms
NO_CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS: Skips missed ticks without catch-up. With a 100ms period: * tick 0 at 0ms -> next_target = 100ms * tick 1 at 250ms -> next_target = 300ms (single tick, no catch-up) * tick 2 at 305ms -> next_target = 400ms
-
- namestr, optional
The name of the condition.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property condition_type
Condition type.
holoscan.core.Condition.ConditionComponentType enum representing the type of the condition. The two types currently implemented are NATIVE and GXF.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → None
initialization method for the condition.
- last_run_timestamp(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition) → int
Gets the integer representing the last run time stamp.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- namestr
- notify_scheduler(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase) → bool
Notify the scheduler that an asynchronous event has completed.
This method is used by event-based conditions (those returning SchedulingStatusType.WAIT_EVENT from check()) to signal to the scheduler that the condition is now ready to be re-evaluated.
This method can be called from any thread (e.g., a CUDA host callback or a worker thread). It is thread-safe.
- Returns
- successbool
True if the notification was successful, False otherwise.
Notes
This method should be called after updating the condition’s internal state to indicate readiness. For example:
def my_callback(self): self.state = State.EVENT_COMPLETE self.notify_scheduler()
- property policy
Gets the PeriodicConditionPolicy being used by the PeriodicCondition.
- receiver(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Receiver]
Get the receiver used by an input port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the input port.
- Returns
- receiverholoscan.resources.Receiver
The receiver used by this input port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- recess_period(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
recess_period(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition, arg0: int) -> None
Sets the recess (pause) period associated with the condition. The recess period can be specified as an integer value in nanoseconds or a datetime.timedelta object representing a duration.
recess_period(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition, arg0: datetime.timedelta) -> None
Sets the recess (pause) period associated with the condition. The recess period can be specified as an integer value in nanoseconds or a datetime.timedelta object representing a duration.
-
- recess_period_ns(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicCondition) → int
Gets the recess (pause) period value in nanoseconds.
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- transmitter(self: holoscan.core._core.ConditionBase, port_name: str) → Optional[holoscan::Transmitter]
Get the transmitter used by an output port of the operator this condition is associated with.
- Parameters
- port_namestr
The name of the output port.
- Returns
- transmitterholoscan.resources.Transmitter or None
The transmitter used by this output port. Will be None if the port does not exist.
- class holoscan.conditions.PeriodicConditionPolicy
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS
MIN_TIME_BETWEEN_TICKS
NO_CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS
Attributes
value
- CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS = <PeriodicConditionPolicy.CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS: 0>
- MIN_TIME_BETWEEN_TICKS = <PeriodicConditionPolicy.MIN_TIME_BETWEEN_TICKS: 1>
- NO_CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS = <PeriodicConditionPolicy.NO_CATCH_UP_MISSED_TICKS: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.conditions._conditions.PeriodicConditionPolicy, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value